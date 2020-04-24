Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Cellulosa    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA

(SCA B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/24 04:28:47 am
101.7 SEK   -1.41%
03:48aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : 2020 Q1 Presentation
PU
03:48aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : 2020 Q1 Interim report
PU
02:01aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Interim Report Q1 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Svenska Cellulosa : 2020 Q1 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT

April 24, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic

  • Health and safety highest priority
  • Limited effect in Q1, significant uncertainty going forward
  • Higher demand for pulp to tissue and hygiene products, and for packaging paper toe-commerce and essential products
  • Lower demand for solid wood products and publication paper

Sales declined 6% vs Q1 2019

  • Price/mix-16%, volume 11%, currency 2%, acq/div -3%

EBITDA down 34% vs Q1 2019

  • Lower selling prices
  • Higher pulp and kraftliner volumes
  • Lower raw material costs

Higher forest growth enables increased annual harvesting

  • Gradual increase from 4.3m m3sub / year2020 to 5.4m m3sub /year2025

3

EBITDA (SEKm)

Industrial ROCE 1)

1,030

9%

EBITDA margin

Net debt/EBITDA

21%

1.9x

Note: 1) ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper. ROCE calculated as LTM.

EBITDA development (SEKm)

-34%

1,549

1,494

1,560

1,340

1,364

1,175

1,034

33%

1,055

1,030

30%

31%

27%

27%

26%

24%

22%

21%

Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20

4

Net sales (SEKm)

EBITDA (SEKm)

EBITDA margin

11%

37%

1,833

452

24.6%

1,651

20.0%

331

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Price development - Pulpwood and Sawlogs

140

130

120

110

100

90

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Pulpwood Sawlogs

Declining prices

Stable wood supply to industries

Sales up 11%

  • Increased pulp and kraftliner volumes - Lower prices

EBITDA up 37%

  • Higher forest growth increasing earnings from revaluation of biological assets
  • Lower prices

5

Net sales (SEKm)

EBITDA (SEKm)

EBITDA margin

-14%

-68%

17.7%

1,678

297

1,436

Stable consumption, but low prices due to over supply in continental Europe

Sales down 14%

95

6.6%

  • Lower prices
  • Deconsolidation in Wood France following merger with Groupe ISB

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Price development - Solid Wood Products

120

110

100

90

80

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Price index SEK

EBITDA down 68%

  • Lower prices
  • Restructuring SCA Wood France 0 (+90) SEKm

6

Softwood pulp price (USD/t) vs deliveries (Mt)

Increased

demand

1,400

24.6

1,200

24.2

1,000

23.8

800

23.4

600

23.0

400

NBSK PIX Price Europe (LHS)

22.6

200

Global Softwood Kraft deliveries (RHS)

22.2

0 21.8

Softwood pulp inventories (days of supply)

Normalized

45

inventories

40

35Average

30

25

20

Source: PIX, PPPC.

Hardwood pulp inventories (days of supply)

80

Normalized

inventories

70

60

Average

50

40

30

20

Higher pulp demand

  • Increased global pulp deliveries
  • Decreased softwood and hardwood inventories
  • However, prices lagging behind
  • European NBSK PIX price up from 820 to 840 USD/t in March
  • Further price increase announced

7

Net sales (SEKm)

EBITDA (SEKm)

EBITDA margin

5%

-47%

31.0%

1,134

1,188

351

186

15.6%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Price development - NBSK Pulp

130

120

110

100

90

80

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Price index SEK

Sales up 5%

  • Increased volumes to expanded pulp mill - Lower prices

EBITDA down 47%

  • Lower prices
  • Increased volumes to expanded pulp mill
  • Positive currency effects

8

Price (EUR/t) vs Kraftliner deliveries (Mt)

850

800

750

700

650

600

Unbleached kraftliner price Euwid (LHS)

550

Kraftliner deliveries Europe (RHS)

500

Strong annual

European box demand (index)

Stable increase in

run rate

5.5

108

end demand

106

5.4

104

5.3

102

5.2100

5.198

Kraftliner inventories (days of supply)

40

35

30Average

25

20

Source: Euwid, Numera.

