SWEDBANK (SWED A)

SWEDBANK (SWED A)
My previous session
News 


Swedbank : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

01/29/2019 | 01:45am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) posted a slight drop in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier as market volatility led to declining stock prices and higher credit spreads which generated weaker commission income and lower trading results.

However, this was largely offset by stable mortgage volumes in Sweden as well as broad-based lending growth in the Baltics, it said.

Net profit at the bank, which is one of the largest lenders in Sweden and the Baltics, slipped to 4.59 billion Swedish kronor ($507.0 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 from SEK4.74 billion in the comparable period of 2017.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of SEK4.91 billion.

"The outlook is good," Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen said.

"In the short term, market volumes will be helped by new residential construction and the natural rate of turnover. In the long term the lack of affordable housing and the growing population, as well as urbanization, will support mortgage growth."

The bank said a more efficient and balanced housing market in the long term requires structural reforms to the rental market, however, as well as to building permit and tax rules. "My hope is that the politicians will find a way forward to achieve this," Ms. Bonnesen said.

The bank said its future investments will focus on digitizing the mortgage process, launching a digital platform for customers to better manage all of their finances, and developing more customized solutions.

Swedbank reiterated its intent to keep underlying costs below SEK17 billion in 2019.

The bank raised its dividend to SEK14.20 a share from SEK13.00 in 2017.

Net-interest income edged higher to SEK6.34 billion from SEK6.33 billion a year earlier.

The common equity Tier 1 ratio--a measure of financial strength--was 16.3%, down from 24.6% in the year-earlier quarter.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 44 499 M
EBIT 2018 27 611 M
Net income 2018 21 431 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,84%
P/E ratio 2018 10,99
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 224  SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Bonnesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Nils-Johan Idermark Chairman
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Siv Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK6.70%26 420
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.91%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
BANK OF AMERICA20.25%286 017
WELLS FARGO8.12%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
