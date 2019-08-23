Suzano : ESM | Final Voting Map

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55
Company Registration (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1
The Company makes available to its shareholders the final synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at its headquarters located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, 1752, Salvador/BA, CEP 41810-012.
Resolutions /
Number of votes
No.
Resolution
Questions regarding
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Total
the ASM
Approval of the amendment to Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the
Company's Bylaws to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a
1
mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee, by members that
Simple Resolution
857,761,288
165,736,782
59,318
1,023,557,388
integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance
with Article 31-C of CVM Instruction No. 408, of May 14, 1999.
Approval of the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the
2
amendment to the Paragraph Two of Clause 25 of the Company's
Simple Resolution
857,761,288
165,736,782
59,318
1,023,557,388
Bylaws, subject to the resolution described in Item (1) above.
If this Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting is held on second call, can
3
the voting instructions in this Ballot be considered for that Meeting as