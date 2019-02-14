Log in
SVMK INC

(SVMK)
Investigation of SurveyMonkey Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

02/14/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by SVMK, Inc. (“Survey Monkey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVMK) complied with federal securities laws. On February 13, 2019, SurveyMonkey announced its fourth quarter and year end 2018 results and revealed that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Maly, was retiring from the Company. The price of SurveyMonkey stock declined following the news.

If you purchased SurveyMonkey shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
