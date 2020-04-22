Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Handelsbanken AB    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:03am EDT
Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020 
Summary January - March 2020, compared with January - March 2019

  · Strong capital situation and liquidity. The common equity tier 1 ratio
increased to 17.6% (16.4).

  · Stable credit quality. The credit loss ratio was 0.08% (0.05). 0.07% of this
amount was attributable to additional provision requirements for expected credit
losses.

  · Operating profit went down by 16% to SEK 5,142m (6,110). Adjusted for
foreign exchange effects and the reversal of 2018's preliminary provision for
the Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme carried out during the period of comparison,
operating profit decreased by 3%. The prevailing situation has resulted in three
specific earnings effects, together amounting to SEK -854m, namely: deferred
capital contribution in Handelsbanken Liv of SEK -152m; increased CVA and DVA
effects of SEK -262m; additional provision requirements for expected credit
losses of SEK -440m. Adjusted for the items stated above, operating profit
increased by 13%.

  · Return on equity went down to 10.3% (13.4).

  · Income climbed by 4% to SEK 11,178m (10,791), although excluding the
specific earnings effects, income increased by 7%.

  · Expenses rose by 25% to SEK -5,506m (-4,403), but went up by 4% adjusted for
foreign exchange effects and Oktogonen.

  · The C/I ratio rose to 49.3% (40.8). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects
and Oktogonen, the C/I ratio was 49.1% (48.5).
Summary Q1 2020, compared with Q4 2019

  ·
Operating profit went down by 10% to SEK 5,142m (5,695). Adjusted for the
specific earnings effects during the first quarter, this figure was an increase
of 6%.


  · Return on equity went down to 10.3% (11.8).

  · Income went down by 2% till SEK 11,178m (11,376). Adjusted for specific
earnings effects, income increased by 2%.

  · Expenses fell by 1% to SEK -5,506m (-5,554). Adjusted for foreign exchange
effects, expenses were down by 1%.

  · The C/I ratio rose to 49.3% (48.8), and adjusted for foreign exchange
effects was 49.2% (48.8).

  · The credit loss ratio was 0.08% (0.01).

  · Customer satisfaction among Handelsbanken's customers increased. In Sweden,
customer satisfaction index for private customers increased by 0.1 to 72.8, and
for corporate customers by 0.5 to 71.3.

  · In a survey in the Nordic countries of how customers rate banks' management
of the covid-19 pandemic, Handelsbanken achieved a customer satisfaction index
of 72.6, compared with the sector average of 65.6.

[image]


The slide presentation for today's press conference will be available at 7:00
a.m. CET at handelsbanken.com/ir

For further information, please contact:
Carina Åkerström, President and Group Chief Executive
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Carl Cederschiöld, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 (0)8 701 51 70, laho01@handelsbanken.se

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets
Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the
contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 22 April 2020.

For more information about Handelsbanken, please go to: handelsbanken.com

Attachments:
04215124.pdf

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 05:02:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
01:03aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020
PU
01:01aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020
AQ
04/20SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken 's interim report for January – Marc..
PU
04/17SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : quaterly earnings release
04/14SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Oslo Børs - Quotes - Knock out and matching halt in ETN
AQ
04/08SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January – March..
PU
04/08SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2020 ..
AQ
04/07Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal
RE
04/02SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Swedish FSA suspends mortgage repayment rules to..
RE
04/01SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Adjusted comparative figures due to changes in business ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 44 227 M
EBIT 2020 22 686 M
Net income 2020 14 535 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,71%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,42x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,21  SEK
Last Close Price 77,84  SEK
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-21.01%15 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.12%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.78%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.56%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.98%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group