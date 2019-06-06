Suzuki : Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants, and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel
0
06/06/2019 | 03:33am EDT
(2) Monthly Remuneration after July 2019
①Representative Director and Chairman
②Representative Director and President
③Representative Director and Vice Chairman
④Directors
⑤Outside Directors
⑥Executive Officers in charge of manufacturing
⑦Other Executive Officers
: Fully waived
: 50% reduction
Suzuki Motor Corporation
28 May 2019
Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants,
and the Change in Organisation, Executives, and Personnel
Suzuki Motor Corporation would like to offer our deepest apologies to each and every one of our customers and stakeholders regarding the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants.
Regarding the improper conducts, the Company will take the following disciplinary actions against the management and the concerned personnel, as well as make the following change in organisation and personnel, such as establishment of departments for thorough implementation of preventive measures.
1. Disciplinary Actions regarding the Improper Conducts of the Final Vehicle Inspection in the Plants
Reductions of Executive Remuneration
(1) Bonus for FY2018
① Representative Directors and Directors
②Executive Officers
: No remuneration for 1 year based on voluntary proposal
: 50% reduction for 6 months
: 40% reduction for 6 months
: 30% reduction for 6 months
: 10% reduction for 3 months
: 30% reduction for 6 months
: 10% reduction for 3 months
Also, there will be 10% reduction for 3 months for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, based on their voluntary proposal to waive their remuneration.
2) Change in Executive
Director and Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Manufacturing Hiroaki Matsuura
Retirement of Managing Officer
: 31 May 2019
Retirement of Director
: 27 June 2019 (at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
3) Disciplinary Actions of Concerned Personnel
The Company took disciplinary actions against the managers who were concerned in manipulation of vehicle check sheets, as well as those who were responsible for supervising and managing those manipulations, and those who were responsible for supervising and managing the improper conducts of the final vehicle inspection in the plants, based on the employment regulation.
2. Organisation Change
Following organisation change will become effective as of 1 June 2019.
1) Establishment of Inspection Reform Committee
Inspection Reform Committee (Chief Officer: Toshiaki Hasuike, Executive Vice President) will be established to review and manualise the definition of inspection, and enable the new organisation structure to smoothly make measures, such as reviewing inspector's qualification, employment test, and conditions, and introducing facilities to enhance quality, into effect in a short period of time. New and former executives in charge of manufacturing and inspection will become members of the committee to intensively discuss and implement such measures.
2) Securement of Manufacturing Quality and New Establishment of Inspection
Production Engineering should be responsible for securing manufacturing quality that conform to safety regulations in the manufacturing process. In order to enhance quality in the manufacturing process, Quality Group will be newly established in each plant (Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu). On the other hand, in order to enhance independency of inspection departments, they will be moved outside the control of Production Engineering, and shifted under Inspection. They will be responsible for examining the consistency of vehicles and conformity to safety regulations.
Conventionally, each plant manager of Kosai, Sagara, Iwata, and Hamamatsu Plants concurrently served as chief inspection engineer. From now on, Kosai Inspection Department, Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department, Iwata Inspection Department, and Hamamatsu Inspection Department will be established under Inspection, and department general manager of each inspection department will be the chief inspection engineer.
3) Construction of Auditing Structure for Final Vehicle Inspection
Final Vehicle Inspection Group and Parts Inspection Group will be shifted under Inspection to thoroughly conduct self-auditing by the Inspection Group.
Inspection Administration Department will be established under Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration, and they will audit whether the final vehicle inspections are properly conducted according to vehicle regulations and certification.
Audit Department will become Audit to strengthen its structure, and Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department will be newly established under Audit to conduct auditing to verify whether the Company is complying with laws and regulations, based on situation of execution of operation in the plants and various auditing methods.
4) Others
Besides Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department, Domestic Audit Department, Overseas Audit Department, and Internal Audit Group will be placed under Audit.
Affiliates Accounting Department under Finance will be abolished upon new establishment of Audit.
