Svenska Cellulosa : 2020 Q1 Interim report

COMMENTS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were in line with the preceding quarter, but declined year on year. Lower selling prices were offset by higher delivery volumes for all product areas compared with the preceding quarter.
We are in the midst of a pandemic, the consequences of which are difficult to predict, but our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and society. SCA also has a responsibility to deliver important input goods to, among others, hygiene products and packaging for food and medicines.
The impact on production, deliveries and demand for SCA's products as a result of the coronavirus has so far been limited. SCA has taken a number of actions to protect risk groups, reduce the spread of the virus and to maintain production and operations. SCA has a solid financial position and strong liquidity (see page 6).
The supply of wood to SCA's industries was stable. Wood consumption increased during the quarter due to higher delivery volumes in all business areas. The price of pulpwood and sawlogs declined slightly compared with the preceding quarter.
The consumption of solid-wood products remained stable during the period and SCA's deliveries increased compared with the preceding quarter. However, market prices decreased slightly.
The pulp market improved during the quarter, driven by an increased demand for tissue and hygiene products, SCA's prioritized market segments in pulp. A price increase was implemented at the end of the quarter, the average selling price however remained lower than the preceding quarter.
Demand for kraftliner improved and European inventory levels continued to decline. SCA implemented a price increase for brown kraftliner from the end of the quarter, though the average selling price remained lower than the preceding quarter. For publication paper, demand and market prices declined.
Higher growth enables increased harvesting
SCA performed a new forest survey in 2019 that showed a greater standing volume and higher growth than previously calculated. The annual net growth amounts to approximately 10.5 million m3fo, 1 million m3fo higher than the estimate in the previous survey. Higher growth gives greater long-term harvesting potential and means a further increase in the contribution made by SCA's forests to reduce the adverse effects of climate change.
Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025 (see page 5).
At March 31, 2020, gross debt amounted to SEK 10,614m with an average maturity of approximately 4.5 years (including the lease liability). The loan structure consists ofshort-termcommercial paper as well as bonds and bilateral bank loans. The lease liability amounted to
SEK 835m, a decrease by SEK 19m compared with the preceding quarter. Unutilized credit facilities amounted to SEK 5,000m and mature in 2024. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 867m at the end of the period, an increase by SEK 413m during the quarter. In theJanuary-March2020 period, financial items totaled SEK-24mcompared with SEK-30min theyear-earlierperiod and compared with SEK-25min the preceding quarter.
1Excluding changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets.
Net sales increased 11%, of which price/mix accounted for-4%,volume for 16%, currency
for-1%and acquisitions/divestments for 0%, and amounted to SEK 4,793m (4,312). Growth was mainly attributable to higher sales volumes due to maintenance stops in the comparative period.
EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,030m (1,0551), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21.5% (24.51). Lower selling prices were offset by higher delivery volumes, lower costs for planned maintenance stops of SEK 0m (185), lower costs for unscheduled maintenance stops at the Östrand pulp mill and a fire at the Ortviken paper mill of SEK 0m (70), and lower raw material costs. The decrease was also related to a positiveone-offitem of SEK 0m (115) from forest land transactions, which increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating profit amounted to SEK 628m (6371).
CASH FLOW
January-March2020 compared withJanuary-March2019
The operating cash surplus amounted to SEK 690m (1,314). The cash flow effect of changes in working capital was SEK-146m(-353).Current capital expenditures, net, totaled
SEK-175m(-168).Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 341m (626). See page 21.
Strategic capital expenditures totaled SEK-189m(-143).The cash flow effect of acquisitions amounted to SEK 0m(-158,pertaining to the acquisition of shares in Groupe ISB). Cash flow for the period was SEK 406m(-172).See page 17.
FINANCING
At March 31, 2020, net debt totaled SEK 9,087m, an increase during the quarter of SEK 490m. The increase in net debt was mainly due to the revaluation of pension assets. Net debt in relation to EBITDA amounted to 1.9x (1.6x in the preceding quarter1).
Operating profit decreased to SEK 628m (1,168).
