Svenska Cellulosa : 2020 Q1 Presentation
04/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT
Coronavirus pandemic
Health and safety highest priority
Limited effect in Q1, significant uncertainty going forward
Higher demand for pulp to tissue and hygiene products, and for packaging paper toe-commerce and essential products
Lower demand for solid wood products and publication paper
Sales declined 6% vs Q1 2019
Price/mix-16%, volume 11%, currency 2%, acq/div -3%
EBITDA down 34% vs Q1 2019
Higher pulp and kraftliner volumes
Lower raw material costs
Higher forest growth enables increased annual harvesting
Gradual increase from 4.3 m m 3 sub / year2020 to 5.4 m m 3 sub /year2025
3
EBITDA (SEKm)
Industrial ROCE
1)
1,030
9%
EBITDA margin
Net debt/EBITDA
21%
1.9x
Note: 1) ROCE for the industrial segments; Wood, Pulp and Paper. ROCE calculated as LTM.
EBITDA development (SEKm)
-34%
1,549
1,494
1,560
1,340
1,364
1,175
1,034
33%
1,055
1,030
30%
31%
27%
27%
26%
24%
22%
21%
Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20
4
Net sales (SEKm)
EBITDA (SEKm)
EBITDA margin
11%
37%
1,833
452
24.6%
1,651
20.0%
331
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Price development - Pulpwood and Sawlogs
140
130
120
110
100
90
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Pulpwood Sawlogs
Declining prices
Stable wood supply to industries
Sales up 11%
Increased pulp and kraftliner volumes - Lower prices
EBITDA up 37%
Higher forest growth increasing earnings from revaluation of biological assets
5
Net sales (SEKm)
EBITDA (SEKm)
EBITDA margin
-14%
-68%
17.7%
1,678
297
1,436
Stable consumption, but low prices due to over supply in continental Europe
Sales down 14%
Lower prices
Deconsolidation in Wood France following merger with Groupe ISB
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Price development - Solid Wood Products
120
110
100
90
80
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Price index SEK
EBITDA down 68%
Lower prices
Restructuring SCA Wood France 0 (+90) SEKm
6
Softwood pulp price (USD/t) vs deliveries (Mt)
Increased
demand
1,400
24.6
1,200
24.2
1,000
23.8
800
23.4
600
23.0
400
NBSK PIX Price Europe (LHS)
22.6
200
Global Softwood Kraft deliveries (RHS)
22.2
0 21.8
Softwood pulp inventories (days of supply)
Normalized
45
inventories
40
35 Average
30
25
20
Source: PIX, PPPC.
Hardwood pulp inventories (days of supply)
80
Normalized
inventories
70
60
Average
50
40
30
20
Higher pulp demand
Increased global pulp deliveries
Decreased softwood and hardwood inventories
However, prices lagging behind
European NBSK PIX price up from 820 to 840 USD/t in March
Further price increase announced
7
Net sales (SEKm)
EBITDA (SEKm)
EBITDA margin
5%
-47%
31.0%
1,134
1,188
351
186
15.6%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Price development - NBSK Pulp
130
120
110
100
90
80
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Price index SEK
Sales up 5%
Increased volumes to expanded pulp mill - Lower prices
EBITDA down 47%
Increased volumes to expanded pulp mill
Positive currency effects
8
Price (EUR/t) vs Kraftliner deliveries (Mt)
850
800
750
700
650
600
Unbleached kraftliner price Euwid (LHS)
550
Kraftliner deliveries Europe (RHS)
500
Strong annual
European box demand (index)
Stable increase in
run rate
5.5
108
end demand
106
5.4
104
5.3
102
5.2
100
5.1
98
Kraftliner inventories (days of supply)
40
35
30 Average
25
20
Source: Euwid, Numera.
