Svenska Cellulosa : 2020 Q1 Interim report

04/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Q12020

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

  • Net sales declined 6% to SEK 4,793m (5,076). The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices, which were offset by higher delivery volumes from the expanded pulp mill.
  • EBITDA decreased to SEK 1,030m (1,560), which was mainly related to lower selling prices
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 21.5% (30.7)
  • Operating cash flow declined to SEK 341m (626)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 0.69 (1.29)

January-March 2020 compared with October-December 20191

  • Net sales increased 11% to SEK 4,793m (4,312), mainly related to higher delivery volumes, offset by lower selling prices
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,030m (1,0551), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21.5% (24.51). Lower selling prices were offset by higher delivery volumes and lower costs for maintenance stops.

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

%

2019:41

%

Net sales

4,793

5,076

-6

4,312

11

EBITDA

1,030

1,560

-34

1,055

-2

EBITDA margin

21.5

30.7

24.5

Operating profit

628

1,168

-46

637

-1

Net Profit

483

908

-47

478

1

Earnings per share SEK

0.69

1.29

0.68

Operating cash flow

341

626

583

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM)

1.9x

1.6x

1.6x

1Excluding the effect of changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets in Q4 2019

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

2

COMMENTS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were in line with the preceding quarter, but declined year on year. Lower selling prices were offset by higher delivery volumes for all product areas compared with the preceding quarter.

We are in the midst of a pandemic, the consequences of which are difficult to predict, but our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and society. SCA also has a responsibility to deliver important input goods to, among others, hygiene products and packaging for food and medicines.

The impact on production, deliveries and demand for SCA's products as a result of the coronavirus has so far been limited. SCA has taken a number of actions to protect risk groups, reduce the spread of the virus and to maintain production and operations. SCA has a solid financial position and strong liquidity (see page 6).

The supply of wood to SCA's industries was stable. Wood consumption increased during the quarter due to higher delivery volumes in all business areas. The price of pulpwood and sawlogs declined slightly compared with the preceding quarter.

The consumption of solid-wood products remained stable during the period and SCA's deliveries increased compared with the preceding quarter. However, market prices decreased slightly.

The pulp market improved during the quarter, driven by an increased demand for tissue and hygiene products, SCA's prioritized market segments in pulp. A price increase was implemented at the end of the quarter, the average selling price however remained lower than the preceding quarter.

Demand for kraftliner improved and European inventory levels continued to decline. SCA implemented a price increase for brown kraftliner from the end of the quarter, though the average selling price remained lower than the preceding quarter. For publication paper, demand and market prices declined.

Higher growth enables increased harvesting

SCA performed a new forest survey in 2019 that showed a greater standing volume and higher growth than previously calculated. The annual net growth amounts to approximately 10.5 million m3fo, 1 million m3fo higher than the estimate in the previous survey. Higher growth gives greater long-term harvesting potential and means a further increase in the contribution made by SCA's forests to reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025 (see page 5).

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

At March 31, 2020, gross debt amounted to SEK 10,614m with an average maturity of approximately 4.5 years (including the lease liability). The loan structure consists ofshort-termcommercial paper as well as bonds and bilateral bank loans. The lease liability amounted to
SEK 835m, a decrease by SEK 19m compared with the preceding quarter. Unutilized credit facilities amounted to SEK 5,000m and mature in 2024. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 867m at the end of the period, an increase by SEK 413m during the quarter. In theJanuary-March2020 period, financial items totaled SEK-24mcompared with SEK-30min theyear-earlierperiod and compared with SEK-25min the preceding quarter.
1Excluding changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets.
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1,SE-85188 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No.556012-6293
Net sales increased 11%, of which price/mix accounted for-4%,volume for 16%, currency
for-1%and acquisitions/divestments for 0%, and amounted to SEK 4,793m (4,312). Growth was mainly attributable to higher sales volumes due to maintenance stops in the comparative period.
EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,030m (1,0551), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21.5% (24.51). Lower selling prices were offset by higher delivery volumes, lower costs for planned maintenance stops of SEK 0m (185), lower costs for unscheduled maintenance stops at the Östrand pulp mill and a fire at the Ortviken paper mill of SEK 0m (70), and lower raw material costs. The decrease was also related to a positiveone-offitem of SEK 0m (115) from forest land transactions, which increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating profit amounted to SEK 628m (6371).
CASH FLOW
January-March2020 compared withJanuary-March2019
The operating cash surplus amounted to SEK 690m (1,314). The cash flow effect of changes in working capital was SEK-146m(-353).Current capital expenditures, net, totaled
SEK-175m(-168).Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 341m (626). See page 21.
Strategic capital expenditures totaled SEK-189m(-143).The cash flow effect of acquisitions amounted to SEK 0m(-158,pertaining to the acquisition of shares in Groupe ISB). Cash flow for the period was SEK 406m(-172).See page 17.
FINANCING
At March 31, 2020, net debt totaled SEK 9,087m, an increase during the quarter of SEK 490m. The increase in net debt was mainly due to the revaluation of pension assets. Net debt in relation to EBITDA amounted to 1.9x (1.6x in the preceding quarter1).
Operating profit decreased to SEK 628m (1,168).

