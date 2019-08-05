Log in
Suzuki Motor : posts 46% drop in first-quarter profit on slowing India demand

08/05/2019 | 02:56am EDT
The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp on Monday reported a 46.2% fall in first-quarter operating profit, hurt by lower output at home as it improves its inspection systems, and falling demand in India, its biggest market.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 62.7 billion yen (£487 million) for the April-June quarter, down from 116.5 billion yen a year earlier and below a mean forecast of 69.09 billion from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Suzuki reaffirmed its forecast for full-year operating profit to come in at 330 billion yen, up 1.7% from the year ended March 2019.


(For a graphic on 'Suzuki Motor operating profit, vehicle sales', click

Suzuki, known for its Swift and Baleno compact models, is bracing for subdued growth this year in India, where roughly one in two cars sold carries its brand.

The company stuck to a forecast for vehicle sales to increase slightly on the year, but conceded that it may need to trim its forecasts in the coming months as slowing economic growth and stricter emissions standards could dent sales.

Slowing profit growth could hamper its ability to invest in and develop lower-emissions vehicles and on-demand transportation services necessary to survive the technological upheaval currently underway in the global auto industry.

The automaker has long acknowledged that it cannot shoulder the costs of developing electric vehicles and self-driving cars on its own, and has turned to Toyota Motor Corp to supply Suzuki vehicles with its gasoline hybrid systems.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sonali Paul)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP -4.74% 4000 End-of-day quote.-25.47%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.30% 6929 End-of-day quote.12.12%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 903 B
EBIT 2020 328 B
Net income 2020 203 B
Finance 2020 369 B
Yield 2020 1,90%
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 1 846 B
Chart SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Suzuki Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5 981,76  JPY
Last Close Price 4 000,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Suzuki Chairman
Taisuke Toyoda General Manager-Finance
Osamu Honda Director & Chief Engineer
Ichizo Aoyama General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP-25.47%17 303
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.12%183 468
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.27%82 513
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.92%56 795
DAIMLER AG-1.49%53 741
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%46 704
