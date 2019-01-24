SVB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1

Log in
Exhibit 99.1

3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Contact:

www.svb.com

Meghan O'Leary

Investor Relations

For release at 1:00 P.M. (Pacific Time)

(408) 654-6364

January 24, 2019

NASDAQ: SIVB

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - January 24, 2019- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the fourthquarter of 2018was $266.3 million, or $4.96per diluted common share, compared to $274.8 million, or $5.10per diluted common share, for the thirdquarter of 2018and $117.2 million, or $2.19per diluted common share, for the fourthquarter of 2017. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018was $973.8 million, or $18.11per diluted common share, compared to $490.5 million, or $9.20per diluted common share, for the comparable 2017 period. The fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 results included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in noninterest expense consisting primarily of legal and consulting fees associated with the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC, now SVB Leerink Holdings LLC ('SVB Leerink'), which closed on January 4, 2019.

'Our fourth quarter performance represented a strong close to an outstanding year, during which we delivered double digit balance sheet growth, increased revenues by more than 30 percent and nearly doubled net income' said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. 'Despite broader market volatility and uncertainty, we believe the current health and historical resilience of our clients; our investments in client experience, employee enablement and process transformation; and our continued effective execution of growth initiatives across the business will enable us to deliver strong performance in 2019.'

Highlights of our fourthquarter 2018results (compared to thirdquarter 2018, unless otherwise noted) included:

Average loan balances of $27.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion (or 4.4percent).

Period-end loan balances of $28.3 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion (or 3.1percent).

Average fixed income investment securities of $24.5 billion, a decrease of $1.0 billion(or 4.0percent).

Period-end fixed income investment securities of $23.3 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion(or 6.8 percent).

Average total client funds (on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds) increased $5.5 billion(or 4.3percent) to $134.1 billion.

Period-end total client funds increased $4.6 billion(or 3.5percent) to $135.3 billion.

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $517.4 million, an increase of $21.3 million(or 4.3percent).

Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, compared to $17.2 million.

Net loan charge-offs of $13.9 million, or 20 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to $20.0 million, or 30 basis points.

Net gains on investment securities, of $10.7 million, compared to $32.2 million. Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, were $1.8 million, compared to $25.6 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')

Net gains on equity warrant assets of $16.7 million, compared to $34.1 million.

Noninterest income of $186.7 million, a decrease of $23.4 million(or 11.1percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased $14.3 million(or 10.9percent) to $146.0 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')

Noninterest expense of $307.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million (or 0.6percent).

Effective tax rate of 28.3percent compared to 25.8 percent.

Repurchase and retirement of 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million.

FourthQuarter and Full-Year 2018Summary

(Dollars in millions, except share data, employees and ratios)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Income statement:

Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.96

$

5.10

$

4.42

$

3.63

$

2.19

$

18.11

$

9.20

Net income available to common stockholders

266.3

274.8

237.8

195.0

117.2

973.8

490.5

Net interest income

514.5

493.2

466.4

419.9

393.7

1,894.0

1,420.4

Provision for credit losses

13.6

17.2

29.1

28.0

22.2

87.9

92.3

Noninterest income

186.7

210.1

192.7

155.5

152.3

745.0

557.2

Noninterest expense

307.6

309.4

305.7

265.4

264.0

1,188.2

1,010.7

Non-GAAP core fee income (1)

146.0

131.7

123.1

115.0

106.4

515.9

379.0

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (1)

177.9

203.4

183.2

142.5

144.5

707.0

527.8

Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests (1)

307.4

309.3

305.5

265.4

263.7

1,187.7

1,009.8

Fully taxable equivalent:

Net interest income (2)

$

517.4

$

496.1

$

468.5

$

421.2

$

395.3

$

1,903.2

$

1,423.4

Net interest margin

3.69

%

3.62

%

3.59

%

3.38

%

3.20

%

3.57

%

3.05

%

Balance sheet:

Average total assets

$

57,592.3

$

56,465.0

$

54,420.6

$

52,367.2

$

50,799.4

$

55,229.1

$

48,380.3

Average loans, net of unearned income

27,477.0

26,331.4

24,858.5

23,807.2

22,444.1

25,630.5

21,159.4

Average available-for-sale securities

8,793.7

9,589.9

10,048.4

10,748.5

12,081.0

9,789.2

12,424.1

Average held-to-maturity securities

15,691.1

15,916.7

15,112.2

13,234.3

11,703.0

14,997.8

9,984.6

Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits

40,106.9

40,625.8

39,814.5

37,950.8

36,962.0

39,633.1

35,235.2

Average interest-bearing deposits

8,980.3

8,466.5

8,157.5

8,155.3

7,811.4

8,442.2

7,509.9

Average total deposits

49,087.2

49,092.2

47,972.0

46,106.1

44,773.4

48,075.3

42,745.1

Average short-term borrowings

1,580.0

745.2

121.1

112.1

75.2

643.9

48.5

Average long-term debt

696.3

696.1

695.8

695.6

743.2

695.9

766.9

Period-end total assets

56,928.0

58,139.7

55,867.7

53,500.8

51,214.5

56,928.0

51,214.5

Period-end loans, net of unearned income

28,338.3

27,494.9

25,996.2

24,587.9

23,106.3

28,338.3

23,106.3

Period-end available-for-sale securities

7,790.0

9,087.6

9,593.4

10,080.4

11,120.7

7,790.0

11,120.7

Period-end held-to-maturity securities

15,487.4

15,899.7

15,898.3

14,548.9

12,663.5

15,487.4

12,663.5

Period-end non-marketable and other equity securities

941.1

896.2

852.5

824.9

651.1

941.1

651.1

Period-end noninterest-bearing demand deposits

39,103.4

40,473.8

40,593.3

37,515.4

36,655.5

39,103.4

36,655.5

Period-end interest-bearing deposits

10,225.5

8,122.3

8,294.0

8,421.2

7,598.6

10,225.5

7,598.6

Period-end total deposits

49,328.9

48,596.1

48,887.3

45,936.5

44,254.1

49,328.9

44,254.1

Period-end short-term borrowings

631.4

2,631.3

417.2

1,102.1

1,033.7

631.4

1,033.7

Period-end long-term debt

696.5

696.2

696.0

695.7

695.5

696.5

695.5

Off-balance sheet:

Average client investment funds

$

85,038.8

$

79,560.8

$

71,311.5

$

64,377.7

$

57,589.1

$

75,072.2

$

51,525.5

Period-end client investment funds

85,983.8

82,085.0

75,773.7

67,739.2

60,329.7

85,983.8

60,329.7

Total unfunded credit commitments

18,913.0

18,539.5

18,728.4

17,170.8

17,462.5

18,913.0

17,462.5

Earnings ratios:

Return on average assets (annualized) (3)

1.83

%

1.93

%

1.75

%

1.51

%

0.92

%

1.76

%

1.01

%

Return on average SVBFG stockholders' equity (annualized)(4)

20.61

22.46

20.82

18.12

11.09

20.57

12.38

Asset quality ratios:

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total gross loans

0.99

%

1.03

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.10

%

0.99

%

1.10

%

Allowance for loan losses for performing loans as a % of total gross performing loans

0.86

0.86

0.90

0.93

0.92

0.86

0.92

2

Gross loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.28

0.33

0.25

0.18

0.27

0.26

0.31

Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.20

0.30

0.22

0.15

0.23

0.22

0.27

Other ratios:

GAAP operating efficiency ratio (5)

43.87

%

44.00

%

46.39

%

46.13

%

48.36

%

45.02

%

51.11

%

Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio (1)

44.22

44.22

46.88

47.09

48.85

45.50

51.76

Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (1)

