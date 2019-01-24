SVB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -January 24, 2019- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year endedDecember 31, 2018.
Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for thefourthquarter of2018was$266.3 million, or$4.96per diluted common share, compared to$274.8 million, or$5.10per diluted common share, for thethirdquarter of2018and$117.2 million, or$2.19per diluted common share, for thefourthquarter of2017. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for theyear endedDecember 31, 2018was$973.8 million, or$18.11per diluted common share, compared to$490.5 million, or$9.20per diluted common share, for the comparable 2017 period. The fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 results included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in noninterest expense consisting primarily of legal and consulting fees associated with the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC, now SVB Leerink Holdings LLC ('SVB Leerink'), which closed on January 4, 2019.
'Our fourth quarter performance represented a strong close to an outstanding year, during which we delivered double digit balance sheet growth, increased revenues by more than 30 percent and nearly doubled net income' said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. 'Despite broader market volatility and uncertainty, we believe the current health and historical resilience of our clients; our investments in client experience, employee enablement and process transformation; and our continued effective execution of growth initiatives across the business will enable us to deliver strong performance in 2019.'
Highlights of ourfourthquarter2018results (compared tothirdquarter2018, unless otherwise noted) included:
•
Average loan balances of$27.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion (or4.4percent).
•
Period-end loan balances of$28.3 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion (or3.1percent).
•
Average fixed income investment securities of$24.5 billion, a decrease of$1.0 billion(or4.0percent).
•
Period-end fixed income investment securities of$23.3 billion, a decrease of$1.7 billion(or6.8 percent).
•
Average total client funds (on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds) increased$5.5 billion(or4.3percent) to$134.1 billion.
•
Period-end total client funds increased$4.6 billion(or3.5percent) to$135.3 billion.
•
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of$517.4 million, an increase of$21.3 million(or4.3percent).
•
Provision for credit losses of$13.6 million, compared to $17.2 million.
•
Net loan charge-offs of $13.9 million, or 20 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to $20.0 million, or 30 basis points.
•
Net gains on investment securities, of $10.7 million, compared to $32.2 million. Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, were$1.8 million, compared to $25.6 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')
•
Net gains on equity warrant assets of $16.7 million, compared to$34.1 million.
•
Noninterest income of$186.7 million, a decrease of$23.4 million(or11.1percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased$14.3 million(or10.9percent) to$146.0 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')
•
Noninterest expense of$307.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million (or0.6percent).
•
Effective tax rate of28.3percent compared to 25.8 percent.
•
Repurchase and retirement of 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million.
FourthQuarter and Full-Year2018Summary
(Dollars in millions, except share data, employees and ratios)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Income statement:
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.96
$
5.10
$
4.42
$
3.63
$
2.19
$
18.11
$
9.20
Net income available to common stockholders
266.3
274.8
237.8
195.0
117.2
973.8
490.5
Net interest income
514.5
493.2
466.4
419.9
393.7
1,894.0
1,420.4
Provision for credit losses
13.6
17.2
29.1
28.0
22.2
87.9
92.3
Noninterest income
186.7
210.1
192.7
155.5
152.3
745.0
557.2
Noninterest expense
307.6
309.4
305.7
265.4
264.0
1,188.2
1,010.7
Non-GAAP core fee income (1)
146.0
131.7
123.1
115.0
106.4
515.9
379.0
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (1)
177.9
203.4
183.2
142.5
144.5
707.0
527.8
Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests (1)
307.4
309.3
305.5
265.4
263.7
1,187.7
1,009.8
Fully taxable equivalent:
Net interest income (2)
$
517.4
$
496.1
$
468.5
$
421.2
$
395.3
$
1,903.2
$
1,423.4
Net interest margin
3.69
%
3.62
%
3.59
%
3.38
%
3.20
%
3.57
%
3.05
%
Balance sheet:
Average total assets
$
57,592.3
$
56,465.0
$
54,420.6
$
52,367.2
$
50,799.4
$
55,229.1
$
48,380.3
Average loans, net of unearned income
27,477.0
26,331.4
24,858.5
23,807.2
22,444.1
25,630.5
21,159.4
Average available-for-sale securities
8,793.7
9,589.9
10,048.4
10,748.5
12,081.0
9,789.2
12,424.1
Average held-to-maturity securities
15,691.1
15,916.7
15,112.2
13,234.3
11,703.0
14,997.8
9,984.6
Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits
40,106.9
40,625.8
39,814.5
37,950.8
36,962.0
39,633.1
35,235.2
Average interest-bearing deposits
8,980.3
8,466.5
8,157.5
8,155.3
7,811.4
8,442.2
7,509.9
Average total deposits
49,087.2
49,092.2
47,972.0
46,106.1
44,773.4
48,075.3
42,745.1
Average short-term borrowings
1,580.0
745.2
121.1
112.1
75.2
643.9
48.5
Average long-term debt
696.3
696.1
695.8
695.6
743.2
695.9
766.9
Period-end total assets
56,928.0
58,139.7
55,867.7
53,500.8
51,214.5
56,928.0
51,214.5
Period-end loans, net of unearned income
28,338.3
27,494.9
25,996.2
24,587.9
23,106.3
28,338.3
23,106.3
Period-end available-for-sale securities
7,790.0
9,087.6
9,593.4
10,080.4
11,120.7
7,790.0
11,120.7
Period-end held-to-maturity securities
15,487.4
15,899.7
15,898.3
14,548.9
12,663.5
15,487.4
12,663.5
Period-end non-marketable and other equity securities
941.1
896.2
852.5
824.9
651.1
941.1
651.1
Period-end noninterest-bearing demand deposits
39,103.4
40,473.8
40,593.3
37,515.4
36,655.5
39,103.4
36,655.5
Period-end interest-bearing deposits
10,225.5
8,122.3
8,294.0
8,421.2
7,598.6
10,225.5
7,598.6
Period-end total deposits
49,328.9
48,596.1
48,887.3
45,936.5
44,254.1
49,328.9
44,254.1
Period-end short-term borrowings
631.4
2,631.3
417.2
1,102.1
1,033.7
631.4
1,033.7
Period-end long-term debt
696.5
696.2
696.0
695.7
695.5
696.5
695.5
Off-balance sheet:
Average client investment funds
$
85,038.8
$
79,560.8
$
71,311.5
$
64,377.7
$
57,589.1
$
75,072.2
$
51,525.5
Period-end client investment funds
85,983.8
82,085.0
75,773.7
67,739.2
60,329.7
85,983.8
60,329.7
Total unfunded credit commitments
18,913.0
18,539.5
18,728.4
17,170.8
17,462.5
18,913.0
17,462.5
Earnings ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized) (3)
1.83
%
1.93
%
1.75
%
1.51
%
0.92
%
1.76
%
1.01
%
Return on average SVBFG stockholders' equity (annualized)(4)
20.61
22.46
20.82
18.12
11.09
20.57
12.38
Asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total gross loans
0.99
%
1.03
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.10
%
0.99
%
1.10
%
Allowance for loan losses for performing loans as a % of total gross performing loans
0.86
0.86
0.90
0.93
0.92
0.86
0.92
2
Gross loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)
0.28
0.33
0.25
0.18
0.27
0.26
0.31
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)
0.20
0.30
0.22
0.15
0.23
0.22
0.27
Other ratios:
GAAP operating efficiency ratio (5)
43.87
%
44.00
%
46.39
%
46.13
%
48.36
%
45.02
%
51.11
%
Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio (1)
44.22
44.22
46.88
47.09
48.85
45.50
51.76
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (1)
45.66
48.58
50.62
48.51
50.96
48.27
54.38
SVBFG CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.41
13.28
12.92
12.87
12.78
13.41
12.78
Bank CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.41
11.98
11.76
11.90
12.06
12.41
12.06
SVBFG total risk-based capital ratio
14.45
14.34
14.03
13.99
13.96
14.45
13.96
Bank total risk-based capital ratio
13.32
12.91
12.72
12.88
13.04
13.32
13.04
SVBFG tier 1 leverage ratio
9.06
8.99
8.81
8.67
8.34
9.06
8.34
Bank tier 1 leverage ratio
8.10
7.82
7.72
7.69
7.56
8.10
7.56
Period-end loans, net of unearned income, to deposits ratio
57.45
56.58
53.18
53.53
52.21
57.45
52.21
Average loans, net of unearned income, to average deposits ratio
55.98
53.64
51.82
51.64
50.13
53.31
49.50
Book value per common share (6)
$
97.29
$
92.48
$
87.53
$
83.43
$
79.11
$
97.29
$
79.11
Other statistics:
Average full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees
2,873
2,778
2,591
2,498
2,433
2,685
2,396
Period-end full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees
2,900
2,836
2,626
2,512
2,438
2,900
2,438
(1)
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'), we use certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'
(2)
Interest income on non-taxable investments is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21.0 percent for 2018 and 35.0 percent for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were$3.0 millionfor the quarter endedDecember 31, 2018, $2.9 million for the quarter endedSeptember 30, 2018, $2.0 million for the quarter endedJune 30, 2018, $1.4 million for the quarter endedMarch 31, 2018and$1.6 millionfor the quarter endedDecember 31, 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were$9.2 millionand$3.1 millionfor theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively.
