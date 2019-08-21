Suzano : ESM | Management Proposal 0 08/21/2019 | 08:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1 Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019 MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SUZANO S.A., TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 23, 2019 SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1 Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019 INDEX Management Proposal Appendix I - Amendments to the Company's Bylaws (Section 11 of ICVM 481) Appendix II - Consolidated Bylaws with evidence of the proposed amendments Appendix III - Consolidated Bylaws SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1 Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019 MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Dear Shareholders, The management of Suzano S.A. ("Company" or "Suzano") hereby present its proposal over the subjects to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on August 23, 2019, at 09:30am, at the Company's headquarters ("EGM"), the Management Proposal, as described below ("Proposal"). The Company reinforces that the information contained in this Proposal does not replace, for any purpose, the careful and complete reading of all Appendices to this Proposal. 1. To approve the amendment to the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws Based on the clarifications contained herein and pursuant to Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the applicable legislation, the management of Suzano hereby proposes to amend the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee by members that integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of Article 31-C of Instruction 308, of May 14, 1999, as amended ("ICVM 308"), issued by the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM"). In case such proposal is approved, referred Second Paragraph shall be in force with the following wording: "Article 25 (...) Two - The SAC is a permanent body, and shall be comprised by, at least, three

(3) and, at most, five (5) members, with a two (2) year term of office, appointed and removed by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the following criteria: (i) at least one of the members of the SAC shall also be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) at least one of the members of the SAC shall not be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (iii) the members of the SAC shall not integrate the Statutory Executive Board of SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1 Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019 Officers of the Company; (iv) the majority of the members shall meet the applicable independence requirements; and (v) at least one (1) member shall have a recognized experience in matters of corporate accounting, as set forth in the Internal Rules of the SAC, in the applicable legislation and in the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the capital markets and stock exchanges in which the securities are listed of the Company. The SAC shall have a Coordinator, whose activities shall be defined in the Internal Rules of the SAC." Pursuant to Article 11 of Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by CVM ("ICVM 481"), please find enclosed hereto, as Appendix I, a comparative table between the wording current in force of the Second Paragraph of Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws and the new wording now proposed, the origin and justifications to the proposed amendment, and, as Appendix II, the consolidated version of the Company's Bylaws with the proposed amendments. 2. To approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws At last, to approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the terms of Appendix III, in order to reflect the proposed amendment under item 1 above. 3. Additional Information and where to find them The documents provided in the Brazilian Corporate Law and in the ICVM 481 will be presented to the CVM on the date of publication of the corresponding Call Notice to the EGM, through the IPE system and shall be available to the Shareholders, at Suzano's headquarters, at the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.suzano.com.br), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br): Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations Officer SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1 Management Proposal - EGM of August 23, 2019 APPENDIX I - AMENDMENTS TO THE COMPANY'S BYLAWS Amendments - Origin, Current Bylaws Proposed Bylaws Justification and Analysis of Effects Second Paragraph of Second Paragraph of The proposed amendment Article 25 - The SAC is a Article 25 - The SAC is a seeks to reflect, clearly and permanent body, and shall permanent body, and shall objectively, the possibility be comprised by, at least, be comprised by, at least, of a mixed composition of three (3) and, at most, five three (3) and, at most, five the Statutory Audit (5) members, with a two (5) members, with a two Committee by members (2) year term of office, (2) year term of office, that integrates or not the appointed and removed by appointed and removed by Board of Directors of the the Board of Directors, that the Board of Directors, in Company pursuant to the meet the independence accordance with the terms of Article 31-C of requirements and provided following criteria: (i) at ICVM 308. The proposed that, at least one (1) least one of the members of amendment does not member, has recognized the SAC shall also be a generate legal or economic member of the Board of effects, since the current experience in matters of Directors of the Company; composition of the SAC corporate accounting, as set (ii) at least one of the already obeys in practice forth in the Internal Rules members of the SAC shall the requirements here of the SAC, in the not be a member of the expressly included in the applicable legislation and Board of Directors of the Bylaws. in the rules issued by the Company; (iii) the regulatory bodies of the members of the SAC shall capital markets and stock not integrate the Statutory exchanges in which the Executive Board of securities are listed of the Officers of the Company; Company. The SAC shall (iv) the majority of the have a Coordinator, whose members shall meet the activities shall be defined applicable independence in the Internal Rules of the requirements; and (v) at SAC. least one (1) member shall This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Suzano SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:07:10 UTC 0 Latest news on SUZANO SA 08:08p SUZANO : ESM | Distance Voting Ballot PU 08:08p SUZANO : ESM | Management Proposal PU 08:08p SUZANO : ESM | Proxy Statement PU 08:08p SUZANO : ESM | Call Notice PU 08:08p SUZANO : ESM | Synthetic Voting Map PU 08/16 Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact RE