Svenska Cellulosa : Delårsrapport Q1 2020
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT
1 JANUARI - 31 MARS 2020 ( jämfört med 1 oktober - 31 december 2019)
Disclaimer
SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
Latest news on SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Sales 2020
18 819 M
EBIT 2020
3 128 M
Net income 2020
2 422 M
Debt 2020
8 667 M
Yield 2020
1,89%
P/E ratio 2020
29,2x
P/E ratio 2021
21,4x
EV / Sales2020
4,31x
EV / Sales2021
3,96x
Capitalization
72 501 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
96,33 SEK
Last Close Price
103,15 SEK
Spread / Highest target
6,64%
Spread / Average Target
-6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.