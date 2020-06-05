Log in
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget publ : Lotta Lyrå Leaves SCA's Board of Directors

06/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to avoid conflicts of interest, Lotta Lyrå has decided to resign from SCA's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"We thank Lotta Lyrå for valuable contributions to the company", says Pär Boman, Chairman of SCA's Board of Directors.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. In 2019, the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6bn (EUR 1.9bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com 

For further information, please contact:
Björn Lyngfelt
Senior Vice President, Communications
tel +46-60-19-34 98

Katarina Nilsson
General Counsel and Secretary to the Board
tel +46-60-19-31-29

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/lotta-lyra-leaves-sca-s-board-of-directors,c3128508

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lotta-lyra-leaves-scas-board-of-directors-301071220.html

SOURCE SCA


© PRNewswire 2020
