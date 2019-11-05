Suzuki Motor : Posted “FY 2019 Financial Results (Second Quarter)”
11/05/2019 | 03:55am EST
FY 2019 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2020
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2018 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2019
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2017 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2018
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2016 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2017
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2015 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2016
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2014 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2015
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2013 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2014
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2012 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2013
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2011 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2012
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2010 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2011
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2009 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2010
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2008 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2009
Full Year
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
FY 2007 Financial Results
As of 31st March, 2008
Disclaimer
Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:54:09 UTC
Sales 2020
3 567 B
EBIT 2020
222 B
Net income 2020
154 B
Finance 2020
366 B
Yield 2020
1,43%
P/E ratio 2020
16,1x
P/E ratio 2021
13,3x
EV / Sales2020
0,58x
EV / Sales2021
0,52x
Capitalization
2 432 B
Technical analysis trends SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
5 129,41 JPY
Last Close Price
5 271,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
13,8%
Spread / Average Target
-2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target
-21,3%
