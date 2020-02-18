Suzuki Motor : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months” and “FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)”

18 February 2020

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Partial amendments to "Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months" and

"FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)"

Suzuki Motor Corporation hereby announces that there were incorrect figures in some parts of documents for the FY2019 Third Quarter Financial Results announced on 7 February 2020, which were posted on the company website. We apologize for the mistake and would like to make amendments as per below.

The amendments are marked in yellow. As they are amendments for breakdown of net sales by area, there are no amendments to the total of Automobile business and consolidated total.