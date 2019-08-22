Log in
SVMK INC

(SVMK)
SurveyMonkey Hosts Second Annual Virtual Curiosity Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) is hosting its second annual virtual conference to discuss how businesses can use customer, employee and market feedback to drive growth and innovation. From thought-provoking keynotes and in-depth tracks in HR, Marketing, CX, Market Research, and Education, to valuable online networking opportunities, speakers will discuss survey best practices, tips for how to surface insights to influence business decisions, and what it means for organizations to win in the feedback economy.

SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power the curious, and this conference is designed to help organizations around the world to transform feedback into business intelligence.

WHO: Keynote speakers include SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie and VP of Product Sam Bufton. Tune in for additional talks from Box’s Head of Customer Experience Chase Zenger, Lyft’s VP of Customer Experience and Trust Mary Winfield, Celadon’s VP of Marketing Whitney Boyer, Cuisinart’s Senior Consumer Insights Manager Julie Levine, and SiriusDecisions Senior Research Analyst Cheri Keith, who will participate on panel discussions on marketing, customer experience, HR and market research.

SurveyMonkey Director of Research Sarah Cho will also lead a best practices session to help professionals with tips and insights on improving responses and collecting data that adds value throughout your organization.

World-known corporate HR, training, talent management, recruiting, leadership, and workplace analyst, Josh Bersin, will speak on how to build a culture of feedback.

WHEN:Wednesday, September 18 - Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:00 am - 12:15 pm PT
  
WHERE:Register for this virtual event online here.

About SurveyMonkey:
SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sandra Gharib l sandrag@surveymonkey.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2076a37c-422e-4c2f-ae25-58b95b61c74b

Primary Logo

SurveyMonkey's Virtual Curiosity Conference

SurveyMonkey holds its second annual Virtual Curiosity Conference

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 304 M
EBIT 2019 1,73 M
Net income 2019 -79,8 M
Debt 2019 69,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -37,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,03x
EV / Sales2020 6,58x
Capitalization 2 377 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Timothy J. Maly Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Robin Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC45.56%2 377
ACCENTURE38.81%124 708
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.11%118 929
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.51%114 824
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.42%73 636
VMWARE, INC.7.99%60 600
