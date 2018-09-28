Suzuki Motor : Discloses “ CSR & Environmental Report 2018”

28 September 2018

Suzuki Motor Corporation has disclosed 'Suzuki CSR & Environmental Report 2018' on the Global Suzuki website.

Information concerning CSR and environmental initiatives has been reviewed and disclosed from the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) point of view, which is gaining attention by stakeholders, for further comprehension.

(Overview of Suzuki CSR & Environmental Report 2018)

- Issues to be worked by the Suzuki Group have been clearly defined by defining the materiality (key issues) in CSR activities and showing them in matrix.

- Suzuki's support for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by the United Nations, and how our initiatives can contribute to those 17 goals have been clearly stated.

- Environmental initiatives have been aligned along the product life cycle from design, production to recycling for further comprehension.

Suzuki will promote initiatives toward solving CSR and environmental issues, and continue making efforts for building the base for making sustainable growth with the society.

Global Suzuki website 'Suzuki CSR & Environmental Report 2018'

(http://www.globalsuzuki.com/corporate/environmental/report/pdf/2018_enve_all.pdf)