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

3

Net sales

SEKm

5,500

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

GROUP

SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,793m (5,076), a decrease of 6%, of which price/mix accounted for -16%, volume for 11%, currency for 2% and acquisitions/divestments for -3%. The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices in all business areas, offset by higher delivery volumes from the expanded pulp mill in Östrand. The merger with Groupe ISB, within Wood, had a negative effect on net sales since the merged company is not consolidated in SCA.

EBITDA & margin

SEKm

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2019:1

2019:2

2019:3

2019:4

2020:1

EBITDA decreased 34% to SEK 1,030m (1,560), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of

  • 21.5% (30.7). The decrease was mainly attributable to lower selling prices, which was somewhat

45offset by higher delivery volumes in Pulp and Kraftliner, lower raw material costs and positive

  1. exchange rate effects. The decline was also attributable toone-off items in SCA Wood France
  1. totaling SEK 0m (90), which increased earnings during the first quarter of 2019.

30

25The cost of planned maintenance stops amounted to SEK 0m (0).

20

15

10

5

0January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019

Note: EBITDA 2019:4 excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets

Change in net sales (%)

2020:1

2020:1

vs

vs

2019:1

2019:4

Total

-6

11

Price/mix

-16

-4

Volume

11

16

Currency

2

-1

Acquistion and

divestment

-3

0

Operating cash flow

SEKm 1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

4

TAX

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

Tax amounted to SEK 121m (230), corresponding to an effective tax rate of 20.1% (20.2).

EQUITY

January-March 2020

Total consolidated equity decreased by SEK 259m during the period to SEK 68,251m at March 31, 2020. Equity decreased due to comprehensive income for the period of SEK -258m and other items of SEK -1m.

CURRENCY EXPOSURE AND CURRENCY HEDGING

About 85% of sales are priced in currencies other than SEK, primarily EUR, USD and GBP. Most purchasing is conducted in SEK, but some purchasing is carried out in foreign currencies.

To reduce the risk of a weaker SEK, all balance sheet items in foreign currency are hedged, as well as major decided and contracted expenses in foreign currency for investments in fixed assets. In addition, a proportion of future net flows in the major currencies are hedged and, in some cases, special order flows.

The company has hedged about 70% of the expected EUR net exposure from sales minus purchases until the end of the third quarter of 2020, as well as approximately 50% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 25% for the first quarter of 2021, at the average EUR/SEK exchange rate of

  1. The company has hedged about 80% of the expected USD net exposure from sales minus purchases until the end of the third quarter of 2020, as well as approximately 60% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 35% for the first quarter of 2021, at the average USD/SEK exchange rate of

PLANNED MAINTENANCE STOPS

No maintenance stops were carried out in the first quarter of 2020.

The estimated effect of the planned maintenance stops on earnings in 2020, calculated as the total of the direct cost of the maintenance and the effect from lower fixed cost coverage from reduced production during the stops, is shown in the table below.

Actual

SEKm

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Total

Pulp

0

0

0

138

138

Paper

0

63

0

47

110

Total

0

63

0

185

248

Actual

Forecast

SEKm

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Total

Pulp

0

0

35

110

145

Paper

0

65

45

0

110

Total

0

65

80

110

255

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

5

INVESTMENTS

SCA invests in Obbola kraftliner mill

SCA announced in September 2019 that the company is building a new paper machine for the production of kraftliner at its Obbola paper mill in Umeå. Production in Obbola will increase from the current 450,000 tonnes of kraftliner to 725,000 tonnes per year to meet an expected increase in demand for renewable packaging.

The total investment will be approximately SEK 7.5bn over a five-year period and will be reported as a strategic investment. The investment will replace necessary reinvestments in Obbola of about SEK 2.5bn. The investment will mainly be financed using operating cash flow, complemented with the Group's normal financing sources.

The new paper machine is being constructed in a new building, in line with the current paper machine. This means the mill will be in full operation during the construction period before switching over from the old machine to the new one ahead of its start-up in 2023. The new mill's ramp-up to full capacity is expected to take three years.

The investment of SEK 7.5bn includes environmental investments of approximately SEK 1bn, which include the reduction in oil consumption of 8,000 cubic meters per year and improve the water treatment capacity. Following the investment, SCA's own industrial processes will be 97% fossil- free.

FOREST SURVEY

Increase in standing volume in new forest survey

SCA performed a new forest survey in 2019. According to the new survey, SCA's standing volume in Sweden is estimated at 249 million m3fo as of December 31, 2019. This compares with the previous survey from 2012-2013 which indicated standing volume of 238 million m3fo at the end of 2019. Of the 11 million m3fo increase, about 6 million m3fo is related to higher than expected growth during the period between surveys (six years) and about 5 million m3fo is related to better data measurement compared with the previous survey.

The annual gross growth in Sweden amounted to approximately 10.5 million m3fo, 1 million m3fo higher than the estimate in the previous survey of about 9.5 million m3fo. Net growth, growth after harvesting and natural losses, amounted to approximately 4.0 million m3fo, compared with the previous estimate for annual net growth of about 3.0 million m3fo.

