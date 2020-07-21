Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions

* Britain committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
* Group includes Triodos, Ecology Building Society and Tide
* First meeting focused on retrofitting built environment
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Five lenders led by Barclays
and Handelsbanken have become founding
members of a group that aims to offer financial support to
businesses working to help Britain deliver a carbon-neutral
economy.
The Bankers for NetZero initiative, which also includes
Triodos, Ecology Building Society and digital lender Tide, will
explore ways to help businesses reduce risks involved in
shifting to greener and more sustainable practices.
The British government has committed to reducing its
greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
"Banks have been a bit late to the game on climate action,"
said Nigel Topping, the government's High Level Climate Action
Champion for the COP26 climate talks, welcoming the launch of
the banking initiative.
The group held an inaugural webinar meeting on July 16 that
focused on retrofitting the built environment, a major source of
carbon emissions, and on support banks could offer.
Insurer Legal & General, one of Britain's top real
estate investors, urged the government this month to legislate
to improve transparency on how much energy commercial buildings
use and to help businesses switch to renewable energy.
Bankers for NetZero hopes to set out recommendations, or a
white paper, this year on accelerating Britain's transition.
Bankers for NetZero is run in partnership with Volans, a
research and advisory firm, the All Party Parliamentary Group on
Fair Business Banking and Re:Pattern, a strategy consultancy
specialising in sustainable finance.
The initiative is engaging with the Bank of England, the
Financial Conduct Authority and the Competition & Markets
Authority. It is backed by the U.N. Environment Programme
Finance Initiative and Britain's Green Finance Institute.
"The transition to a low carbon economy is one of the most
complex challenges we face, and it will require close
collaboration between both the private and public sector to get
there," Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins said.
