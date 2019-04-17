Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report january – march 2019

2019-04-17

Handelsbanken's Interim Report january - march 2019

Summary January - March 2019, compared with January - March 2018

Operating profit increased by 18% to SEK 6,110m (5,161).

The Board has assessed the financial performance of the Bank in 2018 and has decided that there will be no provision to the Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme for 2018. The previously recorded provision to Oktogonen for 2018, SEK -827m, has been reversed.

Adjusted for this reversal, one-off effects and exchange rate effects, operating profit was largely unchanged.

The period's profit after tax grew by 19% to SEK 4,756m (4,004).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.45 (2.06).

Return on equity increased to 13.4% (11.7).

Income increased by 5% to SEK 10,791m (10,324).

Net interest income increased by 4% to SEK 7,934m (7,648).

Net fee and commission income increased by 2% to SEK 2,512m (2,461).

The C/I ratio went down to 40.8% (48.6).

The credit loss ratio was 0.05% (0.03).

The common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 16.4% (21.6).

Summary of Q1 2019, compared with Q4 2018

Operating profit increased by 16% to SEK 6,110m (5,288). Adjusting for the Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme, one-off effects and exchange rate effects, operating profit was largely unchanged.

The period's profit after tax grew by 18% to SEK 4,756m (4,016).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.45 (2.07).

Return on equity rose to 13.4% (11.6).

Income fell by 3% till SEK 10,791m (11,083). Adjusted for non-recurring items, income decreased by 1%.

Net interest income increased by 1% to SEK 7,934m (7,872).

Net fee and commission income declined by 4% to SEK 2,512m (2,611).

The C/I ratio went down to 40.8% (49.8).

The credit loss ratio was 0.05% (0.06).

During the quarter, the Bank's digital savings guide accounted for more than 10% of new monthly savings in mutual funds via mobile banking in Sweden.