Together with 3 million m3fo of forest in the Baltic states, SCA's total standing volume amounts to 252 million m3fo.

Higher growth enables increased harvesting

Higher growth gives greater long-term harvesting potential and means an increase in the contribution made by SCA's forests to reducing the adverse effects of climate change. Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025. The ramp up of the annual rate of harvesting is expected to be linear over five years.

The increased growth and harvesting potential is the result of ambitious investments in silviculture and more efficient forest management. In addition, growth is expected to increase further in the long term as the climate becomes warmer. Higher growth also increases SCA's contribution to a fossil- free society. Growing forests bind carbon dioxide at the same time as a higher level of timber production enables more substitution of fossil based products to renewable alternatives. In 2019, SCA contributed a total climate benefit of 10.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which corresponds to the emissions from all passenger cars in Sweden.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

6

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Health and safety of our employees and society is the highest priority during the coronavirus pandemic. The impact on production, deliveries and demand for SCA's products, where SCA also has a responsibility to deliver important input goods to, among others, hygiene products and packaging for food and medicines, has so far been limited.

SCA has a solid financial position and strong liquidity. In addition, SCA works actively to secure cash flow, monitor inventory levels and secure the supply chain. SCA has also taken a number of actions to protect risk groups, reduce the spread of the virus and to maintain production and operations.

There is significant uncertainty going forward and the coronavirus may have a negative impact on SCA's earnings.

The Forest business area, where most of operations take place in Northern Sweden, has to date been unaffected by the pandemic. The business area is active to ensure the supply of raw material to SCA's industries, where access to harvesting resources is key.

The impact on solid-wood products has been limited up to today, but there is substantial uncertainty moving forward. Delivery volumes to Scandinavia have remained stable, but the market weakened slightly toward the end of the quarter. Demand in Asia is recovering following lower demand in the first quarter of 2020. Demand in southern Europe, the UK and France decreased sharply due to the restrictions imposed, which will impact SCA's wood processing and distribution to the building materials trade in the UK and France. In response to lower demand, sawmills will limit production.

SCA is primarily focused on pulp to tissue and hygiene products - product areas where demand has increased due to the coronavirus. Demand for pulp for specialty paper has also risen while demand for pulp for publication paper has fallen.

Deliveries of kraftliner improved during the quarter and inventory levels declined. The coronavirus has increased demand for packaging paper to e-commerce and food, while demand has fallen for packaging to industrial products.

The ongoing pandemic has created greater uncertainty in the publication paper market and demand has fallen sharply as a result of the decrease in direct mail and advertising. In response to the current uncertain market conditions, the Ortviken paper mill has planned for potential temporary stoppages, which may come at short notice, in the coming quarters. Currently, about 5 weeks of stoppages are planned for the spring and summer.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

7

Share of Net sales

Jan-Mar 2020*

27%

* before elimination of intra-Group sales

Share of EBITDA

Jan-Mar 2020**

41%

  • share calculated of total EBITDA excluding central costs

Net sales

SEKm

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

EBITDA & margin

SEKm

%

650

65

600

60

550

55

500

50

450

45

400

40

350

35

300

30

250

25

200

20

150

15

100

10

50

5

0

0

2019:1

2019:2

2019:3

2019:4

2020:1

FOREST

SCA owns 2.6 million hectares of forest land in Northern Sweden and the Baltic region, an area corresponding to 6% of Sweden's land area. SCA's unique forest holding is a growing resource that provides access to high-quality forest raw materials while absorbing a net of more than 10% of Sweden's fossil CO2emissions.

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

%

2019:4

%

Net sales

1,833

1,651

11

1,694

8

EBITDA

452

331

37

607

-26

Depreciation

-54

-50

8

-58

-7

Operating profit

398

281

42

549

-28

EBITDA margin, %

24.6

20.0

35.8

Operating margin, %

21.7

17.0

32.4

Return on capital employed, %

2.8

4.1

5.2

Harvesting of own forest, thousand m3sub

751

745

1

1,230

-39

Revaluation of biological assets1

333

232

44

223

49

Management of SCA-owned forest

Forest includes net sales from timber sourced from SCA's own forests, and from timber purchased from other forest owners, which is sold internally to SCA's forest industry operations. The pricing method is based on an average of Forest's externally sourced timber prices.

During the first three months of the year, the volume of timber harvested from SCA-owned forest was 751,000 m3sub. The current planned rate of timber harvest in SCA-owned forest is approximately 4.3 million m3sub per year.2

Revaluation of biological assets

The revaluation of biological assets recognized under the Forest segment is related to the underlying change in value. The revaluation is mainly driven by the annual increase in standing volume (net growth) and the market value of forest land. The non-recurring impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets of approximately SEK 16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 was recognized in the Other segment.

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

Net sales increased 11% to SEK 1,833m (1,651), mainly related to higher delivery volumes to the expanded pulp mill.

EBITDA improved 37% to SEK 452m (331). The increase is mainly explained by higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets due to the increased net growth according to the new forest survey and the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets.