(3)
Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average assets.
(4)
Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average SVB Financial Group ('SVBFG') stockholders' equity.
(5)
Ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total net interest income plus noninterest income.
(6)
Book value per common share is calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity by total outstanding common shares.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was$517.4 millionfor thefourthquarter of 2018, compared to$496.1 millionfor thethirdquarter of 2018. The$21.3 millionincrease from thethirdquarter of 2018 to thefourthquarter of2018, was attributable primarily to the following:
•
An increase in interest income from loans of$26.4 millionto$378.8 millionfor thefourthquarter of 2018. The increase was reflective primarily of the impact of $1.2 billion in average loan growth, higher interest rates compared to the third quarter of 2018, and higher loan fee income. Overall loan yields increased 16 basis points, to 5.47 percent. Gross loan yields, excluding loan interest recoveries and loan fees, increased 15 basis points to 4.96 percent, as compared to 4.81 percent for the third quarter of 2018, reflective primarily of the full-quarter effect of the Federal Funds target rate increase in September 2018 as well as higher LIBOR rates. Benefits from the rate increases on our gross loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2018 continue to be impacted by pricing competition. Loan fee yields increased 1 basis point, or $2.7 million, primarily due to higher fee income from increased levels of loan prepayments in the quarter,
•
An increase of $7.0 million in interest income from short-term investment securities reflective primarily of a $1.1 billion increase in average interest-earning Federal Reserve cash balances and higher market rates,
•
A decrease in interest income from our fixed income investment securities of$3.7 millionto$152.0 millionfor thefourthquarter of 2018. The decrease was reflective of lower average fixed income securities of $1.0 billion
3
offset by higher spreads from the reinvestment of maturing fixed income investment securities at higher-yielding rates throughout 2018. Our overall yield from our fixed income securities portfolio increased 4 basis points to 2.46 percent, primarily attributable to the higher reinvestment rates, and
•
An increase in interest expense of $8.3 million, due to an increase in our average short-term borrowings balance during the fourth quarter of 2018, due primarily to fund loan growth as a result of the timing of loan funding and deposit activities towards the end of the third quarter of 2018, as well as an increase in interest paid on our interest-bearing money market deposits due to market rate adjustments.
Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was3.69 percentfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to3.62 percentfor thethirdquarter of2018. Our net interest margin increased primarily as a result of the impact of rising interest rates on gross loans and fixed income investment securities yields, offset by higher short-term borrowings to primarily fund loan growth and increased rates paid on our interest-bearing deposit accounts.
For thefourthquarter of2018, approximately 92.6 percent, or $25.6 billion, of our average gross loans were variable-rate loans that adjust at prescribed measurement dates. Of our variable-rate loans, approximately 67.8 percent are tied to prime-lending rates and 32.2 percent are tied to LIBOR.
Investment Securities
Our investment securities portfolio is comprised of: (i) our available-for-sale ('AFS') and held-to-maturity ('HTM') securities portfolios, each consisting of fixed income investments which are managed to earn an appropriate portfolio yield over the long-term while maintaining sufficient liquidity and addressing our asset/liability management objectives; and (ii) our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio, which represents primarily investments managed as part of our funds management business as well as public equity securities held as a result of equity warrant assets exercised. Our total average fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased$1.0 billion, or4.0percent, to$24.5 billionfor the quarter endedDecember 31, 2018. Our total period-end fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased$1.7 billion, or6.8 percent, to$23.3 billionatDecember 31, 2018. The weighted-average duration of our fixed income investment securities portfolio was3.8 yearsatDecember 31, 2018, and 3.9 years atSeptember 30, 2018. Our period-end non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased$44.9 millionto$941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) atDecember 31, 2018.
Available-for-Sale Securities
Average AFS securities were$8.8 billionfor thefourthquarter of2018compared to $9.6 billion for thethirdquarter of2018. Period-end AFS securities were$7.8 billionatDecember 31, 2018compared to$9.1 billionatSeptember 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end AFS security balances from thethirdquarter of2018to thefourthquarter of2018were due to $0.9 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the sale of $0.5 billion of AFS securities comprised of U.S. Treasury and agency-backed mortgage securities during the quarter. The weighted-average duration of our AFS securities portfolio was 2.1 years at bothDecember 31, 2018andSeptember 30, 2018.
Held-to-Maturity Securities
Average HTM securities were$15.7 billionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$15.9 billionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Period-end HTM securities were$15.5 billionatDecember 31, 2018compared to$15.9 billionandSeptember 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end HTM security balances from thethirdquarter of2018to thefourthquarter of2018were primarily due to $0.4 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018. The weighted-average duration of our HTM securities portfolio was 4.7 years atDecember 31, 2018and 4.9 years atSeptember 30, 2018.
Non-Marketable and Other Equity Securities
Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio primarily represents investments in venture capital and private equity funds, our China joint venture bank, debt funds, private and public portfolio companies and investments in qualified affordable housing projects.
Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased$44.9 millionto$941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) atDecember 31, 2018, compared to$896.2 million($765.3 millionnet of noncontrolling
4
interests) atSeptember 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to new investments in qualified affordable housing projects.Reconciliations of our non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests, are provided under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'
Loans
Average loans (net of unearned income) increased by $1.2 billion to$27.5 billionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$26.3 billionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Period-end loans (net of unearned income) increased by $0.8 billion to$28.3 billionatDecember 31, 2018, compared to$27.5 billionatSeptember 30, 2018. Average and period-end loan growth came primarily from our private equity/venture capital portfolio as well as from our life science/healthcare and private bank portfolios.
Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million increased by $0.6 billion and totaled$14.5 billionor50.8 percentof total gross loans atDecember 31, 2018and$13.9 billionor50.3 percentof total gross loans at September 30, 2018. Further details are provided under the section 'Loan Concentrations.'
