SWALLOWFIELD PLC

SWALLOWFIELD PLC

(SWL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/28 11:26:58 am
192.661 GBp   -1.20%
11:21aSWALLOWFIELD : Update on Change of Name
PU
07/15SWALLOWFIELD : Proposed Disposal of Manufacturing Business
PU
05/02SWALLOWFIELD PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Swallowfield : Update on Change of Name

08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Swallowfield plc

('Swallowfield' or the 'Company')

Update on Change of Name

Further to the announcement on 27 August 2019, the Company confirms that it has now received the change of name certificate from Companies House.

The Company will commence trading under its new name, Brand Architekts Group plc, and its new ticker, 'BAR', on 29 August 2019. The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Swallowfield plc (to be renamed Brand Architekts Group plc)

Tim Perman

Chief Executive Officer

020 3166 2840

Shaun Dobson

George Tzimas

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

Josh Royston

Hilary Buchanan

Sam Modlin

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Disclaimer

Swallowfield plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:20:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 77,0 M
EBIT 2019 5,15 M
Net income 2019 4,30 M
Debt 2019 6,14 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 33,4 M
Chart SWALLOWFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Swallowfield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWALLOWFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 305,00  GBp
Last Close Price 195,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Perman Chief Executive Officer
Brendan M. Hynes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Gazzard Director & Finance Director
Jane M. Fletcher Executive Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Franklin Pinhas Berrebi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWALLOWFIELD PLC-13.33%41
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY31.15%301 692
UNILEVER PLC24.01%152 910
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)53.85%72 350
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY22.26%63 012
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER3.13%56 365