45.66

48.58

50.62

48.51

50.96

48.27

54.38

SVBFG CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.41

13.28

12.92

12.87

12.78

13.41

12.78

Bank CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41

11.98

11.76

11.90

12.06

12.41

12.06

SVBFG total risk-based capital ratio

14.45

14.34

14.03

13.99

13.96

14.45

13.96

Bank total risk-based capital ratio

13.32

12.91

12.72

12.88

13.04

13.32

13.04

SVBFG tier 1 leverage ratio

9.06

8.99

8.81

8.67

8.34

9.06

8.34

Bank tier 1 leverage ratio

8.10

7.82

7.72

7.69

7.56

8.10

7.56

Period-end loans, net of unearned income, to deposits ratio

57.45

56.58

53.18

53.53

52.21

57.45

52.21

Average loans, net of unearned income, to average deposits ratio

55.98

53.64

51.82

51.64

50.13

53.31

49.50

Book value per common share (6)

$

97.29

$

92.48

$

87.53

$

83.43

$

79.11

$

97.29

$

79.11

Other statistics:

Average full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees

2,873

2,778

2,591

2,498

2,433

2,685

2,396

Period-end full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees

2,900

2,836

2,626

2,512

2,438

2,900

2,438

(1)

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'), we use certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

(2)

Interest income on non-taxable investments is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21.0 percent for 2018 and 35.0 percent for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $3.0 millionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2018, $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018and $1.6 millionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $9.2 millionand $3.1 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(3)

Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average assets.

(4)

Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average SVB Financial Group ('SVBFG') stockholders' equity.

(5)

Ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total net interest income plus noninterest income.

(6)

Book value per common share is calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity by total outstanding common shares.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $517.4 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $496.1 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. The $21.3 millionincrease from the thirdquarter of 2018 to the fourthquarter of 2018, was attributable primarily to the following:

An increase in interest income from loans of $26.4 millionto $378.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018. The increase was reflective primarily of the impact of $1.2 billion in average loan growth, higher interest rates compared to the third quarter of 2018, and higher loan fee income. Overall loan yields increased 16 basis points, to 5.47 percent. Gross loan yields, excluding loan interest recoveries and loan fees, increased 15 basis points to 4.96 percent, as compared to 4.81 percent for the third quarter of 2018, reflective primarily of the full-quarter effect of the Federal Funds target rate increase in September 2018 as well as higher LIBOR rates. Benefits from the rate increases on our gross loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2018 continue to be impacted by pricing competition. Loan fee yields increased 1 basis point, or $2.7 million, primarily due to higher fee income from increased levels of loan prepayments in the quarter,

An increase of $7.0 million in interest income from short-term investment securities reflective primarily of a $1.1 billion increase in average interest-earning Federal Reserve cash balances and higher market rates,

A decrease in interest income from our fixed income investment securities of $3.7 millionto $152.0 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018. The decrease was reflective of lower average fixed income securities of $1.0 billion

3

offset by higher spreads from the reinvestment of maturing fixed income investment securities at higher-yielding rates throughout 2018. Our overall yield from our fixed income securities portfolio increased 4 basis points to 2.46 percent, primarily attributable to the higher reinvestment rates, and

An increase in interest expense of $8.3 million, due to an increase in our average short-term borrowings balance during the fourth quarter of 2018, due primarily to fund loan growth as a result of the timing of loan funding and deposit activities towards the end of the third quarter of 2018, as well as an increase in interest paid on our interest-bearing money market deposits due to market rate adjustments.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 3.69 percentfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to 3.62 percentfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Our net interest margin increased primarily as a result of the impact of rising interest rates on gross loans and fixed income investment securities yields, offset by higher short-term borrowings to primarily fund loan growth and increased rates paid on our interest-bearing deposit accounts.

For the fourthquarter of 2018, approximately 92.6 percent, or $25.6 billion, of our average gross loans were variable-rate loans that adjust at prescribed measurement dates. Of our variable-rate loans, approximately 67.8 percent are tied to prime-lending rates and 32.2 percent are tied to LIBOR.

Investment Securities

Our investment securities portfolio is comprised of: (i) our available-for-sale ('AFS') and held-to-maturity ('HTM') securities portfolios, each consisting of fixed income investments which are managed to earn an appropriate portfolio yield over the long-term while maintaining sufficient liquidity and addressing our asset/liability management objectives; and (ii) our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio, which represents primarily investments managed as part of our funds management business as well as public equity securities held as a result of equity warrant assets exercised. Our total average fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased $1.0 billion, or 4.0percent, to $24.5 billionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Our total period-end fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased $1.7 billion, or 6.8 percent, to $23.3 billionat December 31, 2018. The weighted-average duration of our fixed income investment securities portfolio was 3.8 years at December 31, 2018, and 3.9 years at September 30, 2018. Our period-end non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $44.9 millionto $941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) at December 31, 2018.

Available-for-Sale Securities

Average AFS securities were $8.8 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018compared to $9.6 billion for the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end AFS securities were $7.8 billionat December 31, 2018compared to $9.1 billionat September 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end AFS security balances from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were due to $0.9 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the sale of $0.5 billion of AFS securities comprised of U.S. Treasury and agency-backed mortgage securities during the quarter. The weighted-average duration of our AFS securities portfolio was 2.1 years at both December 31, 2018and September 30, 2018.

Held-to-Maturity Securities

Average HTM securities were $15.7 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $15.9 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end HTM securities were $15.5 billionat December 31, 2018compared to $15.9 billionand September 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end HTM security balances from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were primarily due to $0.4 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018. The weighted-average duration of our HTM securities portfolio was 4.7 years at December 31, 2018and 4.9 years at September 30, 2018.

Non-Marketable and Other Equity Securities

Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio primarily represents investments in venture capital and private equity funds, our China joint venture bank, debt funds, private and public portfolio companies and investments in qualified affordable housing projects.

Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $44.9 millionto $941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) at December 31, 2018, compared to $896.2 million($765.3 millionnet of noncontrolling

4

interests) at September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to new investments in qualified affordable housing projects. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests, are provided under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

Loans

Average loans (net of unearned income) increased by $1.2 billion to $27.5 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $26.3 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end loans (net of unearned income) increased by $0.8 billion to $28.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $27.5 billionat September 30, 2018. Average and period-end loan growth came primarily from our private equity/venture capital portfolio as well as from our life science/healthcare and private bank portfolios.

Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million increased by $0.6 billion and totaled $14.5 billionor 50.8 percentof total gross loans at December 31, 2018and $13.9 billionor 50.3 percentof total gross loans at September 30, 2018. Further details are provided under the section 'Loan Concentrations.'

Credit Quality

The following table provides a summary of our allowance for loan losses and our allowance for unfunded credit commitments:

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Allowance for loan losses, beginning balance

$

285,713

$

286,709

$

249,010

$

255,024

$

225,366

Provision for loan losses

10,204

19,436

18,666

84,292

85,939

Gross loan charge-offs

(19,697

)

(22,205

)

(15,233

)

(67,917

)

(66,682

)

Loan recoveries

5,758

2,164

2,383

11,636

8,538

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,075

)

(391

)

198

(2,132

)

1,863

Allowance for loan losses, ending balance

$

280,903

$

285,713

$

255,024

$

280,903

$

255,024

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning balance

51,808

54,104

48,172

51,770

45,265

Provision for (reduction of) unfunded credit commitments

3,440

(2,262

)

3,576

3,578

6,365

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(65

)

(34

)

22

(165

)

140

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, ending balance (1)

$

55,183

$

51,808

$

51,770

$

55,183

$

51,770

Ratios and other information:

Provision for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans (annualized)

0.14

%

0.28

%

0.32

%

0.30

%

0.37

%

Gross loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.28

0.33

0.27

0.26

0.31

Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.20

0.30

0.23

0.22

0.27

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans

0.99

1.03

1.10

0.99

1.10

Provision for credit losses

$

13,644

$

17,174

$

22,242

$

87,870

$

92,304

Period-end total gross loans

28,511,312

27,668,829

23,254,153

28,511,312

23,254,153

Average total gross loans

27,646,940

26,497,171

22,583,693

25,790,949

21,287,336

Allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans

37,941

49,992

41,793

37,941

41,793

Nonaccrual loans

94,142

115,162

119,259

94,142

119,259

(1)

The 'allowance for unfunded credit commitments' is included as a component of 'other liabilities.'

Our allowance for loan losses decreased $4.8 millionto $280.9 milliondue primarily to a decrease in reserves for nonaccrual loans of $12.1 million, offset by a net increase in our performing reserves of $7.2 million. The net increase in our performing reserves consisted primarily of an increase in reserves reflective of $0.8 billion in period-end loan growth. As a percentage of total gross loans, our allowance for loan losses decreased four basis points to 0.99percent

5

at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.03percent at September 30, 2018. The four basis point decrease was reflective of the decrease in nonaccrual loans as a percentage of our overall loan portfolio.

Our provision for credit losses was $13.6 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, consisting of the following:

A provision for loan losses of $10.2 million, which reflects primarily an increase of $7.2 million in additional reserves for period-end loan growth, $5.0 million in net new specific reserves for nonaccrual loans and $2.7 million for charge-offs not specifically reserved for, partially offset by a decrease of $5.8 million from loan recoveries, and

A provision for unfunded credit commitments of $3.4 million, driven primarily by growth in unfunded credit commitments of $0.4 billion.

Gross loan charge-offs were $19.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, of which $2.7 million was not specifically reserved for at September 30, 2018. Gross loan charge-offs included $15.9 million from our software/internet loan portfolio and $3.7 million from our life science/healthcare loan portfolio. Software/internet loan portfolio charge-offs consisted primarily of $5.0 million from one early-stage client and $6.1 million from one mid-stage client.

Nonaccrual loans were $94.1 millionat December 31, 2018, compared to $115.2 millionat September 30, 2018. Our nonaccrual loan balance decreased $21.1 million primarily as a result of $19.1 million in charge-offs and $18.1 million in repayments, partially offset by $16.1 million in new nonaccrual loans. Charge-offs of $11.1 million were attributable to two clients in our software/internet loan portfolio, as discussed above. New nonaccrual loans of $16.1 million were primarily from loans in our software/internet and life science/healthcare loan portfolios. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total gross loans decreased to 0.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.42 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans decreased $12.1 million to $37.9 millionin the fourthquarter of 2018. The decrease was due to $17.0 million of charge-offs and $7.5 million in repayments, offset by new nonaccrual loan reserves of $12.4 million.

Client Funds

Our total client funds consist of both on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds. Average total client funds were $134.1 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $128.7 billion for the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end total client funds were $135.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $130.7 billion at September 30, 2018.

Average off-balance sheet client investment funds were $85.0 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $79.6 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Average on-balance sheet deposits were $49.1 billionfor both the fourthquarter of 2018and the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end off-balance sheet client investment funds were $86.0 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $82.1 billionat September 30, 2018. Period-end on-balance sheet deposits were $49.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $48.6 billionat September 30, 2018.

The increases in our average and period-end total client funds from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were reflective primarily of increased balances in our off-balance sheet client investment funds driven primarily by client fund growth across all portfolio segments, with our Life Science and Technology client portfolios as leading contributors, attributable primarily to an equity funding environment that has remained strong, robust activities in the initial public offering ('IPO') and secondary public offering markets as well as continued healthy new client acquisition.

While overall total client funds increased, average on-balance sheet deposits remained relatively flat driven by distribution activities from our China PES client portfolio as well as fund allocation off-balance sheet by our Growth and Corporate Finance client portfolios, partially offset by growth in deposits by our Technology and Life Science portfolio segments driven primarily by recent equity funding activities and new client acquisition. In addition, we saw a continued shift in the mix of our on-balance sheet deposits from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits.

6

Short-term Borrowings

Period-end short-term borrowings decreased $2.0 billion, to $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2018, reflective of the repayment of $2.0 billion in outstanding borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $186.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $210.1 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests was $177.9 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $203.4 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. (See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')

The decrease of $23.4 million($25.5 million net of noncontrolling interests) in noninterest income from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018was attributable primarily to lower net gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets partially offset by higher non-GAAP core fee income. Items impacting noninterest income for the fourthquarter of 2018were as follows:

Gains on investment securities of $10.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $32.2 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Net of noncontrolling interests, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities were $1.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to net gains of $25.6 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net gains, net of noncontrolling interests, of $1.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018were driven by the following:

Gains of $7.4 millionfrom our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to unrealized valuation increases in private company investments, partially offset by unrealized losses in public company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, and

Gains of $4.2 millionfrom our managed direct venture funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, offset by

Losses of $7.4 millionfrom our public equity securities portfolio primarily attributable to $5.2 million in unrealized losses related to a decline in the stock price of one company that had an IPO during the third quarter of 2018, and

Losses of $2.4 millionfrom our strategic and other investments, comprised primarily of losses on the write-off of one direct equity investment partially offset by net unrealized valuation increases in our strategic venture capital funds.

The following tables provide a summary of non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, for the three months ended December 31, 2018and September 30, 2018, respectively:

Three months ended December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Managed
Funds of Funds

Managed Direct Venture Funds

Public Equity Securities

Sales of AFS Debt Securities

Debt

Funds

Strategic

and Other

Investments

Total

GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net

$

12,466

$

8,125

$

(7,388

)

$

(740

)

$

641

$

(2,375

)

$

10,729

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

5,034

3,931

-

-

-

-

8,965

Non-GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$

7,432

$

4,194

$

(7,388

)

$

(740

)

$

641

$

(2,375

)

$

1,764

Three months ended September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Managed

Funds of Funds

Managed Direct Venture Funds

Public Equity Securities

Sales of AFS Debt Securities

Debt

Funds

Strategic

and Other

Investments

Total

GAAP gains on investment securities, net

$

12,949

$

1,863

$

4,372

$

-

$

1,473

$

11,536

$

32,193

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

5,914

727

-

-

-

-

6,641

Non-GAAP gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$

7,035

$

1,136

$

4,372

$

-

$

1,473

$

11,536

$

25,552

7

Net gains on equity warrant assets were $16.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $34.1 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Net gains on equity warrant assets for the fourthquarter of 2018 were attributable primarily to $14.5 millionof valuation increases in our private company warrant portfolio driven by healthy funding rounds and net gains from exercises of $5.1 millionof equity warrant assets driven by M&A and IPO activity.

At December 31, 2018, we held warrants in 2,095companies with a total fair value of $149.2 million. Warrants in 18 companies each had fair values greater than $1.0 million and collectively represented $46.9 million, or 31.4 percent, of the fair value of the total warrant portfolio at December 31, 2018.

The following table provides a summary of our net gains on equity warrant assets:

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Equity warrant assets:

Gains on exercises, net

$

5,102

$

18,287

$

9,206

$

58,186

$

48,275

Cancellations and expirations

(2,860

)

(1,432

)

(568

)

(5,964

)

(4,422

)

Changes in fair value, net

14,507

17,286

3,485

36,920

10,702

Total net gains on equity warrant assets

$

16,749

$

34,141

$

12,123

$

89,142

$

54,555

The gains (or losses) from investment securities from our nonmarketable and other equity securities portfolio as well as our equity warrant assets resulting from changes in valuations (fair values) are currently unrealized, and the extent to which such gains (or losses) will become realized is subject to a variety of factors, including among other things, performance of the underlying portfolio companies, investor demand for IPOs, fluctuations in the underlying valuation of these companies, levels of M&A activity, and legal and contractual restrictions on our ability to sell the underlying securities.

