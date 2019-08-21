Suzano : ESM | Management Proposal

SUZANO S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1
Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019
MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF SUZANO S.A., TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 23, 2019
INDEX
-
Management Proposal
-
Appendix I - Amendments to the Company's Bylaws (Section 11 of ICVM 481)
-
Appendix II - Consolidated Bylaws with evidence of the proposed amendments
-
Appendix III - Consolidated Bylaws
MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Dear Shareholders,
The management of Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") hereby present its proposal over the subjects to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on August 23, 2019, at 09:30am, at the Company's headquarters ("EGM"), the Management Proposal, as described below ("Proposal").
The Company reinforces that the information contained in this Proposal does not replace, for any purpose, the careful and complete reading of all Appendices to this Proposal.
1. To approve the amendment to the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the
Company's Bylaws
Based on the clarifications contained herein and pursuant to Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the applicable legislation, the management of Suzano hereby proposes to amend the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee by members that integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of Article 31-C of Instruction 308, of May 14, 1999, as amended ("ICVM 308"), issued by the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM"). In case such proposal is approved, referred Second Paragraph shall be in force with the following wording:
"Article 25 (...)
-
Two - The SAC is a permanent body, and shall be comprised by, at least, three
(3) and, at most, five (5) members, with a two (2) year term of office, appointed and removed by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the following criteria: (i) at least one of the members of the SAC shall also be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) at least one of the members of the SAC shall not be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (iii) the members of the SAC shall not integrate the Statutory Executive Board of
Officers of the Company; (iv) the majority of the members shall meet the applicable independence requirements; and (v) at least one (1) member shall have a recognized experience in matters of corporate accounting, as set forth in the Internal Rules of the SAC, in the applicable legislation and in the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the capital markets and stock exchanges in which the securities are listed of the Company. The SAC shall have a Coordinator, whose activities shall be defined in the Internal Rules of the SAC."
Pursuant to Article 11 of Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by CVM ("ICVM 481"), please find enclosed hereto, as Appendix I, a comparative table between the wording current in force of the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws and the new wording now proposed, the origin and justifications to the proposed amendment, and, as Appendix II, the consolidated version of the Company's Bylaws with the proposed amendments.
2. To approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws
At last, to approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the terms of Appendix III, in order to reflect the proposed amendment under item 1 above.
3. Additional Information and where to find them
The documents provided in the Brazilian Corporate Law and in the ICVM 481 will be presented to the CVM on the date of publication of the corresponding Call Notice to the EGM, through the IPE system and shall be available to the Shareholders, at Suzano's headquarters, at the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.suzano.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br):
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci
Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations Officer
APPENDIX I - AMENDMENTS TO THE COMPANY'S BYLAWS
|
|
|
|
|
Amendments - Origin,
|
Current Bylaws
|
|
Proposed Bylaws
|
|
Justification and Analysis
|
|
|
|
|
of Effects
|
Second Paragraph of
|
|
Second Paragraph of
|
|
The proposed amendment
|
Article 25 - The SAC is a
|
|
Article 25 - The SAC is a
|
|
seeks to reflect, clearly and
|
permanent body, and shall
|
|
permanent body, and shall
|
|
objectively, the possibility
|
be comprised by, at least,
|
|
be comprised by, at least,
|
|
of a mixed composition of
|
three (3) and, at most, five
|
|
three (3) and, at most, five
|
|
the Statutory Audit
|
(5) members, with a two
|
|
(5) members, with a two
|
|
Committee by members
|
(2) year term of office,
|
|
(2) year term of office,
|
|
that integrates or not the
|
appointed and removed by
|
|
appointed and removed by
|
|
Board of Directors of the
|
the Board of Directors, that
|
|
the Board of Directors, in
|
|
Company pursuant to the
|
meet the independence
|
|
accordance with the
|
|
terms of Article 31-C of
|
requirements and provided
|
|
following criteria: (i) at
|
|
ICVM 308. The proposed
|
that, at least one (1)
|
|
least one of the members of
|
|
amendment does not
|
member, has recognized
|
|
the SAC shall also be a
|
|
generate legal or economic
|
|
member of the Board of
|
|
effects, since the current
|
experience in matters of
|
|
|
|
Directors of the Company;
|
|
composition of the SAC
|
corporate accounting, as set
|
|
|
|
(ii) at least one of the
|
|
already obeys in practice
|
forth in the Internal Rules
|
|
|
|
members of the SAC shall
|
|
the requirements here
|
of the SAC, in the
|
|
|
|
not be a member of the
|
|
expressly included in the
|
applicable legislation and
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors of the
|
|
Bylaws.
|
in the rules issued by the
|
|
|
|
Company; (iii) the
|
|
|
regulatory bodies of the
|
|
|
|
|
members of the SAC shall
|
|
|
capital markets and stock
|
|
|
|
|
not integrate the Statutory
|
|
|
exchanges in which the
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Board of
|
|
|
securities are listed of the
|
|
|
|
|
Officers of the Company;
|
|
|
Company. The SAC shall
|
|
|
|
|
(iv) the majority of the
|
|
|
have a Coordinator, whose
|
|
|
|
|
members shall meet the
|
|
|
activities shall be defined
|
|
|
|
|
applicable independence
|
|
|
in the Internal Rules of the
|
|
|
|
|
requirements; and (v) at
|
|
|
SAC.
|
|
|
|
|
least one (1) member shall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