EBITDA margin increased to 24.6% (20.0), mainly related to higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets. An increase in externally sourced pulpwood to meet higher demand for wood for the expanded pulp mill had an adverse impact on the EBITDA margin. Externally sourced wood is sold to the industry at cost and thereby contributes to higher net sales, but not to increased profits, resulting in a lower margin.

January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019

Net sales increased 8% to SEK 1,833m (1,694), primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 452m (607), a decrease of 26%. The decrease was mainly related to seasonally lower harvesting from SCA-owned forest, lower selling prices and a positive one-off item of SEK 0m (115) from forest land transactions, which increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019. Higher earnings from the revaluation of biological assets had a positive impact on earnings.1

  1. The proportion of timber harvested fromSCA-owned forest relative to deliveries from external suppliers varies between quarters. The expected annual change in value of the biological assets is distributed between the quarters in relation to seasonal variations in harvesting of SCA-owned forest. A higher share of harvesting from SCA-owned forest generally leads to a lower impact from the revaluation of biological assets.
  2. According to the previous forest survey from2012-2013. Based on the new forest survey, a new harvesting calculation is being conducted and a preliminary assessment indicates that annual harvesting can gradually increase from about 4.3 million m3sub in 2020 to 5.4 million m3sub in 2025.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

8

Share of Net sales

Jan-Mar 2020*

21%

* before elimination of intra-Group sales

Share of EBITDA

Jan-Mar 2020**

8%

WOOD

SCA is one of Europe's leading suppliers of wood-based products for the wood industry and building materials trade, with an annual production capacity of 2.2 m3of solid-wood products. SCA has five cost-efficient sawmills located close to its forest holdings in Northern Sweden, as well as wood processing and distribution to the building materials trade in Scandinavia, the UK and France.

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

%

2019:4

%

Net sales

1,436

1,678

-14

1,376

4

EBITDA

95

297

-68

125

-24

Depreciation

-64

-68

-6

-76

-16

Operating profit

31

230

-87

49

-37

EBITDA margin, %

6.6

17.7

9.1

Operating margin, %

2.1

13.7

3.6

Return on capital employed, %

3.5

28.3

6.0

Deliveries, wood products, thousand m3

610

638

-4

578

6

  • share calculated of total EBITDA excluding central costs

Net sales

SEKm 2,000 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

EBITDA & margin

SEKm

%

300

18

250

15

200

12

150

9

100

6

50

3

0

0

2019:1

2019:2

2019:3

2019:4

2020:1

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

Net sales declined 14% to SEK 1,436m (1,678). The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices and the merger with Groupe ISB, which had a negative effect on net sales, since the merged company is not consolidated in SCA.

EBITDA decreased to SEK 95m (297), which was mainly attributable to lower selling prices and one-off items in SCA Wood France totaling SEK 0m (90), which increased earnings during the first quarter of 2019.

January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019

Net sales increased 4% to SEK 1,436m (1,376). This increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes, which were offset by lower selling prices.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 95m (125), a decrease of 24%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower selling prices, which were offset by lower raw material costs.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

9

Share of Net sales

Jan-Mar 2020*

18%

* before elimination of intra-Group sales

Share of EBITDA

Jan-Mar 2020**

17%

PULP

SCA produces market pulp at Östrand pulp mill. Östrand is one of the largest and most cost-efficient production lines for softwood kraft pulp in the world. Together with thermomechanical pulp production, Östrand's annual capacity amounts to 1 million tonnes. SCA's pulp has high-strength properties, suitable for tissue and specialty paper.

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

%

2019:4

%

Net sales

1,188

1,134

5

900

32

EBITDA

186

351

-47

20

830

Depreciation

-131

-129

2

-128

2

Operating profit

55

221

-75

-109

150

EBITDA margin, %

15.6

31.0

2.2

Operating margin, %

4.6

19.5

-12.1

Return on capital employed, %

2.3

12.2

-4.7

Deliveries, pulp, thousand tonnes

226

168

35

167

35

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

  • share calculated of total EBITDA excluding central costs

Net sales

SEKm 1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

EBITDA & margin

SEKm

%

400

40

300

30

200

20

100

10

0

0

2019:1

2019:2

2019:3

2019:4

2020:1

Net sales rose 5% to SEK 1,188m (1,134). This increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes to the expanded pulp mill, which were offset by lower selling prices.

EBITDA declined 47% to SEK 186m (351), which was mainly attributable to lower selling prices. Higher delivery volumes and favorable exchange rate effects had a positive earnings effect. The cost of planned maintenance stops amounted to SEK 0m (0).

January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019

Net sales increased 32% to SEK 1,188m (900). The increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes. Maintenance stops had a negative impact on delivery volumes for the comparative period. Lower selling prices had an adverse impact on net sales.