Non-GAAP core fee income (foreign exchange fees, credit card fees, deposit service charges, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees) increased $14.3 millionto $146.0 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $131.7 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018.

The following table provides a summary of our non-GAAP core fee income:

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Non-GAAP core fee income:

Foreign exchange fees

$

38,252

$

32,656

$

33,734

$

138,812

$

115,760

Credit card fees

25,333

24,121

20,444

94,072

76,543

Deposit service charges

20,016

19,588

15,669

76,097

58,715

Client investment fees

41,768

36,265

18,565

130,360

56,136

Lending related fees

11,011

10,675

10,391

41,949

43,265

Letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees

9,662

8,409

7,593

34,600

28,544

Total Non-GAAP core fee income

$

146,042

$

131,714

$

106,396

$

515,890

$

378,963

We saw an increase in non-GAAP core fee income from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018from all core fee areas with strong performance in foreign exchange fees and client investment fees. The increase in foreign exchange fees of $5.6 million was primarily driven by the increase in the weighted average spread attributable to increases in volatility in the currency market during the fourth quarter of 2018. Client investment fees increased $5.5 million driven by higher fees from our off-balance sheet client investment fund products due to increases in client investment fund balances as well as higher market rates.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP noninterest income, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities and non-GAAP core fee income are provided under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

8

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $307.6 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $309.4 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. The decrease of $1.8 million in noninterest expense consisted primarily of a decrease in our total compensation and benefits expense offset by increased professional services expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The following table provides a summary of our compensation and benefits expense:

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands, except employees)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Compensation and benefits:

Salaries and wages

$

90,139

$

84,962

$

69,461

$

324,971

$

277,148

Incentive compensation plans

50,478

55,531

40,048

200,871

144,626

Employee stock ownership plan ('ESOP')

1,438

1,844

987

6,435

4,720

Other employee incentives and benefits (1)

41,727

53,100

46,494

194,703

179,908

Total compensation and benefits

$

183,782

$

195,437

$

156,990

$

726,980

$

606,402

Period-end full-time equivalent employees

2,900

2,836

2,438

2,900

2,438

Average full-time equivalent employees

2,873

2,778

2,433

2,685

2,396

(1)

Other employee incentives and benefits expense includes employer payroll taxes, group health and life insurance, share-based compensation, 401(k), warrant incentive and retention plans, agency fees and other employee-related expenses.

The $11.7 million decrease in total compensation and benefits expense consists primarily of the following:

An increase of $5.2 million in salaries and wages reflective primarily of an increase in the number of average full-time equivalent employees ('FTE') by 95 to 2,873 FTEs for the fourth quarter of 2018,

A decrease of $5.1 million in incentive compensation expense reflective primarily of the change in number of period-end, bonus-eligible FTE, and

A decrease of $11.4 million in other employee incentives and benefits due primarily from a $5.9 million decrease in our deferred compensation plan related to the decline in market valuations in the underlying investment securities in the plan and a $4.1 million decrease in warrant incentive plan expense due to lower warrant gains on equity warrant assets in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The $10.2 million increase in professional services expense is reflective primarily of increased legal and consulting fees of $8.2 million associated with the acquisition of SVB Leerink.

Overall noninterest expense for the fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, associated with the acquisition of SVB Leerink and consisted primarily of legal and consulting fees included in our professional services expense.

Income Tax Expense

Our effective tax rate was 28.3 percentfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to 25.8 percent for the thirdquarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate is calculated by dividing income tax expense by the sum of income before income tax expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Our effective tax rate for the full year 2018 was 26.5percent compared to 42.0 percent for the full year 2017.

The increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 is due primarily to the recognition of tax benefits of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 related primarily to Federal return-to-provision adjustments as well as a $2.7 million decrease in excess tax benefits from share-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting from a decrease in stock option exercises.

The decrease in our effective tax rate for the full year 2018 is primarily due to the lower Federal tax rate related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 'TCJ Act'), effective January 1, 2018.

9

Noncontrolling Interests

Included in net income is income and expense related to noncontrolling interests. The relevant amounts allocated to investors in our consolidated subsidiaries, other than us, are reflected under 'Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests' in our statements of income. The following table provides a summary of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Net interest income (1)

$

(1

)

$

(10

)

$

(7

)

$

(30

)

$

(33

)

Noninterest income (1)

(2,215

)

(2,749

)

(6,730

)

(22,342

)

(25,789

)

Noninterest expense (1)

173

154

296

522

813

Carried interest allocation (2)

(6,624

)

(3,943

)

(1,013

)

(15,658

)

(3,663

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

(8,667

)

$

(6,548

)

$

(7,454

)

$

(37,508

)

$

(28,672

)

(1)

Represents noncontrolling interests' share in net interest income, noninterest income and noninterest expense.

(2)

Represents the preferred allocation of income (or change in income) earned by us as the general partner of certain consolidated funds.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests was $8.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $6.5 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of $8.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018was primarily a result of net gains on investment securities (including carried interest allocation) from our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases for private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio.

SVBFG Stockholders' Equity

Total SVBFG stockholders' equity increased by $0.2 billion to $5.1 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $4.9 billion at September 30, 2018, due to net income of $266.3 millionand a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $54.3 million reflective primarily of an increase in the fair value of our AFS securities portfolio driven by decreases in period-end market interest rates. The increases were partially offset by a $147.1 million decrease in SVBFG stockholders' equity related to the repurchases of our outstanding common stock. Refer to the 'Stock Repurchase Program' section below for further details.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 13, 2018, SVB Financial Group ('the Company') announced a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of our outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2018, we repurchased and retired 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million in connection with the repurchase program. The new share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. Under this program, shares may be repurchased in privately negotiated and/or open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. This program expires on November 15, 2019. Please refer to our Press Release, dated November 13, 2018, as filed with our Form 8-K, for further details regarding the Company's common stock repurchase program.

Capital Ratios

Our regulatory risk-based capital ratios increased as of December 31, 2018, compared to the same ratios as of September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a proportionally higher increase in capital for the fourth quarter of 2018 relative to the increase in our risk-weighted assets for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in capital was reflective primarily by the increase in retained earnings from net income, partially offset by the repurchase of our common stock, as well as a decrease in our accumulated other comprehensive loss reflective of the increase in the valuation of our AFS securities at December 31, 2018. The increase in risk-weighted assets was due primarily to our robust loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The tier 1 leverage ratios of both SVB Financial Group and Silicon Valley Bank (the 'Bank') increased as of December 31, 2018, compared to September 30, 2018, due to proportionally higher capital from net income to average assets growth during the fourth quarter of 2018.

10

Overall, increases to the Bank's risk-based capital and tier 1 leverage ratios were partially offset by a $45.0 million cash dividend paid by the Bank to our bank holding company, SVB Financial Group, during the fourth quarter of 2018.

All of our reported capital ratios remain above the levels considered to be 'well capitalized' under applicable banking regulations. See the 'SVB Financial and Bank Capital Ratios' section, at the end of this release, for details.

11

Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019

Our outlook for the year ending December 31, 2019 is provided below on a GAAP basis, unless otherwise noted. We have provided our current outlook for the expected full year results of our significant forecasted activities. Except for the items noted below, we do not provide an outlook for certain items (such as gains or losses from warrants and investment securities) where the timing or financial impact are uncertain and/or subject to market or other conditions beyond our control (such as the level of IPO, M&A or general financing activity), or for potential unusual or non-recurring items. Also, as a result of our acquisition of SVB Leerink, we have included guidance for Core Fee Income and Noninterest Expense inclusive of SVB Leerink's expected full year results as part of the Company. The acquisition will be accounted for as a business combination and accordingly, we will begin consolidating SVB Leerink's financial results in our consolidated financial statements in the first quarter of 2019.