Manufacturing Engineering Department I, II, III, and Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG. Department will be merged and become Production Engineering Powertrain Department, Production Engineering Stamp & Weld Department, Production Engineering Paint & Assembly Department, and Production Engineering Parts Department. Manufacturing Engineering Department IV will become Production Engineering Control Department.
Trial Production Department and Tooling Plant will be merged and become Trial Production/Tooling Plant.
3. Appointment, Retirement, and Change in Operational Responsibilities of Directors
[Scheduled as of 27 June 2019]
Toshiaki Hasuike is scheduled to become Director, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019. He will also become Executive Vice President and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Director and Executive Vice President
Toshiaki Hasuike
Senior Managing Officer
in charge of Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality,
Executive General Manager, Automobile Engineering
and Chief Officer,
Inspection Reform Committee
Hiroaki Matsuura is scheduled to retire as Director, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Adviser. He will also retire as Managing Officer as of 31 May 2019 and will be in charge of the following operational responsibilities as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Adviser based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
Hiroaki Matsuura
Director and Managing Officer in charge of
and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee
Manufacturing Engineering/Manufacturing/Parts,
(term of the committee will be until 27 June
and Executive General Manager, Manufacturing,
2019)
and Department General Manager,
Trial Production Department
[As of 1 June 2019]
Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Director and Managing Officer
Masahiko Nagao
Director and Managing Officer
in charge of Human Resources,
in charge of Human Resources,
and Department General Manager,
and Department General Manager,
Human Resources Department,
Human Resources Department,
and Executive General Manager,
and Executive General Manager,
Corporate Planning Office,
Corporate Planning Office
and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee
4. Appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Following personnel are scheduled to become Audit & Supervisory Board Members, following an approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Toyokazu Sugimoto
Adviser,
Suzuki Training Center
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Masato Kasai
Managing Officer
Group Manager,
Environment Engineering Group,
Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Norihisa Nagano
Attorney,
(part-time)
Nagano Law Firm
5. Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Following personnel are scheduled to retire as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, upon the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on 27 June 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Adviser (part-time)
Kunio Nakamura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Adviser (part-time)
Eiji Mochizuki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Adviser (part-time)
Yasuhiro Yamazaki
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-
time)
6. Appointment of Managing Officers
Following personnel will be appointed as Managing Officers as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Managing Officer
Masahiro Ikuma
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Executive General Manager,
Automobile Engineering,
Automobile Engineering,
and Department General Manager,
and Department General Manager,
Automobile Platform and HMI Development
Automobile Platform and HMI Development
Department
Department
Managing Officer
Masamichi Suzuki
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Automobile Engineering
Automobile Engineering
Managing Officer
Hisanori Takashiba
Executive General Manager,
Executive General Manager,
Research & Development,
Research & Development,
and Department General Manager,
and Department General Manager,
Advanced Engineering Development Department
Advanced Engineering Development
Department
Managing Officer
Yukihiro Yamashita
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Automobile Engineering
Automobile Engineering
Managing Officer
Shinichi Akama
Branch Manager,
Branch Manager,
Tokyo Branch
Tokyo Branch,
and Chairman,
Suzuki Motor Sales Tokyo Inc.
