Suzuki : Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants, and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/06/2019 | 03:33am EDT
(2) Monthly Remuneration after July 2019
Representative Director and Chairman
Representative Director and President
Representative Director and Vice Chairman
Directors
Outside Directors
Executive Officers in charge of manufacturing
Other Executive Officers
: Fully waived
: 50% reduction

Suzuki Motor Corporation

28 May 2019

Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants,

and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation would like to offer our deepest apologies to each and every one of our customers and stakeholders regarding the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants.

Regarding the improper conducts, the Company will take the following disciplinary actions against the management and the concerned personnel, as well as make the following change in organisation and personnel, such as establishment of departments for thorough implementation of preventive measures.

1. Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants

  1. Reductions of Executive Remuneration

(1) Bonus for FY2018

Representative Directors and Directors

Executive Officers

: No remuneration for 1 year based on voluntary proposal

: 50% reduction for 6 months

: 40% reduction for 6 months

: 30% reduction for 6 months

: 10% reduction for 3 months

: 30% reduction for 6 months

: 10% reduction for 3 months

Also, there will be 10% reduction for 3 months for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, based on their voluntary proposal to waive their remuneration.

2) Change in Executive

Director and Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Manufacturing Hiroaki Matsuura

Retirement of Managing Officer

: 31 May 2019

Retirement of Director

: 27 June 2019 (at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

3) Disciplinary Actions of Concerned Personnel

The Company took disciplinary actions against the managers who were concerned in manipulation of vehicle check sheets, as well as those who were responsible for supervising and managing those manipulations, and those who were responsible for supervising and managing the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants, based on the employment regulation.

2. Organisation Change

Following organisation change will become effective as of 1 June 2019.

1) Establishment of Inspection Reform Committee

Inspection Reform Committee (Chief Officer: Toshiaki Hasuike, Executive Vice President) will be established to review and manualise the definition of inspection, and enable the new organisation structure to smoothly make measures, such as reviewing inspector's qualification, employment test, and conditions, and introducing facilities to enhance quality, into effect in a short period of time. New and former executives in charge of manufacturing and inspection will become members of the committee to intensively discuss and implement such measures.

2) Securement of Manufacturing Quality and New Establishment of Inspection

Production Engineering should be responsible for securing manufacturing quality that conform to safety regulations in the manufacturing process. In order to enhance quality in the manufacturing process, Quality Group will be newly established in each plant (Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu). On the other hand, in order to enhance independency of inspection departments, they will be moved outside the control of Production Engineering, and shifted under Inspection. They will be responsible for examining the consistency of vehicles and conformity to safety regulations.

Conventionally, each plant manager of Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu Plants concurrently served as chief inspection engineer. From now on, Kosai Inspection Department, Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department, Iwata Inspection Department, and Hamamatsu Inspection Department will be established under Inspection, and department general manager of each inspection department will be the chief inspection engineer.

3) Construction of Auditing Structure for Final Vehicle Inspection

Final Vehicle Inspection Group and Parts Inspection Group will be shifted under Inspection to thoroughly conduct self-auditing by the Inspection Group.

Inspection Administration Department will be established under Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration, and they will audit whether the final vehicle inspections are properly conducted according to vehicle regulations and certification.

Audit Department will become Audit to strengthen its structure, and Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department will be newly established under Audit to conduct auditing to verify whether the Company is complying with laws and regulations, based on situation of execution of operation in the plants and various auditing methods.

4) Others

  • Besides Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department, Domestic Audit Department, Overseas Audit Department, and Internal Audit Group will be placed under Audit.
  • Affiliates Accounting Department under Finance will be abolished upon new establishment of Audit.
  • Manufacturing Engineering Department I, II, III, and Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG. Department will be merged and become Production Engineering Powertrain Department, Production Engineering Stamp & Weld Department, Production Engineering Paint & Assembly Department, and Production Engineering Parts Department. Manufacturing Engineering Department IV will become Production Engineering Control Department.
  • Trial Production Department and Tooling Plant will be merged and become Trial Production/Tooling Plant.

