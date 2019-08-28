Swallowfield : Update on Change of Name

Swallowfield plc

('Swallowfield' or the 'Company')

Update on Change of Name

Further to the announcement on 27 August 2019, the Company confirms that it has now received the change of name certificate from Companies House.

The Company will commence trading under its new name, Brand Architekts Group plc, and its new ticker, 'BAR', on 29 August 2019. The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.