Managing Officer
Hisashi Takeuchi
Deputy Executive General Manager
Deputy Executive General Manager
(in charge of Global Administration),
(in charge of Asia Automobile),
Global Automobile Marketing,
Global Automobile Marketing,
and Department General Manager,
and Department General Manager,
India Automobile Department
India Automobile Department
Managing Officer
Yutaka Kikukawa
Executive General Manager,
Executive General Manager,
Legal/IP,
Legal/IP,
and Department General Manager,
and Department General Manager,
Domestic Legal Department
Domestic Legal Department
7. Retirement of Managing Officers
Following personnel will retire as Managing Officers as of 31 May 2019, and will be appointed as Advisers as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Adviser
Kazuo Hakamata
Managing Officer
in charge of Special Missions,
in charge of Manufacturing/Purchasing/Engineering,
Audit
S.I.M. (Indonesia)
Adviser
Shuji Oishi
Managing Officer
in charge of Special Missions,
Deputy Executive General Manager
Global Automobile Marketing
(in charge of Asia Automobile),
Global Automobile Marketing
Adviser
Shigeyuki Yamamura
Managing Officer
General Manager,
in charge of Human Resources Development
Suzuki Training Center
Adviser
Ichiro Onishi
Managing Officer
in charge of Special Missions,
Executive General Manager,
and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee
Customer Quality Assurance and Service
Adviser
Kazuhiko Ayabe
Managing Officer
in charge of Special Missions,
Executive General Manager,
Audit
Purchasing,
and Department General Manager,
Powertrain Purchasing Department
Adviser
Yoshikazu Ozawa
Managing Officer
in charge of Human Resources Structure
based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Reform
(in charge of India Human Resources Management)
8. Change in Operational Responsibilities of Managing Officers
Following change in operational responsibilities will become effective as of 1 June 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Managing Officer
Keiichi Asai
Managing Officer
Executive General Manager,
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Inspection,
Manufacturing
and Deputy Chief Officer and Chief Secretariat,
Inspection Reform Committee
Managing Officer
Shigeo Yamagishi
Managing Officer
Executive General Manager,
Executive General Manager,
Vehicle Regulations and Engineering
Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration
Administration,
and Deputy Chief Officer,
Inspection Reform Committee
Managing Officer
Kazunobu Hori
Managing Officer
in charge of Engineering Human Resources,
in charge of Engineering Human Resources
and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee
Managing Officer
Taisuke Toyoda
Managing Officer
Executive General Manager,
Executive General Manager,
Audit
Finance,
and Department General Manager,
Affiliates Accounting Department
Managing Officer
Shigetoshi Torii
Managing Officer
Executive General Manager,
Deputy Executive General Manager
Purchasing,
(in charge of Manufacturing),
and Department General Manager,
Manufacturing
Powertrain Purchasing Department,
and Committee, Inspection Reform Committee
(term of the committee will be until 27 June
2019)
9. Retirement of Advisers
Following personnel will retire as Advisers as of 31 May 2019.
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Retire
Naoki Aizawa
President,
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)
Retire
Izumi Oishi
Executive Vice President,
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)
Retire
Hiroyasu Uchida
General Manager,
Suzuki Training Center
10. Change in Personnel of Executive General Managers, Deputy Executive General Managers, Plant Managers of Domestic Affiliates, and President and Plant Managers of Overseas Affiliates
Following personnel will be appointed as of 1 June 2019.
Appointment of Executive General Managers and Deputy Executive General Managers [Production Engineering]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Executive General Manager,
Hidetoshi Kumashiro
Plant Manager,
Production Engineering,
Tooling Plant
and Deputy Chief Officer,
Inspection Reform Committee
Deputy Executive General Manager,
Tetsuya Maita
Department General Manager,
Production Engineering (in charge of
Manufacturing Engineering Department I
Powertrain/Plant)
Deputy Executive General Manager
Kazuo Ichino
General Manager in charge of Project,
(in charge of Body/Plant),
Manufacturing Engineering Department III
Production Engineering,
and Department General Manager,
Production Engineering Paint & Assembly
Department
[Customer Quality Assurance and Service]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Executive General Manager,
Masahiko Mizushima
Department General Manager,
Customer Quality Assurance and Service,
Automobile Body and Safety Research Department
and Department General Manager,
Automobile Body and Safety Research
Department
[Finance]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Executive General Manager,
Hiroshi Sakamoto
Department General Manager,
Finance
Audit Department
Personnel Change of Department General Managers, Plant Managers, Domestic Affiliates Plant Managers and Overseas Affiliates President and Plant Managers
[Production]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Department General Manager,
Masami Oguri
Group Manager,
Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department
Manufacturing Quality Assurance Group,
Manufacturing Quality Assurance Department
Department General Manager,
Hiroyuki Kinpara
Plant Manager,
Production Engineering Powertrain Department
Suzuki Seimitsu Plant,
Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Department General Manager,
Tatsuya Motomura
Plant Manager,
Production Engineering Stamp & Weld
Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary)
Department
Department General Manager,
Masaru Asahina
Department General Manager,
Production Engineering Control Department
Manufacturing Engineering Department IV
Department General Manager,
Sakuji Hiwara
Department General Manager,
Production Engineering Parts Department
Manufacturing Engineering Department III
Plant Manager,
Makoto Isano
Department General Manager,
Trial Production/Tooling Plant
Automobile Interior Design Department
Department General Manager,
Teruhisa Kadono
Group Manager,
Overseas Manufacturing Department
Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group I,
Overseas Manufacturing Department
Plant Manager,
Junichi Otake
Plant Manager,
Sagara Plant,
Gujarat A Plant,
and Plant Manager,
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)
Sagara Plant,
Snic Co., Ltd.
