SUZANO SA

(SUZB3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/21
30.4 BRL   -2.41%
Suzano : ESM | Management Proposal

08/21/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SUZANO S.A., TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 23, 2019

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019

INDEX

  1. Management Proposal
  2. Appendix I - Amendments to the Company's Bylaws (Section 11 of ICVM 481)
  3. Appendix II - Consolidated Bylaws with evidence of the proposed amendments
  4. Appendix III - Consolidated Bylaws

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Dear Shareholders,

The management of Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") hereby present its proposal over the subjects to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on August 23, 2019, at 09:30am, at the Company's headquarters ("EGM"), the Management Proposal, as described below ("Proposal").

The Company reinforces that the information contained in this Proposal does not replace, for any purpose, the careful and complete reading of all Appendices to this Proposal.

1. To approve the amendment to the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the

Company's Bylaws

Based on the clarifications contained herein and pursuant to Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the applicable legislation, the management of Suzano hereby proposes to amend the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee by members that integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of Article 31-C of Instruction 308, of May 14, 1999, as amended ("ICVM 308"), issued by the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM"). In case such proposal is approved, referred Second Paragraph shall be in force with the following wording:

"Article 25 (...)

  • Two - The SAC is a permanent body, and shall be comprised by, at least, three
    (3) and, at most, five (5) members, with a two (2) year term of office, appointed and removed by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the following criteria: (i) at least one of the members of the SAC shall also be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) at least one of the members of the SAC shall not be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (iii) the members of the SAC shall not integrate the Statutory Executive Board of

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019

Officers of the Company; (iv) the majority of the members shall meet the applicable independence requirements; and (v) at least one (1) member shall have a recognized experience in matters of corporate accounting, as set forth in the Internal Rules of the SAC, in the applicable legislation and in the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the capital markets and stock exchanges in which the securities are listed of the Company. The SAC shall have a Coordinator, whose activities shall be defined in the Internal Rules of the SAC."

Pursuant to Article 11 of Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by CVM ("ICVM 481"), please find enclosed hereto, as Appendix I, a comparative table between the wording current in force of the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws and the new wording now proposed, the origin and justifications to the proposed amendment, and, as Appendix II, the consolidated version of the Company's Bylaws with the proposed amendments.

2. To approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws

At last, to approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the terms of Appendix III, in order to reflect the proposed amendment under item 1 above.

3. Additional Information and where to find them

The documents provided in the Brazilian Corporate Law and in the ICVM 481 will be presented to the CVM on the date of publication of the corresponding Call Notice to the EGM, through the IPE system and shall be available to the Shareholders, at Suzano's headquarters, at the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.suzano.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br):

Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci

Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations Officer

SUZANO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019

APPENDIX I - AMENDMENTS TO THE COMPANY'S BYLAWS

Amendments - Origin,

Current Bylaws

Proposed Bylaws

Justification and Analysis

of Effects

Second Paragraph of

Second Paragraph of

The proposed amendment

Article 25 - The SAC is a

Article 25 - The SAC is a

seeks to reflect, clearly and

permanent body, and shall

permanent body, and shall

objectively, the possibility

be comprised by, at least,

be comprised by, at least,

of a mixed composition of

three (3) and, at most, five

three (3) and, at most, five

the Statutory Audit

(5) members, with a two

(5) members, with a two

Committee by members

(2) year term of office,

(2) year term of office,

that integrates or not the

appointed and removed by

appointed and removed by

Board of Directors of the

the Board of Directors, that

the Board of Directors, in

Company pursuant to the

meet the independence

accordance with the

terms of Article 31-C of

requirements and provided

following criteria: (i) at

ICVM 308. The proposed

that, at least one (1)

least one of the members of

amendment does not

member, has recognized

the SAC shall also be a

generate legal or economic

member of the Board of

effects, since the current

experience in matters of

Directors of the Company;

composition of the SAC

corporate accounting, as set

(ii) at least one of the

already obeys in practice

forth in the Internal Rules

members of the SAC shall

the requirements here

of the SAC, in the

not be a member of the

expressly included in the

applicable legislation and

Board of Directors of the

Bylaws.

in the rules issued by the

Company; (iii) the

regulatory bodies of the

members of the SAC shall

capital markets and stock

not integrate the Statutory

exchanges in which the

Executive Board of

securities are listed of the

Officers of the Company;

Company. The SAC shall

(iv) the majority of the

have a Coordinator, whose

members shall meet the

activities shall be defined

applicable independence

in the Internal Rules of the

requirements; and (v) at

SAC.

least one (1) member shall

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:07:10 UTC
