Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedbank    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK

(SWED A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordic Banks Pinched by Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

Efforts to improve anti-money-laundering controls continue to weigh on the financial results of Nordic banks, which have faced allegations in recent months of moving dirty money.

The region's largest lenders -- Swedbank AB, Nordea Bank ABP and Danske Bank A/S -- said this week that investments in new compliance systems and staff members have taken a bite out of quarterly profits. The banks have been swept up in the wave of crises over alleged compliance lapses that have rocked Europe's banking sector.

The uptick in compliance spending comes at a tricky time, as lenders across the continent face an outlook for lower interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the U.K.'s planned exit from the European Union.

"The banks in my view that will be successful in the future are the banks that tackle compliance issues head on," said Chris Vogelzang, Danske's chief executive, during the bank's quarterly call Thursday.

Mr. Vogelzang took the helm at Danske in May. Danske revealed last September that more than $230 billion in suspicious funds, mostly from Russia, flowed through a small branch in Estonia. The bank faces a series of probes related to those transactions.

Investments in additional compliance staff and technology pushed quarterly expenses higher, and will continue to do so in the months ahead, executives said.

Danske's operating costs during the first six months of 2019 rose 12% from a year earlier, to 12.8 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion).

Its core banking business will continue to face pressure while the "overhang of regulatory investigations persists," Richard Smith, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a research note to clients Thursday. Second-quarter profit at the Copenhagen lender slid 7% from a year earlier.

Nordea said Thursday it plans to review its financial targets, including its dividend policy, given the pressures the Helsinki bank faces on a number of fronts, including the cost of improving its compliance systems.

Nordea's Danish headquarters were searched last month by the Danish Prosecution Service as part of a probe, launched in 2015, into possible money-laundering violations.

Nordea's spending on compliance systems has recently stabilized, after years of ramping up, CEO Casper von Koskull said during an earnings call Thursday. The bank, however, is looking at ways to improve compliance efficiency through automation.

"We were behind the game in the beginning," Mr. von Koskull said. "But now I think we are partly ahead of the game, at least compared to some."

Swedbank -- whose CEO was ousted in March after police raided its headquarters as part of a money-laundering probe -- said Wednesday that expenses rose 12% from a year earlier, mostly from investments in compliance, as well as an investigation by an external law firm into previous lapses.

Anders Karlsson, interim CEO of the Stockholm lender, said the bank has identified weaknesses in its processes for screening transactions for criminal activity and conducting due-diligence investigations on its customers.

"I am not in a position, and I don't think any other CEO of any bank would be in a position, to say that everything looks dandy today," he said during an earnings call Wednesday.

Dominic Chopping contributed to this article.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.64% 102.6 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) 0.52% 7.66 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
NORDEA BANK ABP -6.29% 65.12 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
SWEDBANK -0.11% 134.6 Delayed Quote.-31.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDBANK
05:48pNordic Banks Pinched by Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance Costs
DJ
07:02aNordea to review targets after tough second quarter for Nordic banks
RE
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/17EUROPE : Downbeat Swedish earnings, oil slide hurt European shares
RE
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP Group, Netflix, Amazon, LVMH
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/17SWEDBANK : in Latvia posts EUR 55 million in six-month profit
AQ
07/17DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
RE
07/17SWEDBANK : Mortgage Interim Report 2019 published
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 45 027 M
EBIT 2019 26 111 M
Net income 2019 19 843 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,31%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60x
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,27x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 171,19  SEK
Last Close Price 134,60  SEK
Spread / Highest target 79,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Bonnesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Nils-Johan Idermark Chairman
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Siv Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-31.86%16 094
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.93%369 727
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%279 512
BANK OF AMERICA17.65%272 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.93%201 337
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%199 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About