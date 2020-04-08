Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Svenska Handelsbanken AB    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's interim report for January – March 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 22 April.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:08am EDT

2020-04-08
Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2020 will be presented on Wednesday, 22 April.

7.00 a.m. Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March is published.

9.00 a.m. Group Chief Executive Carina Åkerström presents the Bank's interim report at a press conference for the media and research analysts. The conference will be held remotely, with the opportunity to ask questions.
The presentation will be broadcast live and will be simultaneously interpreted to English. The recording will be made available for playback on handelsbanken.com. Press releases and presentation material, as well as a fact book, will be published on handelsbanken.com/ir.

10.00 a.m. The CFO Carl Cederschiöld presents the financial results in an international conference call for research analysts, with the opportunity to ask questions.

PLEASE NOTE: Advance registration required for participation. Contact press@handelsbanken.se. Registered participants will receive the necessary details to connect to the call.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 701 51 70, +46 70 345 51 70
Mats Olsson, Acting Head of Global Media Relations, +46 8 701 35 47, +46 70 688 07 99

For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

[Attachment] Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 09:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
05:08aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January – March..
PU
05:01aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January - March 2020 ..
AQ
04/07Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal
RE
04/02SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Swedish FSA suspends mortgage repayment rules to..
RE
04/01SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Adjusted comparative figures due to changes in business ..
AQ
03/31SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Change of issuer
AQ
03/31SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Annual reports 2019 - mutual funds managed by Xact Kapit..
AQ
03/26SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
03/25SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 44 260 M
EBIT 2020 22 698 M
Net income 2020 15 638 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 92,08  SEK
Last Close Price 83,46  SEK
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-17.28%16 519
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.98%276 095
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%256 479
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%204 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.14%193 166
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%137 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group