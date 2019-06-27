27 June 2019
Suzuki May 2019 Automobile Production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)
May
Jan.-May
2019
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year Trends
2019
Year-on-Year
(units)
(units)
Japan
73,840
97.0%
Down for the first
405,564
99.0%
production
time in two months
Overseas
188,924
80.3%
Down for the fourth
983,433
90.1%
production
consecutive month
Global
262,764
84.4%
Down for the fourth
1,388,997
92.6%
production
consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
May 2019 key points
Japan production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.
Overseas production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.
Global production volume decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan production and overseas production.
Japan sales
May
Jan.-May
2019
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year Trends
2019
Year-on-Year
(units)
(units)
Minivehicles
44,453
101.5%
Up for the 14th
263,916
103.9%
consecutive month
Standard and
9,875
95.9%
Down for the first
59,909
105.8%
small vehicles
time in 21 months
Total
54,328
100.4%
Up for the 14th
323,825
104.2%
consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
May 2019 key points
Minivehicle sales in Japan increasedyear-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including Spacia and all-new Jimny.
Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased for the first time in 21 months owing to decrease in sales of models including XBEE and Ignis.
Total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales increasedyear-on-year.
May
Jan.-May
2019
Year-on-Year
Year-on-Year Trends
2019
Year-on-Year
(units)
(units)
Exports
14,399
73.5%
Down for the third
75,309
97.4%
consecutive month
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
May 2019 key point
Overall exports decreasedyear-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.
Disclaimer
Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:14:24 UTC