Credit Quality
The following table provides a summary of our allowance for loan losses and our allowance for unfunded credit commitments:
Three months ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Allowance for loan losses, beginning balance
$
285,713
$
286,709
$
249,010
$
255,024
$
225,366
Provision for loan losses
10,204
19,436
18,666
84,292
85,939
Gross loan charge-offs
(19,697
)
(22,205
)
(15,233
)
(67,917
)
(66,682
)
Loan recoveries
5,758
2,164
2,383
11,636
8,538
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,075
)
(391
)
198
(2,132
)
1,863
Allowance for loan losses, ending balance
$
280,903
$
285,713
$
255,024
$
280,903
$
255,024
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning balance
51,808
54,104
48,172
51,770
45,265
Provision for (reduction of) unfunded credit commitments
3,440
(2,262
)
3,576
3,578
6,365
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(65
)
(34
)
22
(165
)
140
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, ending balance (1)
$
55,183
$
51,808
$
51,770
$
55,183
$
51,770
Ratios and other information:
Provision for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans (annualized)
0.14
%
0.28
%
0.32
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
Gross loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)
0.28
0.33
0.27
0.26
0.31
Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)
0.20
0.30
0.23
0.22
0.27
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans
0.99
1.03
1.10
0.99
1.10
Provision for credit losses
$
13,644
$
17,174
$
22,242
$
87,870
$
92,304
Period-end total gross loans
28,511,312
27,668,829
23,254,153
28,511,312
23,254,153
Average total gross loans
27,646,940
26,497,171
22,583,693
25,790,949
21,287,336
Allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans
37,941
49,992
41,793
37,941
41,793
Nonaccrual loans
94,142
115,162
119,259
94,142
119,259
(1)
The 'allowance for unfunded credit commitments' is included as a component of 'other liabilities.'
Our allowance for loan losses decreased$4.8 millionto$280.9 milliondue primarily to a decrease in reserves for nonaccrual loans of $12.1 million, offset by a net increase in our performing reserves of $7.2 million. The net increase in our performing reserves consisted primarily of an increase in reserves reflective of $0.8 billion in period-end loan growth. As a percentage of total gross loans, our allowance for loan losses decreased four basis points to0.99percent
5
atDecember 31, 2018, compared to1.03percent atSeptember 30, 2018. The four basis point decrease was reflective of the decrease in nonaccrual loans as a percentage of our overall loan portfolio.
Our provision for credit losses was$13.6 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, consisting of the following:
•
A provision for loan losses of$10.2 million, which reflects primarily an increase of $7.2 million in additional reserves for period-end loan growth, $5.0 million in net new specific reserves for nonaccrual loans and $2.7 million for charge-offs not specifically reserved for, partially offset by a decrease of $5.8 million from loan recoveries, and
•
A provision for unfunded credit commitments of$3.4 million, driven primarily by growth in unfunded credit commitments of $0.4 billion.
Gross loan charge-offs were$19.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, of which$2.7 millionwas not specifically reserved for atSeptember 30, 2018. Gross loan charge-offs included $15.9 million from our software/internet loan portfolio and $3.7 million from our life science/healthcare loan portfolio. Software/internet loan portfolio charge-offs consisted primarily of $5.0 million from one early-stage client and $6.1 million from one mid-stage client.
Nonaccrual loans were$94.1 millionatDecember 31, 2018, compared to$115.2 millionatSeptember 30, 2018. Our nonaccrual loan balance decreased $21.1 million primarily as a result of $19.1 million in charge-offs and $18.1 million in repayments, partially offset by $16.1 million in new nonaccrual loans. Charge-offs of $11.1 million were attributable to two clients in our software/internet loan portfolio, as discussed above. New nonaccrual loans of $16.1 million were primarily from loans in our software/internet and life science/healthcare loan portfolios. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total gross loans decreased to 0.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.42 percent for the third quarter of 2018.
The allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans decreased $12.1 million to$37.9 millionin thefourthquarter of2018. The decrease was due to $17.0 million of charge-offs and $7.5 million in repayments, offset by new nonaccrual loan reserves of $12.4 million.
Client Funds
Our total client funds consist of both on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds. Average total client funds were$134.1 billionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to $128.7 billion for thethirdquarter of2018. Period-end total client funds were$135.3 billionatDecember 31, 2018, compared to $130.7 billion atSeptember 30, 2018.
The increases in our average and period-end total client funds from thethirdquarter of2018to thefourthquarter of2018were reflective primarily of increased balances in our off-balance sheet client investment funds driven primarily by client fund growth across all portfolio segments, with our Life Science and Technology client portfolios as leading contributors, attributable primarily to an equity funding environment that has remained strong, robust activities in the initial public offering ('IPO') and secondary public offering markets as well as continued healthy new client acquisition.
While overall total client funds increased, average on-balance sheet deposits remained relatively flat driven by distribution activities from our China PES client portfolio as well as fund allocation off-balance sheet by our Growth and Corporate Finance client portfolios, partially offset by growth in deposits by our Technology and Life Science portfolio segments driven primarily by recent equity funding activities and new client acquisition. In addition, we saw a continued shift in the mix of our on-balance sheet deposits from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits.
6
Short-term Borrowings
Period-end short-term borrowings decreased $2.0 billion, to $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2018, reflective of the repayment of $2.0 billion in outstanding borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was$186.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$210.1 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests was$177.9 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$203.4 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. (See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.')
The decrease of$23.4 million($25.5 million net of noncontrolling interests) in noninterest income from thethirdquarter of2018to thefourthquarter of2018was attributable primarily to lower net gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets partially offset by higher non-GAAP core fee income. Items impacting noninterest income for thefourthquarter of2018were as follows:
Gains on investment securities of$10.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$32.2 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Net of noncontrolling interests, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities were$1.8 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to net gains of$25.6 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Non-GAAP net gains, net of noncontrolling interests, of$1.8 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018were driven by the following:
◦
Gains of$7.4 millionfrom our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to unrealized valuation increases in private company investments, partially offset by unrealized losses in public company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, and
◦
Gains of$4.2 millionfrom our managed direct venture funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, offset by
◦
Losses of$7.4 millionfrom our public equity securities portfolio primarily attributable to $5.2 million in unrealized losses related to a decline in the stock price of one company that had an IPO during the third quarter of 2018, and
◦
Losses of$2.4 millionfrom our strategic and other investments, comprised primarily of losses on the write-off of one direct equity investment partially offset by net unrealized valuation increases in our strategic venture capital funds.
The following tables provide a summary of non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, for the three months endedDecember 31, 2018andSeptember 30, 2018, respectively:
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Managed
Funds of Funds
Managed Direct Venture Funds
Public Equity Securities
Sales of AFS Debt Securities
Debt
Funds
Strategic
and Other
Investments
Total
GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net
$
12,466
$
8,125
$
(7,388
)
$
(740
)
$
641
$
(2,375
)
$
10,729
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation
5,034
3,931
-
-
-
-
8,965
Non-GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests
$
7,432
$
4,194
$
(7,388
)
$
(740
)
$
641
$
(2,375
)
$
1,764
Three months ended September 30, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Managed
Funds of Funds
Managed Direct Venture Funds
Public Equity Securities
Sales of AFS Debt Securities
Debt
Funds
Strategic
and Other
Investments
Total
GAAP gains on investment securities, net
$
12,949
$
1,863
$
4,372
$
-
$
1,473
$
11,536
$
32,193
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation
5,914
727
-
-
-
-
6,641
Non-GAAP gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests
$
7,035
$
1,136
$
4,372
$
-
$
1,473
$
11,536
$
25,552
7
Net gains on equity warrant assets were$16.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$34.1 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Net gains on equity warrant assets for thefourthquarter of 2018 were attributable primarily to$14.5 millionof valuation increases in our private company warrant portfolio driven by healthy funding rounds and net gains from exercises of$5.1 millionof equity warrant assets driven by M&A and IPO activity.
AtDecember 31, 2018, we held warrants in2,095companies with a total fair value of $149.2 million. Warrants in 18 companies each had fair values greater than $1.0 million and collectively represented $46.9 million, or 31.4 percent, of the fair value of the total warrant portfolio atDecember 31, 2018.
