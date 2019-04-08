Log in
Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-March 2019 will be presented on April 17

04/08/2019 | 02:24am EDT

2019-04-08
Handelsbanken's interim report for January-March 2019 will be presented on April 17

Handelsbanken will present its results for January­‑March 2019 in Stockholm
on April 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CET, at a meeting with the media and analysts.

The interim report for January‑March 2019 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET,
on April 17, 2019.

A telephone conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. EST), when
Rolf Marquardt, CFO, will present and comment on the results. There will
also be time for questions from the participants.

UK number: +44 333-300 0804
Swedish number: +46 8-566 426 51
US number: +1 631-913 1422

PIN code: 85531319#

Instructions
1. Dial +xx xxx xx 10 minutes before the conference starts
2. State your name and company
3. Wait until the conference starts

You will be able to listen to the recorded conference call during the following
three days, by calling:

UK number: +44 333-300 0819
Swedish number: +46 8-519 993 85
US number: +1 866-931 1566

Replay pass code: 301283136#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be available at
handelsbanken.se/ireng.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8-701 51 70, +46 70-345 51 70
Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, +46 8-701 16 73, +46 70-324 22 46
Johan Wallqvist, Head of Group Media Relations, +46 8-701 80 47, +46 8-72 206 34 50

[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:22:04 UTC
