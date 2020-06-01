SurveyMonkey Helps Organisations Reimagine Return to Work

LONDON, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced its latest return to work offering for enterprise customers, including leadership check-in survey templates, HIPAA-compliant features for health monitoring surveys, and professional services. The solution will give operational leaders a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the health and well-being of employees, and help organisations turn feedback into an action plan for their employees' safe return to work.



“We are all in uncharted waters as the public health threat remains for the foreseeable future, and decisions regarding the physical and mental well-being of employees become the forefront of organisational focus and planning,” said Rebecca Cantieri, chief people officer at SurveyMonkey. “Our return to work solutions put the employee’s voice at the centre of the decision-making, and help operational leaders turn feedback into an action plan. We’ve used our own solutions to help answer questions such as, what needs to happen in order to help employees feel safe in shared workspaces? And, how can we continue to support employees at home? This feedback has built the foundation for our Reimagine Work Initiative, and we are pleased to extend this offering to organisations across the globe.”

The extensive closures, work-from-home programs, and social distancing efforts necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have distributed workforces like never before. As businesses across the globe take initial steps toward re-opening, people leaders need to understand constantly shifting employee attitudes and requirements.

SurveyMonkey’s ready-to-deploy survey templates enable organisations to engage employees in assessing preparedness and willingness to come back to the workplace, plan for safe and secure reopening, and monitor for adjustments as needed. These templates include a Coronavirus Leadership Check-In , Working from Home Pulse , Returning to the Workplace Pulse , and Frontline Worker Pulse .

As health checks become important to opening and maintaining shared workspaces, organisations that have HIPAA obligations may add features to maintain compliance and ensure they are protecting employees’ personal and health information. SurveyMonkey will also assist enterprise customers in creating a return to work program through its professional services team.

In recent weeks, customers like the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have used SurveyMonkey Enterprise to monitor all individuals exposed to the coronavirus who opt-in through daily survey links sent via SMS text. The data will help the RIDOH track and monitor the virus’ impact.

SurveyMonkey’s additional efforts to help combat the pandemic include a recent partnership with COVID Near You to collect diverse data sets across the U.S., improving aid with a better understanding of how the virus is rapidly changing and growing.

In May, SurveyMonkey launched its latest Microsoft Teams app to help organisations stay connected while staying apart. Survey templates can be downloaded by anyone who has a SurveyMonkey account.

Learn more about how SurveyMonkey Enterprise can help organisations re-open at surveymonkey.com/mp/coronavirus-response/ . For more information on SurveyMonkey’s support efforts through the COVID-19 crisis, please visit surveymonkey.com/coronavirus .

