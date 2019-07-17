Log in
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN

(SHB A)
Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report january – june 2019

07/17/2019

2019-07-17
Handelsbanken's Interim Report january - june 2019

Summary January - June 2019, compared with January - June 2018

  • Operating profit increased by 1% to SEK 11,460m (11,381).
  • The period's profit after tax decreased by 3% to SEK 8,973m (9,235).
  • Earnings per share decreased to SEK 4.61 (4.75).
  • Return on equity decreased to 12.8% (13.8).
  • Income climbed by 1% to SEK 22,075m (21,959). Adjusted for capital gains during the previous year, income grew by 5%.
  • Net interest income increased by 3% to SEK 15,998m (15,552).
  • Net fee and commission income increased by 4% to SEK 5,207m (5,012).
  • The C/I ratio went down to 44.9% (46.5).
  • The credit loss ratio was 0.06% (0.04).
  • The common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 17.1% (21.4).

Summary of Q2 2019, compared with Q1 2019

  • Operating profit fell by 12% to SEK 5,350m (6,110). Adjusted for the first quarter's reversal of the provision to Oktogonen, operating profit rose by 1%.
  • The period's profit after tax decreased by 11% to SEK 4,217m (4,756). Adjusted for Oktogonen, profit after tax increased by 3%.
  • Earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.17 (2.45). Adjusted for Oktogonen, earnings per share increased by 3%.
  • Return on equity went down to 12.3% (13.4%, although 11.6% after adjustment for Oktogonen).
  • Income increased by 5% to SEK 11,284m (10,791).
  • Net interest income increased by 2% to SEK 8,064m (7,934).
  • Net fee and commission income grew by 7% to SEK 2,695m (2,512).
  • The C/I ratio went up to 48.8% (40.8%, although 48.5% after adjustment for Oktogonen).
  • The credit loss ratio was 0.07% (0.05).

The slide presentation for today's press conference will be available at 6:45 a.m. CET at handelsbanken.com/ir

For further information, please contact:
Carina Åkerström, President and Group Chief Executive
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Rolf Marquardt, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 (0)8 701 51 70, laho01@handelsbanken.se

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6:45 a.m. CET on 17 July 2019.

For more information about Handelsbanken, please go to: handelsbanken.com

[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 05:14:02 UTC
