MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Cellulosa    SCA B   SE0000112724

SVENSKA CELLULOSA

(SCA B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 04/23 11:29:30 am
103.15 SEK   -0.82%
02:01aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Interim Report Q1 2020
AQ
04/23ESSITY PUBL : Interim Report First Quarter 2020
AQ
04/21SVENSKA CELLULOSA : quaterly earnings release
Svenska Cellulosa : Delårsrapport Q1 2020

04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT
1 JANUARI - 31 MARS 2020
( jämfört med 1 oktober - 31 december 2019)

Disclaimer

SCA - Svenska Cellulosa AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 18 819 M
EBIT 2020 3 128 M
Net income 2020 2 422 M
Debt 2020 8 667 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2021 3,96x
Capitalization 72 501 M
Chart SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Duration : Period :
Svenska Cellulosa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA CELLULOSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 96,33  SEK
Last Close Price 103,15  SEK
Spread / Highest target 6,64%
Spread / Average Target -6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Örjan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Bo Rydin Honorary Chairman
Toby James Lawton Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.58%7 236
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-20.48%14 195
STORA ENSO OYJ-19.82%9 145
SUZANO S.A.3.72%9 001
HOLMEN AB-0.70%5 542
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.13%5 150