2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1
GROUP
SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT
January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019
Net sales amounted to SEK 4,793m (5,076), a decrease of 6%, of which price/mix accounted for -16%, volume for 11%, currency for 2% and acquisitions/divestments for -3%. The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices in all business areas, offset by higher delivery volumes from the expanded pulp mill in Östrand. The merger with Groupe ISB, within Wood, had a negative effect on net sales since the merged company is not consolidated in SCA.
Note: EBITDA 2019:4 excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets
Operating cash flow
TAX
January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019
Tax amounted to SEK 121m (230), corresponding to an effective tax rate of 20.1% (20.2).
EQUITY
January-March 2020
Total consolidated equity decreased by SEK 259m during the period to SEK 68,251m at March 31, 2020. Equity decreased due to comprehensive income for the period of SEK -258m and other items of SEK -1m.
CURRENCY EXPOSURE AND CURRENCY HEDGING
About 85% of sales are priced in currencies other than SEK, primarily EUR, USD and GBP. Most purchasing is conducted in SEK, but some purchasing is carried out in foreign currencies.
To reduce the risk of a weaker SEK, all balance sheet items in foreign currency are hedged, as well as major decided and contracted expenses in foreign currency for investments in fixed assets. In addition, a proportion of future net flows in the major currencies are hedged and, in some cases, special order flows.
The company has hedged about 70% of the expected EUR net exposure from sales minus purchases until the end of the third quarter of 2020, as well as approximately 50% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 25% for the first quarter of 2021, at the average EUR/SEK exchange rate of
The company has hedged about 80% of the expected USD net exposure from sales minus purchases until the end of the third quarter of 2020, as well as approximately 60% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 35% for the first quarter of 2021, at the average USD/SEK exchange rate of
PLANNED MAINTENANCE STOPS
No maintenance stops were carried out in the first quarter of 2020.
The estimated effect of the planned maintenance stops on earnings in 2020, calculated as the total of the direct cost of the maintenance and the effect from lower fixed cost coverage from reduced production during the stops, is shown in the table below.
INVESTMENTS
SCA invests in Obbola kraftliner mill
SCA announced in September 2019 that the company is building a new paper machine for the production of kraftliner at its Obbola paper mill in Umeå. Production in Obbola will increase from the current 450,000 tonnes of kraftliner to 725,000 tonnes per year to meet an expected increase in demand for renewable packaging.
The total investment will be approximately SEK 7.5bn over a five-year period and will be reported as a strategic investment. The investment will replace necessary reinvestments in Obbola of about SEK 2.5bn. The investment will mainly be financed using operating cash flow, complemented with the Group's normal financing sources.
The new paper machine is being constructed in a new building, in line with the current paper machine. This means the mill will be in full operation during the construction period before switching over from the old machine to the new one ahead of its start-up in 2023. The new mill's ramp-up to full capacity is expected to take three years.
The investment of SEK 7.5bn includes environmental investments of approximately SEK 1bn, which include the reduction in oil consumption of 8,000 cubic meters per year and improve the water treatment capacity. Following the investment, SCA's own industrial processes will be 97% fossil- free.
FOREST SURVEY
Increase in standing volume in new forest survey
SCA performed a new forest survey in 2019. According to the new survey, SCA's standing volume in Sweden is estimated at 249 million m3fo as of December 31, 2019. This compares with the previous survey from 2012-2013 which indicated standing volume of 238 million m3fo at the end of 2019. Of the 11 million m3fo increase, about 6 million m3fo is related to higher than expected growth during the period between surveys (six years) and about 5 million m3fo is related to better data measurement compared with the previous survey.
The annual gross growth in Sweden amounted to approximately 10.5 million m3fo, 1 million m3fo higher than the estimate in the previous survey of about 9.5 million m3fo. Net growth, growth after harvesting and natural losses, amounted to approximately 4.0 million m3fo, compared with the previous estimate for annual net growth of about 3.0 million m3fo.
Together with 3 million m3fo of forest in the Baltic states, SCA's total standing volume amounts to 252 million m3fo.
Higher growth enables increased harvesting
Higher growth gives greater long-term harvesting potential and means an increase in the contribution made by SCA's forests to reducing the adverse effects of climate change. Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025. The ramp up of the annual rate of harvesting is expected to be linear over five years.
