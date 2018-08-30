Log in
SUZUKI CO LTD (6785)
Suzuki : Posted "Annual Report 2018"

08/30/2018

Annual Report 2018As of 31st March, 2018

Annual Report 2017As of 31st March, 2017

Annual Report 2016As of 31st March, 2016

Annual Report 2015As of 31st March, 2015

Annual Report 2014As of 31st March, 2014

Annual Report 2013As of 31st March, 2013

Annual Report 2012As of 31st March, 2012

Annual Report 2011As of 31st March, 2011

Annual Report 2010As of 31st March, 2010

Annual Report 2009As of 31st March, 2009

Annual Report 2008As of 31st March, 2008

Annual Report 2007As of 31st March, 2007

Annual Report 2006As of 31st March, 2006

Annual Report 2005As of 31st March, 2005

Annual Report 2004As of 31st March, 2004

Annual Report 2003As of 31st March, 2003

Annual Report 2002As of 31st March, 2002

Annual Report 2001As of 31st March, 2001

Annual Report 2000As of 31st March, 2000

Annual Report 1999 As of 31st March, 1999

Annual Report 1998 As of 31st March, 1998

Disclaimer

Suzuki Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 06:51:05 UTC
Latest news on SUZUKI CO LTD
08:52aSUZUKI : Posted "Annual Report 2018"
PU
06/27SUZUKI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10SUZUKI : Posted “FY 2017 Financial Results (Full Year)”
PU
05/06Learning from a master
AQ
04/25SUZUKI : launched this bike in India, check price
AQ
2017SUZUKI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SUZUKI : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
PU
2016SUZUKI : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
PU
2016SUZUKI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016SUZUKI : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2016 ..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Noriyoshi Suzuki President & Representative Director
Katsuto Yokoyama Director, GM-Administration & Manager-Accounting
Akira Takayama Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shoichi Yoshida Director
Mitsuhiro Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZUKI CO LTD-26.32%109
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.23.86%38 309
TE CONNECTIVITY-3.20%32 264
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%9 331
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-20.05%9 032
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.46%6 298
