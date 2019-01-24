SVB Financial : EXHIBIT 99.1 0 01/24/2019 | 04:29pm EST Send by mail :

Exhibit 99.1 3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Contact: www.svb.com Meghan O'Leary Investor Relations For release at 1:00 P.M. (Pacific Time) (408) 654-6364 January 24, 2019 NASDAQ: SIVB SVB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS SANTA CLARA, Calif. - January 24, 2019- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the fourthquarter of 2018was $266.3 million, or $4.96per diluted common share, compared to $274.8 million, or $5.10per diluted common share, for the thirdquarter of 2018and $117.2 million, or $2.19per diluted common share, for the fourthquarter of 2017. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018was $973.8 million, or $18.11per diluted common share, compared to $490.5 million, or $9.20per diluted common share, for the comparable 2017 period. The fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 results included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in noninterest expense consisting primarily of legal and consulting fees associated with the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC, now SVB Leerink Holdings LLC ('SVB Leerink'), which closed on January 4, 2019. 'Our fourth quarter performance represented a strong close to an outstanding year, during which we delivered double digit balance sheet growth, increased revenues by more than 30 percent and nearly doubled net income' said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. 'Despite broader market volatility and uncertainty, we believe the current health and historical resilience of our clients; our investments in client experience, employee enablement and process transformation; and our continued effective execution of growth initiatives across the business will enable us to deliver strong performance in 2019.' Highlights of our fourthquarter 2018results (compared to thirdquarter 2018, unless otherwise noted) included: • Average loan balances of $27.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion (or 4.4percent). • Period-end loan balances of $28.3 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion (or 3.1percent). • Average fixed income investment securities of $24.5 billion, a decrease of $1.0 billion(or 4.0percent). • Period-end fixed income investment securities of $23.3 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion(or 6.8 percent). • Average total client funds (on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds) increased $5.5 billion(or 4.3percent) to $134.1 billion. • Period-end total client funds increased $4.6 billion(or 3.5percent) to $135.3 billion. • Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $517.4 million, an increase of $21.3 million(or 4.3percent). • Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, compared to $17.2 million. • Net loan charge-offs of $13.9 million, or 20 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to $20.0 million, or 30 basis points. • Net gains on investment securities, of $10.7 million, compared to $32.2 million. Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, were $1.8 million, compared to $25.6 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.') • Net gains on equity warrant assets of $16.7 million, compared to $34.1 million. • Noninterest income of $186.7 million, a decrease of $23.4 million(or 11.1percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased $14.3 million(or 10.9percent) to $146.0 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.') • Noninterest expense of $307.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million (or 0.6percent). • Effective tax rate of 28.3percent compared to 25.8 percent. • Repurchase and retirement of 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million. FourthQuarter and Full-Year 2018Summary (Dollars in millions, except share data, employees and ratios)

2017 Income statement: Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.96 $ 5.10 $ 4.42 $ 3.63 $ 2.19 $ 18.11 $ 9.20 Net income available to common stockholders 266.3 274.8 237.8 195.0 117.2 973.8 490.5 Net interest income 514.5 493.2 466.4 419.9 393.7 1,894.0 1,420.4 Provision for credit losses 13.6 17.2 29.1 28.0 22.2 87.9 92.3 Noninterest income 186.7 210.1 192.7 155.5 152.3 745.0 557.2 Noninterest expense 307.6 309.4 305.7 265.4 264.0 1,188.2 1,010.7 Non-GAAP core fee income (1) 146.0 131.7 123.1 115.0 106.4 515.9 379.0 Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (1) 177.9 203.4 183.2 142.5 144.5 707.0 527.8 Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests (1) 307.4 309.3 305.5 265.4 263.7 1,187.7 1,009.8 Fully taxable equivalent: Net interest income (2) $ 517.4 $ 496.1 $ 468.5 $ 421.2 $ 395.3 $ 1,903.2 $ 1,423.4 Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.62 % 3.59 % 3.38 % 3.20 % 3.57 % 3.05 % Balance sheet: Average total assets $ 57,592.3 $ 56,465.0 $ 54,420.6 $ 52,367.2 $ 50,799.4 $ 55,229.1 $ 48,380.3 Average loans, net of unearned income 27,477.0 26,331.4 24,858.5 23,807.2 22,444.1 25,630.5 21,159.4 Average available-for-sale securities 8,793.7 9,589.9 10,048.4 10,748.5 12,081.0 9,789.2 12,424.1 Average held-to-maturity securities 15,691.1 15,916.7 15,112.2 13,234.3 11,703.0 14,997.8 9,984.6 Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits 40,106.9 40,625.8 39,814.5 37,950.8 36,962.0 39,633.1 35,235.2 Average interest-bearing deposits 8,980.3 8,466.5 8,157.5 8,155.3 7,811.4 8,442.2 7,509.9 Average total deposits 49,087.2 49,092.2 47,972.0 46,106.1 44,773.4 48,075.3 42,745.1 Average short-term borrowings 1,580.0 745.2 121.1 112.1 75.2 643.9 48.5 Average long-term debt 696.3 696.1 695.8 695.6 743.2 695.9 766.9 Period-end total assets 56,928.0 58,139.7 55,867.7 53,500.8 51,214.5 56,928.0 51,214.5 Period-end loans, net of unearned income 28,338.3 27,494.9 25,996.2 24,587.9 23,106.3 28,338.3 23,106.3 Period-end available-for-sale securities 7,790.0 9,087.6 9,593.4 10,080.4 11,120.7 7,790.0 11,120.7 Period-end held-to-maturity securities 15,487.4 15,899.7 15,898.3 14,548.9 12,663.5 15,487.4 12,663.5 Period-end non-marketable and other equity securities 941.1 896.2 852.5 824.9 651.1 941.1 651.1 Period-end noninterest-bearing demand deposits 39,103.4 40,473.8 40,593.3 37,515.4 36,655.5 39,103.4 36,655.5 Period-end interest-bearing deposits 10,225.5 8,122.3 