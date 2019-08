--Suzlon Energy has made a proposal to repay roughly INR85 billion that, if accepted, means its lenders will take a 44% hit on the debt owed to them, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Indian wind-turbine maker's bad-debt settlement is the only one currently on offer to the State Bank of India-led group of creditors, according to Bloomberg.

