Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Handelsbanken AB    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT

* Britain committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

* Group includes Triodos, Ecology Building Society and Tide

* First meeting focused on retrofitting built environment

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Five lenders led by Barclays and Handelsbanken have become founding members of a group that aims to offer financial support to businesses working to help Britain deliver a carbon-neutral economy.

The Bankers for NetZero initiative, which also includes Triodos, Ecology Building Society and digital lender Tide, will explore ways to help businesses reduce risks involved in shifting to greener and more sustainable practices.

The British government has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"Banks have been a bit late to the game on climate action," said Nigel Topping, the government's High Level Climate Action Champion for the COP26 climate talks, welcoming the launch of the banking initiative.

The group held an inaugural webinar meeting on July 16 that focused on retrofitting the built environment, a major source of carbon emissions, and on support banks could offer.

Insurer Legal & General, one of Britain's top real estate investors, urged the government this month to legislate to improve transparency on how much energy commercial buildings use and to help businesses switch to renewable energy.

Bankers for NetZero hopes to set out recommendations, or a white paper, this year on accelerating Britain's transition.

Bankers for NetZero is run in partnership with Volans, a research and advisory firm, the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking and Re:Pattern, a strategy consultancy specialising in sustainable finance.

The initiative is engaging with the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Competition & Markets Authority. It is backed by the U.N. Environment Programme Finance Initiative and Britain's Green Finance Institute.

"The transition to a low carbon economy is one of the most complex challenges we face, and it will require close collaboration between both the private and public sector to get there," Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins said.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 2.03% 118.34 Delayed Quote.-35.30%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.82% 226.8025 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 0.93% 89.24 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
04:18aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Oslo Børs - Quotes - Sold Out State
AQ
04:00aBarclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions
RE
02:13aBarclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions
RE
07/17TAKE FIVE : Hoping for that V-shape in earnings
RE
07/17Nordea's quarterly profit below expectations as loan losses soar
RE
07/17Yara says fertiliser market robust as quarterly earnings top forecasts
RE
07/16GETINGE : profits jump helped by demand for ventilators
RE
07/15Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe
RE
07/15JOHAN TORGEBY : Handelsbanken, SEB top forecasts as Nordic banks weather pandemi..
RE
07/15Handelsbanken Second-Quarter Net Profit Beats on Falling Costs and Credit Los..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 972 M 4 899 M 4 899 M
Net income 2020 14 562 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,31%
Capitalization 175 B 19 505 M 19 513 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 524
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 96,44 SEK
Last Close Price 88,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-12.49%19 505
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.58%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.83%249 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.05%201 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%198 387
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.52%132 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group