Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SVMK Inc.    SVMK

SVMK INC.

(SVMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SurveyMonkey Brings on Key Leadership in Marketing, Investor Relations, and Data & Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced new additions to its leadership team, including Karen Budell as vice president of brand marketing, Gary Fuges as vice president of investor relations, and Amit Sethi as vice president of data. The strategic hires will bring their wealth of knowledge and help accelerate SurveyMonkey’s disruption of both the customer experience (CX) and market research markets.

“Karen, Gary and Amit are veterans in their respective fields and bring a track record of building successful teams throughout their careers,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. “Their roles are crucial as we expand our enterprise product suite to provide the best-in-class customer experience and market research solutions. We are transforming the CX industry, and are confident this added expertise will position SurveyMonkey to help companies drive growth and innovation worldwide.”

Karen Budell joins SurveyMonkey as vice president of brand marketing. She will play a major role in creating strategic content, internalizing customer insights, and developing research and brand design. Karen previously worked at Google where she was influential in leading the research and messaging for the rebrand and launch of Google’s enterprise analytics and advertising platform, and improving customer experience for large advertisers. Prior to Google, she spent many years in leadership positions at organizations such as Adaptive Insights and Chicago Tribune Media Group.

As vice president of investor relations, Gary Fuges is responsible for leading the development and execution of SurveyMonkey’s global investor relations strategy. Gary brings over 18 years of financial analysis experience across pre-IPO and publicly-traded companies. Most recently, he worked at Castlight Health as head of investor relations. Throughout his career, Gary has provided strategic financial direction in times of major company acquisitions and management changes.

Amit Sethi joins SurveyMonkey as vice president of data. He is responsible for SurveyMonkey's overall data strategy, which includes data infrastructure, business intelligence and data science to ensure internal teams and customers can leverage data at scale for more actionable insights and personalized experiences. With a career spanning two decades, Amit has managed high performance teams for the likes of Adobe and IBM. At Adobe, Amit built, managed and scaled a global data program that drove key business results during a period of massive transformation.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Media Contact:
Lara Sasken Lindenbaum
lsasken@surveymonkey.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVMK INC.
08:01aSurveyMonkey Brings on Key Leadership in Marketing, Investor Relations, and D..
GL
03/24SurveyMonkey Launches Resources to Help Customers and Community During COVID-..
GL
02/27SVMK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/18SurveyMonkey Raises $15M for Charitable Causes, One Survey at a Time
GL
02/13SVMK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/13SurveyMonkey Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/11SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/23SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results ..
GL
01/16SurveyMonkey Consistently Ranked on Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area
GL
2019SVMK : SurveyMonkey Recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 378 M
EBIT 2020 6,40 M
Net income 2020 -77,4 M
Debt 2020 79,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
EV / Sales2021 4,29x
Capitalization 1 917 M
Chart SVMK INC.
Duration : Period :
SVMK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVMK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,88  $
Last Close Price 14,04  $
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.-21.43%1 917
ACCENTURE-18.63%109 148
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.78%100 292
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-21.21%89 889
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-28.10%59 176
VMWARE, INC.-17.83%52 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group