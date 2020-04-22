Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020

Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020

Summary January - March 2020, compared with January - March 2019 · Strong capital situation and liquidity. The common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 17.6% (16.4). · Stable credit quality. The credit loss ratio was 0.08% (0.05). 0.07% of this amount was attributable to additional provision requirements for expected credit losses. · Operating profit went down by 16% to SEK 5,142m (6,110). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and the reversal of 2018's preliminary provision for the Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme carried out during the period of comparison, operating profit decreased by 3%. The prevailing situation has resulted in three specific earnings effects, together amounting to SEK -854m, namely: deferred capital contribution in Handelsbanken Liv of SEK -152m; increased CVA and DVA effects of SEK -262m; additional provision requirements for expected credit losses of SEK -440m. Adjusted for the items stated above, operating profit increased by 13%. · Return on equity went down to 10.3% (13.4). · Income climbed by 4% to SEK 11,178m (10,791), although excluding the specific earnings effects, income increased by 7%. · Expenses rose by 25% to SEK -5,506m (-4,403), but went up by 4% adjusted for foreign exchange effects and Oktogonen. · The C/I ratio rose to 49.3% (40.8). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and Oktogonen, the C/I ratio was 49.1% (48.5). Summary Q1 2020, compared with Q4 2019 · Operating profit went down by 10% to SEK 5,142m (5,695). Adjusted for the specific earnings effects during the first quarter, this figure was an increase of 6%. · Return on equity went down to 10.3% (11.8). · Income went down by 2% till SEK 11,178m (11,376). Adjusted for specific earnings effects, income increased by 2%. · Expenses fell by 1% to SEK -5,506m (-5,554). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, expenses were down by 1%. · The C/I ratio rose to 49.3% (48.8), and adjusted for foreign exchange effects was 49.2% (48.8). · The credit loss ratio was 0.08% (0.01). · Customer satisfaction among Handelsbanken's customers increased. In Sweden, customer satisfaction index for private customers increased by 0.1 to 72.8, and for corporate customers by 0.5 to 71.3. · In a survey in the Nordic countries of how customers rate banks' management of the covid-19 pandemic, Handelsbanken achieved a customer satisfaction index of 72.6, compared with the sector average of 65.6. [image] The slide presentation for today's press conference will be available at 7:00 a.m. CET at handelsbanken.com/ir For further information, please contact: Carina Åkerström, President and Group Chief Executive Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20 Carl Cederschiöld, CFO Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20 Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +46 (0)8 701 51 70, laho01@handelsbanken.se This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 22 April 2020. For more information about Handelsbanken, please go to: handelsbanken.com

Attachments:

04215124.pdf



