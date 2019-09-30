Suzuki Motor : Launches the New Mini SUV S-PRESSO in India

30 September 2019

Suzuki Launches the New Mini SUV S-PRESSO in India

*Equipped with accessory parts

S-PRESSO

Suzuki Motor Corporation's Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki has launched the new mini SUV S-PRESSO on 30 September 2019.

The brand new S-PRESSO is designed by Maruti Suzuki with proportions inspired from Suzuki's iconic SUVs. The exterior gives a strong and tough impression by combining front bumper with strong identity, front grille with trapezoidal motifs, and twin chamber headlamps that are designed to look like they are gripping the turn lamps. The design language continues to the rear for instant recognition of the new S-PRESSO.

S-PRESSO also comes with a unique interior that places innovative centre digital speedometer within a circular shaped centre console. While ensuring maximum cabin space, the luggage compartment has ample space, providing both comfort and convenience.

By installing a 1.0L petrol engine onto a high-rigidity new HEARTECT platform, S-PRESSO realises excellent fuel efficiency and driving performance while complying with the new emission norm (BS6) which will be introduced in India from April 2020.