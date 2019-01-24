SVB Financial : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event Form 8-K
0
01/24/2019 | 04:34pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 24, 2019
SVB Financial Group
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
000-15637
91-1962278
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054-1191
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 654-7400
Item 2.02.
Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
O n January 24, 2019, SVB Financial Group (the "Company") announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report shall not be treated as "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Act of 1934, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Release, dated January 24, 2019, announcing the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018.
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - January 24, 2019 - SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $266.3 million, or $4.96 per diluted common share, compared to $274.8 million, or $5.10 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $117.2 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $973.8 million, or $18.11 per diluted common share, compared to $490.5 million, or $9.20 per diluted common share, for the comparable 2017 period. The fourth quarter, and full year, 2018 results included $8.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in noninterest expense consisting primarily of legal and consulting fees associated with the acquisition of Leerink Holdings LLC, now SVB Leerink Holdings LLC ("SVB Leerink"), which closed on January 4, 2019.
"Our fourth quarter performance represented a strong close to an outstanding year, during which we delivered double digit balance sheet growth, increased revenues by more than 30 percent and nearly doubled net income" said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. "Despite broader market volatility and uncertainty, we believe the current health and historical resilience of our clients; our investments in client experience, employee enablement and process transformation; and our continued effective execution of growth initiatives across the business will enable us to deliver strong performance in 2019."
Highlights of our fourth quarter 2018 results (compared to third quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted) included:
•
Average loan balances of $27.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion (or 4.4 percent).
•
Period-end loan balances of $28.3 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion (or 3.1 percent).
•
Average fixed income investment securities of $24.5 billion, a decrease of $1.0 billion (or 4.0 percent).
•
Period-end fixed income investment securities of $23.3 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion (or 6.8 percent).
•
Average total client funds (on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds) increased $5.5 billion (or 4.3 percent) to
$134.1 billion.
•
Period-end total client funds increased $4.6 billion (or 3.5 percent) to $135.3 billion.
•
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $517.4 million, an increase of $21.3 million (or 4.3 percent).
•
Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, compared to $17.2 million.
•
Net loan charge-offs of $13.9 million, or 20 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to $20.0 million, or 30 basis
points.
•
Net gains on investment securities, of $10.7 million, compared to $32.2 million. Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of
noncontrolling interests, were $1.8 million, compared to $25.6 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures.")
•
Net gains on equity warrant assets of $16.7 million, compared to $34.1 million.
•
Noninterest income of $186.7 million, a decrease of $23.4 million (or 11.1 percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased $14.3 million (or
10.9 percent) to $146.0 million. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.")
•
Noninterest expense of $307.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million (or 0.6 percent).
