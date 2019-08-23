Suzano : ESM | Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 0 08/23/2019 | 06:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUZANO S.A. Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55 Company Registration (NIRE): 29.300.016.331 MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 23, 2019 DATE, PLACE AND TIME : Held on August 23, 2019, at 09:30 a.m., at the headquartes of Suzano S.A. (" Company "), located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto,

No. 1752, Pituba, Salvador, State of Bahia, Zip Code No. 41810-012. CALL NOTICE : The meeting was called pursuant to the call notice published on July 23, 24 and 25, 2019, in the newspapers Diário Oficial da Bahia ( Diversos Section, pages 3,2 and 2 respectively), Correio da Bahia (pages 13, 29 and 14, respectively) and Estado de S. Paulo (pages B3, B9 and B6, respectively), in accordance with Article 124 of Federal Law No. 6,404/1976, of December 15, 1976, as amended (" Brazilian Corporate Law "). ATTENDANCE : Attending shareholders representing more than 2/3 of the common shares issued by the Company, as per the signatures in the "Shareholders Attendance Book of the Company" and the votes cast through the Absentee Ballot, in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("ICVM No. 481/09"). INSTATEMENT AND PRESIDING BOARD : The meeting was brought to order by Miss Iva Maria Souza Bueno, pursuant to Article 8 of the Company's Bylaws. Chairman: Walner Alves Cunha Júnior. Secretary: Carlos Eduardo Pivoto Esteves. AGENDA : The Secretary informed that the purpose of this meeting is to resolve on the: (i) approval of the amendment to Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the Company's

Bylaws to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee (" SAC "), by members that integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with Article 31-C of CVM Instruction No. 308; 1 and (ii) approval of the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendment described in Item (i) above. 6. RESOLUTIONS: The following resolutions have been adopted and the abstentions were registered in each case, and the drawing up of these minutes in summary form was authorized as well as its publication without the signatures of the shareholders, as authorized by article 130, §§ 1st and 2nd, of Brazilian Corporate Law: to approve, by majority vote, with 857,761,288 votes in favor, 165,736,782 dissenting votes, and 59,318 abstentions, the amendment to Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the

Company's Bylaws to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a mixed composition of the SAC, by members that integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with Article 31-C of CVM Instruction No. 408, of May 14, 1999. By reason of the resolution herein, Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the Company's

Bylaws shall be in force with the with the following wording: "§ Two - The SAC is a permanent body, and shall be comprised by, at least, three and, at most, five (5) members, with a two (2) year term of office, appointed and removed by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the following criteria: (i) at least one of the members of the SAC shall also be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) at least one of the members of the SAC shall not be a member of the Board of Directors of the Company; (iii) the members of the SAC shall not integrate the Statutory Executive Board of Officers of the Company; (iv) the majority of the members shall meet the applicable independence requirements; and (v) at least one (1) member shall have a recognized experience in matters of corporate accounting, as set forth in the Internal Rules of the SAC, in the applicable legislation and in the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the capital markets and stock exchanges in which the securities are listed of the Company. The SAC shall have a Coordinator, whose activities shall be defined in the Internal Rules of the SAC. " to approve, by majority vote, with 857,761,288 votes in favor, 165,736,782 dissenting votes, and 59,318 abstentions, the approval of the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendment described in Item (i) above. The consolidated version of the Bylaws is attached herein as Exhibit I. 2 7. CLOSURE AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES: After the conclusion of the deliberations, the Meeting was adjourned for the required time to drawn up these minutes. Reopened the session; these minutes were read, approved and signed by the present shareholders. The votes and abstentions, was shown to and registered by the board and filed in the head office. The votes cast through the Absentee Ballot, in accordance with ICVM No. 481/09, were filed in the Company. Salvador/Bahia, August 23, 2019. Board: Walner Alves Cunha Júnior Carlos Eduardo Pivoto Esteves Chairman Secretary 3 Shareholders attending to the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Suzano S.A., held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Michele da Silva Gonsales, CPF: 32473187800; Alves Ferreira e Mesquita Representative of Ajo Emerging Markets Shortenabled Fund, L.P.; British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme; Bureau of Labor Funds - Labor Insurance Fund; F A S Viii: Fidelity Adv Emerging Markets Fun; FI CE I PO LLC Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund; Fidelity Funds - Latin America Fund; Fidelity Funds Sicav; Fidelity Inv. T. Fid. Emrg. Markets Fnd; Fidelity Investments Money Management Inc; Fidelity Ucits Icav / Fidelity Msci Emerging M I Fund; Fil Genesis Limited; Forsta Ap-Fonden; Hsbc Global Investment Funds Gem Equity Volatility Focused; International Common Trust Fund; IT Now Imat Fundo de Índice; Jnl/Mellon Capital Emerging Markets Index Fund; Lcl Actions Emergents; Mineworkers Pension Scheme; Nushares Esg Emerging Markets Equity ETF; Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio; Robeco Capital Growth Funds; Scri Robeco QI Inst Emerg Mkts Enhanced Ind Equities Fund; Scri-Robeco QI Cust Emerg Markets Enhanced Index Equit Fund; Stichting Juridisch Eigenaar Actiam Beleggingsfondsen; Stichting Pensioenfonds Pgb; T R PR I Int F,Inc.On Beh of Its Sep SE T Rowe P I em MK EF; T Rowe Price Funds Sicav; T Rowe Price Int Fnds T.Rowe Price L Amer Fun; T.Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund; T.Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund, Inc.; T.Rowe Price Retirement Hybrid Trust; the Bank of New York ADR Department; the Church Commissioners for England; the Master Trust Bank of Jap Ltd. as Tr. for Mtbj400045829; the Master Trust Bank of Jap, Ltd. as Tr. for Mtbj400045828; the Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. as T. for Mtbj400045835; the Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. as TR for Mutb400045792; the Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. as Tru FO Mtbj400045849; the Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. as Trustee for Mutb4000; the Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. Trustee Mutb400045794; Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund; Vanguard Esg International; Vanguard Fiduciary Trt Company Instit T Intl Stk Mkt Index T; and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fd, A SE Van S F Absentee Ballot delivered directly to the Bookkeeper Representative of AB Bond Fund, Inc. - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio; AB Var Prod Series Fund, Inc - AB Balanced Wealth Str Port; Aberdeen Investment Funds UK Icvc II - Aberdeen em; Advanced Series Trust - Ast New Disc Asset Allocation Port; Advanced Series Trust - Ast Parametric Eme Portfolio; Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Diversified R G P; Advanced Series Trust-Ast Fid Inst Amsm Quantitative Portf; Adviser Managed Trust - Tactical Offensive Equity Fund; Alaska Common Trust Fund; Alliancebernstein Collective Investment Trust Series; Alliancebernstein Delaware Business Trust - A I All-C P S; Allianz Global Investors Fund - Allianz Best Styles e M e; Alscott Investments, LLC; Amergen Clinton Nuclear Power Plant Nonqualified Fund; American Heart Association, Inc.; Arizona Psprs Trust; Bellsouth Corporation Rfa Veba Trust; Beresford Funds Public Limited Company; Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust; Blackrock A. M. S. AG ON B. of I. E. M. E. I. F. (Ch); Blackrock Global Funds; Blackrock Global Index Funds; Blackrock Institutional Trust Company na; Blackrock Latin America Fund Inc; Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust Plc; Blackrock Life Limited - DC Overseas Equity Fund; Bmo Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF; Bmo Msci Emerging Markets Index ETF; BNDES Participações S/A Bndespar; Border TO Coast Emerging Markets Equity Fund; BP Pension Fund; Bridgewater Optimal Portfolio Ii, Ltd.; Bridgewater Optimal Portfolio Trading Company, Ltd; Bridgewater Optimal Portfolio@12% Trading Company,; Bridgewater Pure Alpha Sterling Fund, Ltd.; Bridgewater Pure Alpha Trading Company Ii, Ltd.; Bridgewater Pure Alpha Trading Company Ltd.; British Airways Pen Trustees Ltd-Main A/C; British Airways Pension Trustees Ltd. (Mpf A/C); British Columbia Investment Management Corporation; Cadence Global Equity Fund L.P.; Caisse de Depot ET Placement DU Quebec; California Public Employees Retirement System; California State Teachers Retirement System; Causeway Funds Plc; Central Provident Fund Board; CF DV Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund; Chang Hwa CO Bank, Ltd IN Its C as M Cust of N B Fund; Chang Hwa Com BK Ltd IN Its Cap as M Cust of P Lat A EQ FD; Chevron Master Pension Trust; Chevron UK Pension Plan; Church of England Investment Fund for Pensions; Cibc Emerging Markets Index Fund; Cititrust Lim as TR of Black Premier Fds- Ish Wor Equ Ind FD; City of Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Plan; City of New York Deferred Compensation Plan; City of New York Group Trust; College Retirement Equities Fund; Colorado Public Employees Ret. Association; Commonwealth Emerging Markets Fund 6; Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation; Consulting Group Capital Mkts Funds Emer Markets Equity Fund; Cornerstone Advisors Global Public Equity Fund; County Employees Annuity and Benefit FD of the Cook County; Delaware Pooled Trust - Macquarie E. M. P.; Deutsche X-Trackers Ftse Emerging Comprehensive Factor ETF; Deutsche X-Trackers Msci All World EX US Hedged Equity ETF; Diversified Markets (2010) Pooled Fund Trust; Diversified Real Asset Cit; Dreyfus Opportunity Funds - Dreyfus Strategic Beta e M e F; Eaton Vance Collective Investment Tfe Ben Plans em MQ Equ FD; Eaton Vance Int (Ir) F Plc-Eaton V Int (Ir) Par em Mkt Fund; Eaton Vance TR CO CO TR FD - PA Str em Mkts EQ Com TR FD; Emer Mkts Core EQ Port Dfa This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Suzano SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:20:01 UTC 0 Latest news on SUZANO SA 06:21p SUZANO : ESM | Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting PU 06:21p SUZANO : ESM | Final Voting Map PU 08/22 SUZANO : ESM | Consolidated Voting Map PU 08/21 SUZANO : ESM | Proxy Statement PU 08/21 SUZANO : ESM | Call Notice PU 08/21 SUZANO : ESM | Distance Voting Ballot PU 08/21 SUZANO : ESM | Management Proposal PU 08/21 SUZANO : ESM | Synthetic Voting Map PU 08/16 Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact RE