The following table provides a summary of our net gains on equity warrant assets:
Three months ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Equity warrant assets:
Gains on exercises, net
$
5,102
$
18,287
$
9,206
$
58,186
$
48,275
Cancellations and expirations
(2,860
)
(1,432
)
(568
)
(5,964
)
(4,422
)
Changes in fair value, net
14,507
17,286
3,485
36,920
10,702
Total net gains on equity warrant assets
$
16,749
$
34,141
$
12,123
$
89,142
$
54,555
The gains (or losses) from investment securities from our nonmarketable and other equity securities portfolio as well as our equity warrant assets resulting from changes in valuations (fair values) are currently unrealized, and the extent to which such gains (or losses) will become realized is subject to a variety of factors, including among other things, performance of the underlying portfolio companies, investor demand for IPOs, fluctuations in the underlying valuation of these companies, levels of M&A activity, and legal and contractual restrictions on our ability to sell the underlying securities.
Non-GAAP core fee income (foreign exchange fees, credit card fees, deposit service charges, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees) increased$14.3 millionto$146.0 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$131.7 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018.
The following table provides a summary of our non-GAAP core fee income:
Three months ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Non-GAAP core fee income:
Foreign exchange fees
$
38,252
$
32,656
$
33,734
$
138,812
$
115,760
Credit card fees
25,333
24,121
20,444
94,072
76,543
Deposit service charges
20,016
19,588
15,669
76,097
58,715
Client investment fees
41,768
36,265
18,565
130,360
56,136
Lending related fees
11,011
10,675
10,391
41,949
43,265
Letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees
9,662
8,409
7,593
34,600
28,544
Total Non-GAAP core fee income
$
146,042
$
131,714
$
106,396
$
515,890
$
378,963
We saw an increase in non-GAAP core fee income from thethirdquarter of2018to thefourthquarter of2018from all core fee areas with strong performance in foreign exchange fees and client investment fees. The increase in foreign exchange fees of $5.6 million was primarily driven by the increase in the weighted average spread attributable to increases in volatility in the currency market during the fourth quarter of 2018. Client investment fees increased $5.5 million driven by higher fees from our off-balance sheet client investment fund products due to increases in client investment fund balances as well as higher market rates.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP noninterest income, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities and non-GAAP core fee income are provided under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'
8
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was$307.6 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$309.4 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. The decrease of $1.8 million in noninterest expense consisted primarily of a decrease in our total compensation and benefits expense offset by increased professional services expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018.
The following table provides a summary of our compensation and benefits expense:
Three months ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except employees)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Compensation and benefits:
Salaries and wages
$
90,139
$
84,962
$
69,461
$
324,971
$
277,148
Incentive compensation plans
50,478
55,531
40,048
200,871
144,626
Employee stock ownership plan ('ESOP')
1,438
1,844
987
6,435
4,720
Other employee incentives and benefits (1)
41,727
53,100
46,494
194,703
179,908
Total compensation and benefits
$
183,782
$
195,437
$
156,990
$
726,980
$
606,402
Period-end full-time equivalent employees
2,900
2,836
2,438
2,900
2,438
Average full-time equivalent employees
2,873
2,778
2,433
2,685
2,396
(1)
Other employee incentives and benefits expense includes employer payroll taxes, group health and life insurance, share-based compensation, 401(k), warrant incentive and retention plans, agency fees and other employee-related expenses.
The $11.7 million decrease in total compensation and benefits expense consists primarily of the following:
•
An increase of $5.2 million in salaries and wages reflective primarily of an increase in the number of average full-time equivalent employees ('FTE') by 95 to 2,873 FTEs for the fourth quarter of 2018,
•
A decrease of $5.1 million in incentive compensation expense reflective primarily of the change in number of period-end, bonus-eligible FTE, and
•
A decrease of $11.4 million in other employee incentives and benefits due primarily from a $5.9 million decrease in our deferred compensation plan related to the decline in market valuations in the underlying investment securities in the plan and a $4.1 million decrease in warrant incentive plan expense due to lower warrant gains on equity warrant assets in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018.
The $10.2 million increase in professional services expense is reflective primarily of increased legal and consulting fees of $8.2 million associated with the acquisition of SVB Leerink.
Overall noninterest expense for the fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, associated with the acquisition of SVB Leerink and consisted primarily of legal and consulting fees included in our professional services expense.
Income Tax Expense
Our effective tax rate was28.3 percentfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to 25.8 percent for thethirdquarter of2018. Our effective tax rate is calculated by dividing income tax expense by the sum of income before income tax expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Our effective tax rate for the full year 2018 was26.5percent compared to 42.0 percent for the full year 2017.
The increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 is due primarily to the recognition of tax benefits of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 related primarily to Federal return-to-provision adjustments as well as a $2.7 million decrease in excess tax benefits from share-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting from a decrease in stock option exercises.
The decrease in our effective tax rate for the full year 2018 is primarily due to the lower Federal tax rate related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 'TCJ Act'), effective January 1, 2018.
9
Noncontrolling Interests
Included in net income is income and expense related to noncontrolling interests. The relevant amounts allocated to investors in our consolidated subsidiaries, other than us, are reflected under 'Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests' in our statements of income. The following table provides a summary of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Three months ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Net interest income (1)
$
(1
)
$
(10
)
$
(7
)
$
(30
)
$
(33
)
Noninterest income (1)
(2,215
)
(2,749
)
(6,730
)
(22,342
)
(25,789
)
Noninterest expense (1)
173
154
296
522
813
Carried interest allocation (2)
(6,624
)
(3,943
)
(1,013
)
(15,658
)
(3,663
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
(8,667
)
$
(6,548
)
$
(7,454
)
$
(37,508
)
$
(28,672
)
(1)
Represents noncontrolling interests' share in net interest income, noninterest income and noninterest expense.
(2)
Represents the preferred allocation of income (or change in income) earned by us as the general partner of certain consolidated funds.
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests was$8.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018, compared to$6.5 millionfor thethirdquarter of2018. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of$8.7 millionfor thefourthquarter of2018was primarily a result of net gains on investment securities (including carried interest allocation) from our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases for private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio.
SVBFG Stockholders' Equity
Total SVBFG stockholders' equity increased by $0.2 billion to$5.1 billionatDecember 31, 2018, compared to $4.9 billion atSeptember 30, 2018, due to net income of$266.3 millionand a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $54.3 million reflective primarily of an increase in the fair value of our AFS securities portfolio driven by decreases in period-end market interest rates. The increases were partially offset by a $147.1 million decrease in SVBFG stockholders' equity related to the repurchases of our outstanding common stock. Refer to the 'Stock Repurchase Program' section below for further details.
Stock Repurchase Program
On November 13, 2018, SVB Financial Group ('the Company') announced a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of our outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2018, we repurchased and retired 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million in connection with the repurchase program. The new share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. Under this program, shares may be repurchased in privately negotiated and/or open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. This program expires on November 15, 2019. Please refer to our Press Release, dated November 13, 2018, as filed with our Form 8-K, for further details regarding the Company's common stock repurchase program.
Capital Ratios
Our regulatory risk-based capital ratios increased as ofDecember 31, 2018, compared to the same ratios as ofSeptember 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a proportionally higher increase in capital for the fourth quarter of 2018 relative to the increase in our risk-weighted assets for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in capital was reflective primarily by the increase in retained earnings from net income, partially offset by the repurchase of our common stock, as well as a decrease in our accumulated other comprehensive loss reflective of the increase in the valuation of our AFS securities at December 31, 2018. The increase in risk-weighted assets was due primarily to our robust loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The tier 1 leverage ratios of both SVB Financial Group and Silicon Valley Bank (the 'Bank') increased as ofDecember 31, 2018, compared toSeptember 30, 2018, due to proportionally higher capital from net income to average assets growth during the fourth quarter of 2018.
