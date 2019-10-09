Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Handelsbanken AB    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:11am EDT

2019-10-09
Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23

Handelsbanken will present its results for January­‑September 2019 in Stockholm on October 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. CET, at a meeting with the media and analysts.

The interim report for January‑September 2019 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET, on October 23, 2019.

A telephone conference will be held at 11:45 a.m. CET (6:45 a.m. EST), when Rolf Marquardt, CFO, will present and comment on the results. There will also be time for questions from the participants.

UK number: +44 333-300 0804
Swedish number: +46 8-566 426 51
US number: +1 855-857 0686

PIN code: 69835302#

Instructions

  1. 1. Dial +xx xxx xx 10 minutes before the conference starts
  2. 2. State your name and company
  3. 3. Wait until the conference starts

You will be able to listen to the recorded conference call during the following three days, by calling:

UK number: +44 333-300 0819
Swedish number: +46 8-519 993 85
US number: +1 866-931 1566

Replay pass code: 301300843#

The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.

For further information, please contact
Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8-701 51 70, +46 70-345 51 70
Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, +46 8-701 16 73, +46 70-324 22 46
Mats Olsson, presskontakt, +46 8-701 35 47, +46 70-688 07 99

[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 06:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
03:11aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 201..
PU
02:16aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 201..
AQ
02:01aHANDELSBANKEN : High on risk, low on ammo
AQ
10/08Nordic banks take the first step to build world's first real-time, cross-bord..
AQ
10/01SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Management changes at Handelsbanken
PU
09/30SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : New number of shares in Handelsbanken
AQ
09/23SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken signs up to the UN Principles for Responsi..
AQ
09/18SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Management changes at Handelsbanken
AQ
09/05Nordea names former Handelsbanken boss as new CEO
RE
09/03European mobile payment service providers aim for cross-border network
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 44 521 M
EBIT 2019 23 376 M
Net income 2019 17 241 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 175 B
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 98,81  SEK
Last Close Price 88,76  SEK
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Marquardt Chief Financial Officer
Juha Rantamaa Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-9.71%17 625
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.16%357 490
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%267 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.13%257 188
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%210 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.61%191 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group