3. Appointment, Retirement, and Change in Operational Responsibilities of Directors

[Scheduled as of 27 June 2019]

Toshiaki Hasuike is scheduled to become Director, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019. He will also become Executive Vice President and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Director and Executive Vice President

Toshiaki Hasuike

Senior Managing Officer

in charge of Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality,

Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering

and Chief Officer,

Inspection Reform Committee

Hiroaki Matsuura is scheduled to retire as Director, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Adviser. He will also retire as Managing Officer as of 31 May 2019 and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Adviser based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Hiroaki Matsuura

Director and Managing Officer in charge of

and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee

Manufacturing Engineering/Manufacturing/Parts,

(term of the committee will be until 27 June

and Executive General Manager, Manufacturing,

2019)

and Department General Manager,

Trial Production Department

[As of 1 June 2019]

Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Director and Managing Officer

Masahiko Nagao

Director and Managing Officer

in charge of Human Resources,

in charge of Human Resources,

and Department General Manager,

and Department General Manager,

Human Resources Department,

Human Resources Department,

and Executive General Manager,

and Executive General Manager,

Corporate Planning Office,

Corporate Planning Office

and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee

4. Appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Following personnel are scheduled to become Audit & Supervisory Board Members, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Toyokazu Sugimoto

Adviser,

Suzuki Training Center

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Masato Kasai

Managing Officer

Group Manager,

Environment Engineering Group,

Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Norihisa Nagano

Attorney,

(part-time)

Nagano Law Firm

5. Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Following personnel are scheduled to retire as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Adviser (part-time)

Kunio Nakamura

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Adviser (part-time)

Eiji Mochizuki

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Adviser (part-time)

Yasuhiro Yamazaki

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-

time)

6. Appointment of Managing Officers

Following personnel will be appointed as Managing Officers as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Managing Officer

Masahiro Ikuma

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Executive General Manager,

Automobile Engineering,

Automobile Engineering,

and Department General Manager,

and Department General Manager,

Automobile Platform and HMI Development

Automobile Platform and HMI Development

Department

Department

Managing Officer

Masamichi Suzuki

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Automobile Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Managing Officer

Hisanori Takashiba

Executive General Manager,

Executive General Manager,

Research & Development,

Research & Development,

and Department General Manager,

and Department General Manager,

Advanced Engineering Development Department

Advanced Engineering Development

Department

Managing Officer

Yukihiro Yamashita

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Automobile Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Managing Officer

Shinichi Akama

Branch Manager,

Branch Manager,

Tokyo Branch

Tokyo Branch,

and Chairman,

Suzuki Motor Sales Tokyo Inc.

Managing Officer

Hisashi Takeuchi

Deputy Executive General Manager

Deputy Executive General Manager

(in charge of Global Administration),

(in charge of Asia Automobile),

Global Automobile Marketing,

Global Automobile Marketing,

and Department General Manager,

and Department General Manager,

India Automobile Department

India Automobile Department

Managing Officer

Yutaka Kikukawa

Executive General Manager,

Executive General Manager,

Legal/IP,

Legal/IP,

and Department General Manager,

and Department General Manager,

Domestic Legal Department

Domestic Legal Department

7. Retirement of Managing Officers

Following personnel will retire as Managing Officers as of 31 May 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Adviser

Kazuo Hakamata

Managing Officer

in charge of Special Missions,

in charge of Manufacturing/Purchasing/Engineering,

Audit

S.I.M. (Indonesia)

