Swedbank : Appoints Ingrid Harbo as Permanent Chief Compliance Officer

By Oliver Griffin



Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) said Tuesday that it has appointed Ingrid Harbo as permanent chief compliance officer, as investigations into its anti-money-laundering work continue.

The Sweden-based bank came under scrutiny in February after a Swedish broadcaster reported that billions of dollars of illicit funds may have passed through its Estonian branch in a link to money laundering at Danske Bank AS (DANSKE.KO). Former Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen was ousted in March over the scandal while then Chairman Lars Idermark quit shortly after.

Swedbank said that its anti-money-laundering work still has certain shortcomings and that it is working to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.

In February, Swedbank commissioned the law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an internal investigation into the bank's historical shortcomings, which is expected to be completed in early 2020.

The bank said that as well as serving as its chief compliance officer, Ms. Harbo will continue to be co-opted to the group executive committee.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin