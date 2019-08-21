Suzano : ESM | Synthetic Voting Map

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55
Company Registration (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1
Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 481/2009, the Company makes available to its shareholders the synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at its headquarters located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, 1752, Salvador/BA, CEP 41810-012, sent by the bookkeeper. It should be noted that, according to the information contained in the absentee ballot, irregular votes willbe disregarded, in other words those that are crossed-out, not filled and/or related to resolutions that the shareholder does not have the right to vote. The remaining votes delivered in other matters shall be considered (the ballot was not completely disregarded, but only irregular voting).
Resolutions /
Number of votes
No.
Resolution
Questions regarding
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Total
the ASM
Approval of the amendment to Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the
Company's Bylaws to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a
1
mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee, by members that
Simple Resolution
215,690,937
121,013,517
0
336,704,454
integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance
with Article 31-C of CVM Instruction No. 408, of May 14, 1999.
Approval of the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the
2
amendment to the Paragraph Two of Clause 25 of the Company's
Simple Resolution
215,690,937
121,013,517
0
336,704,454
Bylaws, subject to the resolution described in Item (1) above.
If this Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting is held on second call, can
3
the voting instructions in this Ballot be considered for that Meeting as