Improved demand

Higher kraftliner demand

and lower production

• European deliveries continued to be strong

• Inventories continued to decrease

• Good order in-flow

Stable box demand

Price increase announced

9

Net sales (SEKm)

EBITDA (SEKm)

EBITDA margin

-5%

-38%

616

26.0%

2,366

2,242

379

16.9%

Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020Q1 2019 Q1 2020

Price development -

Price development -

Kraftliner

Publication paper (LWC)

140

140

120

120

100

100

80

80

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

'18

'19

'20

'18

'19

'20

Price index SEK

Sales down 5%

  • Lower kraftliner and publication paper prices + Higher kraftliner volumes

EBITDA down 38%

  • Lower kraftliner and publication paper prices + Higher kraftliner volumes
    + Lower raw material costs and positive currency effects

10

New forest survey conducted in 2019

Annual growth 1m m3fohigher than expected

  • Gross growth of 10.5 (9.5)m m3fo per year
  • Net growth of 4.0 (3.0)m m3fo per year

New harvesting plan calculated based on the new survey

  • Gradual increase from 4.3m m3sub / year2020 to 5.4m m3sub / year2025
  • Ramp-upexpected to be linear over 5 years

Gross forest growth Sweden

Harvesting plan

(m m3fo / year)

(m m3sub / year)

+1

+1.1

10.5

5.4

9.5

4.3

Forest survey

Forest survey

Harvesting

Harvesting

2012-2013

2019

plan 2020

plan 2025

11

No disruptions in production or distribution in Q1

  • Forest- no effect in Q1
  • Wood- limited effect in Q1, significant uncertainty going forward
  • Pulp- increased demand in Q1
  • Paper- higher demand for kraftliner, significantly lower for publication paper

Actions to mitigate impact

  • Protect risk groups and reduce the spread of the virus
  • Strict procedures in place to minimize impact on production
  • Secure supply chain and key raw materials
  • SCA Logistics with own ships and controlled harbors
  • Cost control, inventory levels and capex
  • High liquidity reserve and forest asset backing

SCA supplies raw material to tissue and hygiene products

12

Quarter

SEKm

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Net sales

4,793

5,076

-6%

EBITDA

1,030

1,560

-34%

EBITDA margin

21.5%

30.7%

-9.2 p.p.

EBIT

628

1,168

-46%

EBIT margin

13.1%

23.0%

-9.9 p.p.

Financial items

-24

-30

Profit before tax

604

1,138

-47%

Tax

-121

-230

Profit for the period

483

908

-47%

Earnings per share, SEK

0.69

1.29

14

Forest

Wood

Pulp

Paper

Net sales (SEKm)

2,426

2,413

2,421

2,366

2,375

2,380

2,108

2,242

1,162

1,455

1,540

1,651

1,746

1,865

1,694

1,833

1,846

1,712

1,558

1,678

1,727

1,545

1,376

1,436

485

743

1,049

1,134

1,214

1,129

900

1,188

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin

728

607

618

536

616

577

489

427

452

414

388

382

371

370

379

351

344

292

331

36%

276

297

32%

273

35% 31%

268

16%

28%

230

226

188

28%

30%

180

186

26%

26%

24%

24%

21%

25%

125

37%

24%

22%

21%

20%

20%

16%

18%

95

2%

18% 17%

13%

15%

11%

12%

9%

7%

-112

20

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

'20

15

Deconsolidation in Wood

Negative for all

Expanded pulp mill and

France following merger

segments

with Groupe ISB

higher Kraftliner volumes

SEK

SEK

5,076m

-16%

11%

2%

-3%

4,793m

- 6%

Net sales

Price/Mix

Volume

Currency

Acquisitions/

Net sales

Q1 2019

divestments

Q1 2020

16

Lower prices for

all segments

SEK

Restructuring SCA Wood

1,560m

-912

France (positive one-off item

EUR and

of SEK 90m in Q1 2019)

Lower costs for

USD positive

wood and other

Expanded pulp mill and

raw materials

+140

-96

higher Kraftliner volumes

SEK

+174

-3

1,030m

+167

- 34%

EBITDA margin

EBITDA margin

30.7%

21.5%

EBITDA

Price/Mix

Volume

Raw material

Energy

Currency

Other

EBITDA

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

17

Quarter

SEKm

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

EBITDA

1,030

1,560

Revaluation of biological assets and other non cash flow items

-340

-246

Operating cash surplus

690

1,314

Change in working capital

-146

Current capital expenditures

-175

Other operating cash flow

-28

-353

-168

-167

Operating cash flow

341

626

Acquisitions

0

-158

Strategic capital expenditures

-189

-143

18

SEK

SEK

SEK

SEK

SEK

SEK

SEK

+600m

9,087m

8,597m

-341m

+189m

0m

+42m

835

Lease

Lease

854

Revaluation of pension

Kraftliner and pulp

expansion

assets and Other

Net debt / EBITDA

Net debt / EBITDA

1.6x

1.9x

Net debt

Operating

Strategic capex

Acquisitions

Paid tax

Other

Net debt

Q4 2019

cash flow

Q1 2020

19

Debt overview (Mar 31, 2020)