•
Effective tax rate of 28.3 percent compared to 25.8 percent.
•
Repurchase and retirement of 715,207 shares of our common stock totaling $147.1 million.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Summary
(Dollars in millions, except share data, employees and ratios)
December 31, 2018
Income statement:
Diluted earnings per common share
Net income available to common s t oc k holders
Net interest income
Provision for credit losses
Noninterest income
Noninterest expense
Non-GAAP core fee income (1)
Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (1)
Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests (1)
Fully taxable equivalent:
Net interest income (2)
Net interest margin
B al an ce sh eet:
Average total assets
Average loans, net of unearned income
Average available-for-sale securities
Average held-to-maturity securities
$
Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits
Average interest-bearing deposits
Average total deposits
Average short-term borrowings
Average long-term debt
Period-end total assets
Period-end loans, net of unearned income
Period-end available-for-sale securities
Period-end held-to-maturity securities
Period-end non-marketable and other equity s ec urit ies
Period-end noninterest-bearing demand depos it s
Period-end interest-bearing deposits
Period-end total deposits
Period-end short-term borrowings
Period-end long-term debt
Off-balance sheet:
Average client investment funds
Period-end client investment funds
Total unfunded credit commitments
Earnings ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized) (3)
Return on average SVBFG stockholders'
equity (annualized)(4)
Asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total gross loans
Allowance for loan losses for performing loans as a % of total gross performing loans
$
4. 96
266. 3
514. 5
13. 6
186. 7
307. 6
146. 0
177. 9
307. 4
$
517. 4
3. 69%
57, 592. 3$
27, 477. 0
8, 793. 7
15, 691. 1
40, 106. 9
8, 980. 3
49, 087. 2
1, 580. 0
696. 3
56, 928. 0
28, 338. 3
7, 790. 0
15, 487. 4
941. 1
39, 103. 4
10, 225. 5
49, 328. 9
631. 4
696. 5
$
85, 038. 8$ 85, 983. 8
18, 913. 0
1. 83%20. 61
Three months endedSeptember 30, 2018
$
5. 10
274. 8
493. 2
17. 2
210. 1
309. 4
131. 7
203. 4
309. 3
$
496. 1
3. 62%
56, 465. 0$
26, 331. 4
9, 589. 9
15, 916. 7
40, 625. 8
8, 466. 5
49, 092. 2
745. 2
696. 1
58, 139. 7
27, 494. 9
9, 087. 6
15, 899. 7
896. 2
40, 473. 8
8, 122. 3
48, 596. 1
2, 631. 3
696. 2
79, 560. 8$ 82, 085. 0
18, 539. 5
1. 93%22. 46
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
Year endedDecember 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
$
4. 42
$
3. 63
237. 8
195. 0
466. 4
$
2. 19
117. 2
419. 9
29. 1
28. 0
192. 7
$
18. 11
973. 8
393. 7
22. 2
155. 5
305. 7
265. 4
123. 1
$
9. 20
490. 5
1, 894. 0
87. 9
152. 3
264. 0
115. 0
183. 2
142. 5
305. 5
1, 420. 4
92. 3
745. 0
1, 188. 2
106. 4
144. 5
265. 4
557. 2
1, 010. 7
515. 9
707. 0
263. 7
1, 187. 7
379. 0
527. 8
1, 009. 8
$
468. 5
$
421. 2
3. 59%
3. 38%
54, 420. 6$
52, 367. 2$
24, 858. 5
$
395. 3
3. 20%
50, 799. 4$
23, 807. 2
10, 048. 4
10, 748. 5
15, 112. 2
$
1, 903. 2
3. 57%
55, 229. 1$
22, 444. 1
12, 081. 0
13, 234. 3
39, 814. 5
37, 950. 8
8, 157. 5
$
1, 423. 4
3. 05%
48, 380. 3
25, 630. 5
9, 789. 2
11, 703. 0
36, 962. 0
8, 155. 3
47, 972. 0
46, 106. 1
121. 1
21, 159. 4
12, 424. 1
14, 997. 8
39, 633. 1
7, 811. 4
44, 773. 4
112. 1
695. 8
695. 6
55, 867. 7
9, 984. 6
35, 235. 2
8, 442. 2
48, 075. 3
75. 2
743. 2
53, 500. 8
25, 996. 2
24, 587. 9
9, 593. 4
7, 509. 9
42, 745. 1
643. 9
695. 9
51, 214. 5
23, 106. 3
10, 080. 4
15, 898. 3
14, 548. 9
852. 5
48. 5
766. 9
56, 928. 0
28, 338. 3
11, 120. 7
12, 663. 5
824. 9
40, 593. 3
37, 515. 4
8, 294. 0
51, 214. 5
23, 106. 3
7, 790. 0
15, 487. 4
651. 1
36, 655. 5
8, 421. 2
48, 887. 3
45, 936. 5
417. 2
11, 120. 7
12, 663. 5
941. 1
39, 103. 4
7, 598. 6
44, 254. 1
1, 102. 1
696. 0
695. 7
71, 311. 5$ 75, 773. 7
64, 377. 7$ 67, 739. 2
18, 728. 4
17, 170. 8
1. 75%20. 82
1. 51%18. 12
651. 1
36, 655. 5
10, 225. 5
49, 328. 9
1, 033. 7
695. 5
57, 589. 1$ 60, 329. 7
17, 462. 5
0. 92%11. 09
7, 598. 6
44, 254. 1
631. 4
696. 5
75, 072. 2$
85, 983. 8
18, 913. 0
1. 76%20. 57
