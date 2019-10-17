Log in
SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

0
10/17/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 7, 2019. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: SurveyMonkey Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231
Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 14, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 7689737#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Whitney Kukulka
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media contact:
Lara Sasken
VP, Communications
lsasken@surveymonkey.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 -3,00 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 72,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 6,73x
Capitalization 2 463 M
Chart SVMK INC.
Duration : Period :
SVMK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVMK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,89  $
Last Close Price 18,51  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.50.86%2 463
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.02%125 892
ACCENTURE32.31%118 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.62%107 526
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.20%71 196
VMWARE, INC.11.13%62 271