Plant Manager,
Takayuki Suzuki
Senior Manager,
Iwata Plant
Iwata Plant
Plant Manager,
Yukinori Ishioka
Senior Manager,
Hamamatsu Plant
Engine Plant,
Hamamatsu Plant
Plant Manager,
Toshiyuki Hanaoka
Plant Manager,
Suzuki Seimitsu Plant,
Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant,
Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Plant Manager,
Hirochika Suzuki
Manager,
Suzuki Auto Parts Hamamatsu Plant,
Foundry Group,
Suzuki Auto Parts Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Engineering Department I
In charge of Overall Manufacturing,
Haruyuki Kawase
In charge of Gujarat B Plant and Construction of C
and Plant Manager,
Plant,
Gujarat B Plant,
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)
based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited
(India)
Plant Manager, Gujarat A Plant,
Tetsuharu Hayasaka
Department General Manager,
based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited
Overseas Manufacturing Department
(India)
In charge of Construction of C Plant,
Kazunari Yamaguchi
In charge of India Manufacturing,
based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited
and Plant Manager,
(India)
Gurgaon Plant,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
In charge of
Yoshitomo Haneda
Plant Manager,
Engineering/Manufacturing/Quality/Purchasing,
Sagara Plant,
S.I.M. (Indonesia)
and Plant Manager,
Sagara Plant,
Snic Co., Ltd.
Plant Manager,
Toshio Ishida
Group Manager,
Cikarang (Powertrain) Plant,
Engine Group,
based in S.I.M. (Indonesia)
Kosai Plant
Plant Manager,
Yoshiharu Matsushita
General Manager,
based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.
based in Suzuki (Myanmar) Motor Co., Ltd.
Plant Manager,
Hiroyuki Miura
Manager,
based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd.
based in Magyar Suzuki Corporation Ltd. (Hungary)
(Hungary)
[Inspection]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Department General Manager,
Jun Hashimoto
Plant Manager,
Inspection Department
Hamamatsu Plant
Department General Manager,
Takashi Suzuki
Senior Manager,
Kosai Inspection Department
Plant No. 2,
Kosai Plant
Department General Manager,
Hiroyoshi Kakizaki
Plant Manager,
Sagara/Osuka Inspection Department
Iwata Plant
Department General Manager,
Tsutomu Hoshi
Manager,
Iwata Inspection Department
Automobile Overseas Manufacturing Group II,
Overseas Manufacturing Department
Department General Manager,
Nobuyuki Yamane
Department General Manager,
Hamamatsu Inspection Department
Motorcycle/Marine & Power Products MFG. ENG.
Department
[Vehicle Regulations and Engineering Administration]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Department General Manager,
Hiroyuki Niwa
General Manager (Supporting Group Manager),
Inspection Administration Department
Environment Engineering Group
[Audit]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
Department General Manager,
Naoki Matsuura
Group Manager,
Domestic Audit Department
Distributor Support Group,
Domestic Marketing Administration & Promotion
Department
Department General Manager,
Motoaki Yamagishi
Group Manager,
Overseas Audit Department
Secretariat of Audit & Supervisory Board
Department General Manager,
Koji Yamada
Senior Advisor,
Engineering/Manufacturing Audit Department
Internal Audit Group,
Audit Department
[Global Automobile Marketing]
(New)
(Name)
(Previous)
President,
Motohiro Atsumi
General Manager,
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)
based in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (India)