The increased growth and harvesting potential is the result of ambitious investments in silviculture and more efficient forest management. In addition, growth is expected to increase further in the long term as the climate becomes warmer. Higher growth also increases SCA's contribution to a fossil- free society. Growing forests bind carbon dioxide at the same time as a higher level of timber production enables more substitution of fossil based products to renewable alternatives. In 2019, SCA contributed a total climate benefit of 10.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which corresponds to the emissions from all passenger cars in Sweden.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Health and safety of our employees and society is the highest priority during the coronavirus pandemic. The impact on production, deliveries and demand for SCA's products, where SCA also has a responsibility to deliver important input goods to, among others, hygiene products and packaging for food and medicines, has so far been limited.
SCA has a solid financial position and strong liquidity. In addition, SCA works actively to secure cash flow, monitor inventory levels and secure the supply chain. SCA has also taken a number of actions to protect risk groups, reduce the spread of the virus and to maintain production and operations.
There is significant uncertainty going forward and the coronavirus may have a negative impact on SCA's earnings.
The Forest business area, where most of operations take place in Northern Sweden, has to date been unaffected by the pandemic. The business area is active to ensure the supply of raw material to SCA's industries, where access to harvesting resources is key.
The impact on solid-wood products has been limited up to today, but there is substantial uncertainty moving forward. Delivery volumes to Scandinavia have remained stable, but the market weakened slightly toward the end of the quarter. Demand in Asia is recovering following lower demand in the first quarter of 2020. Demand in southern Europe, the UK and France decreased sharply due to the restrictions imposed, which will impact SCA's wood processing and distribution to the building materials trade in the UK and France. In response to lower demand, sawmills will limit production.
SCA is primarily focused on pulp to tissue and hygiene products - product areas where demand has increased due to the coronavirus. Demand for pulp for specialty paper has also risen while demand for pulp for publication paper has fallen.
Deliveries of kraftliner improved during the quarter and inventory levels declined. The coronavirus has increased demand for packaging paper to e-commerce and food, while demand has fallen for packaging to industrial products.
The ongoing pandemic has created greater uncertainty in the publication paper market and demand has fallen sharply as a result of the decrease in direct mail and advertising. In response to the current uncertain market conditions, the Ortviken paper mill has planned for potential temporary stoppages, which may come at short notice, in the coming quarters. Currently, about 5 weeks of stoppages are planned for the spring and summer.
Share of Net sales
Jan-Mar 2020*
27%
* before elimination of intra-Group sales
Share of EBITDA
Jan-Mar 2020**
41%
share calculated of total EBITDA excluding central costs
FOREST
SCA owns 2.6 million hectares of forest land in Northern Sweden and the Baltic region, an area corresponding to 6% of Sweden's land area. SCA's unique forest holding is a growing resource that provides access to high-quality forest raw materials while absorbing a net of more than 10% of Sweden's fossil CO2emissions.
Quarter
SEKm
2020:1
2019:1
%
2019:4
%
Net sales
1,833
1,651
11
1,694
8
EBITDA
452
331
37
607
-26
Depreciation
-54
-50
8
-58
-7
Operating profit
398
281
42
549
-28
EBITDA margin, %
24.6
20.0
35.8
Operating margin, %
21.7
17.0
32.4
Return on capital employed, %
2.8
4.1
5.2
Harvesting of own forest, thousand m3sub
751
745
1
1,230
-39
Revaluation of biological assets1
333
232
44
223
49
Management of SCA-owned forest
Forest includes net sales from timber sourced from SCA's own forests, and from timber purchased from other forest owners, which is sold internally to SCA's forest industry operations. The pricing method is based on an average of Forest's externally sourced timber prices.
During the first three months of the year, the volume of timber harvested from SCA-owned forest was 751,000 m3sub. The current planned rate of timber harvest in SCA-owned forest is approximately 4.3 million m3sub per year.2
Revaluation of biological assets
The revaluation of biological assets recognized under the Forest segment is related to the underlying change in value. The revaluation is mainly driven by the annual increase in standing volume (net growth) and the market value of forest land. The non-recurring impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets of approximately SEK 16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 was recognized in the Other segment.
January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019
Net sales increased 11% to SEK 1,833m (1,651), mainly related to higher delivery volumes to the expanded pulp mill.