Maturity, years

Total

Debt (SEKbn)

Limit

0-1

1-2

2-

utilized

Syndicated credit facilities (RCF)

5.0

-

Bond loans within MTN program

8.0

1.0

1.1

2.1

Commercial paper (CP)

5.0

2.9

2.9

Other loans1

4.0

4.0

Total Group

3.9

1.1

4.0

9.0

1SEK, EIB and NIB

Actions and measures after end of period:

  • New loan from Swedish Export Credit Agency (SEK 1bn) used to repay CP in April
  • New additional syndicated RCF (SEK 1.6bn)
  • Total liquidity reserve of SEK ~7.5bn (5.0bn RCF + 1.6bn new RCF + Cash)

Note: Leasing excluded.

Financing overview (Mar 31,2020)

8.0

5.0 5.0

4.0

2.9

0.9

2.1

Syndicated Commercial

Bond loans

Other loans

Cash

credit facilities

paper

within MTN

program

Utilized

Not utilized

Not utilized, secured

20

SEKm

Mar 31, 2020

Forest assets

70,097

Working capital

3,470

Working capital/Net sales 1)

20%

Deferred tax relating to forest assets

-14,107

Other capital employed

17,878

Total capital employed

77,338

Net debt

9,087

Net debt/EBITDA 2)

1.9x

Equity

68,251

Net debt/Equity

13%

Dec 31, 2019

69,682

3,748

20%

-13,977

17,654

77,107

8,597

1.6x

68,510

13%

Note: 1) Average working capital for 13 months as a percentage of 12-month rolling net sales.

21

2) 12-months EBITDA, up to end of each period.

Coronavirus pandemic

Sales declined 6% vs Q1 2019

EBITDA down 34% vs Q1 2019

Higher forest growth enables increased annual harvesting

23

Forest

Wood

Pulp

Paper

Net sales (SEKm)

8,226 8,548

8,434

9,643 9,229

9,105

7,744

6,956

7,138

6,618

6,325

6,084

5,187 5,108 4,9785,070 5,455

5,1145,315 5,441 5,994

4,377 4,431

2,518 2,7602,492 2,542 2,866

2014 2015 2016 2017

2018

2019

LTM

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

LTM

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

LTM

2014 2015

2016

2017

2018 2019

LTM

EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin 1)

1,740 1,861

1,232

1,213 1,238

1,363 1,394

24%

24%

25%

27%

26%

25%

26%

904

789

603

670

588

478

531

12%

9%

10%

11%

14%

12%

10%

2014

2015 2016

2017

2018

2019

LTM

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

LTM

2,468

2,064

35%

1,827

31%

25%

1,243

1,295 1,245

1,479

26%

21%

23%

18%

22%

20%

970

19%

16% 18%

768

709

983

818

15%

15%

530

482

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

LTM

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

LTM

Note: 2014 and 2015 EBITDA refer to adjusted figures. 2016 and forward refer to unadjusted

26

figures. For details please see the quarterly report.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business. Please read SCA's most recent annual report for a better understanding of these risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVENSKA CELLULOSA
03:48aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : 2020 Q1 Presentation
PU
03:48aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : 2020 Q1 Interim report
PU
02:01aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Interim Report Q1 2020
AQ
04/23ESSITY PUBL : Interim Report First Quarter 2020
AQ
04/21SVENSKA CELLULOSA : quaterly earnings release
04/14ESSITY PUBL : Higher sales and earnings for Essity during the first quarter of 2..
AQ
04/02ESSITY PUBL : 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/01ESSITY PUBL : acquires smart ultrasound technology for incontinence care
AQ
03/31ESSITY PUBL : The Nomination Committee proposes unchanged Board fees
AQ
03/31SVENSKA CELLULOSA : SCA's Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 18 819 M
EBIT 2020 3 128 M
Net income 2020 2 422 M
Debt 2020 8 667 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2021 3,96x
Capitalization 72 501 M
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 96,33  SEK
Last Close Price 103,15  SEK
Spread / Highest target 6,64%
Spread / Average Target -6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Bo Rydin Honorary Chairman
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.58%7 236
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-20.48%14 195
STORA ENSO OYJ-19.82%9 145
SUZANO S.A.3.72%9 001
HOLMEN AB-0.70%5 542
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.13%5 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group