10
Overall, increases to the Bank's risk-based capital and tier 1 leverage ratios were partially offset by a $45.0 million cash dividend paid by the Bank to our bank holding company, SVB Financial Group, during the fourth quarter of 2018.
All of our reported capital ratios remain above the levels considered to be 'well capitalized' under applicable banking regulations. See the 'SVB Financial and Bank Capital Ratios' section, at the end of this release, for details.
11
Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019
Our outlook for the year ending December 31, 2019 is provided below on a GAAP basis, unless otherwise noted. We have provided our current outlook for the expected full year results of our significant forecasted activities. Except for the items noted below, we do not provide an outlook for certain items (such as gains or losses from warrants and investment securities) where the timing or financial impact are uncertain and/or subject to market or other conditions beyond our control (such as the level of IPO, M&A or general financing activity), or for potential unusual or non-recurring items. Also, as a result of our acquisition of SVB Leerink, we have included guidance for Core Fee Income and Noninterest Expense inclusive of SVB Leerink's expected full year results as part of the Company. The acquisition will be accounted for as a business combination and accordingly, we will begin consolidating SVB Leerink's financial results in our consolidated financial statements in the first quarter of 2019.
The outlook and the underlying assumptions presented below are, by their nature, forward-looking statements and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, which are discussed below under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements.'
For the full year ending December 31, 2019, compared to our full year 2018 results, we currently expect the following outlook: (Note that the outlook below includes: (i) the expected impact of the March 22, 2018, June 13, 2018, September 26, 2018 and December 19, 2018, increases of the target Federal Funds rate by the Federal Reserve of 25 basis points each as well as the increases in the 1- and 3- month LIBOR rates through December 31, 2018, and no assumptions about any further Federal Funds or LIBOR rate changes during 2019, and (ii) management updates to the preliminary 2019 outlook for selected items we previously disclosed on October 25, 2018.)
Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results (as of January 24, 2019)
Average loan balances
Increase at a percentage rate in the
mid-teens
Average deposit balances
Increase at a percentage rate in the
high single digits
Net interest income (1)
Increase at a percentage rate in the high teens
Net interest margin (1)
Between 3.80% and 3.90%
Allowance for loan losses for total gross performing loans as a percentage of total gross performing loans
Comparable to 2018 levels
Net loan charge-offs
Between 0.20% and 0.40%
of average total gross loans
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total gross loans
Between 0.30% and 0.50%
of total gross loans
Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) (2)
Increase at a percentage rate in the
high teens
Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) (3) (4)
Increase at a percentage rate in the
mid-teens
Effective tax rate (5)
Between 26.0% and 28.0%
Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results, including expected results of SVB Leerink reflective of the completed acquisition on January 4, 2019.
Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) plus investment banking revenue (2) (6)
Increase at a percentage rate in the high sixties
Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) including investment banking expenses (3) (4) (6)
Increase at a percentage rate in the mid-thirties
(1)
Our outlook for net interest income and net interest margin is based primarily on management's current forecast of average deposit and loan balances and deployment of surplus cash into investment securities. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on market conditions, actual prepayment rates and other factors described under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements' below.
(2)
Core fee income is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the outlook of non-GAAP core fee income to GAAP noninterest income for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure.
(3)
Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest expense, but excludes expenses attributable to noncontrolling interests. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the
12
outlook of non-GAAP noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) to GAAP noninterest expense for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure.
(4)
Our outlook for noninterest expense is partly based on management's current forecast of performance-based incentive compensation expenses. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on our performance relative to our internal performance targets.
(5)
Our outlook for our effective tax rate is based on management's current assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's earnings, state income tax levels, tax deductions and estimated performance-based compensation activity.
(6)
Investment banking revenue and expenses consist of revenue generated and expenses incurred associated with the investment banking activities of SVB Leerink.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as forecasts of our future financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business, and our underlying assumptions of such forecasts and expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of such words as 'becoming,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'assume,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'intend,' the negative of such words or comparable terminology. In this release, including our CEO's statement and in the section 'Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019', we make forward-looking statements discussing management's expectations for 2019 about, among other things, economic conditions; opportunities in the market; the outlook on our clients' performance; our financial, credit, and business performance, including potential investment gains; loan growth, loan mix and loan yields; expense levels; our expected effective tax rate; and financial results (and the components of such results), including the performance results of SVB Leerink.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we have based these expectations on our current beliefs as well as our assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Our actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by our management's forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from the expectations stated in the forward-looking statements include, among others:
•
market and economic conditions (including the general condition of the capital and equity markets, and IPO, M&A and financing activity levels) and the associated impact on us (including effects on client demand for our commercial and investment banking and other financial services, as well as on the valuations of our investments);
•
changes in the volume and credit quality of our loans as well as volatility of our levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs;
•
the impact of changes in interest rates or market levels or factors affecting or affected by them, especially on our loan and investment portfolios;
•
changes in the levels of our loans, deposits and client investment fund balances;
•
changes in the performance or equity valuations of funds or companies in which we have invested or hold derivative instruments or equity warrant assets;
•
variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our cost structure;
•
changes in our assessment of the creditworthiness or liquidity of our clients or unanticipated effects of credit concentration risks which create or exacerbate deterioration of such creditworthiness or liquidity;
•
variations from our expectations as to factors impacting the timing and level of employee share-based transactions;
•
variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our estimate of our full-year effective tax rate;
•
changes in applicable accounting standards and tax laws; and
•
regulatory or legal changes or their impact on us.
For additional information about these and other factors, please refer to our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
13
Earnings Conference Call
On Thursday, January 24, 2019, we will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405, and entering the confirmation number '48102493'. A live webcast of the audio portion of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website atwww.svb.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 and entering the passcode '48102493#'. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available onwww.svb.comfor 12 months beginning on January 24, 2019.
About SVB Financial Group
For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com.