The outlook and the underlying assumptions presented below are, by their nature, forward-looking statements and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, which are discussed below under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements.'

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, compared to our full year 2018 results, we currently expect the following outlook: (Note that the outlook below includes: (i) the expected impact of the March 22, 2018, June 13, 2018, September 26, 2018 and December 19, 2018, increases of the target Federal Funds rate by the Federal Reserve of 25 basis points each as well as the increases in the 1- and 3- month LIBOR rates through December 31, 2018, and no assumptions about any further Federal Funds or LIBOR rate changes during 2019, and (ii) management updates to the preliminary 2019 outlook for selected items we previously disclosed on October 25, 2018.)

Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results (as of January 24, 2019)

Average loan balances

Increase at a percentage rate in the

mid-teens

Average deposit balances

Increase at a percentage rate in the

high single digits

Net interest income (1)

Increase at a percentage rate in the high teens

Net interest margin (1)

Between 3.80% and 3.90%

Allowance for loan losses for total gross performing loans as a percentage of total gross performing loans

Comparable to 2018 levels

Net loan charge-offs

Between 0.20% and 0.40%

of average total gross loans

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total gross loans

Between 0.30% and 0.50%

of total gross loans

Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) (2)

Increase at a percentage rate in the

high teens

Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) (3) (4)

Increase at a percentage rate in the

mid-teens

Effective tax rate (5)

Between 26.0% and 28.0%

Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results, including expected results of SVB Leerink reflective of the completed acquisition on January 4, 2019.

Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) plus investment banking revenue (2) (6)

Increase at a percentage rate in the high sixties

Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) including investment banking expenses (3) (4) (6)

Increase at a percentage rate in the mid-thirties

(1)

Our outlook for net interest income and net interest margin is based primarily on management's current forecast of average deposit and loan balances and deployment of surplus cash into investment securities. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on market conditions, actual prepayment rates and other factors described under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements' below.

(2)

Core fee income is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the outlook of non-GAAP core fee income to GAAP noninterest income for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure.

(3)

Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest expense, but excludes expenses attributable to noncontrolling interests. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the

12

outlook of non-GAAP noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) to GAAP noninterest expense for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure.

(4)

Our outlook for noninterest expense is partly based on management's current forecast of performance-based incentive compensation expenses. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on our performance relative to our internal performance targets.

(5)

Our outlook for our effective tax rate is based on management's current assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's earnings, state income tax levels, tax deductions and estimated performance-based compensation activity.

(6)

Investment banking revenue and expenses consist of revenue generated and expenses incurred associated with the investment banking activities of SVB Leerink.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as forecasts of our future financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business, and our underlying assumptions of such forecasts and expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of such words as 'becoming,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'assume,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'intend,' the negative of such words or comparable terminology. In this release, including our CEO's statement and in the section 'Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019', we make forward-looking statements discussing management's expectations for 2019 about, among other things, economic conditions; opportunities in the market; the outlook on our clients' performance; our financial, credit, and business performance, including potential investment gains; loan growth, loan mix and loan yields; expense levels; our expected effective tax rate; and financial results (and the components of such results), including the performance results of SVB Leerink.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we have based these expectations on our current beliefs as well as our assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Our actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by our management's forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from the expectations stated in the forward-looking statements include, among others:

market and economic conditions (including the general condition of the capital and equity markets, and IPO, M&A and financing activity levels) and the associated impact on us (including effects on client demand for our commercial and investment banking and other financial services, as well as on the valuations of our investments);

changes in the volume and credit quality of our loans as well as volatility of our levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs;

the impact of changes in interest rates or market levels or factors affecting or affected by them, especially on our loan and investment portfolios;

changes in the levels of our loans, deposits and client investment fund balances;

changes in the performance or equity valuations of funds or companies in which we have invested or hold derivative instruments or equity warrant assets;

variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our cost structure;

changes in our assessment of the creditworthiness or liquidity of our clients or unanticipated effects of credit concentration risks which create or exacerbate deterioration of such creditworthiness or liquidity;

variations from our expectations as to factors impacting the timing and level of employee share-based transactions;

variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our estimate of our full-year effective tax rate;

changes in applicable accounting standards and tax laws; and

regulatory or legal changes or their impact on us.

For additional information about these and other factors, please refer to our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

13

Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, we will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405, and entering the confirmation number '48102493'. A live webcast of the audio portion of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.svb.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 and entering the passcode '48102493#'. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on www.svb.comfor 12 months beginning on January 24, 2019.

About SVB Financial Group

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2019 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB LEERINK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

14

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Interest income:

Loans

$

378,756

$

352,353

$

279,805

$

1,358,480

$

1,025,788

Investment securities:

Taxable

137,903

142,075

117,365

541,605

412,133

Non-taxable

11,110

10,748

3,011

34,616

5,714

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities

15,128

8,137

4,835

35,208

21,505

Total interest income

542,897

513,313

405,016

1,969,909

1,465,140

Interest expense:

Deposits

10,897

8,042

2,458

29,306

8,676

Borrowings

17,540

12,049

8,852

46,615

36,095

Total interest expense

28,437

20,091

11,310

75,921

44,771

Net interest income

514,460

493,222

393,706

1,893,988

1,420,369

Provision for credit losses

13,644

17,174

22,242

87,870

92,304

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

500,816

476,048

371,464

1,806,118

1,328,065

Noninterest income:

Gains on investment securities, net

10,729

32,193

15,765

88,094

64,603

Gains on equity warrant assets, net

16,749

34,141

12,123

89,142

54,555

Foreign exchange fees

38,252

32,656

33,734

138,812

115,760

Credit card fees

25,333

24,121

20,444

94,072

76,543

Deposit service charges

20,016

19,588

15,669

76,097

58,715

Client investment fees

41,768

36,265

18,565

130,360

56,136

Lending related fees

11,011

10,675

10,391

41,949

43,265

Letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees

9,662

8,409

7,593

34,600

28,544

Other

13,187

12,022

17,982

51,858

59,110

Total noninterest income

186,707

210,070

152,266

744,984

557,231

Noninterest expense:

Compensation and benefits

183,782

195,437

156,990

726,980

606,402

Professional services

46,755

36,542

35,604

158,835

121,935

Premises and equipment

20,342

19,858

18,000

77,918

71,753

Net occupancy

14,155

13,694

12,960

54,753

48,397

Business development and travel

12,182

12,712

11,065

48,180

41,978

FDIC and state assessments

4,970

9,550

8,715

34,276

35,069

Correspondent bank fees

3,513

3,513

3,206

13,713

12,976

Other

21,893

18,139

17,475

73,538

72,145

Total noninterest expense

307,592

309,445

264,015

1,188,193

1,010,655

Income before income tax expense

379,931

376,673

259,715

1,362,909

874,641

Income tax expense

105,000

95,308

135,051

351,561

355,463

Net income before noncontrolling interests

274,931

281,365

124,664

1,011,348

519,178

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8,667

)

(6,548

)

(7,454

)

(37,508

)

(28,672

)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

266,264

$

274,817

$

117,210

$

973,840

$

490,506

Earnings per common share-basic

$

5.01

$

5.16

$

2.22

$

18.35

$

9.33

Earnings per common share-diluted

4.96

5.10

2.19

18.11

9.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

53,125,046

53,235,090

52,761,821

53,077,952

52,588,266

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

53,684,512

53,918,973

53,501,851

53,771,457

53,305,899

15

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except par value and share data)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,571,539

$

3,819,141

$

2,923,075

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (cost $7,862,311, $9,236,301, and $11,131,008, respectively)

