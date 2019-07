Second-quarter net profit fell to 4.22 billion Swedish crowns (361.95 million pounds) from 5.23 billion in the previous year, narrowly missing the 4.25 billion mean forecast by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Total costs, closely watched in the wake of rising spending in recent years, rose to 5.50 billion crowns from a year-ago 5.20 billion, above the 5.36 billion forecast by analysts.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Esha Vaish; additional reporting by Gdynia newsroom)