Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January – March 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 22 April.

2020-04-08

Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 22 April.

7.00 a.m. Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March is published.

9.00 a.m. Group Chief Executive Carina Åkerström presents the Bank's interim report at a press conference for the media and research analysts. The conference will be held remotely, with the opportunity to ask questions.

The presentation will be broadcast live and will be simultaneously interpreted to English. The recording will be made available for playback on handelsbanken.com. Press releases and presentation material, as well as a fact book, will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

10.00 a.m. The CFO Carl Cederschiöld presents the financial results in an international conference call for research analysts, with the opportunity to ask questions.

PLEASE NOTE: Advance registration required for participation. Contact press@handelsbanken.se. Registered participants will receive the necessary details to connect to the call.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 701 51 70, +46 70 345 51 70

Mats Olsson, Acting Head of Global Media Relations, +46 8 701 35 47, +46 70 688 07 99

For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format

