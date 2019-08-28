Swallowfield : Update on Change of Name

Swallowfield plc
('Swallowfield' or the 'Company')
Update on Change of Name
Further to the announcement on 27 August 2019, the Company confirms that it has now received the change of name certificate from Companies House.
The Company will commence trading under its new name, Brand Architekts Group plc, and its new ticker, 'BAR', on 29 August 2019. The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
For further information please contact:
Swallowfield plc (to be renamed Brand Architekts Group plc)
Tim Perman
Chief Executive Officer
020 3166 2840
Shaun Dobson
George Tzimas
N+1 Singer
020 7496 3000
Josh Royston
Hilary Buchanan
Sam Modlin
Alma PR
020 3405 0205
