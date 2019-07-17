Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report january – june 2019

2019-07-17

Handelsbanken's Interim Report january - june 2019

Summary January - June 2019, compared with January - June 2018

Operating profit increased by 1% to SEK 11,460m (11,381).

The period's profit after tax decreased by 3% to SEK 8,973m (9,235).

Earnings per share decreased to SEK 4.61 (4.75).

Return on equity decreased to 12.8% (13.8).

Income climbed by 1% to SEK 22,075m (21,959). Adjusted for capital gains during the previous year, income grew by 5%.

Net interest income increased by 3% to SEK 15,998m (15,552).

Net fee and commission income increased by 4% to SEK 5,207m (5,012).

The C/I ratio went down to 44.9% (46.5).

The credit loss ratio was 0.06% (0.04).

The common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 17.1% (21.4).

Summary of Q2 2019, compared with Q1 2019

Operating profit fell by 12% to SEK 5,350m (6,110). Adjusted for the first quarter's reversal of the provision to Oktogonen, operating profit rose by 1%.

The period's profit after tax decreased by 11% to SEK 4,217m (4,756). Adjusted for Oktogonen, profit after tax increased by 3%.

Earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.17 (2.45). Adjusted for Oktogonen, earnings per share increased by 3%.

Return on equity went down to 12.3% (13.4%, although 11.6% after adjustment for Oktogonen).

Income increased by 5% to SEK 11,284m (10,791).

Net interest income increased by 2% to SEK 8,064m (7,934).



Net fee and commission income grew by 7% to SEK 2,695m (2,512).

The C/I ratio went up to 48.8% (40.8%, although 48.5% after adjustment for Oktogonen).

The credit loss ratio was 0.07% (0.05).

