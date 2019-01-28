SVB Financial : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

1. To the extent deemed earned on January 24, 2019, these awards are scheduled to complete their time-based vesting, and cliff vest on January 30, 2019.

2. Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common Stock.

3. The information in this report is based on 401(k)/ESOP Plan statement dated as of December 31, 2018.

Denise West, Attorney-in-Fact

01/28/2019