Improved demand
Higher kraftliner demand
and lower production
• European deliveries continued to be strong
• Inventories continued to decrease
• Good order in-flow
•
Stable box demand
•
Price increase announced
9
Net sales (SEKm)
EBITDA (SEKm)
EBITDA margin
-5%
-38%
616
26.0%
2,366
2,242
379
16.9%
Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020
Q1 2019 Q1 2020
Price development -
Price development -
Kraftliner
Publication paper (LWC)
140
140
120
120
100
100
80
80
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
'18
'19
'20
'18
'19
'20
Price index SEK
Sales down 5%
Lower kraftliner and publication paper prices + Higher kraftliner volumes
EBITDA down 38%
Lower kraftliner and publication paper prices + Higher kraftliner volumes
+ Lower raw material costs and positive currency effects
New forest survey conducted in 2019
Annual growth 1
m m 3 fohigher than expected
Gross growth of 10.5 (9.5) m m 3 fo per year
Net growth of 4.0 (3.0) m m 3 fo per year
New harvesting plan calculated based on the new survey
Gradual increase from 4.3 m m 3 sub / year2020 to 5.4 m m 3 sub / year2025
Ramp-upexpected to be linear over 5 years
Gross forest growth Sweden
Harvesting plan
(m m
3fo / year)
(m m
3sub / year)
+1
+1.1
Forest survey
Forest survey
Harvesting
Harvesting
2012-2013
2019
plan 2020
plan 2025
11
No disruptions in production or distribution in Q1
Forest- no effect in Q1
Wood- limited effect in Q1, significant uncertainty going forward
Pulp- increased demand in Q1
Paper- higher demand for kraftliner, significantly lower for publication paper
Actions to mitigate impact
Protect risk groups and reduce the spread of the virus
Strict procedures in place to minimize impact on production
Secure supply chain and key raw materials
SCA Logistics with own ships and controlled harbors
Cost control, inventory levels and capex
High liquidity reserve and forest asset backing
SCA supplies raw material to tissue and hygiene products
12
Quarter
SEKm
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
Net sales
4,793
5,076
-6%
EBITDA
1,030
1,560
-34%
EBITDA margin
21.5%
30.7%
-9.2 p.p.
EBIT
628
1,168
-46%
EBIT margin
13.1%
23.0%
-9.9 p.p.
Financial items
-24
-30
Profit before tax
604
1,138
-47%
Tax
-121
-230
Profit for the period
483
908
-47%
Earnings per share, SEK
0.69
1.29
14
Forest
Wood
Pulp
Paper
Net sales (SEKm)
2,426
2,413
2,421
2,366
2,375
2,380
2,108
2,242
1,162
1,455
1,540
1,651
1,746
1,865
1,694
1,833
1,846
1,712
1,558
1,678
1,727
1,545
1,376
1,436
485
743
1,049
1,134
1,214
1,129
900
1,188
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
728
607
618
536
616
577
489
427
452
414
388
382
371
370
379
351
344
292
331
36%
276
297
32%
273
35% 31%
268
16%
28%
230
226
188
28%
30%
180
186
26%
26%
24%
24%
21%
25%
125
37%
24%
22%
21%
20%
20%
16%
18%
95
2%
18%
17%
13%
15%
11%
12%
9%
7%
-112
20
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
15
Deconsolidation in Wood
Negative for all
Expanded pulp mill and
France following merger
segments
with Groupe ISB
higher Kraftliner volumes
SEK
SEK
5,076m
-16%
11%
2%
-3%
4,793m
- 6%
Net sales
Price/Mix
Volume
Currency
Acquisitions/
Net sales
Q1 2019
divestments
Q1 2020
16
Lower prices for
all segments
SEK
Restructuring SCA Wood
1,560m
-912
France (positive one-off item
EUR and
of SEK 90m in Q1 2019)
Lower costs for
USD positive
wood and other
Expanded pulp mill and
raw materials
+140
-96
higher Kraftliner volumes
SEK
+174
-3
1,030m
+167
- 34%
EBITDA margin
EBITDA margin
30.7%
21.5%
EBITDA
Price/Mix
Volume
Raw material
Energy
Currency
Other
EBITDA
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
17
Quarter
SEKm
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
EBITDA
1,030
1,560