7,790,043

9,087,609

11,120,664

Held-to-maturity securities, at cost (fair value $15,188,236, $15,372,238, and $12,548,280, respectively)

15,487,442

15,899,726

12,663,455

Non-marketable and other equity securities (1)

941,104

896,249

651,053

Investment securities

24,218,589

25,883,584

24,435,172

Loans, net of unearned income

28,338,280

27,494,915

23,106,316

Allowance for loan losses

(280,903

)

(285,713

)

(255,024

)

Net loans

28,057,377

27,209,202

22,851,292

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

129,213

121,890

128,682

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

951,261

1,105,917

876,246

Total assets

$

56,927,979

$

58,139,734

$

51,214,467

Liabilities and total equity:

Liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

39,103,422

$

40,473,774

$

36,655,497

Interest-bearing deposits

10,225,478

8,122,337

7,598,578

Total deposits

49,328,900

48,596,111

44,254,075

Short-term borrowings

631,412

2,631,252

1,033,730

Other liabilities

1,006,359

1,146,109

911,755

Long-term debt

696,465

696,217

695,492

Total liabilities

51,663,136

53,069,689

46,895,052

SVBFG stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 52,586,498 shares, 53,250,255 shares, and 52,835,188 shares outstanding, respectively

53

53

53

Additional paid-in capital

1,378,438

1,360,030

1,314,377

Retained earnings (1)

3,791,838

3,672,696

2,866,837

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,120

)

(108,410

)

(1,472

)

Total SVBFG stockholders' equity

5,116,209

4,924,369

4,179,795

Noncontrolling interests

148,634

145,676

139,620

Total equity

5,264,843

5,070,045

4,319,415

Total liabilities and total equity

$

56,927,979

$

58,139,734

$

51,214,467

(1)

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard update ('ASU') 2016-01, Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, resulting in the reclassification of public equity securities out of our AFS securities portfolio into our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio. In addition, upon adoption of this guidance, equity investments carried at cost in our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio were remeasured, and are carried, at fair value. This guidance was adopted using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative adjustment to opening retained earnings. As such, prior period amounts have not been restated.

16

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM AVERAGE BALANCES, RATES AND YIELDS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except yield/rate and ratios)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:

Federal reserve deposits, federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities (1)

$

3,666,985

$

15,128

1.64

%

$

2,548,271

$

8,137

1.27

%

$

2,736,581

$

4,835

0.70

%

Investment securities: (2)

Available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

8,793,665

43,854

1.98

9,589,917

46,684

1.93

12,081,001

52,620

1.73

Held-to-maturity securities:

Taxable

14,114,704

94,049

2.64

14,385,027

95,391

2.63

11,186,642

64,745

2.30

Non-taxable (3)

1,576,415

14,062

3.54

1,531,663

13,606

3.52

516,343

4,632

3.56

Total loans, net of unearned income (4) (5)

27,476,960

378,756

5.47

26,331,377

352,353

5.31

22,444,057

279,805

4.95

Total interest-earning assets

55,628,729

545,849

3.89

54,386,255

516,171

3.77

48,964,624

406,637

3.29

Cash and due from banks

434,140

553,132

415,669

Allowance for loan losses

(289,573

)

(296,177

)

(257,121

)

Other assets (6)

1,819,019

1,821,827

1,676,181

Total assets

$

57,592,315

$

56,465,037

$

50,799,353

Funding sources:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest bearing checking and savings accounts

$

598,077

$

125

0.08

%

$

572,242

$

116

0.08

%

$

473,392

$

92

0.08

%

Money market deposits

7,121,750

10,054

0.56

6,704,337

7,782

0.46

5,977,512

2,227

0.15

Money market deposits in foreign offices

148,222

16

0.04

218,734

22

0.04

265,304

25

0.04

Time deposits

71,498

39

0.22

74,597

35

0.19

42,774

10

0.09

Sweep deposits in foreign offices

1,040,761

663

0.25

896,558

87

0.04

1,052,387

104

0.04

Total interest-bearing deposits

8,980,308

10,897

0.48

8,466,468

8,042

0.38

7,811,369

2,458

0.12

Short-term borrowings

1,579,983

9,527

2.39

745,156

4,039

2.15

75,160

248

1.31

3.50% Senior Notes

347,583

3,147

3.59

347,499

3,147

3.59

347,250

3,145

3.59

5.375% Senior Notes

348,719

4,866

5.54

348,557

4,863

5.54

348,088

4,857

5.54

Junior Subordinated Debentures

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,849

602

4.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,256,593

28,437

1.00

9,907,680

20,091

0.80

8,629,716

11,310

0.52

Portion of noninterest-bearing funding sources

44,372,136

44,478,575

40,334,908

Total funding sources

55,628,729

28,437

0.20

54,386,255

20,091

0.15

48,964,624

11,310

0.09

Noninterest-bearing funding sources:

Demand deposits

40,106,861

40,625,772

36,962,029

Other liabilities

955,635

932,544

878,749

SVBFG stockholders' equity

5,127,271

4,854,440

4,191,461

Noncontrolling interests

145,955

144,601

137,398

Portion used to fund interest-earning assets

(44,372,136

)

(44,478,575

)

(40,334,908

)

Total liabilities and total equity

$

57,592,315

$

56,465,037

$

50,799,353

Net interest income and margin

$

517,412

3.69

%

$

496,080

3.62

%

$

395,327

3.20

%

Total deposits

$

49,087,169

$

49,092,240

$

44,773,398

Average SVBFG stockholders' equity as a percentage of average assets

8.90

%

8.60

%

8.25

%

Reconciliation to reported net interest income:

Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis

(2,952

)

(2,858

)

(1,621

)

Net interest income, as reported

$

514,460

$

493,222

$

393,706

(1)

Includes average interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions of $0.6 billion, $0.7 billionand $1.2 billion; and $2.3 billion, $1.4 billionand $1.4 billiondeposited at the Federal Reserve Bank, earning interest at the Federal Funds target rate, for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2)

Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss.

(3)

Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent for December 31, 2018and September 30, 2018, and 35.0 percent for the 2017 period presented.

(4)

Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans.

(5)

Interest income includes loan fees of $35.8 million, $33.1 millionand $34.6 millionfor the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(6)

Average investment securities of $770 million, $761 millionand $709 millionfor the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These investments consist primarily of non-marketable and other equity securities.

17

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM AVERAGE BALANCES, RATES AND YIELDS

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except yield/rate and ratios)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets:

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities (1)

$

2,820,883

$

35,208

1.25

%

$

3,109,840

$

21,505

0.69

%

Investment securities: (2)

Available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

9,789,211

185,120

1.89

12,424,137

199,423

1.61

Held-to-maturity securities:

Taxable

13,727,745

356,485

2.60

9,732,869

212,710

2.19

Non-taxable (3)

1,270,101

43,817

3.45

251,741

8,790

3.49

Total loans, net of unearned income (4) (5)

25,630,520

1,358,480

5.30

21,159,394

1,025,788

4.85

Total interest-earning assets

53,238,460

1,979,110

3.71

46,677,981

1,468,216

3.15

Cash and due from banks

480,900

374,811

Allowance for loan losses

(282,489

)

(247,004

)

Other assets (6)

1,792,189

1,574,484

Total assets

$

55,229,060

$

48,380,272

Funding sources:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest bearing checking and savings accounts

