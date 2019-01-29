Swedbank : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) posted a slight drop in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier as market volatility led to declining stock prices and higher credit spreads which generated weaker commission income and lower trading results.

However, this was largely offset by stable mortgage volumes in Sweden as well as broad-based lending growth in the Baltics, it said.

Net profit at the bank, which is one of the largest lenders in Sweden and the Baltics, slipped to 4.59 billion Swedish kronor ($507.0 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 from SEK4.74 billion in the comparable period of 2017.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of SEK4.91 billion.

"The outlook is good," Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen said.

"In the short term, market volumes will be helped by new residential construction and the natural rate of turnover. In the long term the lack of affordable housing and the growing population, as well as urbanization, will support mortgage growth."

The bank said a more efficient and balanced housing market in the long term requires structural reforms to the rental market, however, as well as to building permit and tax rules. "My hope is that the politicians will find a way forward to achieve this," Ms. Bonnesen said.

The bank said its future investments will focus on digitizing the mortgage process, launching a digital platform for customers to better manage all of their finances, and developing more customized solutions.

Swedbank reiterated its intent to keep underlying costs below SEK17 billion in 2019.

The bank raised its dividend to SEK14.20 a share from SEK13.00 in 2017.

Net-interest income edged higher to SEK6.34 billion from SEK6.33 billion a year earlier.

The common equity Tier 1 ratio--a measure of financial strength--was 16.3%, down from 24.6% in the year-earlier quarter.