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities
15,128
8,137
4,835
35,208
21,505
Total interest income
542,897
513,313
405,016
1,969,909
1,465,140
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,897
8,042
2,458
29,306
8,676
Borrowings
17,540
12,049
8,852
46,615
36,095
Total interest expense
28,437
20,091
11,310
75,921
44,771
Net interest income
514,460
493,222
393,706
1,893,988
1,420,369
Provision for credit losses
13,644
17,174
22,242
87,870
92,304
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
500,816
476,048
371,464
1,806,118
1,328,065
Noninterest income:
Gains on investment securities, net
10,729
32,193
15,765
88,094
64,603
Gains on equity warrant assets, net
16,749
34,141
12,123
89,142
54,555
Foreign exchange fees
38,252
32,656
33,734
138,812
115,760
Credit card fees
25,333
24,121
20,444
94,072
76,543
Deposit service charges
20,016
19,588
15,669
76,097
58,715
Client investment fees
41,768
36,265
18,565
130,360
56,136
Lending related fees
11,011
10,675
10,391
41,949
43,265
Letters of credit and standby letters of credit fees
9,662
8,409
7,593
34,600
28,544
Other
13,187
12,022
17,982
51,858
59,110
Total noninterest income
186,707
210,070
152,266
744,984
557,231
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
183,782
195,437
156,990
726,980
606,402
Professional services
46,755
36,542
35,604
158,835
121,935
Premises and equipment
20,342
19,858
18,000
77,918
71,753
Net occupancy
14,155
13,694
12,960
54,753
48,397
Business development and travel
12,182
12,712
11,065
48,180
41,978
FDIC and state assessments
4,970
9,550
8,715
34,276
35,069
Correspondent bank fees
3,513
3,513
3,206
13,713
12,976
Other
21,893
18,139
17,475
73,538
72,145
Total noninterest expense
307,592
309,445
264,015
1,188,193
1,010,655
Income before income tax expense
379,931
376,673
259,715
1,362,909
874,641
Income tax expense
105,000
95,308
135,051
351,561
355,463
Net income before noncontrolling interests
274,931
281,365
124,664
1,011,348
519,178
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(8,667
)
(6,548
)
(7,454
)
(37,508
)
(28,672
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
266,264
$
274,817
$
117,210
$
973,840
$
490,506
Earnings per common share-basic
$
5.01
$
5.16
$
2.22
$
18.35
$
9.33
Earnings per common share-diluted
4.96
5.10
2.19
18.11
9.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
53,125,046
53,235,090
52,761,821
53,077,952
52,588,266
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
53,684,512
53,918,973
53,501,851
53,771,457
53,305,899
15
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except par value and share data)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,571,539
$
3,819,141
$
2,923,075
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (cost $7,862,311, $9,236,301, and $11,131,008, respectively)
7,790,043
9,087,609
11,120,664
Held-to-maturity securities, at cost (fair value $15,188,236, $15,372,238, and $12,548,280, respectively)
15,487,442
15,899,726
12,663,455
Non-marketable and other equity securities (1)
941,104
896,249
651,053
Investment securities
24,218,589
25,883,584
24,435,172
Loans, net of unearned income
28,338,280
27,494,915
23,106,316
Allowance for loan losses
(280,903
)
(285,713
)
(255,024
)
Net loans
28,057,377
27,209,202
22,851,292
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
129,213
121,890
128,682
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
951,261
1,105,917
876,246
Total assets
$
56,927,979
$
58,139,734
$
51,214,467
Liabilities and total equity:
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
39,103,422
$
40,473,774
$
36,655,497
Interest-bearing deposits
10,225,478
8,122,337
7,598,578
Total deposits
49,328,900
48,596,111
44,254,075
Short-term borrowings
631,412
2,631,252
1,033,730
Other liabilities
1,006,359
1,146,109
911,755
Long-term debt
696,465
696,217
695,492
Total liabilities
51,663,136
53,069,689
46,895,052
SVBFG stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 52,586,498 shares, 53,250,255 shares, and 52,835,188 shares outstanding, respectively
53
53
53
Additional paid-in capital
1,378,438
1,360,030
1,314,377
Retained earnings (1)
3,791,838
3,672,696
2,866,837
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54,120
)
(108,410
)
(1,472
)
Total SVBFG stockholders' equity
5,116,209
4,924,369
4,179,795
Noncontrolling interests
148,634
145,676
139,620
Total equity
5,264,843
5,070,045
4,319,415
Total liabilities and total equity
$
56,927,979
$
58,139,734
$
51,214,467
(1)
Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard update ('ASU') 2016-01, Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, resulting in the reclassification of public equity securities out of our AFS securities portfolio into our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio. In addition, upon adoption of this guidance, equity investments carried at cost in our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio were remeasured, and are carried, at fair value. This guidance was adopted using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative adjustment to opening retained earnings. As such, prior period amounts have not been restated.
16
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM AVERAGE BALANCES, RATES AND YIELDS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except yield/rate and ratios)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal reserve deposits, federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities (1)
$
3,666,985
$
15,128
1.64
%
$
2,548,271
$
8,137
1.27
%
$
2,736,581
$
4,835
0.70
%
Investment securities: (2)
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
8,793,665
43,854
1.98
9,589,917
46,684
1.93
12,081,001
52,620
1.73
Held-to-maturity securities:
Taxable
14,114,704
94,049
2.64
14,385,027
95,391
2.63
11,186,642
64,745
2.30
Non-taxable (3)
1,576,415
14,062
3.54
1,531,663
13,606
3.52
516,343
4,632
3.56
Total loans, net of unearned income (4) (5)
27,476,960
378,756
5.47
26,331,377
352,353
5.31
22,444,057
279,805
4.95
Total interest-earning assets
55,628,729
545,849
3.89
54,386,255
516,171
3.77
48,964,624
406,637
3.29
Cash and due from banks
434,140
553,132
415,669
Allowance for loan losses
(289,573
)
(296,177
)
(257,121
)
Other assets (6)
1,819,019
1,821,827
1,676,181
Total assets
$
57,592,315
$
56,465,037
$
50,799,353
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing checking and savings accounts
$
598,077
$
125
0.08
%
$
572,242
$
116
0.08
%
$
473,392
$
92
0.08
%
Money market deposits
7,121,750
10,054
0.56
6,704,337
7,782
0.46
5,977,512
2,227
0.15
Money market deposits in foreign offices
148,222
16
0.04
218,734
22
0.04
265,304
25
0.04
Time deposits
71,498
39
0.22
74,597
35
0.19
42,774
10
0.09
Sweep deposits in foreign offices
1,040,761
663
0.25
896,558
87
0.04
1,052,387
104
0.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,980,308
10,897
0.48
8,466,468
8,042
0.38
7,811,369
2,458
0.12
Short-term borrowings
1,579,983
9,527
2.39
745,156
4,039
2.15
75,160
248
1.31
3.50% Senior Notes
347,583
3,147
3.59
347,499
3,147
3.59
347,250
3,145
3.59
5.375% Senior Notes
348,719
4,866
5.54
348,557
4,863
5.54
348,088
4,857
5.54
Junior Subordinated Debentures
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,849
602
4.99
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,256,593
28,437
1.00
9,907,680
20,091
0.80
8,629,716
11,310
0.52
Portion of noninterest-bearing funding sources
44,372,136
44,478,575
40,334,908
Total funding sources
55,628,729
28,437
0.20
54,386,255
20,091
0.15
48,964,624
11,310
0.09
Noninterest-bearing funding sources:
Demand deposits
40,106,861
40,625,772
36,962,029
Other liabilities
955,635
932,544
878,749
SVBFG stockholders' equity
5,127,271
4,854,440
4,191,461
Noncontrolling interests
145,955
144,601
137,398
Portion used to fund interest-earning assets
(44,372,136
)
(44,478,575
)
(40,334,908
)
Total liabilities and total equity
$
57,592,315
$
56,465,037
$
50,799,353
Net interest income and margin
$
517,412
3.69
%
$
496,080
3.62
%
$
395,327
3.20
%
Total deposits
$
49,087,169
$
49,092,240
$
44,773,398
Average SVBFG stockholders' equity as a percentage of average assets
8.90
%
8.60
%
8.25
%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis
(2,952
)
(2,858
)
(1,621
)
Net interest income, as reported
$
514,460
$
493,222
$
393,706
(1)
Includes average interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions of$0.6 billion,$0.7 billionand$1.2 billion; and$2.3 billion,$1.4 billionand$1.4 billiondeposited at the Federal Reserve Bank, earning interest at the Federal Funds target rate, for the quarters endedDecember 31, 2018, September 30, 2018andDecember 31, 2017, respectively.
(2)
Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss.
(3)
Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent forDecember 31, 2018andSeptember 30, 2018, and 35.0 percent for the 2017 period presented.
(4)
Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans.
(5)
Interest income includes loan fees of$35.8 million,$33.1 millionand$34.6 millionfor the quarters endedDecember 31, 2018, September 30, 2018andDecember 31, 2017, respectively.
(6)
Average investment securities of$770 million,$761 millionand$709 millionfor the quarters endedDecember 31, 2018, September 30, 2018andDecember 31, 2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These investments consist primarily of non-marketable and other equity securities.
