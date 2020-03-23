Log in
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION    7269

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

(7269)
  Report
News 
News

Suzuki Motor : to Construct a New Automobile Plant in Myanmar

03/23/2020 | 04:38am EDT

23 March 2020

Suzuki to Construct a New Automobile Plant in Myanmar

Suzuki Motor Corporation's subsidiary for production and sales of automobiles in Myanmar, Suzuki Thilawa Motor Co., Ltd., will construct a new plant, which will conduct welding, painting, and assembly of automobiles.

In line with the expansion of market in Myanmar, the new plant, which is scheduled to start operating from September 2021, will be constructed in an industrial park located in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, southeast of Yangon. It will have an annual production ability of 40,000 units.

Suzuki has a long history in Myanmar, which started back in 1998 with the establishment of a joint venture, starting local production of motorcycles and automobiles from 1999. There are currently two plants in Myanmar that produce a total of four models: Carry, Ciaz, Ertiga, and Swift. In 2019, Suzuki produced 13,300 units (125% year-on-year) and sold 13,206 units (128% year-on-year) with a market share of 60.3%*.

With the construction of the new plant, Suzuki will meet the automobile market needs in Myanmar, which is projected to make further expansion.

*Based on Suzuki research on data of Automotive Associate of Myanmar

Location of headquarters: Thilawa Special Economic Zone, Yangon

Land area: Approx. 200,000m2

Building area: (current plant/new plant): Approx. 4,000 m2/42,000 m2

Investment amount for the new plant: 12 billion JPY

Representative: Keiichi Asano

Capital: 35 million USD (100% Suzuki investment)

No. of employees: 224 persons (as of February 2020)

Disclaimer

Suzuki Motor Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 08:37:05 UTC
