Suzuki Motor : Notice regarding members of Directors and Auditors

02/07/2020 | 05:23am EST

(This document is an English translation of the original Japanese document. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original Japanese document, the original Japanese document prevails.)

7 February 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company name: SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

Representative: Toshihiro Suzuki, President

(Code No.: 7269, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact person: Takuya Tokumitsu, General Manager,

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel:

(053) 440-2030

Notice regarding members of Directors and Auditors

At the Board of Directors Meeting held on 7 February 2020, Suzuki Motor Corporation has made an internal decision regarding candidates for Directors and Auditors to be elected at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020 as per below. The number of Outside Directors will increase to three (of which one female Director), from the current number of two.

Directors (nine members) and Auditors (five members) are to be officially decided following the election at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The Representative Directors and Directors with specific titles are to be selected at the Board of Directors Meeting to be held following the end of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Directors

Candidates for new Directors

Name

Current position

Managing Officer

Toshiaki Suzuki

Executive General Manager,

Domestic Marketing I, Domestic Marketing

Osamu Kawamura*

Representative Director and Chairman,

Chanson Cosmetics Inc.

Former Ambassador Extraordinary and

Hideaki Domichi*

Plenipotentiary of Japan to India/Bhutan

Former Executive Senior Vice President,

Japan International Cooperation Agency

Yuriko Kato*

Representative Director and President,

M2Labo. Inc.

*Outside Director

Directors to retire

(upon the end of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name

Current position

Masakazu Iguchi

Outside Director

Sakutaro Tanino

Outside Director

2. Auditors

The Company selected the current five auditors as candidates.

[Reference] Directors and Auditors following the end of the

154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (candidates)

1. Directors (nine members)

Name

Current position at the Company

Osamu Suzuki

Representative Director and Chairman

(Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Yasuhito Harayama

Representative Director and Vice Chairman

Toshihiro Suzuki

Representative Director and President

Osamu Honda

Director and Senior Technical Executive

Masahiko Nagao

Director and Managing Officer

Toshiaki Suzuki

Managing Officer

(newly-appointed)

Osamu Kawamura

-

(newly-appointed)*

Hideaki Domichi

-

(newly-appointed)*

Yuriko Kato

-

(newly-appointed)*

*Outside Director

2. Auditors (five members)

Name

Current position at the Company

Toyokazu Sugimoto

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Masato Kasai

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Norio Tanaka

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Nobuyuki Araki

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Norihisa Nagano

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

End

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:22:02 UTC
