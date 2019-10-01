Svenska Handelsbanken : Management changes at Handelsbanken

2019-10-01

Management changes at Handelsbanken

Mattias Forsberg has been appointed CIO (IT and Infrastructure). He is currently employed as CIO at SAS. He will assume his new position by February 2020, at the latest. In his new position, Mattias Forsberg will be a member of Handelsbanken's Executive Management.



Carina Åkerström, President and Group Chief Executive, tel. +46 8-22 92 20 Maria Nordin Wessman, Acting Chief Communications Officer, tel: +46 8-701 16 73

Mats Olsson, Press Officer, tel: +46 8-701 35 47, +46 70 - 688 07 99

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Issuer Rules. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 1 October 2019.