$

583,295

$

463

0.08

%

$

433,966

$

334

0.08

%

Money market deposits

6,609,873

27,713

0.42

5,743,083

7,771

0.14

Money market deposits in foreign offices

192,128

76

0.04

203,775

84

0.04

Time deposits

62,570

111

0.18

48,818

59

0.12

Sweep deposits in foreign offices

994,360

943

0.09

1,080,306

428

0.04

Total interest-bearing deposits

8,442,226

29,306

0.35

7,509,948

8,676

0.12

Short-term borrowings

643,886

14,579

2.26

48,505

543

1.12

3.50% Senior Notes

347,458

12,586

3.62

347,128

12,574

3.62

5.375% Senior Notes

348,480

19,450

5.58

347,862

19,415

5.58

Junior Subordinated Debentures

-

-

-

52,775

3,096

5.87

6.05% Subordinated Notes

-

-

-

19,178

467

2.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,782,050

75,921

0.78

8,325,396

44,771

0.54

Portion of noninterest-bearing funding sources

43,456,410

38,352,585

Total funding sources

53,238,460

75,921

0.14

46,677,981

44,771

0.10

Noninterest-bearing funding sources:

Demand deposits

39,633,118

35,235,200

Other liabilities

937,199

721,432

SVBFG stockholders' equity

4,734,417

3,961,405

Noncontrolling interests

142,276

136,839

Portion used to fund interest-earning assets

(43,456,410

)

(38,352,585

)

Total liabilities and total equity

$

55,229,060

$

48,380,272

Net interest income and margin

$

1,903,189

3.57

%

$

1,423,445

3.05

%

Total deposits

$

48,075,344

$

42,745,148

Average SVBFG stockholders' equity as a percentage of average assets

8.57

%

8.19

%

Reconciliation to reported net interest income:

Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis

(9,201

)

(3,076

)

Net interest income, as reported

$

1,893,988

$

1,420,369

(1)

Includes average interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions of $0.8 billionand $1.1 billionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively. The balance also includes $1.6 billionand $1.9 billiondeposited at the Federal Reserve Bank, earning interest at the Federal Funds target rate for the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively.

(2)

Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss.

(3)

Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent and 35.0 percent for the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively.

(4)

Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans.

(5)

Interest income includes loan fees of $136.6 millionand $128.1 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively.

(6)

Average investment securities of $773 millionand $683 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These investments consisted primarily of non-marketable and other equity securities.

18

Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Three months ended

Year ended

(Shares in thousands)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

53,125

53,235

52,762

53,078

52,588

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options and employee stock purchase plan

302

383

388

377

385

Restricted stock units

258

301

352

317

333

Total effect of dilutive securities

560

684

740

694

718

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

53,685

53,919

53,502

53,772

53,306

SVB Financial and Bank Capital Ratios

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

SVB Financial:

CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.41

%

13.28

%

12.78

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.58

13.45

12.97

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.45

14.34

13.96

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.06

8.99

8.34

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1)

8.99

8.47

8.16

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio (1)

13.28

13.00

12.77

Silicon Valley Bank:

CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41

%

11.98

%

12.06

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41

11.98

12.06

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.32

12.91

13.04

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.10

7.82

7.56

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1)

8.13

7.44

7.47

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio (1)

12.28

11.70

11.98

(1)

These are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided at the end of this release under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

19

Loan Concentrations

(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and client data)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million

Commercial loans:

Software/internet

$

2,255,601

$

2,337,757

$

2,153,855

Hardware

604,954

671,773

550,082

Private equity/venture capital

10,147,715

9,528,896

6,838,977

Life science/healthcare

1,065,060

932,958

518,851

Premium wine (1)

74,236

88,019

41,687

Other

70,903

55,986

102,521

Total commercial loans

14,218,469

13,615,389

10,205,973

Real estate secured loans:

Premium wine (1)

106,132

106,136

112,215

Consumer (2)

-

-

-

Other

-

-

20,333

Total real estate secured loans

106,132

106,136

132,548

Construction loans

-

-

22,901

Consumer loans (2)

165,519

207,016

115,016

Total loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million

$

14,490,120

$

13,928,541

$

10,476,438

Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, less than $20 million

Commercial loans:

Software/internet

$

3,954,377

$

3,979,558

$

4,078,870

Hardware

640,846

646,712

650,818

Private equity/venture capital

3,970,417

3,840,139

3,122,144

Life science/healthcare

1,396,016

1,444,512

1,349,109

Premium wine

175,081

139,480

162,570

Other

275,843

221,949

276,910

Total commercial loans

10,412,580

10,272,350

9,640,421

Real estate secured loans:

Premium wine

605,105

580,631

557,897

Consumer

2,609,645

2,553,651

2,297,857

Other

40,627

41,076

21,897

Total real estate secured loans

3,255,377

3,175,358

2,877,651

Construction loans

98,034

81,903

46,207

Consumer loans

255,201

210,677

213,436

Total loans individually less than $20 million

$

14,021,192

$

13,740,288

$

12,777,715

Total gross loans

$

28,511,312

$

27,668,829

$

23,254,153

Loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million as a percentage of total gross loans

50.8

%

50.3

%

45.1

%

Total clients with loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million

361

347

277

Loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million on nonaccrual status

$

27,455

$

27,872

$

52,109

(1)

Premium wine clients can have loan balances included in both commercial loans and real estate secured loans, the combination of which are equal to or greater than $20 million.

(2)

Consumer loan clients can have loan balances included in both real estate secured loans and other consumer loans, the combination of which are equal to or greater than $20 million.

20

Credit Quality

(Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

Gross nonaccrual, past due, and restructured loans:

Nonaccrual loans

$

94,142

$

115,162

$

119,259

Loans past due 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,964

163

191

Total nonperforming loans

96,106

115,325

119,450

OREO and other foreclosed assets

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

96,106

$

115,325

$

119,450

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total gross loans

0.34

%

0.42

%

0.51

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.17

0.20

0.23

Allowance for loan losses

$

280,903

$

285,713

$

255,024

As a percentage of total gross loans

0.99

%

1.03

%

1.10

%

As a percentage of total gross nonperforming loans

292.28

247.75

213.50

Allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans

$

37,941

$

49,992

$

41,793

As a percentage of total gross loans

0.13

%

0.18

%

0.18

%

As a percentage of total gross nonperforming loans

39.48

43.35

34.99

Allowance for loan losses for total gross performing loans

$

242,962

$

235,721

$

213,231

As a percentage of total gross loans

0.85

%

0.85

%

0.92

%

As a percentage of total gross performing loans

0.86

0.86

0.92

Total gross loans

$

28,511,312

$

27,668,829

$

23,254,153

Total gross performing loans

28,415,206

27,553,504

23,134,703

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments (1)

55,183

51,808

51,770

As a percentage of total unfunded credit commitments

0.29

%

0.28

%

0.30

%

Total unfunded credit commitments (2)

$

18,913,021

$

18,539,514

$

17,462,537

(1)

The 'allowance for unfunded credit commitments' is included as a component of 'other liabilities.'

(2)

Includes unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit.

Average Off-Balance Sheet Client Investment Funds(1)

Three months ended

Year ended

(Dollars in millions)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Sweep money market funds

$

38,075

$

34,556

$

22,524

$

32,232

$

19,718

Client investment assets under management (2)

38,334

36,541

28,076

34,754

25,417

Repurchase agreements

8,630

8,464

6,989

8,086

6,390

Total average client investment funds

$

85,039

$

79,561

$

57,589

$

75,072

$

51,525

Period-end Off-Balance Sheet Client Investment Funds(1)

Period-end balances at

(Dollars in millions)

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

Sweep money market funds

$

38,348

$

36,067

$

31,859

$

29,421

$

23,911

Client investment assets under management (2)

39,214

37,649

35,509

31,423

29,344

Repurchase agreements

8,422

8,369

8,406

6,895

7,074

Total period-end client investment funds

$

85,984

$

82,085

$

75,774

$

67,739

$

60,329

(1)

Off-Balance sheet client investment funds are maintained at third-party financial institutions.