17
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM AVERAGE BALANCES, RATES AND YIELDS
(Unaudited)
Year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except yield/rate and ratios)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities (1)
$
2,820,883
$
35,208
1.25
%
$
3,109,840
$
21,505
0.69
%
Investment securities: (2)
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
9,789,211
185,120
1.89
12,424,137
199,423
1.61
Held-to-maturity securities:
Taxable
13,727,745
356,485
2.60
9,732,869
212,710
2.19
Non-taxable (3)
1,270,101
43,817
3.45
251,741
8,790
3.49
Total loans, net of unearned income (4) (5)
25,630,520
1,358,480
5.30
21,159,394
1,025,788
4.85
Total interest-earning assets
53,238,460
1,979,110
3.71
46,677,981
1,468,216
3.15
Cash and due from banks
480,900
374,811
Allowance for loan losses
(282,489
)
(247,004
)
Other assets (6)
1,792,189
1,574,484
Total assets
$
55,229,060
$
48,380,272
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing checking and savings accounts
$
583,295
$
463
0.08
%
$
433,966
$
334
0.08
%
Money market deposits
6,609,873
27,713
0.42
5,743,083
7,771
0.14
Money market deposits in foreign offices
192,128
76
0.04
203,775
84
0.04
Time deposits
62,570
111
0.18
48,818
59
0.12
Sweep deposits in foreign offices
994,360
943
0.09
1,080,306
428
0.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,442,226
29,306
0.35
7,509,948
8,676
0.12
Short-term borrowings
643,886
14,579
2.26
48,505
543
1.12
3.50% Senior Notes
347,458
12,586
3.62
347,128
12,574
3.62
5.375% Senior Notes
348,480
19,450
5.58
347,862
19,415
5.58
Junior Subordinated Debentures
-
-
-
52,775
3,096
5.87
6.05% Subordinated Notes
-
-
-
19,178
467
2.44
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,782,050
75,921
0.78
8,325,396
44,771
0.54
Portion of noninterest-bearing funding sources
43,456,410
38,352,585
Total funding sources
53,238,460
75,921
0.14
46,677,981
44,771
0.10
Noninterest-bearing funding sources:
Demand deposits
39,633,118
35,235,200
Other liabilities
937,199
721,432
SVBFG stockholders' equity
4,734,417
3,961,405
Noncontrolling interests
142,276
136,839
Portion used to fund interest-earning assets
(43,456,410
)
(38,352,585
)
Total liabilities and total equity
$
55,229,060
$
48,380,272
Net interest income and margin
$
1,903,189
3.57
%
$
1,423,445
3.05
%
Total deposits
$
48,075,344
$
42,745,148
Average SVBFG stockholders' equity as a percentage of average assets
8.57
%
8.19
%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis
(9,201
)
(3,076
)
Net interest income, as reported
$
1,893,988
$
1,420,369
(1)
Includes average interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions of$0.8 billionand$1.1 billionfor theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and2017, respectively. The balance also includes$1.6 billionand$1.9 billiondeposited at the Federal Reserve Bank, earning interest at the Federal Funds target rate for theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and2017, respectively.
(2)
Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss.
(3)
Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent and 35.0 percent for theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and2017, respectively.
(4)
Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans.
(5)
Interest income includes loan fees of$136.6 millionand$128.1 millionfor theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and2017, respectively.
(6)
Average investment securities of$773 millionand$683 millionfor theyears endedDecember 31, 2018and2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These investments consisted primarily of non-marketable and other equity securities.
18
Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Three months ended
Year ended
(Shares in thousands)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
53,125
53,235
52,762
53,078
52,588
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options and employee stock purchase plan
302
383
388
377
385
Restricted stock units
258
301
352
317
333
Total effect of dilutive securities
560
684
740
694
718
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
53,685
53,919
53,502
53,772
53,306
SVB Financial and Bank Capital Ratios
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
SVB Financial:
CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.41
%
13.28
%
12.78
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.58
13.45
12.97
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.45
14.34
13.96
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.06
8.99
8.34
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1)
8.99
8.47
8.16
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio (1)
13.28
13.00
12.77
Silicon Valley Bank:
CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.41
%
11.98
%
12.06
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.41
11.98
12.06
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.32
12.91
13.04
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.10
7.82
7.56
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (1)
8.13
7.44
7.47
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio (1)
12.28
11.70
11.98
(1)
These are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided at the end of this release under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'
19
Loan Concentrations
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and client data)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million
Commercial loans:
Software/internet
$
2,255,601
$
2,337,757
$
2,153,855
Hardware
604,954
671,773
550,082
Private equity/venture capital
10,147,715
9,528,896
6,838,977
Life science/healthcare
1,065,060
932,958
518,851
Premium wine (1)
74,236
88,019
41,687
Other
70,903
55,986
102,521
Total commercial loans
14,218,469
13,615,389
10,205,973
Real estate secured loans:
Premium wine (1)
106,132
106,136
112,215
Consumer (2)
-
-
-
Other
-
-
20,333
Total real estate secured loans
106,132
106,136
132,548
Construction loans
-
-
22,901
Consumer loans (2)
165,519
207,016
115,016
Total loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million
$
14,490,120
$
13,928,541
$
10,476,438
Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, less than $20 million
Commercial loans:
Software/internet
$
3,954,377
$
3,979,558
$
4,078,870
Hardware
640,846
646,712
650,818
Private equity/venture capital
3,970,417
3,840,139
3,122,144
Life science/healthcare
1,396,016
1,444,512
1,349,109
Premium wine
175,081
139,480
162,570
Other
275,843
221,949
276,910
Total commercial loans
10,412,580
10,272,350
9,640,421
Real estate secured loans:
Premium wine
605,105
580,631
557,897
Consumer
2,609,645
2,553,651
2,297,857
Other
40,627
41,076
21,897
Total real estate secured loans
3,255,377
3,175,358
2,877,651
Construction loans
98,034
81,903
46,207
Consumer loans
255,201
210,677
213,436
Total loans individually less than $20 million
$
14,021,192
$
13,740,288
$
12,777,715
Total gross loans
$
28,511,312
$
27,668,829
$
23,254,153
Loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million as a percentage of total gross loans
50.8
%
50.3
%
45.1
%
Total clients with loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million
361
347
277
Loans individually equal to or greater than $20 million on nonaccrual status
$
27,455
$
27,872
$
52,109
(1)
Premium wine clients can have loan balances included in both commercial loans and real estate secured loans, the combination of which are equal to or greater than $20 million.
(2)
Consumer loan clients can have loan balances included in both real estate secured loans and other consumer loans, the combination of which are equal to or greater than $20 million.
20
Credit Quality
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
Gross nonaccrual, past due, and restructured loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$
94,142
$
115,162
$
119,259
Loans past due 90 days or more still accruing interest
1,964
163
191
Total nonperforming loans
96,106
115,325
119,450
OREO and other foreclosed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
96,106
$
115,325
$
119,450
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total gross loans
0.34
%
0.42
%
0.51
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.17
0.20
0.23
Allowance for loan losses
$
280,903
$
285,713
$
255,024
As a percentage of total gross loans
0.99
%
1.03
%
1.10
%
As a percentage of total gross nonperforming loans
292.28
247.75
213.50
Allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans
$
37,941
$
49,992
$
41,793
As a percentage of total gross loans
0.13
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
As a percentage of total gross nonperforming loans
39.48
43.35
34.99
Allowance for loan losses for total gross performing loans
$
242,962
$
235,721
$
213,231
As a percentage of total gross loans
0.85
%
0.85
%
0.92
%
As a percentage of total gross performing loans
0.86
0.86
0.92
Total gross loans
$
28,511,312
$
27,668,829
$
23,254,153
Total gross performing loans
28,415,206
27,553,504
23,134,703
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments (1)
55,183
51,808
51,770
As a percentage of total unfunded credit commitments
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
Total unfunded credit commitments (2)
$
18,913,021
$
18,539,514
$
17,462,537
(1)
The 'allowance for unfunded credit commitments' is included as a component of 'other liabilities.'
