SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
Suzuki Motor : second-quarter profit slides 32%, hit by India demand slump

11/05/2019 | 01:19am EST
The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32% fall in second-quarter operating profit, weighed by a slowdown in domestic output as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($513.83 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 82 billion yen a year ago but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki cut full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen, which would be a 4-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 567 B
EBIT 2020 222 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Finance 2020 366 B
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 2 432 B
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Suzuki President & Representative Director
Osamu Suzuki Chairman
Taisuke Toyoda General Manager-Finance
Osamu Honda Director & Chief Engineer
Ichizo Aoyama General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION-1.79%22 394
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.18%193 946
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.93%99 143
DAIMLER AG15.77%63 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.51%54 851
BMW AG1.27%51 603
