Suzuki Motor : Announces FY2019 Vehicle Recycling Results in Japan

22 June 2020

Suzuki Motor Corporation has today announced the results of vehicle recycling for FY2019 (April 2019 to March 2020) in Japan, based on the Japan Automobile Recycling Law*1.

In line with the legal mandate, Suzuki is responsible for promoting appropriate treatment and recycling of automobile shredder residue (ASR), airbags, and fluorocarbons through recycling fee deposited from customers.

Recycling of these materials are appropriately, smoothly, and efficiently conducted by consigning the treatment to Japan Auto Recycling Partnership as for airbags and fluorocarbons, and to Automobile Shredder Residue Recycling Promotion Team*2 as for ASR.

The total cost of recycling these materials was 3,640 million yen. Recycling fees and income generated from the vehicle-recycling fund totalled 4,150 million yen, contributing to a net surplus of 510 million yen.

For the promotion of vehicle recycling, Suzuki contributed a total of 370 million yen from the above net surplus, to the Japan Foundation for Advanced Auto Recycling, and 20 million yen for the advanced recycling business of the Company.

For the mid-and long-term, Suzuki continues to make effort in stabilising the total recycling costs.

Moreover, besides the recycling costs, the Company bears 120 million yen as management-related cost of Japan Automobile Recycling Promotion Center and recycling-related cost of ASR.

The results of collection and recycling of the materials are as follows.

1. ASR

- 60,388.3 tons of ASR were collected from 450,662 units of end-of-life vehicles

- Recycling rate was 96.7%, exceeding the legal target rate of 70% set in FY2015 since FY2008

2. Airbags

- 1,543,738 units of airbags were collected from 353,565 units of end-of-life vehicles

- Recycling rate was 94.5%, exceeding the legal target rate of 85%

3. Fluorocarbons

- 89,538.8kg of fluorocarbons were collected from 403,935 units of end-of-life vehicles