EBITDA improved 37% to SEK 452m (331). The increase is mainly explained by higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets due to the increased net growth according to the new forest survey and the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets.
EBITDA margin increased to 24.6% (20.0), mainly related to higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets. An increase in externally sourced pulpwood to meet higher demand for wood for the expanded pulp mill had an adverse impact on the EBITDA margin. Externally sourced wood is sold to the industry at cost and thereby contributes to higher net sales, but not to increased profits, resulting in a lower margin.
January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019
Net sales increased 8% to SEK 1,833m (1,694), primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes.
EBITDA amounted to SEK 452m (607), a decrease of 26%. The decrease was mainly related to seasonally lower harvesting from SCA-owned forest, lower selling prices and a positive one-off item of SEK 0m (115) from forest land transactions, which increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019. Higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets had a positive impact on earnings.1
The proportion of timber harvested fromSCA-owned forest relative to deliveries from external suppliers varies between quarters. The expected annual change in value of the biological assets is distributed between the quarters in relation to seasonal variations in harvesting of SCA-owned forest. A higher share of harvesting from SCA-owned forest generally leads to a lower impact from the revaluation of biological assets.
According to the previous forest survey from2012-2013. Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025.
January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019
Net sales declined 14% to SEK 1,436m (1,678). The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices and the merger with Groupe ISB, which had a negative effect on net sales, since the merged company is not consolidated in SCA.
EBITDA decreased to SEK 95m (297), which was mainly attributable to lower selling prices and one-off items in SCA Wood France totaling SEK 0m (90), which increased earnings during the first quarter of 2019.
January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019
Net sales increased 4% to SEK 1,436m (1,376). This increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes, which were offset by lower selling prices.
EBITDA amounted to SEK 95m (125), a decrease of 24%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower selling prices, which were offset by lower raw material costs.
Net sales rose 5% to SEK 1,188m (1,134). This increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes to the expanded pulp mill, which were offset by lower selling prices.
EBITDA declined 47% to SEK 186m (351), which was mainly attributable to lower selling prices. Higher delivery volumes and favorable exchange rate effects had a positive earnings effect. The cost of planned maintenance stops amounted to SEK 0m (0).
January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019
Net sales increased 32% to SEK 1,188m (900). The increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes. Maintenance stops had a negative impact on delivery volumes for the comparative period. Lower selling prices had an adverse impact on net sales.
EBITDA improved to SEK 186m (20). The increase was primarily due to lower costs for planned maintenance stops of SEK 0m (138), lower costs for unscheduled maintenance stops of SEK 0m (50), and lower raw material costs. Lower selling prices had a negative impact on earnings.
SCA produces kraftliner - paper for corrugated transport packaging - and publication paper for magazines, catalogs and commercial print. SCA is Europe's largest independent producer of kraftliner, with a total capacity of 865,000 tonnes per year. Kraftliner is produced at the paper mills in Munksund, Piteå, and in Obbola, Umeå. Publication paper is produced at the Ortviken paper mill in Sundsvall, with a capacity of 775,000 tonnes per year.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
SCA's forest assets and industrial operations provide the company with significant potential to develop new business opportunities in the field of renewable energy. Greater value creation from by-products from the forest and industry create opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth.
SCA is now one of Europe's largest producers of forest-based bioenergy, with a total production of about
11.9 TWh per year. In Sweden, SCA has three pellets factories that have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes.
SCA leases out land for wind power production. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, 536 wind turbines were operating on SCA's land with an annual production capacity of 5.0 TWh, equivalent to about 20% of Sweden's total wind power production. Together with previously agreed but not yet completed projects, production on SCA's land is expected to increase to 8.0 TWh by 2022.
The expanded pulp mill in Östrand will produce 1.2 TWh of green electricity, corresponding to almost 1% of Sweden's total electricity production. The mill is self-sufficient in electricity and the surplus of 0.5 TWh is sold on the electricity market.
SCA also develops products for the next-generation of biofuels and green chemicals.
NOTES
1. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and recommendation RFR 1 of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board, and with regards to the Parent Company, RFR 2. The accounting principles are described in detail in SCA's 2019 Annual Report.