8,294.0 8,421.2 7,598.6 10,225.5 7,598.6 Period-end total deposits 49,328.9 48,596.1 48,887.3 45,936.5 44,254.1 49,328.9 44,254.1 Period-end short-term borrowings 631.4 2,631.3 417.2 1,102.1 1,033.7 631.4 1,033.7 Period-end long-term debt 696.5 696.2 696.0 695.7 695.5 696.5 695.5 Off-balance sheet: Average client investment funds $ 85,038.8 $ 79,560.8 $ 71,311.5 $ 64,377.7 $ 57,589.1 $ 75,072.2 $ 51,525.5 Period-end client investment funds 85,983.8 82,085.0 75,773.7 67,739.2 60,329.7 85,983.8 60,329.7 Total unfunded credit commitments 18,913.0 18,539.5 18,728.4 17,170.8 17,462.5 18,913.0 17,462.5 Earnings ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) (3) 1.83 % 1.93 % 1.75 % 1.51 % 0.92 % 1.76 % 1.01 % Return on average SVBFG stockholders' equity (annualized)(4) 20.61 22.46 20.82 18.12 11.09 20.57 12.38 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a % of total gross loans 0.99 % 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 0.99 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses for performing loans as a % of total gross performing loans 0.86 0.86 0.90 0.93 0.92 0.86 0.92 2 Gross loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized) 0.28 0.33 0.25 0.18 0.27 0.26 0.31 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized) 0.20 0.30 0.22 0.15 0.23 0.22 0.27 Other ratios: GAAP operating efficiency ratio (5) 43.87 % 44.00 % 46.39 % 46.13 % 48.36 % 45.02 % 51.11 % Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio (1) 44.22 44.22 46.88 47.09 48.85 45.50 51.76 Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (1) 45.66 48.58 50.62 48.51 50.96 48.27 54.38 SVBFG CET 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.41 13.28 12.92 12.87 12.78 13.41 12.78 Bank CET 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41 11.98 11.76 11.90 12.06 12.41 12.06 SVBFG total risk-based capital ratio 14.45 14.34 14.03 13.99 13.96 14.45 13.96 Bank total risk-based capital ratio 13.32 12.91 12.72 12.88 13.04 13.32 13.04 SVBFG tier 1 leverage ratio 9.06 8.99 8.81 8.67 8.34 9.06 8.34 Bank tier 1 leverage ratio 8.10 7.82 7.72 7.69 7.56 8.10 7.56 Period-end loans, net of unearned income, to deposits ratio 57.45 56.58 53.18 53.53 52.21 57.45 52.21 Average loans, net of unearned income, to average deposits ratio 55.98 53.64 51.82 51.64 50.13 53.31 49.50 Book value per common share (6) $ 97.29 $ 92.48 $ 87.53 $ 83.43 $ 79.11 $ 97.29 $ 79.11 Other statistics: Average full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees 2,873 2,778 2,591 2,498 2,433 2,685 2,396 Period-end full-time equivalent ('FTE') employees 2,900 2,836 2,626 2,512 2,438 2,900 2,438 (1) To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'), we use certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' (2) Interest income on non-taxable investments is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21.0 percent for 2018 and 35.0 percent for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $3.0 millionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2018, $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018and $1.6 millionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $9.2 millionand $3.1 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively. (3) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average assets. (4) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average SVB Financial Group ('SVBFG') stockholders' equity. (5) Ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total net interest income plus noninterest income. (6) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity by total outstanding common shares. Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $517.4 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $496.1 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. The $21.3 millionincrease from the thirdquarter of 2018 to the fourthquarter of 2018, was attributable primarily to the following: • An increase in interest income from loans of $26.4 millionto $378.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018. The increase was reflective primarily of the impact of $1.2 billion in average loan growth, higher interest rates compared to the third quarter of 2018, and higher loan fee income. Overall loan yields increased 16 basis points, to 5.47 percent. Gross loan yields, excluding loan interest recoveries and loan fees, increased 15 basis points to 4.96 percent, as compared to 4.81 percent for the third quarter of 2018, reflective primarily of the full-quarter effect of the Federal Funds target rate increase in September 2018 as well as higher LIBOR rates. Benefits from the rate increases on our gross loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2018 continue to be impacted by pricing competition. Loan fee yields increased 1 basis point, or $2.7 million, primarily due to higher fee income from increased levels of loan prepayments in the quarter, • An increase of $7.0 million in interest income from short-term investment securities reflective primarily of a $1.1 billion increase in average interest-earning Federal Reserve cash balances and higher market rates, • A decrease in interest income from our fixed income investment securities of $3.7 millionto $152.0 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018. The decrease was reflective of lower average fixed income securities of $1.0 billion 3 offset by higher spreads from the reinvestment of maturing fixed income investment securities at higher-yielding rates throughout 2018. Our overall yield from our fixed income securities portfolio increased 4 basis points to 2.46 percent, primarily attributable to the higher reinvestment rates, and • An increase in interest expense of $8.3 million, due to an increase in our average short-term borrowings balance during the fourth quarter of 2018, due primarily to fund loan growth as a result of the timing of loan funding and deposit activities towards the end of the third quarter of 2018, as well as an increase in interest paid on our interest-bearing money market deposits due to market rate adjustments. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 3.69 percentfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to 3.62 percentfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Our net interest margin increased primarily as a result of the impact of rising interest rates on gross loans and fixed income investment securities yields, offset by higher short-term borrowings to primarily fund loan growth and increased rates paid on our interest-bearing deposit accounts. For the fourthquarter of 2018, approximately 92.6 percent, or $25.6 billion, of our average gross loans were variable-rate loans that adjust at prescribed measurement dates. Of our variable-rate loans, approximately 67.8 percent are tied to prime-lending rates and 32.2 percent are tied to LIBOR. Investment Securities Our investment securities portfolio is comprised of: (i) our available-for-sale ('AFS') and held-to-maturity ('HTM') securities portfolios, each consisting of fixed income investments which are managed to earn an appropriate portfolio yield over the long-term while maintaining sufficient liquidity and addressing our asset/liability management objectives; and (ii) our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio, which represents primarily investments managed as part of our funds management business as well as public equity securities held as a result of equity warrant assets exercised. Our total average fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased $1.0 billion, or 4.0percent, to $24.5 billionfor the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Our total period-end fixed income investment securities portfolio decreased $1.7 billion, or 6.8 percent, to $23.3 billionat December 31, 2018. The weighted-average duration of our fixed income investment securities portfolio was 3.8 years at December 31, 2018, and 3.9 years at September 30, 2018. Our period-end non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $44.9 millionto $941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) at December 31, 2018. Available-for-Sale Securities Average AFS securities were $8.8 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018compared to $9.6 billion for the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end AFS securities were $7.8 billionat December 31, 2018compared to $9.1 billionat September 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end AFS security balances from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were due to $0.9 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the sale of $0.5 billion of AFS securities comprised of U.S. Treasury and agency-backed mortgage securities during the quarter. The weighted-average duration of our AFS securities portfolio was 2.1 years at both December 31, 2018and September 30, 2018. Held-to-Maturity Securities Average HTM securities were $15.7 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $15.9 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end HTM securities were $15.5 billionat December 31, 2018compared to $15.9 billionand September 30, 2018. The decreases in average and period-end HTM security balances from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were primarily due to $0.4 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2018. The weighted-average duration of our HTM securities portfolio was 4.7 years at December 31, 2018and 4.9 years at September 30, 2018. Non-Marketable and Other Equity Securities Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio primarily represents investments in venture capital and private equity funds, our China joint venture bank, debt funds, private and public portfolio companies and investments in qualified affordable housing projects. Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $44.9 millionto $941.1 million($806.1 millionnet of noncontrolling interests) at December 31, 2018, compared to $896.2 million($765.3 millionnet of noncontrolling 4 interests) at September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to new investments in qualified affordable housing projects. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests, are provided under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' Loans Average loans (net of unearned income) increased by $1.2 billion to $27.5 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $26.3 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end loans (net of unearned income) increased by $0.8 billion to $28.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $27.5 billionat September 30, 2018. Average and period-end loan growth came primarily from our private equity/venture capital portfolio as well as from our life science/healthcare and private bank portfolios. Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million increased by $0.6 billion and totaled $14.5 billionor 50.8 percentof total gross loans at December 31, 2018and $13.9 billionor 50.3 percentof total gross loans at September 30, 2018. Further details are provided under the section 'Loan Concentrations.' Our allowance for loan losses decreased $4.8 millionto $280.9 milliondue primarily to a decrease in reserves for nonaccrual loans of $12.1 million, offset by a net increase in our performing reserves of $7.2 million. The net increase in our performing reserves consisted primarily of an increase in reserves reflective of $0.8 billion in period-end loan growth. As a percentage of total gross loans, our allowance for loan losses decreased four basis points to 0.99percent 5 at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.03percent at September 30, 2018. The four basis point decrease was reflective of the decrease in nonaccrual loans as a percentage of our overall loan portfolio. Our provision for credit losses was $13.6 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, consisting of the following: • A provision for loan losses of $10.2 million, which reflects primarily an increase of $7.2 million in additional reserves for period-end loan growth, $5.0 million in net new specific reserves for nonaccrual loans and $2.7 million for charge-offs not specifically reserved for, partially offset by a decrease of $5.8 million from loan recoveries, and • A provision for unfunded credit commitments of $3.4 million, driven primarily by growth in unfunded credit commitments of $0.4 billion. Gross loan charge-offs were $19.