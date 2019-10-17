SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 7, 2019. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: SurveyMonkey Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 14, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 7689737#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Whitney Kukulka

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media contact:

Lara Sasken

VP, Communications

lsasken@surveymonkey.com