(2)
Includes unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit.
Average Off-Balance Sheet Client Investment Funds(1)
Off-Balance sheet client investment funds are maintained at third-party financial institutions.
(2)
These funds represent investments in third-party money market mutual funds and fixed income securities managed by SVB Asset Management.
21
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures (including, but not limited to, non-GAAP core fee income, non-GAAP noninterest income, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, non-GAAP noninterest expense and non-GAAP financial ratios) of financial performance. These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirement.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by: (i) excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for which we effectively do not receive the economic benefit or cost of, where indicated, or (ii) providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the financial tables below, we have provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure.
Additionally, from time to time, we may make reference to the non-GAAP financial metric of Core EPS in our earnings call and other investor presentations. Non-GAAP Core EPS consists of our net income available to common stockholders less gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets, net of tax, divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Our management believes this measure to be a useful assessment of our performance as it relates to our core business because it excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. A reconciliation of Core EPS to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available with respect to future goals due to our inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation to such measure.
In particular, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP measures that exclude the following from net income and certain other financial line items in certain periods:
•
Income and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests - As part of our funds management business, we recognize the entire income or loss from certain funds where we own less than 100 percent. We are required under GAAP to consolidate 100 percent of the results of certain SVB Capital funds. The relevant amounts attributable to investors other than us are reflected under 'Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.' Our net income available to common stockholders/certain financial line items include only the portion of income or loss related to our ownership interest.
In addition, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures that are not required by GAAP or exclude certain financial items from calculations that are otherwise required under GAAP, including:
•
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio; tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio - These ratios are not required by GAAP or applicable bank regulatory requirements, and are used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. Risk-based capital guidelines require a minimum level of capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are calculated by assigning assets and off-balance sheet items to broad risk categories. Our ratios are calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity, by total assets or total risk-weighted assets, as applicable, after reducing amounts by acquired intangibles, if any.
•
Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items that are otherwise required under GAAP. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting both amounts by
22
income (losses) and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests and adjustments to net interest income for a taxable equivalent basis.
•
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting for gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets.
•
Non-GAAP core fee income - This measure represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. We do not provide our outlook for the expected full year results for these excluded items, which includegains or losses on investment securities, equity warrant assets and other noninterest income items.
Three months ended
Year ended
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP noninterest income
$
186,707
$
210,070
$
192,689
$
155,518
$
152,266
$
744,984
$
557,231
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation
8,839
6,692
9,445
13,024
7,743
38,000
29,452
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests
$
177,868
$
203,378
$
183,244
$
142,494
$
144,523
$
706,984
$
527,779
Three months ended
Year ended
Non-GAAP core fee income (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP noninterest income
$
186,707
$
210,070
$
192,689
$
155,518
$
152,266
$
744,984
$
557,231
Less: gains on investment securities, net
10,729
32,193
36,114
9,058
15,765
88,094
64,603
Less: net gains on equity warrant assets
16,749
34,141
19,061
19,191
12,123
89,142
54,555
Less: other noninterest income
13,187
12,022
14,390
12,259
17,982
51,858
59,110
Non-GAAP core fee income
$
146,042
$
131,714
$
123,124
$
115,010
$
106,396
$
515,890
$
378,963
Three months ended
Year ended
Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP net gains on investment securities
$
10,729
$
32,193
$
36,114
$
9,058
$
15,765
$
88,094
$
64,603
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation
8,965
6,641
9,672
12,905
7,764
38,183
29,187
Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests
$
1,764
$
25,552
$
26,442
$
(3,847
)
$
8,001
$
49,911
$
35,416
23
Three months ended
Year ended
Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP noninterest expense
$
307,592
$
309,445
$
305,739
$
265,417
$
264,015
$
1,188,193
$
1,010,655
Less: expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
173
154
227
(32
)
296
522
813
Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests
$
307,419
$
309,291
$
305,512
$
265,449
$
263,719
$
1,187,671
$
1,009,842
GAAP net interest income
$
514,460
$
493,222
$
466,443
$
419,863
$
393,706
$
1,893,988
$
1,420,369
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis
2,952
2,858
2,037
1,354
1,621
9,201
3,076
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income
$
517,412
$
496,080
$
468,480
$
421,217
$
395,327
$
1,903,189
$
1,423,445
Less: net interest incomeattributable to noncontrolling interests
1
10
10
9
7
30
33
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income, net of noncontrolling interests
$
517,411
$
496,070
$
468,470
$
421,208
$
395,320
$
1,903,159
$
1,423,412
GAAP noninterest income
$
186,707
$
210,070
$
192,689
$
155,518
$
152,266
$
744,984
$
557,231
Less: incomeattributable to noncontrolling interests
8,839
6,692
9,445
13,024
7,743
38,000
29,452
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests
$
177,868
$
203,378
$
183,244
$
142,494
$
144,523
$
706,984
$
527,779
GAAP total revenue
$
701,167
$
703,292
$
659,132
$
575,381
$
545,972
$
2,638,972
$
1,977,600
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent revenue, net of noncontrolling interests
$
695,279
$
699,448
$
651,714
$
563,702
$
539,843
$
2,610,143
$
1,951,191
GAAP operating efficiency ratio
43.87
%
44.00
%
46.39
%
46.13
%
48.36
%
45.02
%
51.11
%
Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests
44.22
44.22
46.88
47.09
48.85
45.50
51.76
Three months ended
Year ended
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP noninterest expense
$
307,592
$
309,445
$
305,739
$
265,417
$
264,015
$
1,188,193
$
1,010,655
GAAP net interest income
$
514,460
$
493,222
$
466,443
$
419,863
$
393,706
$
1,893,988
$
1,420,369
GAAP noninterest income
$
186,707
$
210,070
$
192,689
$
155,518
$
152,266
$
744,984
$
557,231
Less: gains on investment securities, net
10,729
32,193
36,114
9,058
15,765
88,094
64,603
Less: net gains on equity warrant assets
16,749
34,141
19,061
19,191
12,123
89,142
54,555
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets
$
159,229
$
143,736
$
137,514
$
127,269
$
124,378
$
567,748
$
438,073
GAAP total revenue
$
701,167
$
703,292
$
659,132
$
575,381
$
545,972
$
2,638,972
$
1,977,600
Non-GAAP total revenue, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets
$
673,689
$
636,958
$
603,957
$
547,132
$
518,084
$
2,461,736
$
1,858,442
GAAP operating efficiency ratio
43.87
%
44.00
%
46.39
%
46.13
%
48.36
%
45.02
%
51.11
%
Non-GAAP, core operating efficiency ratio
45.66
48.58
50.62
48.51
50.96
48.27
54.38
24
Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities
$
941,104
$
896,249
$
852,505
$
824,936
$
651,053
Less: amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
134,962
130,995
130,216
125,568
120,409
Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests
$
806,142
$
765,254
$
722,289
$
699,368
$
530,644
SVB Financial Group tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
GAAP SVBFG stockholders' equity (tangible common equity)
$
5,116,209
$
4,924,369
$
4,657,653
$
4,415,446
$
4,179,795
GAAP total assets (tangible assets)
$
56,927,979
$
58,139,734
$
55,867,745
$
53,500,787
$
51,214,467
Risk-weighted assets
$
38,527,853
$
37,889,139
$
36,727,118
$
34,903,720
$
32,736,959
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.99
%
8.47
%
8.34
%
8.25
%
8.16
%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
13.28
13.00
12.68
12.65
12.77
Silicon Valley Bank tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)
