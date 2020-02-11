Log in
SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

SunTrust Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

A webcast of the JMP presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
SurveyMonkey
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:
Lara Sasken
lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.3.13%2 399
ACCENTURE0.94%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.21%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.20%75 567
VMWARE, INC.2.95%61 991
