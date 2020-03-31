Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SVMK Inc.    SVMK

SVMK INC.

(SVMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SurveyMonkey Introduces Expert Solutions to Test Product and Marketing Concepts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today introduced Expert Solutions, a suite of fast and efficient market research solutions for customers to test product and marketing concepts with a global audience. Expert Solutions combine SurveyMonkey Audience, the company’s DIY market research panel, with industry-proven survey methodology and AI-Powered Insights that marketers, insights professionals and agencies can use to obtain instant market feedback on products, packaging, ads, marketing messages, and more. 

“For years, researchers have been forced to choose between either hiring an expensive agency that takes months to deliver insights or simple DIY methods that tax internal resources,” said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey. “Today, we’re introducing the best of both worlds with Expert Solutions, which have built-in methodologies and AI-Powered Insights, taking the heavy lifting out of market research. Expert Solutions will give customers the confidence to launch their new ideas into the market with speed.”

The increasing competition in global markets encourages insights professionals and marketers to test ideas with consumers ahead of launch, but time and expertise are significant barriers for many. Expert Solutions productize agency-caliber expertise and bring the ease of a DIY research tool for customers at any experience level. 

The solutions combine the best in SurveyMonkey research capabilities, including built-in methodology for research design, AI-Powered Insights for robust data analysis, and a global panel of respondents through SurveyMonkey Audience for rapid insights.

These seven new Expert Solutions will allow customers to collect feedback from their target demographic on a wide range of business ideas, including:

Survey results are analyzed through AI-Powered Insights, which use machine learning to identify common patterns from the respondent data. These results further highlight how the concept performed across the demographic groups and attributes customers selected for their study. AI-Powered Insights eliminates time-consuming manual processes and delivers insights, fast.

Visit SurveyMonkey Expert Solutions to get started today.

About SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions
SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys that allow customers to design their own market research, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 80M+ respondents worldwide, and research services like survey translations, programming, and reporting. Companies like IBM, Allbirds, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, financial services, and more.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Media Contact:
Sandra Gharib
Sandrag@surveymonkey.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SVMK INC.
08:01aSurveyMonkey Introduces Expert Solutions to Test Product and Marketing Concep..
GL
03/27SVMK INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27SurveyMonkey Brings on Key Leadership in Marketing, Investor Relations, and D..
GL
03/24SurveyMonkey Launches Resources to Help Customers and Community During COVID-..
GL
02/27SVMK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/18SurveyMonkey Raises $15M for Charitable Causes, One Survey at a Time
GL
02/13SVMK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/13SurveyMonkey Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/11SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/23SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 378 M
EBIT 2020 6,40 M
Net income 2020 -77,4 M
Debt 2020 79,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -31,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 1 870 M
Chart SVMK INC.
Duration : Period :
SVMK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVMK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,88  $
Last Close Price 13,70  $
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.-23.34%1 870
ACCENTURE-19.35%108 180
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.75%100 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-17.73%88 565
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%59 504
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group