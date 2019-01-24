SVB Financial : Current Report

Log in
01/24/2019 | 04:29pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 24, 2019

SVB Financial Group

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

000-15637

91-1962278

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054-1191

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 654-7400

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

o

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.142-12)

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company □

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. □

Item 2.02.

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 24, 2019, SVB Financial Group (the 'Company') announced its financial results for the fourthquarter and year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report shall not be treated as 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Act of 1934, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 24, 2019

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

By:

/s/ KAMRAN HUSAIN

Name:

Kamran Husain

Title:

Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

SVB Financial Group published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 21:28:17 UTC
