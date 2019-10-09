Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23

2019-10-09
Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23
Handelsbanken will present its results for January‑September 2019 in Stockholm on October 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. CET, at a meeting with the media and analysts.
The interim report for January‑September 2019 will be published at 7:00 a.m. CET, on October 23, 2019.
A telephone conference will be held at 11:45 a.m. CET (6:45 a.m. EST), when Rolf Marquardt, CFO, will present and comment on the results. There will also be time for questions from the participants.
UK number: +44 333-300 0804
Swedish number: +46 8-566 426 51
US number: +1 855-857 0686
PIN code: 69835302#
Instructions
-
1. Dial +xx xxx xx 10 minutes before the conference starts
-
2. State your name and company
-
3. Wait until the conference starts
You will be able to listen to the recorded conference call during the following three days, by calling:
UK number: +44 333-300 0819
Swedish number: +46 8-519 993 85
US number: +1 866-931 1566
Replay pass code: 301300843#
The report and a slide presentation and also the Fact Book will be available at handelsbanken.com/ir.
For further information, please contact
Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8-701 51 70, +46 70-345 51 70
Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, +46 8-701 16 73, +46 70-324 22 46
Mats Olsson, presskontakt, +46 8-701 35 47, +46 70-688 07 99
[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format
Close