Suzuki : Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants, and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation 28 May 2019 Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants, and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel Suzuki Motor Corporation would like to offer our deepest apologies to each and every one of our customers and stakeholders regarding the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants. Regarding the improper conducts, the Company will take the following disciplinary actions against the management and the concerned personnel, as well as make the following change in organisation and personnel, such as establishment of departments for thorough implementation of preventive measures. 1. Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants Reductions of Executive Remuneration (1) Bonus for FY2018 ① Representative Directors and Directors ②Executive Officers : No remuneration for 1 year based on voluntary proposal : 50% reduction for 6 months : 40% reduction for 6 months : 30% reduction for 6 months : 10% reduction for 3 months : 30% reduction for 6 months : 10% reduction for 3 months Also, there will be 10% reduction for 3 months for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, based on their voluntary proposal to waive their remuneration. 2) Change in Executive Director and Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Manufacturing Hiroaki Matsuura Retirement of Managing Officer : 31 May 2019 Retirement of Director : 27 June 2019 (at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) 3) Disciplinary Actions of Concerned Personnel The Company took disciplinary actions against the managers who were concerned in manipulation of vehicle check sheets, as well as those who were responsible for supervising and managing those manipulations, and those who were responsible for supervising and managing the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants, based on the employment regulation. 2. Organisation Change Following organisation change will become effective as of 1 June 2019. 1) Establishment of Inspection Reform Committee Inspection Reform Committee (Chief Officer: Toshiaki Hasuike, Executive Vice President) will be established to review and manualise the definition of inspection, and enable the new organisation structure to smoothly make measures, such as reviewing inspector's qualification, employment test, and conditions, and introducing facilities to enhance quality, into effect in a short period of time. New and former executives in charge of manufacturing and inspection will become members of the committee to intensively discuss and implement such measures. 2) Securement of Manufacturing Quality and New Establishment of Inspection Production Engineering should be responsible for securing manufacturing quality that conform to safety regulations in the manufacturing process. In order to enhance quality in the manufacturing process, Quality Group will be newly established in each plant (Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu). On the other hand, in order to enhance independency of inspection departments, they will be moved outside the control of Production Engineering, and shifted under Inspection. They will be responsible for examining the consistency of vehicles and conformity to safety regulations. Conventionally, each plant manager of Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu Plants concurrently served as chief inspection engineer. From now on, Kosai Inspection Department, Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department, Iwata Inspection Department, and Hamamatsu Inspection Department will be established under Inspection, and department general manager of each inspection department will be the chief inspection engineer. 3) Construction of Auditing Structure for Final Vehicle Inspection Final Vehicle Inspection Group and Parts Inspection Group will be shifted under Inspection to thoroughly conduct self-auditing by the Inspection Group. Inspection Administration Department will be established under Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration, and they will audit whether the final vehicle inspections are properly conducted according to vehicle regulations and certification. Audit Department will become Audit to strengthen its structure, and Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department will be newly established under Audit to conduct auditing to verify whether the Company is complying with laws and regulations, based on situation of execution of operation in the plants and various auditing methods. 4) Others Besides Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department, Domestic Audit Department, Overseas Audit Department, and Internal Audit Group will be placed under Audit.

Affiliates Accounting Department under Finance will be abolished upon new establishment of Audit.

Manufacturing Engineering Department I, II, III, and Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG. Department will be merged and become Production Engineering Powertrain Department, Production Engineering Stamp & Weld Department, Production Engineering Paint & Assembly Department, and Production Engineering Parts Department. Manufacturing Engineering Department IV will become Production Engineering Control Department.

