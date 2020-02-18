Suzuki Motor : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months” and “FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)”
0
02/18/2020 | 12:14am EST
18 February 2020
Corporate Communications Department
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Partial amendments to "Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months" and
"FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)"
Suzuki Motor Corporation hereby announces that there were incorrect figures in some parts of documents for the FY2019 Third Quarter Financial Results announced on 7 February 2020, which were posted on the company website. We apologize for the mistake and would like to make amendments as per below.
The amendments are marked in yellow. As they are amendments for breakdown of net sales by area, there are no amendments to the total of Automobile business and consolidated total.
1. Page 3 of Financial Reference [Breakdown of Consolidated Net Sales]
(Before)
(Unit : Thousand, Amount: Billions of yen)
FY2018 first nine
FY2019 first nine
Change
months
months
April - December 2018
April - December 2019
Unit
Amount
Unit
Amount
Unit
Amount
Change
Ratio
Change
Ratio
business
Japan
578
870.4
538
832.7
-41
-7.1%
-37.7
-4.3%
Overseas
1,927
1,726.2
1,664
1,544.4
-263
-13.7%
-181.8
-10.5%
Europe
185
329.4
187
315.7
+3
+1.4%
-13.7
-4.1%
Automobile
North America
0.9
1.0
+0.1
+4.8%
Asia
1,599
1,230.4
1,374
1,094.1
-225
-14.1%
-136.3
-11.1%
(Of which India)
(1,325)
(947.0)
(1,142)
(807.7)
(-183)
(-13.8%)
(-139.3)
(-14.7%)
Other
144
165.5
103
133.6
-41
-28.6%
-31.9
-19.3%
Total
2,505
2,596.6
2,201
2,377.1
-304
-12.1%
-219.5
-8.5%
Japan
896.0
861.5
-34.5
-3.9%
Overseas
1,942.8
1,764.6
-178.2
-9.2%
Total
Europe
367.1
354.0
-13.1
-3.6%
North America
47.7
48.3
+0.6
+1.4%
Asia
1,331.4
1,196.9
-134.5
-10.1%
Other
196.6
165.4
-31.2
-15.9%
Total
2,838.8
2,626.1
-212.7
-7.5%
(After)
(Unit : Thousand, Amount: Billions of yen)
FY2018 first nine
FY2019 first nine
Change
months
months
April - December 2018
April - December 2019
Unit
Amount
Unit
Amount
Unit
Amount
Change
Ratio
Change
Ratio
business
Japan
578
870.4
538
832.7
-41
-7.1%
-37.7
-4.3%
Overseas
1,927
1,726.2
1,664
1,544.4
-263
-13.7%
-181.8
-10.5%
Europe
185
329.4
187
315.8
+3
+1.4%
-13.6
-4.1%
Automobile
North America
0.9
1.0
+0.1
+9.3%
Asia
1,599
1,230.4
1,340
1,069.2
-259
-16.2%
-161.2
-13.1%
(Of which India)
(1,325)
(947.0)
(1,101)
(807.7)
(-224)
(-16.9%)
(-139.3)
(-14.7%)
Other
144
165.5
137
158.4
-7
-4.7%
-7.1
-4.3%
Total
2,505
2,596.6
2,201
2,377.1
-304
-12.1%
-219.5
-8.5%
Japan
896.0
861.5
-34.5
-3.9%
Overseas
1,942.8
1,764.6
-178.2
-9.2%
Total
Europe
367.1
354.0
-13.1
-3.6%
North America
47.7
48.4
+0.7
+1.5%
Asia
1,331.4
1,172.0
-159.4
-12.0%
Other
196.6
190.2
-6.4
-3.3%
Total
2,838.8
2,626.1
-212.7
-7.5%
2. Page 4 of Financial Presentation "Consolidated: Net Sales" (Before)
