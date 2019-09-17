Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedbank    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK

(SWED A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swedbank : Appoints Ingrid Harbo as Permanent Chief Compliance Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:32am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) said Tuesday that it has appointed Ingrid Harbo as permanent chief compliance officer, as investigations into its anti-money-laundering work continue.

The Sweden-based bank came under scrutiny in February after a Swedish broadcaster reported that billions of dollars of illicit funds may have passed through its Estonian branch in a link to money laundering at Danske Bank AS (DANSKE.KO). Former Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen was ousted in March over the scandal while then Chairman Lars Idermark quit shortly after.

Swedbank said that its anti-money-laundering work still has certain shortcomings and that it is working to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.

In February, Swedbank commissioned the law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an internal investigation into the bank's historical shortcomings, which is expected to be completed in early 2020.

The bank said that as well as serving as its chief compliance officer, Ms. Harbo will continue to be co-opted to the group executive committee.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDBANK
02:32aSWEDBANK : Appoints Ingrid Harbo as Permanent Chief Compliance Officer
DJ
02:01aSWEDBANK : has replied to the Financial Supervisory Authorities in Sweden and Es..
AQ
09/16BETSSON : announces tender offer regarding outstanding bonds
AQ
09/16SWEDBANK : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2020
AQ
09/10SWEDBANK : Deposits at Latvian banks grow 1.7% in H1
AQ
09/10SWEDBANK : Latvian banks increase aggregate loan portfolio by 2.1% in H1
AQ
09/10SWEDBANK : has signed the UN Principles for Responsible Banking
AQ
09/10SWEDBANK : posts biggest H1 profit among Latvian banks
AQ
09/09GRANGES : Gränges' Nomination Committee appointed
AQ
09/06SWEDBANK : New CEO of PayEx
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 45 086 M
EBIT 2019 26 191 M
Net income 2019 19 990 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93x
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 165,23  SEK
Last Close Price 141,30  SEK
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Bonnesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Nils-Johan Idermark Chairman
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Siv Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-28.55%16 325
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY23.16%380 956
BANK OF AMERICA22.28%280 459
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%272 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.16%215 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%197 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group