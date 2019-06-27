Suzuki : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023

(This document is an English translation of the original Japanese document. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese document, the original Japanese document prevails.)

27 June, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION Representative: Toshihiro Suzuki, President (Code No.: 7269, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact person: Seiji Kobayashi, General Manager Corporate Management/IR/Cost Management Dept. Corporate Planning Office Tel: (053) 440-2030

Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023 (the "Bonds").

1. Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue Conversion price Conversion price prior to the adjustment after the adjustment Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds ¥4,093.1 ¥4,068.2 due 2021 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds ¥4,093.1 ¥4,068.2 due 2023

Effective date

As of 1 April, 2019 Reason for the Adjustment

Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥74 per Share. The payment of such dividend was approved at the 153rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 June, 2019.