(2)

These funds represent investments in third-party money market mutual funds and fixed income securities managed by SVB Asset Management.

21

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures (including, but not limited to, non-GAAP core fee income, non-GAAP noninterest income, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, non-GAAP noninterest expense and non-GAAP financial ratios) of financial performance. These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirement.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by: (i) excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for which we effectively do not receive the economic benefit or cost of, where indicated, or (ii) providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the financial tables below, we have provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure.

Additionally, from time to time, we may make reference to the non-GAAP financial metric of Core EPS in our earnings call and other investor presentations. Non-GAAP Core EPS consists of our net income available to common stockholders less gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets, net of tax, divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Our management believes this measure to be a useful assessment of our performance as it relates to our core business because it excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. A reconciliation of Core EPS to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available with respect to future goals due to our inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation to such measure.

In particular, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP measures that exclude the following from net income and certain other financial line items in certain periods:

Income and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests - As part of our funds management business, we recognize the entire income or loss from certain funds where we own less than 100 percent. We are required under GAAP to consolidate 100 percent of the results of certain SVB Capital funds. The relevant amounts attributable to investors other than us are reflected under 'Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.' Our net income available to common stockholders/certain financial line items include only the portion of income or loss related to our ownership interest.

In addition, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures that are not required by GAAP or exclude certain financial items from calculations that are otherwise required under GAAP, including:

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio; tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio - These ratios are not required by GAAP or applicable bank regulatory requirements, and are used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. Risk-based capital guidelines require a minimum level of capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are calculated by assigning assets and off-balance sheet items to broad risk categories. Our ratios are calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity, by total assets or total risk-weighted assets, as applicable, after reducing amounts by acquired intangibles, if any.

Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items that are otherwise required under GAAP. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting both amounts by

22

income (losses) and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests and adjustments to net interest income for a taxable equivalent basis.

Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting for gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets.

Non-GAAP core fee income - This measure represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. We do not provide our outlook for the expected full year results for these excluded items, which includegains or losses on investment securities, equity warrant assets and other noninterest income items.

Three months ended

Year ended

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP noninterest income

$

186,707

$

210,070

$

192,689

$

155,518

$

152,266

$

744,984

$

557,231

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

8,839

6,692

9,445

13,024

7,743

38,000

29,452

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests

$

177,868

$

203,378

$

183,244

$

142,494

$

144,523

$

706,984

$

527,779

Three months ended

Year ended

Non-GAAP core fee income (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP noninterest income

$

186,707

$

210,070

$

192,689

$

155,518

$

152,266

$

744,984

$

557,231

Less: gains on investment securities, net

10,729

32,193

36,114

9,058

15,765

88,094

64,603

Less: net gains on equity warrant assets

16,749

34,141

19,061

19,191

12,123

89,142

54,555

Less: other noninterest income

13,187

12,022

14,390

12,259

17,982

51,858

59,110

Non-GAAP core fee income

$

146,042

$

131,714

$

123,124

$

115,010

$

106,396

$

515,890

$

378,963

Three months ended

Year ended

Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP net gains on investment securities

$

10,729

$

32,193

$

36,114

$

9,058

$

15,765

$

88,094

$

64,603

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

8,965

6,641

9,672

12,905

7,764

38,183

29,187

Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$

1,764

$

25,552

$

26,442

$

(3,847

)

$

8,001

$

49,911

$

35,416

23

Three months ended

Year ended

Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP noninterest expense

$

307,592

$

309,445

$

305,739

$

265,417

$

264,015

$

1,188,193

$

1,010,655

Less: expense attributable to noncontrolling interests

173

154

227

(32

)

296

522

813

Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests

$

307,419

$

309,291

$

305,512

$

265,449

$

263,719

$

1,187,671

$

1,009,842

GAAP net interest income

$

514,460

$

493,222

$

466,443

$

419,863

$

393,706

$

1,893,988

$

1,420,369

Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis

2,952

2,858

2,037

1,354

1,621

9,201

3,076

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income

$

517,412

$

496,080

$

468,480

$

421,217

$

395,327

$

1,903,189

$

1,423,445

Less: net interest income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

10

10

9

7

30

33

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income, net of noncontrolling interests

$

517,411

$

496,070

$

468,470

$

421,208

$

395,320

$

1,903,159

$

1,423,412

GAAP noninterest income

$

186,707

$

210,070

$

192,689

$

155,518

$

152,266

$

744,984

$

557,231

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,839

6,692

9,445

13,024

7,743

38,000

29,452

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests

$

177,868

$

203,378

$

183,244

$

142,494

$

144,523

$

706,984

$

527,779

GAAP total revenue

$

701,167

$

703,292

$

659,132

$

575,381

$

545,972

$

2,638,972

$

1,977,600

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent revenue, net of noncontrolling interests

$

695,279

$

699,448

$

651,714

$

563,702

$

539,843

$

2,610,143

$

1,951,191

GAAP operating efficiency ratio

43.87

%

44.00

%

46.39

%

46.13

%

48.36

%

45.02

%

51.11

%

Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests

44.22

44.22

46.88

47.09

48.85

45.50

51.76

Three months ended

Year ended

Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP noninterest expense

$

307,592

$

309,445

$

305,739

$

265,417

$

264,015

$

1,188,193

$

1,010,655

GAAP net interest income

$

514,460

$

493,222

$

466,443

$

419,863

$

393,706

$

1,893,988

$

1,420,369

GAAP noninterest income

$

186,707

$

210,070

$

192,689

$

155,518

$

152,266

$

744,984

$

557,231

Less: gains on investment securities, net

10,729

32,193

36,114

9,058

15,765

88,094

64,603

Less: net gains on equity warrant assets

16,749

34,141

19,061

19,191

12,123

89,142

54,555

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets

$

159,229

$

143,736

$

137,514

$

127,269

$

124,378

$

567,748

$

438,073

GAAP total revenue

$

701,167

$

703,292

$

659,132

$

575,381

$

545,972

$

2,638,972

$

1,977,600

Non-GAAP total revenue, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets

$

673,689

$

636,958

$

603,957

$

547,132

$

518,084

$

2,461,736

$

1,858,442

GAAP operating efficiency ratio

43.87

%

44.00

%

46.39

%

46.13

%

48.36

%

45.02

%

51.11

%

Non-GAAP, core operating efficiency ratio

45.66

48.58

50.62

48.51

50.96

48.27

54.38

24

Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities

$

941,104

$

896,249

$

852,505

$

824,936

$

651,053

Less: amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests

134,962

130,995

130,216

125,568

120,409

Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$

806,142

$

765,254

$

722,289

$

699,368

$

530,644

SVB Financial Group tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

GAAP SVBFG stockholders' equity (tangible common equity)

$

5,116,209

$

4,924,369

$

4,657,653

$

4,415,446

$

4,179,795

GAAP total assets (tangible assets)

$

56,927,979

$

58,139,734

$

55,867,745

$

53,500,787

$

51,214,467

Risk-weighted assets

$

38,527,853

$

37,889,139

$

36,727,118

$

34,903,720

$

32,736,959

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.99

%

8.47

%

8.34

%

8.25

%

8.16

%

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets

13.28

13.00

12.68

12.65

12.77

Silicon Valley Bank tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Tangible common equity

$

4,554,814

$

4,260,685

$

4,068,918

$

3,900,094

$

3,762,542

Tangible assets

$

56,047,134

$

57,245,029

$

55,035,371

$

52,622,450

$

50,383,774

Risk-weighted assets

$

37,104,080

$

36,424,091

$

35,326,564

$

33,396,675

$

31,403,489

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.13

%

7.44

%

7.39

%

7.41

%

7.47

%

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets

12.28

11.70

11.52

11.68

11.98

25