The definition of business acquisitions in IFRS 3 Business acquisitions has been changed. The criteria for classifying an acquisition as a business acquisition is that it must contain at least an input and a substantive process that together obviously make a significant contribute to the ability to create output. The change in IFRS 3 had no impact on SCA's interim report, but may affect future periods if SCA makes acquisitions.
Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time from 2020, but they are not judged to have any material impact on the Group's interim report.
2. EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
Financing
A loan of SEK 1,000m was paid in April, which together with cash, was used to reduce outstanding commercial papers. Also in April, a new supplementary credit facility was signed with all banks in the bank group. The facility has a framework of SEK 1,600m and will expire in 12 months, with an extension option of six months. Together with unutilized credit facilities and cash, SCA's liquidity reserve amounted to approximately SEK 7.5 billion.There are no financial covenants on SCAs debt.
3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS
Jan-Mar
SEKm
2020
2019
Sweden
599
638
EU excl. Sweden
2,863
3,152
Rest of Europe
317
306
Rest of world
1,014
980
Total Group
4,793
5,076
4. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
SCA's risk exposure and risk management are described on pages 64-68 of the 2019 Annual Report.
The corona pandemic, the outcome and consequences of which are difficult to predict, has increased uncertainty and may impact the company's performance and profitability (see page 6).
5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
No transactions took place between SCA and related parties with any material impact on the company's financial position or results.
The fair value of trade receivables, other current and non-current receivables, cash and cash equivalents, and the fair value of trade payables is estimated to be equal to their carrying amount. The total fair value of current and non-current financial liabilities was SEK 9,093m (8,749). The value of electricity derivatives is based on published prices in an active market. Other financial instruments are market to market, based on prevailing currency and interest rates on the balance sheet date. The fair value of debt instruments is determined using valuation models, such as discounting future cash flows at quoted market rates for the respective maturity.
7. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES, PLEDGED ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS
Commitments
SCA has a decided investment in Obbola totaling SEK 7.5bn over a five-year period. As of March 31, 2020, SEK 6.5bn remained. Of this amount, SEK 2.7bn is a contracted commitment and in its entirely refers to fixed assets.
8. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Including and excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets
Quarter
SEKm
2020:1
2019:1 %2019:4
2019:41%2
Net sales Other income Change in inventories
Change in value in biological assets Raw materials and consumables Personnel costs
Other external costs
Share of profits of associates
EBITDA
Depreciation
Operating profit
Financial items
4,793
5,076
-6
4,312
4,312
11
511
570
-10
598
598
-15
-256
196
114
114
333
232
44
16,265
222
50
-1,726
-2,025
-15
-1,574
-1,574
10
-787
-767
3
-738
-738
7
-1,843
-1,723
7
-1,863
-1,863
-1
5
1
-16
-16
1,030
1,560
-34
17,098
1,055
-2
-402
-392
3
-498
-418
-4
628
1,168
-46
16,600
637
-1
-24
-30
-25
-25
Profit before tax
604
1,138
-47
16,575
612
-1
Tax
-121
-230
-3,422
-134
Net Profit for the period
483
908
-47
13,153
478
1
Earnings per share SEK 1
0.69
1.29
18.73
0.68
Earnings attributable to:
Owners of the parent
483
908
13,153
478
Average no. of shares, millions
702.3
702.3
702.3
702.3
Margins (%)
EBITDA margin
21.5
30.7
396.5
24.5
Operating margin
13.1
23.0
385.0
14.8
Net margin
10.1
17.9
305.0
11.1
Excluding the effect of changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets
Comparison to profit excluding effect of changed accounting method of forest valuation of forest assets
For definitions of alternative performance measures, refer to SCA's 2019 Annual Report, pages 89-92.
OPERATING CASH FLOW
Quarter
SEKm
2020:1
2019:1
2019:4
EBITDA
1,030
1,560
1,055
Changes in value biological assets and other non
cash flow items
-340
-246
-323
Operating cash surplus
690
1,314
732
Change in working capital
-146
-353
140
Current capital expenditures, net 1
-175
-168
-370
Other operating cash flow
-28
-167
81
Operating cash flow
341
626
583
1Including SEK 17m (26 in 2019:1 and 99 in 2019:4) of new leasing contracts
SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:47:08 UTC