Revaluation of biological assets and other non cash flow items
-340
-246
Operating cash surplus
690
1,314
Change in working capital
-146
Current capital expenditures
-175
Other operating cash flow
-28
Operating cash flow
341
626
Acquisitions
0
-158
Strategic capital expenditures
-189
-143
18
SEK
SEK
SEK
SEK
SEK
SEK
SEK
+600m
9,087m
8,597m
-341m
+189m
0m
+42m
835
Lease
Lease
854
Revaluation of pension
Kraftliner and pulp
expansion
assets and Other
Net debt / EBITDA
Net debt / EBITDA
1.6x
1.9x
Net debt
Operating
Strategic capex
Acquisitions
Paid tax
Other
Net debt
Q4 2019
cash flow
Q1 2020
19
Debt overview (Mar 31, 2020)
Maturity, years
Total
Debt (SEKbn)
Limit
0-1
1-2
2-
utilized
Syndicated credit facilities (RCF)
5.0
-
Bond loans within MTN program
8.0
1.0
1.1
2.1
Commercial paper (CP)
5.0
2.9
2.9
Other loans
1
4.0
4.0
Total Group
3.9
1.1
4.0
9.0
1SEK, EIB and NIB
Actions and measures after end of period:
New loan from Swedish Export Credit Agency (SEK 1bn) used to repay CP in April
New additional syndicated RCF (SEK 1.6bn)
Total liquidity reserve of SEK ~7.5bn (5.0bn RCF + 1.6bn new RCF + Cash)
Note: Leasing excluded.
Financing overview (Mar 31,2020)
8.0
5.0 5.0
4.0
Syndicated Commercial
Bond loans
Other loans
Cash
credit facilities
paper
within MTN
program
Utilized
Not utilized
Not utilized, secured
20
SEKm
Mar 31, 2020
Forest assets
70,097
Working capital
3,470
Working capital/Net sales
1)
20%
Deferred tax relating to forest assets
-14,107
Other capital employed
17,878
Total capital employed
77,338
Net debt
9,087
Net debt/EBITDA
2)
1.9x
Equity
68,251
Net debt/Equity
13%
Dec 31, 2019
69,682
3,748
20%
-13,977
17,654
77,107
8,597
1.6x
68,510
13%
Note: 1) Average working capital for 13 months as a percentage of 12-month rolling net sales.
21
2) 12-months EBITDA, up to end of each period.
Coronavirus pandemic
Sales declined 6% vs Q1 2019
EBITDA down 34% vs Q1 2019
Higher forest growth enables increased annual harvesting
23
Forest
Wood
Pulp
Paper
Net sales (SEKm)
8,226
8,548
8,434
9,643
9,229
9,105
7,744
6,956
7,138
6,618
6,325
6,084
5,187 5,108
4,9785,070 5,455
5,1145,315 5,441 5,994
4,377 4,431
2,518
2,7602,492 2,542 2,866
2014 2015 2016 2017
2018
2019
LTM
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
LTM
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
LTM
2014 2015
2016
2017
2018 2019
LTM
EBITDA (SEKm) and EBITDA margin
1)
1,740
1,861
1,232
1,213 1,238
1,363 1,394
24%
24%
25%
27%
26%
25%
26%
904
789
603
670
588
478
531
12%
9%
10%
11%
14%
12%
10%
2014
2015 2016
2017
2018
2019
LTM
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
LTM
2,468
2,064
35%
1,827
31%
25%
1,243
1,295
1,245
1,479
26%
21%
23%
18%
22%
20%
970
19%
16%
18%
768
709
983
818
15%
15%
530
482
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
LTM
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
LTM
Note: 2014 and 2015 EBITDA refer to adjusted figures. 2016 and forward refer to unadjusted
26
figures. For details please see the quarterly report.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business. Please read SCA's most recent annual report for a better understanding of these risks and uncertainties.
Disclaimer
SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:47:09 UTC
Latest news on SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Sales 2020
18 819 M
EBIT 2020
3 128 M
Net income 2020
2 422 M
Debt 2020
8 667 M
Yield 2020
1,89%
P/E ratio 2020
29,2x
P/E ratio 2021
21,4x
EV / Sales2020
4,31x
EV / Sales2021
3,96x
Capitalization
72 501 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
96,33 SEK
Last Close Price
103,15 SEK
Spread / Highest target
6,64%
Spread / Average Target
-6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.