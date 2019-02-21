Log in
Swedbank : Appoints EY to Investigate Fraud and Money-Laundering Allegations

0
02/21/2019 | 10:04am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) said Thursday that it has appointed Ernst & Young Global Ltd. (EYG.YY) to investigate allegations of fraud and money laundering at the bank.

The company said that the auditors will report their findings to the board before its next annual general meeting on March 28. The information will then be shared with other stakeholders, Swedbank said.

Swedish television network Sveriges Television broke the story on Wednesday, alleging that 50 customers of Swedbank showed indications of suspected money laundering and moved $5.8 billion through the bank between 2007 and 2015. The news organization cited classified documents in its report.

"Preventing and averting money laundering is one of the banks most important responsibilities," said Swedbank Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen, commenting on the investigation.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

