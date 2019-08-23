Suzano : ESM | Final Voting Map

SUZANO S.A.

Publicy Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registration (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

The Company makes available to its shareholders the final synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at its headquarters located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, 1752, Salvador/BA, CEP 41810-012.