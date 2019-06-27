Suzuki : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023

(This document is an English translation of the original Japanese document. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese document, the original Japanese document prevails.)
27 June, 2019
To whom it may concern:
|
Company name:
|
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
|
Representative:
|
Toshihiro Suzuki, President
|
(Code No.: 7269, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Contact person:
|
Seiji Kobayashi, General Manager
|
|
Corporate Management/IR/Cost Management Dept.
|
|
Corporate Planning Office
|
Tel:
|
(053) 440-2030
Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 and 2023 (the "Bonds").
1. Adjustment of Conversion Price
|
Name of issue
|
Conversion price
|
Conversion price
|
prior to the adjustment
|
after the adjustment
|
|
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds
|
¥4,093.1
|
¥4,068.2
|
due 2021
|
|
|
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds
|
¥4,093.1
|
¥4,068.2
|
due 2023
|
|
-
Effective date
As of 1 April, 2019
-
Reason for the Adjustment
Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥74 per Share. The payment of such dividend was approved at the 153rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 June, 2019.
End
Disclaimer
Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:39:20 UTC