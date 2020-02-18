Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Suzuki Motor Corporation    7269   JP3397200001

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suzuki Motor : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months” and “FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:14am EST

18 February 2020

Corporate Communications Department

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Partial amendments to "Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months" and

"FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)"

Suzuki Motor Corporation hereby announces that there were incorrect figures in some parts of documents for the FY2019 Third Quarter Financial Results announced on 7 February 2020, which were posted on the company website. We apologize for the mistake and would like to make amendments as per below.

The amendments are marked in yellow. As they are amendments for breakdown of net sales by area, there are no amendments to the total of Automobile business and consolidated total.

1. Page 3 of Financial Reference [Breakdown of Consolidated Net Sales]

(Before)

(Unit : Thousand, Amount: Billions of yen)

FY2018 first nine

FY2019 first nine

Change

months

months

April - December 2018

April - December 2019

Unit

Amount

Unit

Amount

Unit

Amount

Change

Ratio

Change

Ratio

business

Japan

578

870.4

538

832.7

-41

-7.1%

-37.7

-4.3%

Overseas

1,927

1,726.2

1,664

1,544.4

-263

-13.7%

-181.8

-10.5%

Europe

185

329.4

187

315.7

+3

+1.4%

-13.7

-4.1%

Automobile

North America

0.9

1.0

+0.1

+4.8%

Asia

1,599

1,230.4

1,374

1,094.1

-225

-14.1%

-136.3

-11.1%

(Of which India)

(1,325)

(947.0)

(1,142)

(807.7)

(-183)

(-13.8%)

(-139.3)

(-14.7%)

Other

144

165.5

103

133.6

-41

-28.6%

-31.9

-19.3%

Total

2,505

2,596.6

2,201

2,377.1

-304

-12.1%

-219.5

-8.5%

Japan

896.0

861.5

-34.5

-3.9%

Overseas

1,942.8

1,764.6

-178.2

-9.2%

Total

Europe

367.1

354.0

-13.1

-3.6%

North America

47.7

48.3

+0.6

+1.4%

Asia

1,331.4

1,196.9

-134.5

-10.1%

Other

196.6

165.4

-31.2

-15.9%

Total

2,838.8

2,626.1

-212.7

-7.5%

(After)

(Unit : Thousand, Amount: Billions of yen)

FY2018 first nine

FY2019 first nine

Change

months

months

April - December 2018

April - December 2019

Unit

Amount

Unit

Amount

Unit

Amount

Change

Ratio

Change

Ratio

business

Japan

578

870.4

538

832.7

-41

-7.1%

-37.7

-4.3%

Overseas

1,927

1,726.2

1,664

1,544.4

-263

-13.7%

-181.8

-10.5%

Europe

185

329.4

187

315.8

+3

+1.4%

-13.6

-4.1%

Automobile

North America

0.9

1.0

+0.1

+9.3%

Asia

1,599

1,230.4

1,340

1,069.2

-259

-16.2%

-161.2

-13.1%

(Of which India)

(1,325)

(947.0)

(1,101)

(807.7)

(-224)

(-16.9%)

(-139.3)

(-14.7%)

Other

144

165.5

137

158.4

-7

-4.7%

-7.1

-4.3%

Total

2,505

2,596.6

2,201

2,377.1

-304

-12.1%

-219.5

-8.5%

Japan

896.0

861.5

-34.5

-3.9%

Overseas

1,942.8

1,764.6

-178.2

-9.2%

Total

Europe

367.1

354.0

-13.1

-3.6%

North America

47.7

48.4

+0.7

+1.5%

Asia

1,331.4

1,172.0

-159.4

-12.0%

Other

196.6

190.2

-6.4

-3.3%

Total

2,838.8

2,626.1

-212.7

-7.5%

2. Page 4 of Financial Presentation "Consolidated: Net Sales" (Before)

(After)

End

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 05:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
12:14aSUZUKI MOTOR : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fisc..
PU
02/17SUZUKI MOTOR : Introduces the New XL7
AQ
02/15Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/12PAK SUZUKI : Car sales decline 48% year-on-year in Jan 2020
AQ
02/10MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Suzuki Jimny showcased at Auto Expo 2020; Showcased at the..
AQ
02/10MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : drives in the all new IGNIS; Pre-launch bookings open at N..
AQ
02/10MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : All new powerful and stylish Vitara Brezza BS6 Petrol unve..
AQ
02/10SUZUKI MOTOR : - Notice regarding members of Directors and Auditors
AQ
02/10Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 586 B
EBIT 2020 234 B
Net income 2020 153 B
Finance 2020 278 B
Yield 2020 1,49%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 2 439 B
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5 334,38  JPY
Last Close Price 5 025,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Suzuki Chairman
Osamu Honda Director & Technical Supervisor
Toshiaki Hasuike Director, VP, Head-Production & Technology
Yasuhito Harayama Vice Chairman & Head-Special Mission
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION9.79%22 268
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.66%195 255
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.28%92 918
DAIMLER AG-12.77%49 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.68%46 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group