Adviser

Shuji Oishi

Managing Officer

in charge of Special Missions,

Deputy Executive General Manager

Global Automobile Marketing

(in charge of Asia Automobile),

Global Automobile Marketing

Adviser

Shigeyuki Yamamura

Managing Officer

General Manager,

in charge of Human Resources Development

Suzuki Training Center

Adviser

Ichiro Onishi

Managing Officer

in charge of Special Missions,

Executive General Manager,

and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee

Customer Quality Assurance and Service

Adviser

Kazuhiko Ayabe

Managing Officer

in charge of Special Missions,

Executive General Manager,

Audit

Purchasing,

and Department General Manager,

Powertrain Purchasing Department

Adviser

Yoshikazu Ozawa

Managing Officer

in charge of Human Resources Structure

based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Reform

(in charge of India Human Resources Management)

8. Change in Operational Responsibilities of Managing Officers

Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Managing Officer

Keiichi Asai

Managing Officer

Executive General Manager,

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Inspection,

Manufacturing

and Deputy Chief Officer and Chief Secretariat,

Inspection Reform Committee

Managing Officer

Shigeo Yamagishi

Managing Officer

Executive General Manager,

Executive General Manager,

Vehicle Regulations and Engineering

Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration

Administration,

and Deputy Chief Officer,

Inspection Reform Committee

Managing Officer

Kazunobu Hori

Managing Officer

in charge of Engineering Human Resources,

in charge of Engineering Human Resources

and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee

Managing Officer

Taisuke Toyoda

Managing Officer

Executive General Manager,

Executive General Manager,

Audit

Finance,

and Department General Manager,

Affiliates Accounting Department

Managing Officer

Shigetoshi Torii

Managing Officer

Executive General Manager,

Deputy Executive General Manager

Purchasing,

(in charge of Manufacturing),

and Department General Manager,

Manufacturing

Powertrain Purchasing Department,

and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee

(term of the committee will be until 27 June

2019)

9. Retirement of Advisers

Following personnel will retire as Advisers as of 31 May 2019.

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Retire

Naoki Aizawa

President,

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

Retire

Izumi Oishi

Executive Vice President,

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

Retire

Hiroyasu Uchida

General Manager,

Suzuki Training Center

10. Change in Personnel of Executive General Managers, Deputy Executive General Managers, Plant Managers of Domestic Affiliates, and President and Plant Managers of Overseas Affiliates

Following personnel will be appointed as of 1 June 2019.

  1. Appointment of Executive General Managers and Deputy Executive General Managers [Production Engineering]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Executive General Manager,

Hidetoshi Kumashiro

Plant Manager,

Production Engineering,

Tooling Plant

and Deputy Chief Officer,

Inspection Reform Committee

Deputy Executive General Manager,

Tetsuya Maita

Department General Manager,

Production Engineering (in charge of

Manufacturing Engineering Department I

Powertrain/Plant)

Deputy Executive General Manager

Kazuo Ichino

General Manager in charge of Project,

(in charge of Body/Plant),

Manufacturing Engineering Department III

Production Engineering,

and Department General Manager,

Production Engineering Paint & Assembly

Department

[Customer Quality Assurance and Service]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Executive General Manager,

Masahiko Mizushima

Department General Manager,

Customer Quality Assurance and Service,

Automobile Body and Safety Research Department

and Department General Manager,

Automobile Body and Safety Research

Department

[Finance]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Executive General Manager,

Hiroshi Sakamoto

Department General Manager,

Finance

Audit Department

  1. Personnel Change of Department General Managers, Plant Managers, Domestic Affiliates Plant Managers and Overseas Affiliates President and Plant Managers

[Production]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Department General Manager,

Masami Oguri

Group Manager,

Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department

Manufacturing Quality Assurance Group,

Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department

Department General Manager,

Hiroyuki Kinpara

Plant Manager,

Production Engineering Powertrain Department

Suzuki Seimitsu Plant,

Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Department General Manager,

Tatsuya Motomura

Plant Manager,

Production Engineering Stamp & Weld

Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary)

