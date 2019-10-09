Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23

2019-10-09

Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23

Handelsbanken will present its results for January­‑September 2019 in Stockholm on October 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. CET, at a meeting with the media and analysts.

The interim report for January‑September 2019 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET, on October 23, 2019.

A telephone conference will be held at 11:45 a.m. CET (6:45 a.m. EST), when Rolf Marquardt, CFO, will present and comment on the results. There will also be time for questions from the participants.

UK number: +44 333-300 0804

Swedish number: +46 8-566 426 51

US number: +1 855-857 0686

PIN code: 69835302#

Instructions

1. Dial +xx xxx xx 10 minutes before the conference starts 2. State your name and company 3. Wait until the conference starts

You will be able to listen to the recorded conference call during the following three days, by calling:

UK number: +44 333-300 0819

Swedish number: +46 8-519 993 85

US number: +1 866-931 1566

Replay pass code: 301300843#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

For further information, please contact

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8-701 51 70, +46 70-345 51 70

Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, +46 8-701 16 73, +46 70-324 22 46

Mats Olsson, presskontakt, +46 8-701 35 47, +46 70-688 07 99