EBITDA improved to SEK 186m (20). The increase was primarily due to lower costs for planned maintenance stops of SEK 0m (138), lower costs for unscheduled maintenance stops of SEK 0m (50), and lower raw material costs. Lower selling prices had a negative impact on earnings.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 0

Share of Net sales

Jan-Mar 2020*

34%

* before elimination of intra-Group sales

Share of EBITDA

Jan-Mar 2020**

34%

  • share calculated of total EBITDA excluding central costs

Net sales

SEKm 2,600 2,400 2,200 2,000 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200

0

2019:1 2019:2 2019:3 2019:4 2020:1

PAPER

SCA produces kraftliner - paper for corrugated transport packaging - and publication paper for magazines, catalogs and commercial print. SCA is Europe's largest independent producer of kraftliner, with a total capacity of 865,000 tonnes per year. Kraftliner is produced at the paper mills in Munksund, Piteå, and in Obbola, Umeå. Publication paper is produced at the Ortviken paper mill in Sundsvall, with a capacity of 775,000 tonnes per year.

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

%

2019:4

%

Net sales

2,242

2,366

-5

2,108

6

EBITDA

379

616

-38

382

-1

Depreciation

-143

-137

4

-149

-4

Operating profit

236

479

-51

233

1

EBITDA margin, %

16.9

26.0

18.1

Operating margin, %

10.5

20.2

11.1

Return on capital employed, %

14.3

28.7

13.9

Deliveries, kraftliner, thousand tonnes

220

193

14

186

18

Deliveries, publication paper, thousand tonnes

175

174

1

163

7

January-March 2020 compared with January-March 2019

Net sales declined 5% to SEK 2,242m (2,366). Lower selling prices for kraftliner and publication paper had an adverse impact on net sales, which was offset by higher delivery volumes for kraftliner.

EBITDA declined 38% to SEK 379m (616). The decrease was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for kraftliner and publication paper. Higher delivery volumes for kraftliner, lower raw material costs and favorable exchange rate effects had a positive earnings effect. The cost of planned maintenance stops amounted to SEK 0m (0).

January-March 2020 compared with October-December 2019

Net sales rose 6% to SEK 2,242m (2,108). This increase was primarily attributable to higher delivery volumes for kraftliner and publication paper, which were offset by lower selling prices.

EBITDA & margin

SEKm

%

700

35

600

30

500

25

400

20

300

15

200

10

100

5

0

0

2019:1

2019:2

2019:3

2019:4

2020:1

EBITDA amounted to SEK 379m (382), a decrease of 1%. Lower selling prices for kraftliner and publication paper were offset by higher sales volumes for kraftliner and publication paper, lower raw material costs, lower costs for maintenance stops of SEK 0m (47) and favorable exchange rate effects.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 1

RENEWABLE ENERGY

SCA's forest assets and industrial operations provide the company with significant potential to develop new business opportunities in the field of renewable energy. Greater value creation from by-products from the forest and industry create opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth.

SCA is now one of Europe's largest producers of forest-based bioenergy, with a total production of about

11.9 TWh per year. In Sweden, SCA has three pellets factories that have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes.

SCA leases out land for wind power production. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, 536 wind turbines were operating on SCA's land with an annual production capacity of 5.0 TWh, equivalent to about 20% of Sweden's total wind power production. Together with previously agreed but not yet completed projects, production on SCA's land is expected to increase to 8.0 TWh by 2022.

The expanded pulp mill in Östrand will produce 1.2 TWh of green electricity, corresponding to almost 1% of Sweden's total electricity production. The mill is self-sufficient in electricity and the surplus of 0.5 TWh is sold on the electricity market.

SCA also develops products for the next-generation of biofuels and green chemicals.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 2

SHARE DISTRIBUTION

March 31, 2020

Class A

Class B

Total

Registered number of shares

64,587,672

637,754,817

702,342,489

At the end of the period, the proportion of Class A shares was 9.2%. No change was made to Class A and Class B shares during the first quarter. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 1,283,631,537.

FUTURE REPORTS

  • Financial statements for the second quarter will be published on July 21, 2020.
  • Financial statements for the third quarter will be published on October 30, 2020.
  • Theyear-end report will be published on January 29, 2021.

INVITATION TO PRESS CONFERENCE ON INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

The press conference can be followed via webcast or telephone. The President and CEO, Ulf Larsson, and CFO, Toby Lawton, will present the report and answer any questions.

Time:Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The press conference will be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate by telephone by calling:

Sweden:

+46

(0)8 5069 2180

UK:

+44

(0)2071 928000

US:

+1 631 510 7495

Specify "SCA" or the conference ID: 6461139.

Sundsvall, April 24, 2020

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ)

Ulf Larsson

President and CEO

For further information, please contact

Toby Lawton, CFO, +46 (0)60 19 31 09

Andreas Ewertz, Investor Relations Director, +46 (0)60 19 31 97

Josefine Bonnevier, Investor Relations Director, +46 (0)60 19 33 90 (as of May 4)

Please note:

This is information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This report has been prepared in both Swedish and English versions. In case of variations in the content between the two versions, the Swedish version shall govern. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 24, 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CEST. The report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

Björn Lyngfelt, Vice President, Communications, +46 (0)60 19 34 98

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1 %

2019:4 %

Net sales Other income Change in inventories

Change in value in biological assets Raw materials and consumables Personnel costs

