Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SVMK Inc.    SVMK

SVMK INC.

(SVMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SurveyMonkey Helps Organisations Reimagine Return to Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

LONDON, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced its latest return to work offering for enterprise customers, including leadership check-in survey templates, HIPAA-compliant features for health monitoring surveys, and professional services. The solution will give operational leaders a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the health and well-being of employees, and help organisations turn feedback into an action plan for their employees' safe return to work. 

“We are all in uncharted waters as the public health threat remains for the foreseeable future, and decisions regarding the physical and mental well-being of employees become the forefront of organisational focus and planning,” said Rebecca Cantieri, chief people officer at SurveyMonkey. “Our return to work solutions put the employee’s voice at the centre of the decision-making, and help operational leaders turn feedback into an action plan. We’ve used our own solutions to help answer questions such as, what needs to happen in order to help employees feel safe in shared workspaces? And, how can we continue to support employees at home? This feedback has built the foundation for our Reimagine Work Initiative, and we are pleased to extend this offering to organisations across the globe.”

The extensive closures, work-from-home programs, and social distancing efforts necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have distributed workforces like never before. As businesses across the globe take initial steps toward re-opening, people leaders need to understand constantly shifting employee attitudes and requirements.

SurveyMonkey’s ready-to-deploy survey templates enable organisations to engage employees in assessing preparedness and willingness to come back to the workplace, plan for safe and secure reopening, and monitor for adjustments as needed. These templates include a Coronavirus Leadership Check-In, Working from Home Pulse, Returning to the Workplace Pulse, and Frontline Worker Pulse.

As health checks become important to opening and maintaining shared workspaces, organisations that have HIPAA obligations may add features to maintain compliance and ensure they are protecting employees’ personal and health information. SurveyMonkey will also assist enterprise customers in creating a return to work program through its professional services team.

In recent weeks, customers like the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have used SurveyMonkey Enterprise to monitor all individuals exposed to the coronavirus who opt-in through daily survey links sent via SMS text. The data will help the RIDOH track and monitor the virus’ impact.

SurveyMonkey’s additional efforts to help combat the pandemic include a recent partnership with COVID Near You to collect diverse data sets across the U.S., improving aid with a better understanding of how the virus is rapidly changing and growing.

In May, SurveyMonkey launched its latest Microsoft Teams app to help organisations stay connected while staying apart. Survey templates can be downloaded by anyone who has a SurveyMonkey account. 

Learn more about how SurveyMonkey Enterprise can help organisations re-open at surveymonkey.com/mp/coronavirus-response/. For more information on SurveyMonkey’s support efforts through the COVID-19 crisis, please visit surveymonkey.com/coronavirus.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organisations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organisations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Media Contact:
Sandra Gharib
Sandrag@surveymonkey.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVMK INC.
08:31aSurveyMonkey Helps Organisations Reimagine Return to Work
GL
08:31aSurveyMonkey Helps Organizations Reimagine Return to Work
GL
05/14SurveyMonkey's Latest Microsoft Teams App Simplifies Employee Feedback
GL
05/12SurveyMonkey Apply Assists Organizations in Administering COVID-19 Relief
GL
05/11SurveyMonkey Hosts Third Annual Virtual Curiosity Conference
GL
05/08SVMK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/08SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/07SVMK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05/07SVMK : SurveyMonkey Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/04Rhode Island Department of Health Leverages SurveyMonkey Enterprise for Agile..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 373 M - -
Net income 2020 -83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 59,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 782 M 2 782 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 220
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SVMK INC.
Duration : Period :
SVMK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVMK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,56 $
Last Close Price 20,15 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.12.76%2 782
ACCENTURE-4.25%128 437
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.82%110 898
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-8.76%97 883
VMWARE, INC.2.95%65 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.08%62 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group