Department

Department General Manager,

Masaru Asahina

Department General Manager,

Production Engineering Control Department

Manufacturing Engineering Department IV

Department General Manager,

Sakuji Hiwara

Department General Manager,

Production Engineering Parts Department

Manufacturing Engineering Department III

Plant Manager,

Makoto Isano

Department General Manager,

Trial Production/Tooling Plant

Automobile Interior Design Department

Department General Manager,

Teruhisa Kadono

Group Manager,

Overseas Manufacturing Department

Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group I,

Overseas Manufacturing Department

Plant Manager,

Junichi Otake

Plant Manager,

Sagara Plant,

Gujarat A Plant,

and Plant Manager,

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

Sagara Plant,

Snic Co., Ltd.

Plant Manager,

Takayuki Suzuki

Senior Manager,

Iwata Plant

Iwata Plant

Plant Manager,

Yukinori Ishioka

Senior Manager,

Hamamatsu Plant

Engine Plant,

Hamamatsu Plant

Plant Manager,

Toshiyuki Hanaoka

Plant Manager,

Suzuki Seimitsu Plant,

Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant,

Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Plant Manager,

Hirochika Suzuki

Manager,

Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant,

Foundry Group,

Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing Engineering Department I

In charge of Overall Manufacturing,

Haruyuki Kawase

In charge of Gujarat B Plant and Construction of C

and Plant Manager,

Plant,

Gujarat B Plant,

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited

(India)

Plant Manager, Gujarat A Plant,

Tetsuharu Hayasaka

Department General Manager,

based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited

Overseas Manufacturing Department

(India)

In charge of Construction of C Plant,

Kazunari Yamaguchi

In charge of India Manufacturing,

based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited

and Plant Manager,

(India)

Gurgaon Plant,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

In charge of

Yoshitomo Haneda

Plant Manager,

Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality/Purchasing,

Sagara Plant,

S.I.M. (Indonesia)

and Plant Manager,

Sagara Plant,

Snic Co., Ltd.

Plant Manager,

Toshio Ishida

Group Manager,

Cikarang (Powertrain) Plant,

Engine Group,

based in S.I.M. (Indonesia)

Kosai Plant

Plant Manager,

Yoshiharu Matsushita

General Manager,

based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.

based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.

Plant Manager,

Hiroyuki Miura

Manager,

based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd.

based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary)

(Hungary)

[Inspection]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Department General Manager,

Jun Hashimoto

Plant Manager,

Inspection Department

Hamamatsu Plant

Department General Manager,

Takashi Suzuki

Senior Manager,

Kosai Inspection Department

Plant No. 2,

Kosai Plant

Department General Manager,

Hiroyoshi Kakizaki

Plant Manager,

Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department

Iwata Plant

Department General Manager,

Tsutomu Hoshi

Manager,

Iwata Inspection Department

Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group II,

Overseas Manufacturing Department

Department General Manager,

Nobuyuki Yamane

Department General Manager,

Hamamatsu Inspection Department

Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG.

Department

[Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Department General Manager,

Hiroyuki Niwa

General Manager (Supporting Group Manager),

Inspection Administration Department

Environment Engineering Group

[Audit]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Department General Manager,

Naoki Matsuura

Group Manager,

Domestic Audit Department

Distributor Support Group,

Domestic Marketing Administration & Promotion

Department

Department General Manager,

Motoaki Yamagishi

Group Manager,

Overseas Audit Department

Secretariat of Audit & Supervisory Board

Department General Manager,

Koji Yamada

Senior Advisor,

Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department

Internal Audit Group,

Audit Department

[Global Automobile Marketing]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

President,

Motohiro Atsumi

General Manager,

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)

[Automobile Engineering]

(New)

(Name)

(Previous)

Department General Manager,

Rikihei Naruse

Group Manager,

Automobile Interior Design Department

Air Conditioning Design Group,

Automobile Interior Design Department

Disclaimer

Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:32:07 UTC