Other external costs

Share of profits of associates

EBITDA

Depreciation

4,793

5,076

-6

4,312

11

511

570

-10

598

-15

-256

196

114

333

232

44

16,265

-98

-1,726

-2,025

-15

-1,574

10

-787

-767

3

-738

7

-1,843

-1,723

7

-1,863

-1

5

1

-16

1,030

1,560

-34

17,098

-94

-402

-392

3

-498

-19

Operating profit

628

1,168

-46

16,600

-96

Financial items

-24

-30

-25

Profit before tax

604

1,138

-47

16,575

-96

Tax

-121

-230

-3,422

Net Profit for the period

483

908

-47

13,153

-96

Earnings per share SEK 1

0.69

1.29

18.73

Earnings attributable to:

Owners of the parent

483

908

13,153

Average no. of shares, millions

702.3

702.3

702.3

Margins (%)

EBITDA margin

21.5

30.7

396.5

Operating margin

13.1

23.0

385.0

Net margin

10.1

17.9

305.0

1There are no dilution effects.

For the Consolidated statement of profit or loss excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets in 2019:4, see Note 8.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

SEKm

Profit for the period, continuing operations

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement

Change of value land assets 1

Revaluation of defined benefit pension plans

Income tax attributable to components of other comprehensive income

Total

Items that have been or may be reclassified subsequently to the income statement

Cash flow hedges Hedge cost

Translation differences in foreign operations

Income tax attributable to components of other comprehensive income

Total

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

1Effect from change of accounting principal in 2019:4.

Quarter

2020:1

2019:1

2019:4

483

908

13,153

-

-

18,893

-572

35

353

118

-4

-3,966

-454

31

15,280

-445

-204

-24

-7

-

23

72

14

-20

93

42

0

-287

-148

-21

-741

-117

15,259

-258

791

28,412

-258

791

28,412

0

-

0

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEKm

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill and other intangible assets

Buildings, land, machinery and equipment

Forest assets

whereof land assets whereof biological assets

Right-of-use assets

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Inventories

Trade receivables

Other current receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Owners of the Parent

Share capital

Share premium

Reserves

Retained earnings

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Non-current liabilities

Non-current financial liabilities

Provisions for pensions

Deferred tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities & provisions

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Current financial liabilities

Trade payables

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

Total liabilities and equity

1 5

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

349211

18,30918,184

70,09769,682

20,19220,170

49,90549,512

819841

1,1131,468

90,68790,386

4,8175,014

2,7672,313

905898

867454

9,3568,679

100,04399,065

2,3502,350

6,8306,830

14,40514,693

44,66644,637

00

68,25168,510

5,8925,888

664522

15,62815,780

199161

22,38322,351

4,0583,730

3,4203,336

1,9311,138

9,4098,204

31,79230,555

100,04399,065

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Attributable to owners of the parent

Opening balance, January 1

68,510

39,062

Total comprehensive income for the period

-258

30,684

Cash flow hedge transferred at cost of hedged investments

-1

-8

Tax on cash flow hedge transferred at cost of hedged investments

0

2

Cash dividend

-

-1,229

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

0

0

Remeasurement effect upon acquisition of non-controlling interests

0

-1

Closing balance

68,251

68,510

Non-controlling interests

Opening balance, January 1

0

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

0

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

0

0

Closing balance

0

0

Total equity, closing balance

68,251

68,510

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

SEKm

Operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustment for non-cash items1

Paid tax

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital

Cash flow from changes in working capital

Change in inventories

Change in operating receivables

Change in operating liabilities

Cash flow from operating activities

Investing activities

Acquisitions

Current capital expenditures in non-current assets, net

Strategic capital expenditures in non-current assets

Acquisition of financial asset

Cash flow from investing activities

Financing activities

Loans raised

Amortization of loans, leasing

Dividend

Cash flow from financing activities

Net cash flow for the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash flow from operating activities per share SEK

1Depreciation/amortization and impairment of non-current assets Fair-value measurement of biological assets

Other

Total

1 7

Jan-Mar

2020 2019

6041,138

43-21

-42-5

6051,112

202 -466

-267-306

-80420

460 760

0-158

-158-142

-189-143

0-19

-347-462

336759

-430

  • -1,229

293 -470

406 -172

454648

713

  1. 489

0.65 1.08

  1. 392

-333-232

-26-181

43-21

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 8

INCOME STATEMENT PARENT COMPANY

SEKm

Other operating income

Other operating expenses

Personnel costs

EBITDA

Depreciation

Operating profit

Result from participations in Group companies

Financial items

Profit before tax

Appropriations and tax

Profit for the period

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

66

64

-43

-44

-27

-23

-4

-3

-22

-22

-26

-25

0

0

4

30

-22

5

250

148

228

153

Other operating income was mainly related to remuneration for the granting of felling rights for the Parent Company's forest assets.

BALANCE SHEET PARENT COMPANY

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Tangible non-current assets

8,636

8,641

Financial non-current assets

9,765

9,681

Total non-current assets

18,401

18,322

Current assets

13,722

12,563

Total assets

32,123

30,885

Restricted equity

11,373

11,373

Non-restricted equity

8,779

8,551

Total equity

20,152

19,924

Provisions

1,591

1,594

Non-current liabilities

5,332

5,236

Current liabilities

5,048

4,131

Total equity, provisions and liabilities

32,123

30,885

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

1 9

NOTES

1. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and recommendation RFR 1 of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board, and with regards to the Parent Company, RFR 2. The accounting principles are described in detail in SCA's 2019 Annual Report.

