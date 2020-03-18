Log in
SVB FINANCIAL : Coronavirus Update - March 2020
PU
03/13SVB FINANCIAL : Coronavirus Update - March 2020
PU
03/11SVB FINANCIAL : Coronavirus Update - March 2020
PU
SVB Financial : Coronavirus Update - March 2020

03/18/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

In light of the global spread of the coronavirus, SVB is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees, clients and partnersaround the world, while continuing to serve our clients.

While we deploy various strategies to keep our employees safe, we are confident in our ability to seamlessly provide services to our clients.


Actions we have taken during this evolving situation include:
  • Instituted amulti-pronged approach to our response, leveraging governments' guidance in the countries where we're located
  • Activatedour business continuity and pandemic plans
  • Movedto a Work from Home plan for the majority ofour employees
  • Prohibitedall international business travel, and limited domestic travel
  • Issued quarantine noticesfor anyone with flu-like symptoms or based on recent travel
  • Required ill employeesand contractorsto stay home, andissued guidanceto branch visitors
  • Engaged vendors and suppliers regarding their business continuity protocols to enable uninterrupted service to our clients
  • Postponed or moved online all SVB hosted events
Currently we are not experiencing unusual employee absences and have had no impact on our ability to serve our clients.We also want you to know that we are confident that our strong financial foundation will allow us to navigate any challenges ahead as the markets experience volatility. We will make updates to this page, as needed, and as this rapidly changing situation evolves. Update from SVB's CEO

Fraud Prevention

In uncertain times, fraudsters may attempt to take advantage of the situation by increasing phishing/hacking attempts. Following heightened security protocols at this time is key-especially if you receive a request to update payment instructions for an existing business contact. For more information on ways to protect your accounts, please visit SVB's Fraud Prevention Center.

Visiting SVB?

Our branch at 2770 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park is currently closed. Our other Northern California branches are open. We request that visitors who have had flu-like symptoms or traveled tointernational locations in the 21 days prior, refrain from visiting the branch. Please work with your SVB contact to make arrangements accordingly.

Questions?

Please direct questions as follows:

SVB Clients: Your SVB relationship manager or ClientSupport@svb.com

SVB Partners/Vendors: Jon Saul at jsaul@svb.com

Public Relations: Eileen Nolan at enolan@svb.com

Investor Relations: Meghan O'Leary at moleary@svb.com

Thank you for your business and your understanding.

Disclaimer

SVB Financial Group published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 21:57:00 UTC
