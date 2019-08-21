Log in
SUZANO SA

(SUZB3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/21
30.4 BRL   -2.41%
Suzano : ESM | Synthetic Voting Map

08/21/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SUZANO S.A.

Publicy Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 16.404.287/0001-55

Company Registration (NIRE): 29.3.0001633-1

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 481/2009, the Company makes available to its shareholders the synthetic voting map of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on August 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at its headquarters located at Avenida Professor Magalhães Neto, 1752, Salvador/BA, CEP 41810-012, sent by the bookkeeper. It should be noted that, according to the information contained in the absentee ballot, irregular votes willbe disregarded, in other words those that are crossed-out, not filled and/or related to resolutions that the shareholder does not have the right to vote. The remaining votes delivered in other matters shall be considered (the ballot was not completely disregarded, but only irregular voting).

Resolutions /

Number of votes

No.

Resolution

Questions regarding

Approve

Reject

Abstain

Total

the ASM

Approval of the amendment to Paragraph Two of Article 25 of the

Company's Bylaws to reflect, clearly and objectively, the possibility of a

1

mixed composition of the Statutory Audit Committee, by members that

Simple Resolution

215,690,937

121,013,517

0

336,704,454

integrates or not the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance

with Article 31-C of CVM Instruction No. 408, of May 14, 1999.

Approval of the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the

2

amendment to the Paragraph Two of Clause 25 of the Company's

Simple Resolution

215,690,937

121,013,517

0

336,704,454

Bylaws, subject to the resolution described in Item (1) above.

If this Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting is held on second call, can

3

the voting instructions in this Ballot be considered for that Meeting as

Simple Question

325,425,627

11,278,827

0

336,704,454

well?

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:07:09 UTC