The definition of business acquisitions in IFRS 3 Business acquisitions has been changed. The criteria for classifying an acquisition as a business acquisition is that it must contain at least an input and a substantive process that together obviously make a significant contribute to the ability to create output. The change in IFRS 3 had no impact on SCA's interim report, but may affect future periods if SCA makes acquisitions.

Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time from 2020, but they are not judged to have any material impact on the Group's interim report.

2. EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Financing

A loan of SEK 1,000m was paid in April, which together with cash, was used to reduce outstanding commercial papers. Also in April, a new supplementary credit facility was signed with all banks in the bank group. The facility has a framework of SEK 1,600m and will expire in 12 months, with an extension option of six months. Together with unutilized credit facilities and cash, SCA's liquidity reserve amounted to approximately SEK 7.5 billion.There are no financial covenants on SCAs debt.

3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

Jan-Mar

SEKm

2020

2019

Sweden

599

638

EU excl. Sweden

2,863

3,152

Rest of Europe

317

306

Rest of world

1,014

980

Total Group

4,793

5,076

4. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

SCA's risk exposure and risk management are described on pages 64-68 of the 2019 Annual Report.

The corona pandemic, the outcome and consequences of which are difficult to predict, has increased uncertainty and may impact the company's performance and profitability (see page 6).

5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

No transactions took place between SCA and related parties with any material impact on the company's financial position or results.

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

2 0

6. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CATEGORY

Measure-

SEKm

ment level

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Financial assets measured at fair value in the

income statement

Derivatives - Current financial assets

2

1

3

Derivatives - Other current receivables

2

6

23

Total

7

26

Financial liabilities measured at fair value in the

income statement

Derivatives - Current financial liabilities

2

4

1

Derivatives - Other current financial liabilities

2

90

15

Total

94

16

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

Equity instruments

3

14

14

Total

14

14

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost

Non-current financial liabilities excluding leasing

-

5,200

5,190

Non-current financial liabilities, leasing

-

679

698

Current financial liabilities excluding leasing

-

3,897

3,574

Current financial liabilities, leasing

-

156

156

Total

9,932

9,618

Derivatives used for hedge accounting

Non-current financial assets

2

-

0

Other non-current assets

1,2

50

2

Other current receivables

1,2

18

78

Total

68

80

Derivatives used for hedge accounting

Non-current financial liabilities

2

13

-

Other non-current financial liabilities

2

102

54

Other current financial liabilities

2

432

52

Total

547

106

The fair value of trade receivables, other current and non-current receivables, cash and cash equivalents, and the fair value of trade payables is estimated to be equal to their carrying amount. The total fair value of current and non-current financial liabilities was SEK 9,093m (8,749). The value of electricity derivatives is based on published prices in an active market. Other financial instruments are market to market, based on prevailing currency and interest rates on the balance sheet date. The fair value of debt instruments is determined using valuation models, such as discounting future cash flows at quoted market rates for the respective maturity.

7. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES, PLEDGED ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS

SEKm

Parent

Contingent liabilities

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Guarantees for

subsidiaries

783

750

associates

-

-

customers and others

-

-

Other contingent liabilities

316

285

Total

1,099

1,035

Pledged assets

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Chattel mortgages

20

20

Total

20

20

Group

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

-

-

5

5

29

31

16

18

50

54

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

20

20

20

20

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

2 1

Commitments

SCA has a decided investment in Obbola totaling SEK 7.5bn over a five-year period. As of March 31, 2020, SEK 6.5bn remained. Of this amount, SEK 2.7bn is a contracted commitment and in its entirely refers to fixed assets.

8. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Including and excluding the impact of the changed accounting method for the valuation of forest assets

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1 %2019:4

2019:41%2

Net sales Other income Change in inventories

Change in value in biological assets Raw materials and consumables Personnel costs

Other external costs

Share of profits of associates

EBITDA

Depreciation

Operating profit

Financial items

4,793

5,076

-6

4,312

4,312

11

511

570

-10

598

598

-15

-256

196

114

114

333

232

44

16,265

222

50

-1,726

-2,025

-15

-1,574

-1,574

10

-787

-767

3

-738

-738

7

-1,843

-1,723

7

-1,863

-1,863

-1

5

1

-16

-16

1,030

1,560

-34

17,098

1,055

-2

-402

-392

3

-498

-418

-4

628

1,168

-46

16,600

637

-1

-24

-30

-25

-25

Profit before tax

604

1,138

-47

16,575

612

-1

Tax

-121

-230

-3,422

-134

Net Profit for the period

483

908

-47

13,153

478

1

Earnings per share SEK 1

0.69

1.29

18.73

0.68

Earnings attributable to:

Owners of the parent

483

908

13,153

478

Average no. of shares, millions

702.3

702.3

702.3

702.3

Margins (%)

EBITDA margin

21.5

30.7

396.5

24.5

Operating margin

13.1

23.0

385.0

14.8

Net margin

10.1

17.9

305.0

11.1

  1. Excluding the effect of changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets
  2. Comparison to profit excluding effect of changed accounting method of forest valuation of forest assets

For definitions of alternative performance measures, refer to SCA's 2019 Annual Report, pages 89-92.

