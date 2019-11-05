Suzuki Motor : Posted “FY 2019 Financial Results (Second Quarter)”

FY 2019 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2018 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2019 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2017 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2018 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2016 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2017 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2015 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2016 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2014 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2015 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2013 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2014 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2012 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2013 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2011 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2012 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2010 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2011 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2009 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2010 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter

FY 2008 Financial Results As of 31st March, 2009 Full Year Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter