Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-March 2019 will be presented on April 17

2019-04-08

Handelsbanken's interim report for January-March 2019 will be presented on April 17

Handelsbanken will present its results for January­‑March 2019 in Stockholm

on April 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CET, at a meeting with the media and analysts.

The interim report for January‑March 2019 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET,

on April 17, 2019.

A telephone conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET (5:00 a.m. EST), when

Rolf Marquardt, CFO, will present and comment on the results. There will

also be time for questions from the participants.

UK number: +44 333-300 0804

Swedish number: +46 8-566 426 51

US number: +1 631-913 1422

PIN code: 85531319#

Instructions

1. Dial +xx xxx xx 10 minutes before the conference starts

2. State your name and company

3. Wait until the conference starts

You will be able to listen to the recorded conference call during the following

three days, by calling:

UK number: +44 333-300 0819

Swedish number: +46 8-519 993 85

US number: +1 866-931 1566

Replay pass code: 301283136#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be available at

handelsbanken.se/ireng.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8-701 51 70, +46 70-345 51 70

Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, +46 8-701 16 73, +46 70-324 22 46

Johan Wallqvist, Head of Group Media Relations, +46 8-701 80 47, +46 8-72 206 34 50