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, of which $2.7 million was not specifically reserved for at September 30, 2018. Gross loan charge-offs included $15.9 million from our software/internet loan portfolio and $3.7 million from our life science/healthcare loan portfolio. Software/internet loan portfolio charge-offs consisted primarily of $5.0 million from one early-stage client and $6.1 million from one mid-stage client. Nonaccrual loans were $94.1 millionat December 31, 2018, compared to $115.2 millionat September 30, 2018. Our nonaccrual loan balance decreased $21.1 million primarily as a result of $19.1 million in charge-offs and $18.1 million in repayments, partially offset by $16.1 million in new nonaccrual loans. Charge-offs of $11.1 million were attributable to two clients in our software/internet loan portfolio, as discussed above. New nonaccrual loans of $16.1 million were primarily from loans in our software/internet and life science/healthcare loan portfolios. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total gross loans decreased to 0.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.42 percent for the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans decreased $12.1 million to $37.9 millionin the fourthquarter of 2018. The decrease was due to $17.0 million of charge-offs and $7.5 million in repayments, offset by new nonaccrual loan reserves of $12.4 million. Client Funds Our total client funds consist of both on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds. Average total client funds were $134.1 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $128.7 billion for the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end total client funds were $135.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $130.7 billion at September 30, 2018. Average off-balance sheet client investment funds were $85.0 billionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $79.6 billionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Average on-balance sheet deposits were $49.1 billionfor both the fourthquarter of 2018and the thirdquarter of 2018. Period-end off-balance sheet client investment funds were $86.0 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $82.1 billionat September 30, 2018. Period-end on-balance sheet deposits were $49.3 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $48.6 billionat September 30, 2018. The increases in our average and period-end total client funds from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018were reflective primarily of increased balances in our off-balance sheet client investment funds driven primarily by client fund growth across all portfolio segments, with our Life Science and Technology client portfolios as leading contributors, attributable primarily to an equity funding environment that has remained strong, robust activities in the initial public offering ('IPO') and secondary public offering markets as well as continued healthy new client acquisition. While overall total client funds increased, average on-balance sheet deposits remained relatively flat driven by distribution activities from our China PES client portfolio as well as fund allocation off-balance sheet by our Growth and Corporate Finance client portfolios, partially offset by growth in deposits by our Technology and Life Science portfolio segments driven primarily by recent equity funding activities and new client acquisition. In addition, we saw a continued shift in the mix of our on-balance sheet deposits from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits. 6 Short-term Borrowings Period-end short-term borrowings decreased $2.0 billion, to $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2018, reflective of the repayment of $2.0 billion in outstanding borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $186.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $210.1 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests was $177.9 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $203.4 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. (See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used under the section 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.') The decrease of $23.4 million($25.5 million net of noncontrolling interests) in noninterest income from the thirdquarter of 2018to the fourthquarter of 2018was attributable primarily to lower net gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets partially offset by higher non-GAAP core fee income. Items impacting noninterest income for the fourthquarter of 2018were as follows: Gains on investment securities of $10.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to $32.2 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Net of noncontrolling interests, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities were $1.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018, compared to net gains of $25.6 millionfor the thirdquarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net gains, net of noncontrolling interests, of $1.8 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018were driven by the following: ◦ Gains of $7.4 millionfrom our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to unrealized valuation increases in private company investments, partially offset by unrealized losses in public company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, and ◦ Gains of $4.2 millionfrom our managed direct venture funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, offset by ◦ Losses of $7.4 millionfrom our public equity securities portfolio primarily attributable to $5.2 million in unrealized losses related to a decline in the stock price of one company that had an IPO during the third quarter of 2018, and ◦ Losses of $2.4 millionfrom our strategic and other investments, comprised primarily of losses on the write-off of one direct equity investment partially offset by net unrealized valuation increases in our strategic venture capital funds. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of $8.7 millionfor the fourthquarter of 2018was primarily a result of net gains on investment securities (including carried interest allocation) from our managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases for private company investments held by the funds in the portfolio. SVBFG Stockholders' Equity Total SVBFG stockholders' equity increased by $0.2 billion to $5.1 billionat December 31, 2018, compared to $4.9 billion at September 30, 2018, due to net income of $266.3 millionand a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $54.3 million reflective primarily of an increase in the fair value of our AFS securities portfolio driven by decreases in period-end market interest rates. The increases were partially offset by a $147.1 million decrease in SVBFG stockholders' equity related to the repurchases of our outstanding common stock. Refer to the 'Stock Repurchase Program' section below for further details. Stock Repurchase Program On November 13, 2018, SVB Financial Group ('the Company') announced a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of our outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2018, we repurchased and retired 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million in connection with the repurchase program. The new share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. Under this program, shares may be repurchased in privately negotiated and/or open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. This program expires on November 15, 2019. Please refer to our Press Release, dated November 13, 2018, as filed with our Form 8-K, for further details regarding the Company's common stock repurchase program. Capital Ratios Our regulatory risk-based capital ratios increased as of December 31, 2018, compared to the same ratios as of September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a proportionally higher increase in capital for the fourth quarter of 2018 relative to the increase in our risk-weighted assets for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in capital was reflective primarily by the increase in retained earnings from net income, partially offset by the repurchase of our common stock, as well as a decrease in our accumulated other comprehensive loss reflective of the increase in the valuation of our AFS securities at December 31, 2018. The increase in risk-weighted assets was due primarily to our robust loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2018. The tier 1 leverage ratios of both SVB Financial Group and Silicon Valley Bank (the 'Bank') increased as of December 31, 2018, compared to September 30, 2018, due to proportionally higher capital from net income to average assets growth during the fourth quarter of 2018. 10 Overall, increases to the Bank's risk-based capital and tier 1 leverage ratios were partially offset by a $45.0 million cash dividend paid by the Bank to our bank holding company, SVB Financial Group, during the fourth quarter of 2018. All of our reported capital ratios remain above the levels considered to be 'well capitalized' under applicable banking regulations. See the 'SVB Financial and Bank Capital Ratios' section, at the end of this release, for details. 11 Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019 Our outlook for the year ending December 31, 2019 is provided below on a GAAP basis, unless otherwise noted. We have provided our current outlook for the expected full year results of our significant forecasted activities. Except for the items noted below, we do not provide an outlook for certain items (such as gains or losses from warrants and investment securities) where the timing or financial impact are uncertain and/or subject to market or other conditions beyond our control (such as the level of IPO, M&A or general financing activity), or for potential unusual or non-recurring items. Also, as a result of our acquisition of SVB Leerink, we have included guidance for Core Fee Income and Noninterest Expense inclusive of SVB Leerink's expected full year results as part of the Company. The acquisition will be accounted for as a business combination and accordingly, we will begin consolidating SVB Leerink's financial results in our consolidated financial statements in the first quarter of 2019. The outlook and the underlying assumptions presented below are, by their nature, forward-looking statements and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, which are discussed below under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements.' For the full year ending December 31, 2019, compared to our full year 2018 results, we currently expect the following outlook: (Note that the outlook below includes: (i) the expected impact of the March 22, 2018, June 13, 2018, September 26, 2018 and December 19, 2018, increases of the target Federal Funds rate by the Federal Reserve of 25 basis points each as well as the increases in the 1- and 3- month LIBOR rates through December 31, 2018, and no assumptions about any further Federal Funds or LIBOR rate changes during 2019, and (ii) management updates to the preliminary 2019 outlook for selected items we previously disclosed on October 25, 2018.) Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results (as of January 24, 2019) Average loan balances Increase at a percentage rate in the mid-teens Average deposit balances Increase at a percentage rate in the high single digits Net interest income (1) Increase at a percentage rate in the high teens Net interest margin (1) Between 3.80% and 3.90% Allowance for loan losses for total gross performing loans as a percentage of total gross performing loans Comparable to 2018 levels Net loan charge-offs Between 0.20% and 0.40% of average total gross loans Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total gross loans Between 0.30% and 0.50% of total gross loans Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) (2) Increase at a percentage rate in the high teens Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) (3) (4) Increase at a percentage rate in the mid-teens Effective tax rate (5) Between 26.0% and 28.0% Current full year 2019 outlook compared to 2018 results, including expected results of SVB Leerink reflective of the completed acquisition on January 4, 2019. Core fee income (foreign exchange fees, deposit service charges, credit card fees, lending related fees, client investment fees and letters of credit fees) plus investment banking revenue (2) (6) Increase at a percentage rate in the high sixties Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) including investment banking expenses (3) (4) (6) Increase at a percentage rate in the mid-thirties (1) Our outlook for net interest income and net interest margin is based primarily on management's current forecast of average deposit and loan balances and deployment of surplus cash into investment securities. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on market conditions, actual prepayment rates and other factors described under the section 'Forward-Looking Statements' below. (2) Core fee income is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the outlook of non-GAAP core fee income to GAAP noninterest income for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure. (3) Noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) is a non-GAAP measure, which represents noninterest expense, but excludes expenses attributable to noncontrolling interests. As we are unable to quantify such line items that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure for the future period presented without unreasonable efforts, no reconciliation for the 12 outlook of non-GAAP noninterest expense (excluding expenses related to noncontrolling interests) to GAAP noninterest expense for fiscal 2019 is included in this release, as we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' at the end of this release for further information regarding the calculation and limitations of this measure. (4) Our outlook for noninterest expense is partly based on management's current forecast of performance-based incentive compensation expenses. Such forecasts are subject to change, and actual results may differ, based on our performance relative to our internal performance targets. (5) Our outlook for our effective tax rate is based on management's current assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's earnings, state income tax levels, tax deductions and estimated performance-based compensation activity. (6) Investment banking revenue and expenses consist of revenue generated and expenses incurred associated with the investment banking activities of SVB Leerink. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as forecasts of our future financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business, and our underlying assumptions of such forecasts and expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of such words as 'becoming,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'assume,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'intend,' the negative of such words or comparable terminology. In this release, including our CEO's statement and in the section 'Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019', we make forward-looking statements discussing management's expectations for 2019 about, among other things, economic conditions; opportunities in the market; the outlook on our clients' performance; our financial, credit, and business performance, including potential investment gains; loan growth, loan mix and loan yields; expense levels; our expected effective tax rate; and financial results (and the components of such results), including the performance results of SVB Leerink. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we have based these expectations on our current beliefs as well as our assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Our actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by our management's forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from the expectations stated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: • market and economic conditions (including the general condition of the capital and equity markets, and IPO, M&A and financing activity levels) and the associated impact on us (including effects on client demand for our commercial and investment banking and other financial services, as well as on the valuations of our investments); • changes in the volume and credit quality of our loans as well as volatility of our levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; • the impact of changes in interest rates or market levels or factors affecting or affected by them, especially on our loan and investment portfolios; • changes in the levels of our loans, deposits and client investment fund balances; • changes in the performance or equity valuations of funds or companies in which we have invested or hold derivative instruments or equity warrant assets; • variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our cost structure; • changes in our assessment of the creditworthiness or liquidity of our clients or unanticipated effects of credit concentration risks which create or exacerbate deterioration of such creditworthiness or liquidity; • variations from our expectations as to factors impacting the timing and level of employee share-based transactions; • variations from our expectations as to factors impacting our estimate of our full-year effective tax rate; • changes in applicable accounting standards and tax laws; and • regulatory or legal changes or their impact on us. For additional information about these and other factors, please refer to our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. 13 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, January 24, 2019, we will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405, and entering the confirmation number '48102493'. A live webcast of the audio portion of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.svb.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 and entering the passcode '48102493#'. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on www.svb.comfor 12 months beginning on January 24, 2019. About SVB Financial Group For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. (2) Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss. (3) Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent for December 31, 2018and September 30, 2018, and 35.0 percent for the 2017 period presented. (4) Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans. (5) Interest income includes loan fees of $35.8 million, $33.1 millionand $34.6 millionfor the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively. (6) Average investment securities of $770 million, $761 millionand $709 millionfor the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018and December 31, 2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These investments consist primarily of non-marketable and other equity securities. 