Trial Production Department and Tooling Plant will be merged and become Trial Production/Tooling Plant. 3. Appointment, Retirement, and Change in Operational Responsibilities of Directors [Scheduled as of 27 June 2019] Toshiaki Hasuike is scheduled to become Director, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019. He will also become Executive Vice President and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Director and Executive Vice President Toshiaki Hasuike Senior Managing Officer in charge of Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality, Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering and Chief Officer, Inspection Reform Committee Hiroaki Matsuura is scheduled to retire as Director, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Adviser. He will also retire as Managing Officer as of 31 May 2019 and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Adviser based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hiroaki Matsuura Director and Managing Officer in charge of and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee Manufacturing Engineering/Manufacturing/Parts, (term of the committee will be until 27 June and Executive General Manager, Manufacturing, 2019) and Department General Manager, Trial Production Department [As of 1 June 2019] Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Director and Managing Officer Masahiko Nagao Director and Managing Officer in charge of Human Resources, in charge of Human Resources, and Department General Manager, and Department General Manager, Human Resources Department, Human Resources Department, and Executive General Manager, and Executive General Manager, Corporate Planning Office, Corporate Planning Office and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee 4. Appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Following personnel are scheduled to become Audit & Supervisory Board Members, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Toyokazu Sugimoto Adviser, Suzuki Training Center Audit & Supervisory Board Member Masato Kasai Managing Officer Group Manager, Environment Engineering Group, Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Norihisa Nagano Attorney, (part-time) Nagano Law Firm 5. Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Following personnel are scheduled to retire as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers. (New) (Name) (Previous) Adviser (part-time) Kunio Nakamura Audit & Supervisory Board Member Adviser (part-time) Eiji Mochizuki Audit & Supervisory Board Member Adviser (part-time) Yasuhiro Yamazaki Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full- time) 6. Appointment of Managing Officers Following personnel will be appointed as Managing Officers as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Managing Officer Masahiro Ikuma Deputy Executive General Manager, Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering, Automobile Engineering, and Department General Manager, and Department General Manager, Automobile Platform and HMI Development Automobile Platform and HMI Development Department Department Managing Officer Masamichi Suzuki Deputy Executive General Manager, Deputy Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering Automobile Engineering Managing Officer Hisanori Takashiba Executive General Manager, Executive General Manager, Research & Development, Research & Development, and Department General Manager, and Department General Manager, Advanced Engineering Development Department Advanced Engineering Development Department Managing Officer Yukihiro Yamashita Deputy Executive General Manager, Deputy Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering Automobile Engineering Managing Officer Shinichi Akama Branch Manager, Branch Manager, Tokyo Branch Tokyo Branch, and Chairman, Suzuki Motor Sales Tokyo Inc. Managing Officer Hisashi Takeuchi Deputy Executive General Manager Deputy Executive General Manager (in charge of Global Administration), (in charge of Asia Automobile), Global Automobile Marketing, Global Automobile Marketing, and Department General Manager, and Department General Manager, India Automobile Department India Automobile Department Managing Officer Yutaka Kikukawa Executive General Manager, Executive General Manager, Legal/IP, Legal/IP, and Department General Manager, and Department General Manager, Domestic Legal Department Domestic Legal Department 7. Retirement of Managing Officers Following personnel will retire as Managing Officers as of 31 May 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Adviser Kazuo Hakamata Managing Officer in charge of Special Missions, in charge of Manufacturing/Purchasing/Engineering, Audit S.I.M. (Indonesia) Adviser Shuji Oishi Managing Officer in charge of Special Missions, Deputy Executive General Manager Global Automobile Marketing (in charge of Asia Automobile), Global Automobile Marketing Adviser Shigeyuki Yamamura Managing Officer General Manager, in charge of Human Resources Development Suzuki Training Center Adviser Ichiro Onishi Managing Officer in charge of Special Missions, Executive General Manager, and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee Customer Quality Assurance and Service Adviser Kazuhiko Ayabe Managing Officer in charge of Special Missions, Executive General Manager, Audit Purchasing, and Department General Manager, Powertrain Purchasing Department Adviser Yoshikazu Ozawa Managing Officer in charge of Human Resources Structure based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited Reform (in charge of India Human Resources Management) 8. Change in Operational Responsibilities of Managing Officers Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Managing Officer Keiichi Asai Managing Officer Executive General Manager, Deputy Executive General Manager, Inspection, Manufacturing and Deputy Chief Officer and Chief Secretariat, Inspection Reform Committee Managing Officer Shigeo Yamagishi Managing Officer Executive General Manager, Executive General Manager, Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration Administration, and Deputy Chief Officer, Inspection Reform Committee Managing Officer Kazunobu Hori Managing Officer in charge of Engineering Human Resources, in charge of Engineering Human Resources and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee Managing Officer Taisuke Toyoda Managing Officer Executive General Manager, Executive General Manager, Audit Finance, and Department General Manager, Affiliates Accounting Department Managing Officer Shigetoshi Torii Managing Officer Executive General Manager, Deputy Executive General Manager Purchasing, (in charge of Manufacturing), and Department General Manager, Manufacturing Powertrain Purchasing Department, and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee (term of the committee will be until 27 June 2019) 9. Retirement