1, 033. 7
695. 5
51, 525. 5
60, 329. 7
17, 462. 5
1. 01% 12. 38
0. 99%
1. 03%
1. 10%
1. 11%
1. 10%
0. 99%
1. 10%
0. 86
0. 86
0. 90
0. 93
0. 92
0. 86
0. 92
2
Gross loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)
0. 28
0. 33
0. 25
0. 18
0. 27
0. 26
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)
0. 20
0. 30
0. 22
0. 15
0. 23
0. 22
0. 31 0. 27
Other ratios:
GAAP operating efficiency ratio (5)
43. 87%
44. 00%
46. 39%
46. 13%
48. 36%
45. 02%
51. 11%
Non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio (1)
44. 22
44. 22
46. 88
47. 09
48. 85
45. 50
51. 76
Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (1)
45. 66
48. 58
50. 62
48. 51
50. 96
48. 27
54. 38
SVBFG CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
13. 41
13. 28
12. 92
12. 87
12. 78
13. 41
12. 78
Bank CET 1 risk-based capital ratio
12. 41
11. 98
11. 76
11. 90
12. 06
12. 41
12. 06
SVBFG total risk-based capital ratio
14. 45
14. 34
14. 03
13. 99
13. 96
14. 45
13. 96
Bank total risk-based capital ratio
13. 32
12. 91
12. 72
12. 88
13. 04
13. 32
13. 04
SVBFG tier 1 leverage ratio
9. 06
8. 99
8. 81
8. 67
8. 34
9. 06
8. 34
Bank tier 1 leverage ratio
8. 10
7. 82
7. 72
7. 69
7. 56
8. 10
7. 56
Period-end loans, net of unearned income, to deposits ratio
57. 45
56. 58
53. 18
53. 53
52. 21
57. 45
52. 21
Average loans, net of unearned income, to average deposits ratio
55. 98
53. 64
51. 82
51. 64
50. 13
53. 31
49. 50
Book value per common share (6)
$
97. 29
$
92. 48
$
87. 53
$
83. 43
$
79. 11
$
97. 29
$
79. 11
Other statistics:
Average full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees
2, 873
2, 778
2, 591
2, 498
2, 433
2, 685
Period-end full-time equivalent ("FTE")
em ploy ees
2, 900
2, 836
2, 626
2, 512
2, 438
2, 900
2, 396 2, 438
(1) To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2) Interest income on non-taxable investments is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21.0 percent for 2018 and 35.0 percent for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $9.2 million and $3.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
(3) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average assets.
(4) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by quarterly average SVB Financial Group ("SVBFG") stockholders' equity.
(5) Ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total net interest income plus noninterest income.
(6) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity by total outstanding common shares.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $517.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $496.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The $21.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2018, was attributable primarily to the following:
• An increase in interest income from loans of $26.4 million to $378.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was reflective primarily of the impact of $1.2 billion in average loan growth, higher interest rates compared to the third quarter of 2018, and higher loan fee income. Overall loan yields increased 16 basis points, to 5.47 percent. Gross loan yields, excluding loan interest recoveries and loan fees, increased 15 basis points to 4.96 percent, as compared to 4.81 percent for the third quarter of 2018, reflective primarily of the full-quarter effect of the Federal Funds target rate increase in September 2018 as well as higher LIBOR rates. Benefits from the rate increases on our gross loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2018 continue to be impacted by pricing competition. Loan fee yields increased 1 basis point, or $2.7 million, primarily due to higher fee income from increased levels of loan prepayments in the quarter,
• An increase of $7.0 million in interest income from short-term investment securities reflective primarily of a $1.1 billion increase in average interest-earning Federal Reserve cash balances and higher market rates,
• A decrease in interest income from our fixed income investment securities of $3.7 million to $152.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was reflective of lower average fixed income securities of $1.0 billion