OPERATING CASH FLOW

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:1

2019:4

EBITDA

1,030

1,560

1,055

Changes in value biological assets and other non

cash flow items

-340

-246

-323

Operating cash surplus

690

1,314

732

Change in working capital

-146

-353

140

Current capital expenditures, net 1

-175

-168

-370

Other operating cash flow

-28

-167

81

Operating cash flow

341

626

583

1Including SEK 17m (26 in 2019:1 and 99 in 2019:4) of new leasing contracts

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

2 2

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Biological assets

70,097

69,682

Working capital

3,470

3,748

Deferred tax relating to forest assets

-14,107

-13,977

Other capital employed, net

17,878

17,654

Total capital employed

77,338

77,107

Return on capital employed (%) 1

31.9

36.7

Return on capital employed excluding new method for valuation of forest assets (%) 1

5.3

6.9

Industrial return on capital employed (%) 1,2

8.6

11.9

Net debt, SEKm

9,087

8,597

Net debt/EBITDA (LTM)

1.9x

1.6x

Equity, SEKm

68,251

68,510

Net debt/Equity (%)

13.3

12.5

  1. Rolling 12 months
  2. Excluding constructions in progress

WORKING CAPITAL

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Inventories

4,817

5,014

Accounts receivable

2,767

2,313

Other current receivables

815

790

Accounts payable

-3,420

-3,336

Other current liabilities

-1,841

-1,044

Adjustments 1

332

11

Working capital

3,470

3,748

Working capital / net sales 2

20.2

20.2

1Adjustments:

Other current receivables, green certificates

0

-6

Accounts payable, strategic capital expenditures

257

62

Other current provisions

-41

-55

Other current liabilities, emission rights

116

10

Sum adjustments

332

11

2Calculated as an average of working capital for 13 months as a percentage of 12-month rolling net sales

NET DEBT

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Surplus in funded pension plans

585

1,019

Non-current financial assets

74

67

Current financial assets

1

3

Cash and cash equivalents

867

454

Financial receivables

1,527

1,543

Non-current financial liabilities

5,892

5,888

Provisions for pensions

664

522

Current financial liabilities

4,058

3,730

Financial liabilities

10,614

10,140

Net debt

-9,087

-8,597

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

S C A I n t e r i m r e p o r t - J a n u a r y 1 - M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

2 3

9. QUARTERLY DATA BY SEGMENT

NET SALES

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:4

2019:3

2019:2

2019:1

2018:4

2018:3

2018:2

2018:1

Forest

1,833

1,694

1,865

1,746

1,651

1,540

1,455

1,162

1,298

Wood

1,436

1,376

1,545

1,727

1,678

1,558

1,712

1,846

1,503

Pulp

1,188

900

1,129

1,214

1,134

1,049

743

485

589

Paper

2,242

2,108

2,380

2,375

2,366

2,421

2,413

2,426

2,383

Intra-group deliveries

-1,906

-1,766-1,944-1,834

-1,753

-1,642

-1,564

-1,249

-1,373

Total net sales

4,793

4,312

4,975

5,228

5,076

4,926

4,759

4,670

4,400

EBITDA

Quarter

SEKm

2020:1

2019:4

2019:3

2019:2

2019:1

2018:4

2018:3

2018:2

2018:1

Forest

452

607

388

414

331

427

292

371

304

Wood

95

125

180

188

297

226

276

230

172

Pulp

186

20

268

344

351

370

273

-112

178

Paper

379

382

577

489

616

536

728

618

586

Other

-82

-79

-49

-95

-35

-65

-20

-73

-65

Total EBITDA1

1,030

1,055

1,364

1,340

1,560

1,494

1,549

1,034

1,175

1Including the effect of changed accounting method of forests assets, EBITDA amounted to SEK 16,649m for Forest and SEK 17,097m and for the Group in 2019:4.

EBITDA MARGIN

Quarter

Percent

2020:1

2019:4

2019:3

2019:2

2019:1

2018:4

2018:3

2018:2

2018:1

Forest

24.6

35.8

20.8

23.7

20.0

27.7

20.1

31.9

23.4

Wood

6.6

9.1

11.6

10.8

17.7

14.5

16.1

12.5

11.4

Pulp

15.6

2.2

23.8

28.4

31.0

35.3

36.7

-23.1

30.2

Paper

16.9

18.1

24.2

20.6

26.0

22.2

30.2

25.5

24.6

EBITDA margin1

21.5

24.5

27.4

25.6

30.7

30.3

32.5

22.1

26.7

1Including effect of changed accounting method for valuation of forest assets, the EBITDA margin was 82,8% for Forest and 396,5% for the Group in 2019:4

SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA (publ), Skepparplatsen 1, SE-851 88 SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN. www.sca.com. Corp. Reg. No. 556012-6293