of Advisers Following personnel will retire as Advisers as of 31 May 2019. (New) (Name) (Previous) Retire Naoki Aizawa President, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) Retire Izumi Oishi Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) Retire Hiroyasu Uchida General Manager, Suzuki Training Center 10. Change in Personnel of Executive General Managers, Deputy Executive General Managers, Plant Managers of Domestic Affiliates, and President and Plant Managers of Overseas Affiliates Following personnel will be appointed as of 1 June 2019. Appointment of Executive General Managers and Deputy Executive General Managers [Production Engineering] (New) (Name) (Previous) Executive General Manager, Hidetoshi Kumashiro Plant Manager, Production Engineering, Tooling Plant and Deputy Chief Officer, Inspection Reform Committee Deputy Executive General Manager, Tetsuya Maita Department General Manager, Production Engineering (in charge of Manufacturing Engineering Department I Powertrain/Plant) Deputy Executive General Manager Kazuo Ichino General Manager in charge of Project, (in charge of Body/Plant), Manufacturing Engineering Department III Production Engineering, and Department General Manager, Production Engineering Paint & Assembly Department [Customer Quality Assurance and Service] (New) (Name) (Previous) Executive General Manager, Masahiko Mizushima Department General Manager, Customer Quality Assurance and Service, Automobile Body and Safety Research Department and Department General Manager, Automobile Body and Safety Research Department [Finance] (New) (Name) (Previous) Executive General Manager, Hiroshi Sakamoto Department General Manager, Finance Audit Department Personnel Change of Department General Managers, Plant Managers, Domestic Affiliates Plant Managers and Overseas Affiliates President and Plant Managers [Production] (New) (Name) (Previous) Department General Manager, Masami Oguri Group Manager, Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department Manufacturing Quality Assurance Group, Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department Department General Manager, Hiroyuki Kinpara Plant Manager, Production Engineering Powertrain Department Suzuki Seimitsu Plant, Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd. Department General Manager, Tatsuya Motomura Plant Manager, Production Engineering Stamp & Weld Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary) Department Department General Manager, Masaru Asahina Department General Manager, Production Engineering Control Department Manufacturing Engineering Department IV Department General Manager, Sakuji Hiwara Department General Manager, Production Engineering Parts Department Manufacturing Engineering Department III Plant Manager, Makoto Isano Department General Manager, Trial Production/Tooling Plant Automobile Interior Design Department Department General Manager, Teruhisa Kadono Group Manager, Overseas Manufacturing Department Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group I, Overseas Manufacturing Department Plant Manager, Junichi Otake Plant Manager, Sagara Plant, Gujarat A Plant, and Plant Manager, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) Sagara Plant, Snic Co., Ltd. Plant Manager, Takayuki Suzuki Senior Manager, Iwata Plant Iwata Plant Plant Manager, Yukinori Ishioka Senior Manager, Hamamatsu Plant Engine Plant, Hamamatsu Plant Plant Manager, Toshiyuki Hanaoka Plant Manager, Suzuki Seimitsu Plant, Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant, Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd. Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd. Plant Manager, Hirochika Suzuki Manager, Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant, Foundry Group, Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Engineering Department I In charge of Overall Manufacturing, Haruyuki Kawase In charge of Gujarat B Plant and Construction of C and Plant Manager, Plant, Gujarat B Plant, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) Plant Manager, Gujarat A Plant, Tetsuharu Hayasaka Department General Manager, based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited Overseas Manufacturing Department (India) In charge of Construction of C Plant, Kazunari Yamaguchi In charge of India Manufacturing, based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited and Plant Manager, (India) Gurgaon Plant, Maruti Suzuki India Limited In charge of Yoshitomo Haneda Plant Manager, Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality/Purchasing, Sagara Plant, S.I.M. (Indonesia) and Plant Manager, Sagara Plant, Snic Co., Ltd. Plant Manager, Toshio Ishida Group Manager, Cikarang (Powertrain) Plant, Engine Group, based in S.I.M. (Indonesia) Kosai Plant Plant Manager, Yoshiharu Matsushita General Manager, based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd. based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd. Plant Manager, Hiroyuki Miura Manager, based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary) (Hungary) [Inspection] (New) (Name) (Previous) Department General Manager, Jun Hashimoto Plant Manager, Inspection Department Hamamatsu Plant Department General Manager, Takashi Suzuki Senior Manager, Kosai Inspection Department Plant No. 2, Kosai Plant Department General Manager, Hiroyoshi Kakizaki Plant Manager, Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department Iwata Plant Department General Manager, Tsutomu Hoshi Manager, Iwata Inspection Department Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group II, Overseas Manufacturing Department Department General Manager, Nobuyuki Yamane Department General Manager, Hamamatsu Inspection Department Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG. Department [Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration] (New) (Name) (Previous) Department General Manager, Hiroyuki Niwa General Manager (Supporting Group Manager), Inspection Administration Department Environment Engineering Group [Audit] (New) (Name) (Previous) Department General Manager, Naoki Matsuura Group Manager, Domestic Audit Department Distributor Support Group, Domestic Marketing Administration & Promotion Department Department General Manager, Motoaki Yamagishi Group Manager, Overseas Audit Department Secretariat of Audit & Supervisory Board Department General Manager, Koji Yamada Senior Advisor, Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department Internal Audit Group, Audit Department [Global Automobile Marketing] (New) (Name) (Previous) President, Motohiro Atsumi General Manager, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India) [Automobile Engineering] (New) (Name) (Previous) Department General Manager, Rikihei Naruse Group Manager, Automobile Interior Design Department Air Conditioning Design Group, Automobile Interior Design Department Attachments Original document

