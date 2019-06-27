Log in
SUZUKI CO LTD

(6785)
Suzuki : May 2019 Automobile Production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

06/27/2019 | 03:15am EDT

27 June 2019

Suzuki May 2019 Automobile Production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

  • Production

May

Jan.-May

2019

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year Trends

2019

Year-on-Year

(units)

(units)

Japan

73,840

97.0%

Down for the first

405,564

99.0%

production

time in two months

Overseas

188,924

80.3%

Down for the fourth

983,433

90.1%

production

consecutive month

Global

262,764

84.4%

Down for the fourth

1,388,997

92.6%

production

consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

May 2019 key points

    • Japan production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.
    • Overseas production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.
    • Global production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan production and overseas production.
  • Japan sales

May

Jan.-May

2019

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year Trends

2019

Year-on-Year

(units)

(units)

Minivehicles

44,453

101.5%

Up for the 14th

263,916

103.9%

consecutive month

Standard and

9,875

95.9%

Down for the first

59,909

105.8%

small vehicles

time in 21 months

Total

54,328

100.4%

Up for the 14th

323,825

104.2%

consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

May 2019 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increasedyear-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including Spacia and all-new Jimny.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased for the first time in 21 months owing to decrease in sales of models including XBEE and Ignis.
  • Total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increasedyear-on-year.
  • Exports

May

Jan.-May

2019

Year-on-Year

Year-on-Year Trends

2019

Year-on-Year

(units)

(units)

Exports

14,399

73.5%

Down for the third

75,309

97.4%

consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

May 2019 key point

  • Overall exports decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.

Disclaimer

Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:14:24 UTC
