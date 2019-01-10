SVB Financial Group : Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, January 24, 2019 after the close of the stock market.

The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via form 8-K and issue an advisory release via newswire containing a link to its full financial results, which will be also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.svb.com.

Conference call: Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in information: (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405, Confirmation 48102493

Live audio webcast: http://ir.svb.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time on January 24, 2019 through 11:59 pm Pacific Time on February 23, 2019. The replay will also be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning January 24, 2019.

Replay: (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042, Passcode 48102493#

2019 Quarterly Earnings Announcement Schedule: The Company expects to release its 2019 quarterly financial results on the following dates, which are subject to change:

Financial Results for Target Release Date First quarter 2019 April 25, 2019 Second quarter 2019 July 25, 2019 Third quarter 2019 October 24, 2019 Fourth quarter 2019 January 23, 2020

The Company plans to issue a press release approximately 2 weeks prior to each scheduled announcement date confirming the date, time and call/webcast details.

About SVB Financial Group

For 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com. [SIVB-F]

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2019 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB LEERINK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

SOURCE SVB Financial Group