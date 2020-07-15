Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken profit beats consensus as loan losses shine

Log in
07/15/2020 | 01:14am EDT
File photo: A branch of Handelsbanken in Wilmslow

Sweden's Handelsbanken reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly net earnings on Wednesday as the bank's loan portfolio continued to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with ease.

Second-quarter net profit fell to 3.96 billion Swedish crowns (£347 million) from 4.22 billion in the previous year, easily beating the mean forecast of 3.34 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

"The Bank's credit quality remains good," Handelsbanken said in its report, adding that loan losses in the quarter had been the lowest it had seen in years.

"Household lending, household deposits and corporate deposits continued to exhibit stable growth during the quarter."

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were 97 million crowns, better than a year-ago 435 million and much lower than the 1.02 billion loss expected by analysts.

Like in its first-quarter report in April, the bank showcased resilience in the face of a pandemic expected to result in a jump in soured debt for banks, as the spread of the coronavirus has shut businesses around the world.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, fell 5% to 7.6 billion crowns from 8.06 billion a year ago, missing a Refinitiv estimate of 8.2 billion.

Increased unemployment due to the pandemic is still likely to mean some heavily indebted households may have trouble paying their mortgages.

Total expenses, a line which worried investor's in recent years, fell 1% to 5.47 billion from a year ago 5.5 billion.

Gains on financial transactions were 409 million, up 15% from a year-ago 355 million, while fee and commission income fell to 2.5 billion crowns from 2.7 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Financials
Sales 2020 44 239 M 4 869 M 4 869 M
Net income 2020 14 466 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 184 B 20 211 M 20 263 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 514
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 95,19 SEK
Last Close Price 92,90 SEK
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-7.93%20 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.95%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.13%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.22%141 368