17 SVB FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM AVERAGE BALANCES, RATES AND YIELDS (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except yield/rate and ratios) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investment securities (1) $ 2,820,883 $ 35,208 1.25 % $ 3,109,840 $ 21,505 0.69 % Investment securities: (2) Available-for-sale securities: Taxable 9,789,211 185,120 1.89 12,424,137 199,423 1.61 Held-to-maturity securities: Taxable 13,727,745 356,485 2.60 9,732,869 212,710 2.19 Non-taxable (3) 1,270,101 43,817 3.45 251,741 8,790 3.49 Total loans, net of unearned income (4) (5) 25,630,520 1,358,480 5.30 21,159,394 1,025,788 4.85 Total interest-earning assets 53,238,460 1,979,110 3.71 46,677,981 1,468,216 3.15 Cash and due from banks 480,900 374,811 Allowance for loan losses (282,489 ) (247,004 ) Other assets (6) 1,792,189 1,574,484 Total assets $ 55,229,060 $ 48,380,272 Funding sources: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking and savings accounts $ 583,295 $ 463 0.08 % $ 433,966 $ 334 0.08 % Money market deposits 6,609,873 27,713 0.42 5,743,083 7,771 0.14 Money market deposits in foreign offices 192,128 76 0.04 203,775 84 0.04 Time deposits 62,570 111 0.18 48,818 59 0.12 Sweep deposits in foreign offices 994,360 943 0.09 1,080,306 428 0.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,442,226 29,306 0.35 7,509,948 8,676 0.12 Short-term borrowings 643,886 14,579 2.26 48,505 543 1.12 3.50% Senior Notes 347,458 12,586 3.62 347,128 12,574 3.62 5.375% Senior Notes 348,480 19,450 5.58 347,862 19,415 5.58 Junior Subordinated Debentures - - - 52,775 3,096 5.87 6.05% Subordinated Notes - - - 19,178 467 2.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,782,050 75,921 0.78 8,325,396 44,771 0.54 Portion of noninterest-bearing funding sources 43,456,410 38,352,585 Total funding sources 53,238,460 75,921 0.14 46,677,981 44,771 0.10 Noninterest-bearing funding sources: Demand deposits 39,633,118 35,235,200 Other liabilities 937,199 721,432 SVBFG stockholders' equity 4,734,417 3,961,405 Noncontrolling interests 142,276 136,839 Portion used to fund interest-earning assets (43,456,410 ) (38,352,585 ) Total liabilities and total equity $ 55,229,060 $ 48,380,272 Net interest income and margin $ 1,903,189 3.57 % $ 1,423,445 3.05 % Total deposits $ 48,075,344 $ 42,745,148 Average SVBFG stockholders' equity as a percentage of average assets 8.57 % 8.19 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (9,201 ) (3,076 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 1,893,988 $ 1,420,369 (1) Includes average interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions of $0.8 billionand $1.1 billionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively. The balance also includes $1.6 billionand $1.9 billiondeposited at the Federal Reserve Bank, earning interest at the Federal Funds target rate for the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively. (2) Yields on interest-earning investment securities do not give effect to changes in fair value that are reflected in other comprehensive income or loss. (3) Interest income on non-taxable investment securities is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0 percent and 35.0 percent for the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively. (4) Nonaccrual loans are reflected in the average balances of loans. (5) Interest income includes loan fees of $136.6 millionand $128.1 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively. (6) Average investment securities of $773 millionand $683 millionfor the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017, respectively, were classified as other assets as they are noninterest-earning assets. These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirement. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures (as applicable), provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by: (i) excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for which we effectively do not receive the economic benefit or cost of, where indicated, or (ii) providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the financial tables below, we have provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure. Additionally, from time to time, we may make reference to the non-GAAP financial metric of Core EPS in our earnings call and other investor presentations. Non-GAAP Core EPS consists of our net income available to common stockholders less gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets, net of tax, divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Our management believes this measure to be a useful assessment of our performance as it relates to our core business because it excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. A reconciliation of Core EPS to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available with respect to future goals due to our inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation to such measure. In particular, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP measures that exclude the following from net income and certain other financial line items in certain periods: • Income and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests - As part of our funds management business, we recognize the entire income or loss from certain funds where we own less than 100 percent. We are required under GAAP to consolidate 100 percent of the results of certain SVB Capital funds. The relevant amounts attributable to investors other than us are reflected under 'Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.' Our net income available to common stockholders/certain financial line items include only the portion of income or loss related to our ownership interest. In addition, in this press release, we use certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures that are not required by GAAP or exclude certain financial items from calculations that are otherwise required under GAAP, including: • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio; tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio - These ratios are not required by GAAP or applicable bank regulatory requirements, and are used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. Risk-based capital guidelines require a minimum level of capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are calculated by assigning assets and off-balance sheet items to broad risk categories. Our ratios are calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity, by total assets or total risk-weighted assets, as applicable, after reducing amounts by acquired intangibles, if any. • Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items that are otherwise required under GAAP. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting both amounts by 22 income (losses) and expense attributable to noncontrolling interests and adjustments to net interest income for a taxable equivalent basis. • Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - This ratio excludes certain financial items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. It is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue, after adjusting for gains or losses on investment securities and equity warrant assets. • Non-GAAP core fee income - This measure represents noninterest income, but excludes certain line items where performance is typically subject to market or other conditions beyond our control. We do not provide our outlook for the expected full year results for these excluded items, which includegains or losses on investment securities, equity warrant assets and other noninterest income items. Three months ended Year ended Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP noninterest income $ 186,707 $ 210,070 $ 192,689 $ 155,518 $ 152,266 $ 744,984 $ 557,231 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation 8,839 6,692 9,445 13,024 7,743 38,000 29,452 Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests $ 177,868 $ 203,378 $ 183,244 $ 142,494 $ 144,523 $ 706,984 $ 527,779 Three months ended Year ended Non-GAAP core fee income (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP noninterest income $ 186,707 $ 210,070 $ 192,689 $ 155,518 $ 152,266 $ 744,984 $ 557,231 Less: gains on investment securities, net 10,729 32,193 36,114 9,058 15,765 88,094 64,603 Less: net gains on equity warrant assets 16,749 34,141 19,061 19,191 12,123 89,142 54,555 Less: other noninterest income 13,187 12,022 14,390 12,259 17,982 51,858 59,110 Non-GAAP core fee income $ 146,042 $ 131,714 $ 123,124 $ 115,010 $ 106,396 $ 515,890 $ 378,963 Three months ended Year ended Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP net gains on investment securities $ 10,729 $ 32,193 $ 36,114 $ 9,058 $ 15,765 $ 88,094 $ 64,603 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation 8,965 6,641 9,672 12,905 7,764 38,183 29,187 Non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests $ 1,764 $ 25,552 $ 26,442 $ (3,847 ) $ 8,001 $ 49,911 $ 35,416 23 Three months ended Year ended Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP noninterest expense $ 307,592 $ 309,445 $ 305,739 $ 265,417 $ 264,015 $ 1,188,193 $ 1,010,655 Less: expense attributable to noncontrolling interests 173 154 227 (32 ) 296 522 813 Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests $ 307,419 $ 309,291 $ 305,512 $ 265,449 $ 263,719 $ 1,187,671 $ 1,009,842 GAAP net interest income $ 514,460 $ 493,222 $ 466,443 $ 419,863 $ 393,706 $ 1,893,988 $ 1,420,369 Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis 2,952 2,858 2,037 1,354 1,621 9,201 3,076 Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income $ 517,412 $ 496,080 $ 468,480 $ 421,217 $ 395,327 $ 1,903,189 $ 1,423,445 Less: net interest income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 10 10 9 7 30 33 Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income, net of noncontrolling interests $ 517,411 $ 496,070 $ 468,470 $ 421,208 $ 395,320 $ 1,903,159 $ 1,423,412 GAAP noninterest income $ 186,707 $ 210,070 $ 192,689 $ 155,518 $ 152,266 $ 744,984 $ 557,231 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,839 6,692 9,445 13,024 7,743 38,000 29,452 Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests $ 177,868 $ 203,378 $ 183,244 $ 142,494 $ 144,523 $ 706,984 $ 527,779 GAAP total revenue $ 701,167 $ 703,292 $ 659,132 $ 575,381 $ 545,972 $ 2,638,972 $ 1,977,600 Non-GAAP taxable equivalent revenue, net of noncontrolling interests $ 695,279 $ 699,448 $ 651,714 $ 563,702 $ 539,843 $ 2,610,143 $ 1,951,191 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 43.87 % 44.00 % 46.39 % 46.13 % 48.36 % 45.02 % 51.11 % Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio, net of noncontrolling interests 44.22 44.22 46.88 47.09 48.85 45.50 51.76 Three months ended Year ended Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP noninterest expense $ 307,592 $ 309,445 $ 305,739 $ 265,417 $ 264,015 $ 1,188,193 $ 1,010,655 GAAP net interest income $ 514,460 $ 493,222 $ 466,443 $ 419,863 $ 393,706 $ 1,893,988 $ 1,420,369 GAAP noninterest income $ 186,707 $ 210,070 $ 192,689 $ 155,518 $ 152,266 $ 744,984 $ 557,231 Less: gains on investment securities, net 10,729 32,193 36,114 9,058 15,765 88,094 64,603 Less: net gains on equity warrant assets 16,749 34,141 19,061 19,191 12,123 89,142 54,555 Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets $ 159,229 $ 143,736 $ 137,514 $ 127,269 $ 124,378 $ 567,748 $ 438,073 GAAP total revenue $ 701,167 $ 703,292 $ 659,132 $ 575,381 $ 545,972 $ 2,638,972 $ 1,977,600 Non-GAAP total revenue, net of gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets $ 673,689 $ 636,958 $ 603,957 $ 547,132 $ 518,084 $ 2,461,736 $ 1,858,442 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 43.87 % 44.00 % 46.39 % 46.13 % 48.36 % 45.02 % 51.11 % Non-GAAP, core operating efficiency ratio 45.66 48.58 50.62 48.51 50.96 48.27 54.38 24 Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities $ 941,104 $ 896,249 $ 852,505 $ 824,936 $ 651,053 Less: amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 134,962 130,995 130,216 125,568 120,409 Non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests $ 806,142 $ 765,254 $ 722,289 $ 699,368 $ 530,644 SVB Financial Group tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP SVBFG stockholders' equity (tangible common equity) $ 5,116,209 $ 4,924,369 $ 4,657,653 $ 4,415,446 $ 4,179,795 GAAP total assets (tangible assets) $ 56,927,979 $ 58,139,734 $ 55,867,745 $ 53,500,787 $ 51,214,467 Risk-weighted assets $ 38,527,853 $ 37,889,139 $ 36,727,118 $ 34,903,720 $ 32,736,959 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.99 % 8.47 % 8.34 % 8.25 % 8.16 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 13.28 13.00 12.68 12.65 12.77 Silicon Valley Bank tangible common equity, tangible assets and risk-weighted assets (Dollars in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tangible common equity $ 4,554,814 $ 4,260,685 $ 4,068,918 $ 3,900,094 $ 3,762,542 Tangible assets $ 56,047,134 $ 57,245,029 $ 55,035,371 $ 52,622,450 $ 50,383,774 Risk-weighted assets $ 37,104,080 $ 36,424,091 $ 35,326,564 $ 33,396,675 $ 31,403,489 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.13 % 7.44 % 7.39 % 7.41 % 7.47 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.28 11.70 11.52 11.68 11.98 25 Attachments Original document

