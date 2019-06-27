27 June 2019

Suzuki May 2019 Automobile Production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

Production

May Jan.-May 2019 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends 2019 Year-on-Year (units) (units) Japan 73,840 97.0% Down for the first 405,564 99.0% production time in two months Overseas 188,924 80.3% Down for the fourth 983,433 90.1% production consecutive month Global 262,764 84.4% Down for the fourth 1,388,997 92.6% production consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

May 2019 key points

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports. Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Indonesia. Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan production and overseas production.

Japan sales

May Jan.-May 2019 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends 2019 Year-on-Year (units) (units) Minivehicles 44,453 101.5% Up for the 14th 263,916 103.9% consecutive month Standard and 9,875 95.9% Down for the first 59,909 105.8% small vehicles time in 21 months Total 54,328 100.4% Up for the 14th 323,825 104.2% consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.